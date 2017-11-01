₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|4 Ways To Protect Your Online Business From Credit Card Fraud by Busolami2015(f): 12:41pm
Every day we keep hearing more and more about credit card frauds that cause online businesses huge troubles. Not only that cybercriminals steal money from online businesses but their wrongdoings can completely ruin a company’s reputation. So, if you’re running an online business, you might want to think about investing some money and effort in protecting your company from credit card fraud. And if you’re wondering how to do this, here are four ways that are guaranteed to do the trick.Source : https://techcribng.com/4-ways-to-protect-your-online-business-from-credit-card-fraud/
|Re: 4 Ways To Protect Your Online Business From Credit Card Fraud by Busolami2015(f): 12:43pm
What do you think?.
As the year is going to an end , we need to be careful of what will do..
Lalasticlala , Mynd44 pls save us all and do the need full.
|Re: 4 Ways To Protect Your Online Business From Credit Card Fraud by teekay213(m): 12:47pm
Change your password every week/day.
|Re: 4 Ways To Protect Your Online Business From Credit Card Fraud by Busolami2015(f): 12:49pm
teekay213:Everybody knows that, But you should know it's not easy as you think.
|Re: 4 Ways To Protect Your Online Business From Credit Card Fraud by teekay213(m): 12:53pm
Busolami2015:then losing money should be easier
|Re: 4 Ways To Protect Your Online Business From Credit Card Fraud by Busolami2015(f): 12:55pm
teekay213:I understand your point but Change your password everyweek might not save you from these digital age.
|Re: 4 Ways To Protect Your Online Business From Credit Card Fraud by baseg25(m): 1:19pm
Nice post .. this Deserve the fp..
cc Lalasticlala
|Re: 4 Ways To Protect Your Online Business From Credit Card Fraud by Heywhizzy(m): 4:06pm
this op na novice.. any serious scammer anticipates all this and manipulates his details accordingly
|Re: 4 Ways To Protect Your Online Business From Credit Card Fraud by kay29000(m): 4:06pm
Okay.
|Re: 4 Ways To Protect Your Online Business From Credit Card Fraud by tayo200(m): 4:09pm
the taxi driver was too fast...he caused the accident..
|Re: 4 Ways To Protect Your Online Business From Credit Card Fraud by dayleke(m): 4:10pm
Waya Waya no pay o...
Wire Wire no pay o...
Be truthful to yourself.
Nice one OP.
|Re: 4 Ways To Protect Your Online Business From Credit Card Fraud by Webman007: 4:11pm
Good post
|Re: 4 Ways To Protect Your Online Business From Credit Card Fraud by fuckerstard: 4:11pm
Stay away from Dammy Train.
|Re: 4 Ways To Protect Your Online Business From Credit Card Fraud by Colybaly: 4:11pm
Ok
|Re: 4 Ways To Protect Your Online Business From Credit Card Fraud by 1Nairaboy(m): 4:15pm
Exactly wat d banks shld b doing for their customers - ll b hard to monitor one customer tlk less of several customer
|Re: 4 Ways To Protect Your Online Business From Credit Card Fraud by NE555: 4:16pm
WOW!!! very informative
|Re: 4 Ways To Protect Your Online Business From Credit Card Fraud by paranorman(m): 4:17pm
Follow your instincts if you feel something is wrong. Always opt for multi-factor authentication schemes where possible.
On the customer side, beware of social engineering attacks which, statistically, has been the most successful.
|Re: 4 Ways To Protect Your Online Business From Credit Card Fraud by Jsoft01(m): 4:19pm
Insightful..
|Re: 4 Ways To Protect Your Online Business From Credit Card Fraud by paranorman(m): 4:23pm
1Nairaboy:
They have professionals that do auditing and accounting for them, security-wise. Every remote/online transactions are monitored or tracked. Most times, security professionals only audit your activities when fraud is reported. Automation is another thing; for example, ATM card is blocked or siezed when you enter wrong pins thrice or of expired.
There are industry standards, talking configuration baseline and application hardening.
|Re: 4 Ways To Protect Your Online Business From Credit Card Fraud by Hurlarzan139(m): 4:33pm
Op you try but I will score you 0% go and learn about carding.. Amazon, Walmart, Target . They card it successful.. So please say something else.
|Re: 4 Ways To Protect Your Online Business From Credit Card Fraud by 1Nairaboy(m): 4:38pm
paranorman:Wow dats Okay! - haha I forgot d black hackers re RATS
|Re: 4 Ways To Protect Your Online Business From Credit Card Fraud by adeoba2008(m): 4:42pm
Nice article.
Learn more about online business @ www.crmnigeria.com
|Re: 4 Ways To Protect Your Online Business From Credit Card Fraud by slapandfall(m): 4:55pm
Credit card Fraud...
For merchants, ensure your Online Payment Integration is on the 3D secure: For this, liability shifts to the cardholder.
This is the first escape route to merchants.
As for PCI certification, this is only neccessary if you will be storing card details or card details will be entered directly on your site. However, if you are integrating to a 3rd Party payment gateway, you don't need the PCI-DSS certification because you are not in the PCI scope.
|Re: 4 Ways To Protect Your Online Business From Credit Card Fraud by slapandfall(m): 4:55pm
