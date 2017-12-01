₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|DJ Cuppy Pictured With Linda Ikeji by Holuwahyomzzy: 3:19pm
@YomzzyBlog
Nigerian female disc jockey, producer and singer, Florence Ifeoluwa Otedola, popularly known as DJ Cuppy, took to her IG page to share the photo above as she met with Famous Nigerian blogger, Linda Ikeji.
She captioned the photo;
"The Epitome of Success Through Hard Work"
Gists Via: http://www.yomzzyblog.com/2017/12/dj-cuppy-poses-with-linda-ikeji-photo.html
|Re: DJ Cuppy Pictured With Linda Ikeji by Holuwahyomzzy: 3:19pm
1 Like
|Re: DJ Cuppy Pictured With Linda Ikeji by GudluckIBB(m): 3:23pm
linda ikeji is adding weight
God pls bring a man her way before december 31st 2017 in Jesus Name... Amen
47 Likes
|Re: DJ Cuppy Pictured With Linda Ikeji by Homeboiy: 3:24pm
Make them go marry
Old mamaa
|Re: DJ Cuppy Pictured With Linda Ikeji by Yeligray(m): 3:24pm
GudluckIBB:But wetin concern you?
31 Likes 1 Share
|Re: DJ Cuppy Pictured With Linda Ikeji by ReorxTohGan(m): 3:25pm
Dj cuppy chose a wronq nick...Dj Aphrodite would have suited her perfectly,shes too damn beautiful!!!!
1 Like
|Re: DJ Cuppy Pictured With Linda Ikeji by Kingsleyuc1: 3:41pm
Wealthy Ladies.....
Wealthy Ladies.....
Cake Baking And Decorations Full Professional Training Pdf and Videos Download FREE...check my profile
|Re: DJ Cuppy Pictured With Linda Ikeji by zinachidi(m): 3:50pm
GudluckIBB:no be man u be? Goan marry her na. Shoro niyen.
14 Likes
|Re: DJ Cuppy Pictured With Linda Ikeji by Donaltus: 4:07pm
Cuppy is really cute
1 Like
|Re: DJ Cuppy Pictured With Linda Ikeji by hollamanng(m): 5:37pm
I need to be serious and stop reading stupid news on nairaland like iya ramoni slap baba modina God please help me
3 Likes
|Re: DJ Cuppy Pictured With Linda Ikeji by BruncleZuma: 5:37pm
So?
|Re: DJ Cuppy Pictured With Linda Ikeji by bart10: 5:37pm
Who be this girl wey be like yam in red
|Re: DJ Cuppy Pictured With Linda Ikeji by JayIlych: 5:37pm
Aunty linda, pls go and get married. Money isn't a husband. Your sèx toys can't replace a man. Pls be a complete woman. If you're gayy, tell the world already
2 Likes
|Re: DJ Cuppy Pictured With Linda Ikeji by Sirheny007(m): 5:37pm
DJ Cuppy...
9 Likes
|Re: DJ Cuppy Pictured With Linda Ikeji by donblade85555(m): 5:37pm
dis cuppy is really beautiful.
Linda wen is d man coming?
dis cuppy is really beautiful.

Linda wen is d man coming?
1 Like
|Re: DJ Cuppy Pictured With Linda Ikeji by ChewingStick(m): 5:38pm
i love the ugly one more than the fyne one
|Re: DJ Cuppy Pictured With Linda Ikeji by free2ryhme: 5:38pm
Holuwahyomzzy:
Wetin Una want make we do
|Re: DJ Cuppy Pictured With Linda Ikeji by yeyerolling: 5:38pm
odds on smelly pussy:
only linda 1.12
only cuppy 2.73
both of them 1.53
none of them 1.03
8 Likes
|Re: DJ Cuppy Pictured With Linda Ikeji by Fukafuka: 5:38pm
Aunty Linda My Darling !!!
3 Likes
|Re: DJ Cuppy Pictured With Linda Ikeji by olawamide042(m): 5:38pm
Olowo aa ma se ore olowo........................
1 Like
|Re: DJ Cuppy Pictured With Linda Ikeji by Atiku2019: 5:40pm
Cuppy Legs
|Re: DJ Cuppy Pictured With Linda Ikeji by continentalceo(m): 5:40pm
Yeligray:Linda's e worrior spotted
|Re: DJ Cuppy Pictured With Linda Ikeji by Kingwizzy16(m): 5:41pm
Sweet babes
Sweet babes
I need further advice.
Can I apply for lost passport? What are the requirements and how easy/soon can I get it
|Re: DJ Cuppy Pictured With Linda Ikeji by Lexusgs430: 5:43pm
Money JAM money.......
|Re: DJ Cuppy Pictured With Linda Ikeji by Lanre4uonly(m): 5:43pm
That's nice.
|Re: DJ Cuppy Pictured With Linda Ikeji by ngwababe: 5:43pm
You don't always post your pictures here, why yomzzy??
|Re: DJ Cuppy Pictured With Linda Ikeji by Robbin7(m): 5:45pm
And so what?
What about the picture I took with my classmate yesterday, did you post it here?
|Re: DJ Cuppy Pictured With Linda Ikeji by lampopp: 5:45pm
I dey wait for my turn....
__________________________________
ANYWAY
I dey wait for my turn....
www./claim-freebtc-every-5sec
|Re: DJ Cuppy Pictured With Linda Ikeji by Tweetysparkles(f): 5:46pm
sexy babes
|Re: DJ Cuppy Pictured With Linda Ikeji by itchie: 5:48pm
A
|Re: DJ Cuppy Pictured With Linda Ikeji by Webman007: 5:49pm
Aunty linda
