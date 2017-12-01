Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Uriel Oputa Stuns In Traditional Attire (6876 Views)

Big brother Naija 2017 contestant, Uriel Oputa rocked traditional outfit for a wedding photoshoot and she looks amazing!









IT'S A MIRACLE SHE DIDN'T EXPOSE HER SAGGY BOOBS. IT'S A MIRACLE SHE DIDN'T EXPOSE HER SAGGY BOOBS. 1 Like 1 Share

GloriaNinja:

IT'S A MIRACLE SHE DIDN'T EXPOSE HER SAGGY BOOBS.

as if your fallen tits are perky 30 Likes

kingxsamz:





as if your fallen tits are perky Oh brother! Oh brother! 2 Likes

-



if Uriel FALL on you, e go be like say Na stampede, your life will never remain the same.









No mentions pls, or else Uriel pata fall on you. The day I saw Uriel and her massive legs....if Uriel FALL on you, e go be like say Na stampede, your life will never remain the same.No mentions pls, or else Uriel pata fall on you. 2 Likes

Beautiful 1 Like

Stunner

GloriaNinja:

IT'S A MIRACLE SHE DIDN'T EXPOSE HER SAGGY BOOBS.

You call those pimples of yours breast!!!!! Women will always bring down themselves You call those pimples of yours breast!!!!! Women will always bring down themselves 5 Likes

Uriel just can't do without makeup

awww pretty thing ❤

i see a very beautiful lady...African Beauty is so real







f

MhizzAJ:

Uriel just can't do without makeup

Everything about that woman is packaging.... Everything about that woman is packaging....

She's pretty.

MhizzAJ:

Uriel just can't do without makeup

Are you serious? Are you serious? 1 Like

GloriaNinja:

IT'S A MIRACLE SHE DIDN'T EXPOSE HER SAGGY BOOBS.

Can we See ur own

Kettle calling pot black Can we See ur ownKettle calling pot black 2 Shares

Make up naa bastard.no be same Uriel we know ? 1 Like

My late Grandpa once joked about asking lady out during December period because all of them are always beautiful......

Lol

Its the picture that's fine... Not her

My crush.

GloriaNinja:

IT'S A MIRACLE SHE DIDN'T EXPOSE HER SAGGY BOOBS.

���

I wonder who will win the competition between your breasts and blue and white Dunlop ���I wonder who will win the competition between your breasts and blue and white Dunlop 1 Like

hmmnn....e no go better for person wey invent make ups and photo editing apps/softwares...hain!! 1 Like

funmise007:

Make up naa bastard.no be same Uriel we know ? Pappyto:

The day I saw Uriel and her massive legs....

if Uriel FALL on you, e go be like say Na stampede, your life will never remain the same.









No mentions pls, or else Uriel pata fall on you.

GloriaNinja:

IT'S A MIRACLE SHE DIDN'T EXPOSE HER SAGGY BOOBS.

Honestly, make up should be outlawed. This girl come fine.