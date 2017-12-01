Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / DJ Cuppy Pictured With Linda Ikeji (14387 Views)

DJ Cuppy Pictured With The Otedola Brothers / Don Jazzy Replies Peter Okoye On Sponsoring His Wedding With Linda Ikeji / Laura Ikeji & Ogbonna Kanu With Linda Ikeji & Her Siblings At Their Wedding (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)

@YomzzyBlog







Nigerian female disc jockey, producer and singer, Florence Ifeoluwa Otedola, popularly known as DJ Cuppy, took to her IG page to share the photo above as she met with Famous Nigerian blogger, Linda Ikeji.



She captioned the photo;



"The Epitome of Success Through Hard Work"

Gists Via: Nigerian female disc jockey, producer and singer, Florence Ifeoluwa Otedola, popularly known as DJ Cuppy, took to her IG page to share the photo above as she met with Famous Nigerian blogger, Linda Ikeji.She captioned the photo;Gists Via: http://www.yomzzyblog.com/2017/12/dj-cuppy-poses-with-linda-ikeji-photo.html







More >> BeautifulMore >> http://www.yomzzyblog.com/2017/12/dj-cuppy-poses-with-linda-ikeji-photo.html 1 Like

linda ikeji is adding weight

God pls bring a man her way before december 31st 2017 in Jesus Name... Amen 47 Likes





Old mamaa Make them go marryOld mamaa

GudluckIBB:

linda ikeji is adding weight

God pls bring a man her way before december 31st 2017 in Jesus Name... Amen But wetin concern you? But wetin concern you? 31 Likes 1 Share

Dj cuppy chose a wronq nick...Dj Aphrodite would have suited her perfectly,shes too damn beautiful!!!! 1 Like

Wealthy Ladies.....







Seasonal Skill in 10 DAYS



Cake Baking And Decorations Full Professional Training Pdf and Videos Download FREE...check my profile

GudluckIBB:

linda ikeji is adding weight

God pls bring a man her way before december 31st 2017 in Jesus Name... Amen no be man u be? Goan marry her na. Shoro niyen. no be man u be? Goan marry her na. Shoro niyen. 14 Likes

Cuppy is really cute 1 Like

I need to be serious and stop reading stupid news on nairaland like iya ramoni slap baba modina God please help me 3 Likes

So?

Who be this girl wey be like yam in red

Aunty linda, pls go and get married. Money isn't a husband. Your sèx toys can't replace a man. Pls be a complete woman. If you're gayy, tell the world already 2 Likes

DJ Cuppy... 9 Likes





Linda wen is d man coming?





anyway for funny jokes and riddles that will make you laugh like a mad man visit dis cuppy is really beautiful.Linda wen is d man coming?anyway for funny jokes and riddles that will make you laugh like a mad man visit www.laughkillme.com 1 Like

i love the ugly one more than the fyne one

Holuwahyomzzy:

@YomzzyBlog







Nigerian female disc jockey, producer and singer, Florence Ifeoluwa Otedola, popularly known as DJ Cuppy, took to her IG page to share the photo above as she met with Famous Nigerian blogger, Linda Ikeji.



She captioned the photo;







Gists Via: http://www.yomzzyblog.com/2017/12/dj-cuppy-poses-with-linda-ikeji-photo.html





Wetin Una want make we do Wetin Una want make we do

odds on smelly pussy:

only linda 1.12

only cuppy 2.73

both of them 1.53

none of them 1.03 8 Likes

Aunty Linda My Darling !!! Aunty Linda My Darling !!! 3 Likes

Olowo aa ma se ore olowo........................ 1 Like

Cuppy Legs

Yeligray:

But wetin concern you? Linda's e worrior spotted Linda's e worrior spotted

Sweet babes









Please help a brother: am currently in Ghana 3days ago I lost my international passport, I've looked for it everywhere couldn't find it, what should I do please I want to report it to a police station here



I need further advice.









Can I apply for lost passport? What are the requirements and how easy/soon can I get it

Money JAM money.......

That's nice.

You don't always post your pictures here, why yomzzy??

And so what?

What about the picture I took with my classmate yesterday, did you post it here?





__________________________________

ANYWAY

Claim free BTC every 5 Sec. It's da buzzzzzz. Use my referral code 5689

www./claim-freebtc-every-5sec I dey wait for my turn....__________________________________ANYWAYClaim free BTC every 5 Sec. It's da buzzzzzz. Use my referral code 5689

sexy babes

A