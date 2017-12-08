Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Uganda Lady Calls Out Her Boyfriend Who Left Her To See Wizkid At The Airport (13689 Views)

She is accusing her man of ditching her just to be among the tumult of crowd to first witness Wizkid's arrival yesterday.



Below is her post...



It looks like Nigerian singer,Wizkid is the best thing happening in Uganda at the moment. Amidst different drama we've been reading all day emanating from that country that have to do with Wizkid's presence there, another lady has fall out with her man.She is accusing her man of ditching her just to be among the tumult of crowd to first witness Wizkid's arrival yesterday.Below is her post...

Idoits everywhere. 12 Likes 1 Share

Come, i wont leave you to see anyone 4 Likes

The relationship was never meant to be, The tired dude only needed an avenue to ditch the and that he did. Guy you are now a free agent, Babe move on to someone who will appreciate you, Just like the poster above me 8 Likes

Lol

I use to think only women enjoy fantasy life.



But in this case e pass my heàd 2 Likes

As ugly as she is



Life drama

Nagging hoes everywhere..



Shebi he brought out His hard earned money and took u to the concert.... Give the nigga a break..





If to say wizkid approach u after the show, I'm sure u would have ditched ur bf.. 4 Likes

This is serious.

he he na waa o

The embarrassment is on you hun, not him lol.

Lol. At you have a boyfriend now. He is just a fan.

Jadmchris:

Y won't the bf leave her



As ugly as she is



She should be grateful the boy stayed all this while You know deep within you that lady isn't ugly. You know deep within you that lady isn't ugly.

I see

why is she pained like if it was her, she wouldn't do likewise. mssssstchw

And dis made FP?op bera respect ursef

Who is wizkid, who is davido.. they sing poo 1 Like

Africa no 1

Nawa ooo

Luukasz:

Who is wizkid, who is davido.. they sing poo

What do you sing? What do you sing? 3 Likes

I really think its high time we get a commissioner in charge of blogs...



The nonsense making FP nowadays ehn....

Wix kid now snatching peoples' boyfriends after snatching peoples' girlfriends.



Wizkid snatching anything snatch-able

To be honest, na both of una dey look for Wizkid’s attention. Just that he made his intentions known and u hid urs.

These people are local oo