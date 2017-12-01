₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Uriel Oputa Stuns In Traditional Attire by MissEdified(f): 1:26pm
Big brother Naija 2017 contestant, Uriel Oputa rocked traditional outfit for a wedding photoshoot and she looks amazing!
|Re: Uriel Oputa Stuns In Traditional Attire by NLevents: 1:27pm
She is beautiful
|Re: Uriel Oputa Stuns In Traditional Attire by GloriaNinja(f): 1:29pm
IT'S A MIRACLE SHE DIDN'T EXPOSE HER SAGGY BOOBS.
|Re: Uriel Oputa Stuns In Traditional Attire by kingxsamz(m): 1:31pm
GloriaNinja:
as if your fallen tits are perky
|Re: Uriel Oputa Stuns In Traditional Attire by Praisles(f): 1:32pm
kingxsamz:Oh brother!
|Re: Uriel Oputa Stuns In Traditional Attire by PenlsCaP: 1:37pm
|Re: Uriel Oputa Stuns In Traditional Attire by Pappyto: 1:39pm
The day I saw Uriel and her massive legs....
if Uriel FALL on you, e go be like say Na stampede, your life will never remain the same.
No mentions pls, or else Uriel pata fall on you.
|Re: Uriel Oputa Stuns In Traditional Attire by Divay22(f): 1:41pm
Beautiful
|Re: Uriel Oputa Stuns In Traditional Attire by Houseofglam7(f): 1:41pm
Stunner
|Re: Uriel Oputa Stuns In Traditional Attire by LessNoise(m): 1:51pm
GloriaNinja:
You call those pimples of yours breast!!!!! Women will always bring down themselves
|Re: Uriel Oputa Stuns In Traditional Attire by MhizzAJ(f): 2:12pm
Uriel just can't do without makeup
|Re: Uriel Oputa Stuns In Traditional Attire by LuvU2(f): 3:14pm
awww pretty thing ❤
|Re: Uriel Oputa Stuns In Traditional Attire by Kingsleyuc1: 3:45pm
i see a very beautiful lady...African Beauty is so real
|Re: Uriel Oputa Stuns In Traditional Attire by Ruggedfitness: 4:34pm
|Re: Uriel Oputa Stuns In Traditional Attire by Blackfyre: 4:34pm
MhizzAJ:
Everything about that woman is packaging....
|Re: Uriel Oputa Stuns In Traditional Attire by kay29000(m): 4:34pm
She's pretty.
|Re: Uriel Oputa Stuns In Traditional Attire by Youngdream1: 4:34pm
MhizzAJ:
Are you serious?
|Re: Uriel Oputa Stuns In Traditional Attire by Colybaly: 4:35pm
GloriaNinja:
Can we See ur own
Kettle calling pot black
|Re: Uriel Oputa Stuns In Traditional Attire by funmise007(m): 4:36pm
Make up naa bastard.no be same Uriel we know ?
|Re: Uriel Oputa Stuns In Traditional Attire by kolafolabi(m): 4:37pm
My late Grandpa once joked about asking lady out during December period because all of them are always beautiful......
|Re: Uriel Oputa Stuns In Traditional Attire by dayleke(m): 4:38pm
|Re: Uriel Oputa Stuns In Traditional Attire by guuudy87: 4:39pm
Its the picture that's fine... Not her
|Re: Uriel Oputa Stuns In Traditional Attire by Viking007(m): 4:40pm
My crush.
|Re: Uriel Oputa Stuns In Traditional Attire by Nawtiblayse(m): 4:40pm
GloriaNinja:
I wonder who will win the competition between your breasts and blue and white Dunlop
|Re: Uriel Oputa Stuns In Traditional Attire by DONADAMS(m): 4:41pm
hmmnn....e no go better for person wey invent make ups and photo editing apps/softwares...hain!!
|Re: Uriel Oputa Stuns In Traditional Attire by Menoez: 4:45pm
|Re: Uriel Oputa Stuns In Traditional Attire by Pidginwhisper: 4:47pm
funmise007:
Pappyto:
|Re: Uriel Oputa Stuns In Traditional Attire by garriguy: 4:48pm
she looks good.
|Re: Uriel Oputa Stuns In Traditional Attire by Xionez(m): 4:48pm
GloriaNinja:
|Re: Uriel Oputa Stuns In Traditional Attire by dontgiveupp(f): 4:48pm
|Re: Uriel Oputa Stuns In Traditional Attire by quiverfull(m): 4:51pm
Honestly, make up should be outlawed. This girl come fine.
|Re: Uriel Oputa Stuns In Traditional Attire by IamLaura(f): 4:52pm
Oh my Uriel
Stunning woman
