₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,924,879 members, 3,958,808 topics. Date: Friday, 08 December 2017 at 10:08 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / President Buhari Gives N1000 To Prisoners In Kano After Releasing Them (Photos) (6036 Views)
"Buhari Gave Justice Ademola N500,000 During Certificate Controversy" - Witness / The "Made-In-aba" Box Filled With Products Ikpeazu Gave To Osinbajo (Pics) / Dino Melaye To Aregbesola: "Pay Your Workers, Buhari Gave You Enough Money" (1) (2) (3) (4)
|President Buhari Gives N1000 To Prisoners In Kano After Releasing Them (Photos) by CastedDude: 6:39pm
President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday, December 5th, pardoned 500 inmates of the Kurmawa Central Prisons in Kano metropolis as part of federal government’s efforts to decongest prisons. Buhari granted the pardon when he arrived at the place in company with the state Governor Abdullahi Ganduje and others.
The prisoners include males and females.
The president also gave the inmates N1000 to transport themselves to their respective homes, according to mulitple trending reports online.
The president advised the affected inmates to be of good behaviour and shun anything that could bring them back to prison.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/12/president-buhari-gives-n1000-to-500-inmates-after-releasing-them-from-prison.html
|Re: President Buhari Gives N1000 To Prisoners In Kano After Releasing Them (Photos) by DigitOnline(m): 6:40pm
Nice! 2019.. Closeby.. Hmm..
2 Likes
|Re: President Buhari Gives N1000 To Prisoners In Kano After Releasing Them (Photos) by Mediapace: 6:47pm
Biafrans won't see anything good in this
They only see good things in python dance
7 Likes
|Re: President Buhari Gives N1000 To Prisoners In Kano After Releasing Them (Photos) by Keneking: 6:50pm
Useless government...couldnt he have given cash instead.
So after 'commissioning' their release, a cheque of N1,000 was issued to them.
The cost of transaction with cheque is expensive
So 500 * N1,000 = N500,000
Banking cost = N50 per cheque * 500 = N25,000
SMS = N4 * 500 = N2,000
27 Likes
|Re: President Buhari Gives N1000 To Prisoners In Kano After Releasing Them (Photos) by dodelight(m): 7:11pm
Mediapace:So #1000 is something good from your Mesaiah. Shame! So backward a people! And I'm quite sure that's all those beneficiaries need to kill, maim and die for Buhari come 2019. That's all there lives worth.
24 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: President Buhari Gives N1000 To Prisoners In Kano After Releasing Them (Photos) by dodelight(m): 7:15pm
Mediapace:I had to read your comment again. Guy! You're So Dumb! Are you really a Nigerian as I am?
23 Likes
|Re: President Buhari Gives N1000 To Prisoners In Kano After Releasing Them (Photos) by ehie(f): 7:20pm
Lol 1000.it will cost them more to cash it
6 Likes
|Re: President Buhari Gives N1000 To Prisoners In Kano After Releasing Them (Photos) by ehie(f): 7:22pm
He wasnt freeing them from the goodness of his heart rathe it was to decongest the prison .lol
2 Likes
|Re: President Buhari Gives N1000 To Prisoners In Kano After Releasing Them (Photos) by MhizzAJ(f): 7:42pm
What is #1000
He shouldn't have given them anything instead
2 Likes
|Re: President Buhari Gives N1000 To Prisoners In Kano After Releasing Them (Photos) by SalamRushdie: 7:45pm
Keneking:
When I tell people how short sighted and shallow Buhari is they think I am exaggerating but here is another proof from the dull herdman and his 20 IQ
13 Likes
|Re: President Buhari Gives N1000 To Prisoners In Kano After Releasing Them (Photos) by CharlotteFlair(f): 7:49pm
AnanseK, I think your brothers prefer the hell-hole Nigerian prisons to the ones in Europe, Libya and America. 500 prisoners?!! Oh no!
|Re: President Buhari Gives N1000 To Prisoners In Kano After Releasing Them (Photos) by CharlotteFlair(f): 7:52pm
Mediapace:They actually do! N1000 is not too much for the rehabilitation of those set of people, ask AnanseK my guy.
|Re: President Buhari Gives N1000 To Prisoners In Kano After Releasing Them (Photos) by clevvermind(m): 7:52pm
Buhari is too stingy. 1000 naira is like nothing na. anyway, the freedom is the most important thing.
