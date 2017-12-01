Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / President Buhari Gives N1000 To Prisoners In Kano After Releasing Them (Photos) (6036 Views)

"Buhari Gave Justice Ademola N500,000 During Certificate Controversy" - Witness / The "Made-In-aba" Box Filled With Products Ikpeazu Gave To Osinbajo (Pics) / Dino Melaye To Aregbesola: "Pay Your Workers, Buhari Gave You Enough Money"

The prisoners include males and females.



The president also gave the inmates N1000 to transport themselves to their respective homes, according to mulitple trending reports online.



The president advised the affected inmates to be of good behaviour and shun anything that could bring them back to prison.



Nice! 2019.. Closeby.. Hmm.. 2 Likes

Biafrans won't see anything good in this



They only see good things in python dance 7 Likes





So after 'commissioning' their release, a cheque of N1,000 was issued to them.



The cost of transaction with cheque is expensive



So 500 * N1,000 = N500,000

Banking cost = N50 per cheque * 500 = N25,000

SMS = N4 * 500 = N2,000 Useless government...couldnt he have given cash instead.So after 'commissioning' their release, a cheque of N1,000 was issued to them.The cost of transaction with cheque is expensiveSo 500 * N1,000 = N500,000Banking cost = N50 per cheque * 500 = N25,000SMS = N4 * 500 = N2,000 27 Likes

Biafrans won't see anything good in this



They only see good things in python dance So #1000 is something good from your Mesaiah. Shame! So backward a people! And I'm quite sure that's all those beneficiaries need to kill, maim and die for Buhari come 2019. That's all there lives worth. So #1000 is something good from your Mesaiah. Shame! So backward a people! And I'm quite sure that's all those beneficiaries need to kill, maim and die for Buhari come 2019. That's all there lives worth. 24 Likes 2 Shares

Biafrans won't see anything good in this



They only see good things in python dance I had to read your comment again. Guy! You're So Dumb! Are you really a Nigerian as I am? I had to read your comment again. Guy! You're So Dumb! Are you really a Nigerian as I am? 23 Likes

Lol 1000.it will cost them more to cash it 6 Likes

He wasnt freeing them from the goodness of his heart rathe it was to decongest the prison .lol 2 Likes



He shouldn't have given them anything instead What is #1000He shouldn't have given them anything instead 2 Likes

Useless government...couldnt he have given cash instead.



So after 'commissioning' their release, a cheque of N1,000 was issued to them.



The cost of transaction with cheque is expensive



So 500 * N1,000 = N500,000

Banking cost = N50 per cheque * 500 = N25,000

SMS = N4 * 500 = N2,000

When I tell people how short sighted and shallow Buhari is they think I am exaggerating but here is another proof from the dull herdman and his 20 IQ When I tell people how short sighted and shallow Buhari is they think I am exaggerating but here is another proof from the dull herdman and his 20 IQ 13 Likes

AnanseK, I think your brothers prefer the hell-hole Nigerian prisons to the ones in Europe, Libya and America. 500 prisoners?!! Oh no!

Biafrans won't see anything good in this



They only see good things in python dance They actually do! N1000 is not too much for the rehabilitation of those set of people, ask AnanseK my guy. They actually do! N1000 is not too much for the rehabilitation of those set of people, ask AnanseK my guy.

Buhari is too stingy. 1000 naira is like nothing na. anyway, the freedom is the most important thing. 2 Likes

When I tell people how short sighted and shallow Buhari is they think I am exaggerating but here is another proof from the dull herdman and his 20 IQ Baba I beg to disagree here. The dullard has really done noble. 1k is enough to sustain those people and give them a new life. Baba I beg to disagree here. The dullard has really done noble. 1k is enough to sustain those people and give them a new life. 3 Likes

Baba I beg to disagree here. The dullard has really done noble. 1k is enough to sustain those people and give them a new life.

I was actually mire worried about the short sightednes in issuing them checks instead of cash , the cost of cashing those checks will lead some of them back into crime ooo I was actually mire worried about the short sightednes in issuing them checks instead of cash , the cost of cashing those checks will lead some of them back into crime ooo 9 Likes

I was actually mire worried about the short sightednes in issuing them checks instead of cash , the cost of cashing those checks will lead some of them back into crime ooo OK OK yea yea you are very right bro! OK OK yea yea you are very right bro! 1 Like

AnanseK, I think your brothers prefer the hell-hole Nigerian prisons to the ones in Europe, Libya and America. 500 prisoners?!! Oh no!

CharlotteFlair my Dear , you’re getting too familiar, perhaps we can talk.

But You would be surprised that majority of those pardoned by Buhari in Kano are actually your kinsmen.

The same May go for python dance molesters, the issue of honesty, morality and concern for the common good are never your strong points. CharlotteFlair my Dear , you’re getting too familiar, perhaps we can talk.But You would be surprised that majority of those pardoned by Buhari in Kano are actually your kinsmen.The same May go for python dance molesters, the issue of honesty, morality and concern for the common good are never your strong points. 1 Like

When I tell people how short sighted and shallow Buhari is they think I am exaggerating but here is another proof from the dull herdman and his 20 IQ dear do the needful dear do the needful 1 Like

Which home are they transporting themselves to? Most of them will be back to that same prison in about a month's time. 2 Likes

But the Hausa version of the Facebook post is talking of how Governor Ganduje of Kano state dash #1,000 cheque to one of the businessmen that were affected by fire-outbreak last year. 1 Like 1 Share

pigs and idiots news 1 Like

Commissioned the prisoners not released according to his aide

Biafrans won't see anything good in this

They only see good things in python dance That's $3 you know? I'm sure you know how much will be budgeted for that? That's $3 you know? I'm sure you know how much will be budgeted for that?

pigs and idiots news common sense is not common at all common sense is not common at all

Shege