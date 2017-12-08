₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,924,835 members, 3,958,634 topics. Date: Friday, 08 December 2017 at 07:50 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Uganda Lady Calls Out Her Boyfriend Who Left Her To See Wizkid At The Airport (13689 Views)
Lady Calls Her Boyfriend A Nobody After Tekno Shared A Picture With Lola Rae / Humblesmith Bows Down To Greet Wizkid At The Headies (Photos) / Luckily, I Had A Crazy Boyfriend Who's Now My Husband - Tiwa Savage (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Uganda Lady Calls Out Her Boyfriend Who Left Her To See Wizkid At The Airport by contactmorak: 1:35pm
It looks like Nigerian singer,Wizkid is the best thing happening in Uganda at the moment. Amidst different drama we've been reading all day emanating from that country that have to do with Wizkid's presence there, another lady has fall out with her man.
She is accusing her man of ditching her just to be among the tumult of crowd to first witness Wizkid's arrival yesterday.
Below is her post...
http://m.af1234.com/Af1234/details/uganda-lady-dump-her-boyfriend-who-left-her-to-see-wizkid-at-the-airport
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Uganda Lady Calls Out Her Boyfriend Who Left Her To See Wizkid At The Airport by contactmorak: 1:36pm
See the girl's beautiful pics here>> http://m.af1234.com/Af1234/details/uganda-lady-dump-her-boyfriend-who-left-her-to-see-wizkid-at-the-airport
|Re: Uganda Lady Calls Out Her Boyfriend Who Left Her To See Wizkid At The Airport by PenlsCaP: 1:37pm
Idoits everywhere.
12 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Uganda Lady Calls Out Her Boyfriend Who Left Her To See Wizkid At The Airport by luiscarter(m): 1:37pm
Come, i wont leave you to see anyone
4 Likes
|Re: Uganda Lady Calls Out Her Boyfriend Who Left Her To See Wizkid At The Airport by Solidkay(m): 1:41pm
The relationship was never meant to be, The tired dude only needed an avenue to ditch the and that he did. Guy you are now a free agent, Babe move on to someone who will appreciate you, Just like the poster above me
8 Likes
|Re: Uganda Lady Calls Out Her Boyfriend Who Left Her To See Wizkid At The Airport by GloriaNinja(f): 1:41pm
THE SO CALLED BOYFRIEND IS CAPABLE OF LEAVING THE SO CALLED GIRL FRIEND.
1 Like
|Re: Uganda Lady Calls Out Her Boyfriend Who Left Her To See Wizkid At The Airport by MhizzAJ(f): 2:10pm
Lol
|Re: Uganda Lady Calls Out Her Boyfriend Who Left Her To See Wizkid At The Airport by BruncleZuma: 6:21pm
|Re: Uganda Lady Calls Out Her Boyfriend Who Left Her To See Wizkid At The Airport by littlewonders: 6:21pm
I use to think only women enjoy fantasy life.
But in this case e pass my heàd
2 Likes
|Re: Uganda Lady Calls Out Her Boyfriend Who Left Her To See Wizkid At The Airport by joystickextendr: 6:22pm
free the guy na, he wanted an avenue to catch other chicks
|Re: Uganda Lady Calls Out Her Boyfriend Who Left Her To See Wizkid At The Airport by Jadmchris(m): 6:22pm
Y won't the bf leave her
As ugly as she is
She should be grateful the boy stayed all this while
|Re: Uganda Lady Calls Out Her Boyfriend Who Left Her To See Wizkid At The Airport by tolumizzy(m): 6:22pm
Life drama
|Re: Uganda Lady Calls Out Her Boyfriend Who Left Her To See Wizkid At The Airport by kamez(m): 6:22pm
Nagging hoes everywhere..
Shebi he brought out His hard earned money and took u to the concert.... Give the nigga a break..
If to say wizkid approach u after the show, I'm sure u would have ditched ur bf..
4 Likes
|Re: Uganda Lady Calls Out Her Boyfriend Who Left Her To See Wizkid At The Airport by deebrain(m): 6:23pm
This is serious.
|Re: Uganda Lady Calls Out Her Boyfriend Who Left Her To See Wizkid At The Airport by mickeymimi: 6:23pm
he he na waa o
|Re: Uganda Lady Calls Out Her Boyfriend Who Left Her To See Wizkid At The Airport by Safiaa(f): 6:23pm
The embarrassment is on you hun, not him lol.
|Re: Uganda Lady Calls Out Her Boyfriend Who Left Her To See Wizkid At The Airport by olisehcom(f): 6:23pm
|Re: Uganda Lady Calls Out Her Boyfriend Who Left Her To See Wizkid At The Airport by dollyjoy(f): 6:24pm
Lol. At you have a boyfriend now. He is just a fan.