2 Likes
|Re: President Buhari Gives N1000 To Prisoners In Kano After Releasing Them (Photos) by CharlotteFlair(f): 7:54pm
SalamRushdie:Baba I beg to disagree here. The dullard has really done noble. 1k is enough to sustain those people and give them a new life.
3 Likes
|Re: President Buhari Gives N1000 To Prisoners In Kano After Releasing Them (Photos) by SalamRushdie: 7:59pm
CharlotteFlair:
I was actually mire worried about the short sightednes in issuing them checks instead of cash , the cost of cashing those checks will lead some of them back into crime ooo
9 Likes
|Re: President Buhari Gives N1000 To Prisoners In Kano After Releasing Them (Photos) by CharlotteFlair(f): 8:11pm
SalamRushdie:OK OK yea yea you are very right bro!
1 Like
|Re: President Buhari Gives N1000 To Prisoners In Kano After Releasing Them (Photos) by AnanseK(m): 8:38pm
CharlotteFlair:
CharlotteFlair my Dear , you’re getting too familiar, perhaps we can talk.
But You would be surprised that majority of those pardoned by Buhari in Kano are actually your kinsmen.
The same May go for python dance molesters, the issue of honesty, morality and concern for the common good are never your strong points.
1 Like
|Re: President Buhari Gives N1000 To Prisoners In Kano After Releasing Them (Photos) by bamidelee: 9:13pm
SalamRushdie:dear do the needful
1 Like
|Re: President Buhari Gives N1000 To Prisoners In Kano After Releasing Them (Photos) by solid3(m): 9:19pm
Which home are they transporting themselves to? Most of them will be back to that same prison in about a month's time.
2 Likes
|Re: President Buhari Gives N1000 To Prisoners In Kano After Releasing Them (Photos) by ABM17(m): 9:21pm
But the Hausa version of the Facebook post is talking of how Governor Ganduje of Kano state dash #1,000 cheque to one of the businessmen that were affected by fire-outbreak last year.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: President Buhari Gives N1000 To Prisoners In Kano After Releasing Them (Photos) by Stalwert: 9:23pm
pigs and idiots news
1 Like
|Re: President Buhari Gives N1000 To Prisoners In Kano After Releasing Them (Photos) by obaataaokpaewu: 9:49pm
Commissioned the prisoners not released according to his aide
|Re: President Buhari Gives N1000 To Prisoners In Kano After Releasing Them (Photos) by ped21: 9:50pm
|Re: President Buhari Gives N1000 To Prisoners In Kano After Releasing Them (Photos) by gurunlocker: 9:52pm
Mediapace:That's $3 you know? I'm sure you know how much will be budgeted for that?
|Re: President Buhari Gives N1000 To Prisoners In Kano After Releasing Them (Photos) by 1nigeriamyfoot: 9:53pm
Stalwert:common sense is not common at all
|Re: President Buhari Gives N1000 To Prisoners In Kano After Releasing Them (Photos) by winkmart: 9:53pm
Shege
|Re: President Buhari Gives N1000 To Prisoners In Kano After Releasing Them (Photos) by honestivo(m): 9:54pm
hmmmm I smell something
Atiku: Why Are The Yorubas Showing Their True Colours? / Original G-unit: A Must Read ! / Petition Against Squib By Lagos Ex-chief Judge Sotuminu In 2003.(‘squib’ Is An A