|Re: Uganda Lady Calls Out Her Boyfriend Who Left Her To See Wizkid At The Airport by dollyjoy(f): 6:25pm
Jadmchris:You know deep within you that lady isn't ugly.
|Re: Uganda Lady Calls Out Her Boyfriend Who Left Her To See Wizkid At The Airport by deedy111: 6:25pm
I see
|Re: Uganda Lady Calls Out Her Boyfriend Who Left Her To See Wizkid At The Airport by jericco1(m): 6:25pm
why is she pained like if it was her, she wouldn't do likewise. mssssstchw
|Re: Uganda Lady Calls Out Her Boyfriend Who Left Her To See Wizkid At The Airport by Mc1807: 6:26pm
And dis made FP?op bera respect ursef
|Re: Uganda Lady Calls Out Her Boyfriend Who Left Her To See Wizkid At The Airport by jericco1(m): 6:26pm
why is she pained like if it was her, she wouldn't do likewise. mssssstchw
|Re: Uganda Lady Calls Out Her Boyfriend Who Left Her To See Wizkid At The Airport by Luukasz(m): 6:27pm
Who is wizkid, who is davido.. they sing poo
1 Like
|Re: Uganda Lady Calls Out Her Boyfriend Who Left Her To See Wizkid At The Airport by Bankyb10(m): 6:29pm
Africa no 1
|Re: Uganda Lady Calls Out Her Boyfriend Who Left Her To See Wizkid At The Airport by dontgiveupp(f): 6:30pm
Nawa ooo
|Re: Uganda Lady Calls Out Her Boyfriend Who Left Her To See Wizkid At The Airport by davodyguy: 6:31pm
Luukasz:
What do you sing?
3 Likes
|Re: Uganda Lady Calls Out Her Boyfriend Who Left Her To See Wizkid At The Airport by phlemzee(m): 6:32pm
I really think its high time we get a commissioner in charge of blogs...
The nonsense making FP nowadays ehn....
|Re: Uganda Lady Calls Out Her Boyfriend Who Left Her To See Wizkid At The Airport by ultimatebas(m): 6:33pm
Wix kid now snatching peoples' boyfriends after snatching peoples' girlfriends.
Wizkid snatching anything snatch-able
|Re: Uganda Lady Calls Out Her Boyfriend Who Left Her To See Wizkid At The Airport by I124U: 6:37pm
To be honest, na both of una dey look for Wizkid’s attention. Just that he made his intentions known and u hid urs.
|Re: Uganda Lady Calls Out Her Boyfriend Who Left Her To See Wizkid At The Airport by obryneblaque: 6:38pm
These people are local oo
|Re: Uganda Lady Calls Out Her Boyfriend Who Left Her To See Wizkid At The Airport by iamjavadem: 6:40pm
It's obvious most people commenting here aren't in a relationship. Most of the time bae won't want you to go somewhere but nigga gotta go, happens all the time besides we never stop them from doing what they want.
Dirty Photos From A Club In Benin (photos) / OMG!!! Is Beyonce Trying To Show Her P*ssy In Public? SEE PIC / Only In Nigeria (pictures) please dont click here
Viewing this topic: anjowaka510(m), crowned1(m), sameni123(m), akseom, frugal(m), auschris, Therock5555(m), smithoo(m), Oluwaseyi00(m), Vicolan, Oluaso, Nengee, wallarwallar(m), jackyraw09, missKeri(f), ordinaryjoe, Emmytrill(m), YorceelinaBlaq(f), kinkymax, BanjiHols(m), felixthrill(m), Demainman1, flashinglights(f), ICEFLAME419ja(m), kokosin, miracool946, israel2563(m), Gggg102(m), Alexshey(m), Ejiod(m), Aderostock, arabbunkum, Cooladex(m), omoijesa(m), Caliph69, donogaga(m), sirzent(m), NORTHERNER22(m), pearlove(f), BestDataDeals(m), Kizzy1(m), Sanniez(m), dont8(m), crownman, BecomeALandLord(m), Gosj01(m), PatriotTemidayo, Doriwhally, chiomzy1(f), Godwin616, 7Alexander(m), sistaj, franklyneo(m), emmbet, diggz, Matty145(m), detagabriel(m), Annruby(f), uchbiz, Machiny, zyzxx(m), vinceendowed(m), Akinz75(m), sleamzy06(m), Rickyzagy(m), Benz4pimp(m), Sharplakezy(m), ichommy(m), Danger1000 and 102 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 13