Viewing this topic: bigwig10(m), lawinart(m), carlarock, Ricodine, LAGATA(m), Johnrake69, janey1984, elvisscross, NERDYDREAMS(m), winningwinner(m), magni2016(m), samsard(m), akinswagg(m), donkelz(m), Mitchely, samtollar(m), Boyooosa(m), soldierkunle, kennosklint(m), sevenhundred(m), Tochiokoye(m), popov, Irwindickson(m), Optofrank, aro1(m), Oxenomy, Eve62(f), favourmic(m), amarudeen(m), AXYZ, Zenas212(m), emoa2002(m), crownprince7(m), dreh17(m), uso84, 9iceDaniel, Nicknamed123, ip2121918021(m), stanikeh, taif(f), DONMAYOR19(m), GambaOsaka, Biafrandon(m), Neenap, BYEI(m), spacks(m), biafrasun, DoTheNeedful, joesir, Chukason1(m), Adekola1234, Musam6920(m), gurunlocker, Samuel55dauda, decasey(m), mrsolutionm(m), Kancybernet, Prettypepisco, Blaezee, BeReaSonAble, assavin, Emarc16(m), Agbaletu, Lanre4uonly(m), Osinachi1, Follysho707, OboOlora(f), samzzycash(m), Bankyb10(m), quality01(m), GyemNgas(m), Williamstd9, DeutschJunge, norriswood(m), weiwei(m), viconah, Utibejames, W3xy1(m), Ruggedfitness, Kyase(m), bart10, ruffDiamond, 2chainzz(m), Teobaba(m), wtfcoded, maziude, Absan86(m), Rexleo(m), Kinlexy(m), EnkayDezign, emperor94(m), chapmann(m), adefolarinwa01(m), wmoruf(m), oodua1stson, Bobsky(m), Uchenduin, Pureheart12(m), Naijaland12, lilkhaleefa1(m), tayecrypto, Hobowobo(f), RZArecta(m), popplm(m), Sophious(m), Pimiento(m), Surveyor27, Mariseby, davodyguy, phreakabit(m), temiflex01(m), jaykaylegend(m), alan056, sirrespect14(m), cmon(m), ecclesiaok(m), Bisimuyiwa, neyoflexzyl(m), Xrayy(m), hesilo(m), DandyWalker(m), Tintinnoty(m), chicobaddest(m), EHIRIMCHA(m), guest12345(f), Moris4(m), Chidinwite1(m), OBAGADAFFI, 360degreess(m), Nigga44, Timilehin3, Dabiridamilare(m), yemi002, Kedonojo(m), aradeola, daroz(m), Clarinett(m), Iyblings, donsola(m), EjimaQuintana, NAMESABI(m), MrTeeo, Femsyn(m), Potch, miketemi4luv(m), ogaganefe1(m), Toppytek(m), stylekriss, DreamSonInlaw(m), Nonsua30(m), charloski(m), Saintrae, Yookney, andre5000(m), konkocious(m), IAMTHEHERO, kollistic(m), Abayor7, KallyJ(m), summerky, DatechMan(m), Flashh, jumobi1(m), Mohblack, Awumma(m), sparklebabe(f), JurassicPark, spadar4u, Teamtee, Feranchek(m), sanda56, Bigmas2525(m), VictorGeneral4(m), Ukemeabasi, swagagolic01(m), iamiOS1, kelly72, senrino(m), Alleybuy(m), brownciga, OjoIberu, Mrchippychappy(m), umar745(m), Adeneyagrofeeds, Pitamack(m), ayenidavid807(m), eph12(m), debokaz(m), kaka22(m), sammy187, dack7(m), emmanski, abercrombie(m), waveman2, rolams(m), rayenigma, weareok, SIRKINGGSLEY, olawamide042(m), checkedout, Original015, MishdaFish, Amandafoods, Joshrob(m), passwelle, cc77(m), seyibaale(m), Psalmuel92(m), simeonokah(m), Elcid1(m), euwajeh(m), pweedieolamide, dignity33, earldoyex(m), grandstar(m), Mrtesso, b3llo(m), Holluwaphlexy(m), okogbemyk(m), nnachukz(m), enemyofprogress, cassiekel, oladipofelix7(m), Gtuns(m), Idiris(m), mayordadon(m), Nig4Greatness, delishpot, OriEyeLe(m), rottennaija(m), Wiseoldman, yungdoc12(m), ksjmode, excelsiorfarm(m), dubbiskelly(m), AnthonioAlsaid(m), SUNDICOS, bossman4, solochris(m), CecyAdrian(f), Harfiizman1, timmytime, Ciscagirl, mztadhan, waleco2008, patosky22(m), blessorji, Oracle13(m), ABBkelvin(m), cabat1, MrPresident1, mosthigh33(f), deji2009(m), pahen1991, grooter01, zico10(m), urpee28(m), rhetorical17, 26Clueless(m), kowalsky, ISHAQSD, Hurlarzan139(m), andrew444(m), waspy12, bukas15(m), honey001(m), swhiss, peacevilla, SmartBen(m), telim, kunlemania(m), friidA22, lalasticlala(m), champion77, Chechem, So101, hikmojj(m), dust88, hopefulLandlord and 399 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 15