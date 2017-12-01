₦airaland Forum

Man Finds Gemstones In Abuja While Strolling (Photos) - Politics - Nairaland

Man Finds Gemstones In Abuja While Strolling (Photos) by CastedDude: 7:12pm
A man, Don Emeka Kedi was left surprised after he stumbled upon some gemstones while strolling in Abuja this morning. According to the man, God brought these beautiful gemstones his way for a reason. A gemstone is a piece of mineral crystal which, in cut and polished form, is used to make jewelry or other adornments....

Below is what the man shared on Facebook;

This is how I stumbled upon these beautiful gemstones during my walk this morning. My research showed that it's one of the most popular purple gem stones with spiritual and physical properties. It's called AMETHYST (The Intuitive Eye). It also claimed to have healing powers as well as power to give wealth to the one who wields it. Some of these claims I personally can't verify. But, I am sure happy God brought these stones my way. Definitely adding them to my collectibles .

Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/12/man-surprised-after-finding-some-gemstones-in-abuja.html

Re: Man Finds Gemstones In Abuja While Strolling (Photos) by CastedDude: 7:13pm
Re: Man Finds Gemstones In Abuja While Strolling (Photos) by CastedDude: 7:14pm
Re: Man Finds Gemstones In Abuja While Strolling (Photos) by FortifiedCity: 7:22pm
shocked

Better don't show your face lest they come aND kill you because of it

Re: Man Finds Gemstones In Abuja While Strolling (Photos) by krattoss(m): 7:25pm
How Much is it in cash?? undecided

Re: Man Finds Gemstones In Abuja While Strolling (Photos) by ipobarecriminals: 7:34pm
ok.Money in Bank

Re: Man Finds Gemstones In Abuja While Strolling (Photos) by DOUBLEWAHALA: 8:19pm
don't worry SARS is coming to treat your fúckup for keeping wetin no b your own

Re: Man Finds Gemstones In Abuja While Strolling (Photos) by Cacawa2: 8:35pm
DOUBLEWAHALA:
don't worry SARS is coming to treat your fúckup for keeping wetin no b your own

I swear, they will ask him for receipt now, let's watch

Re: Man Finds Gemstones In Abuja While Strolling (Photos) by rifasenate11(m): 8:39pm
1gram of that stone = 1.9million naira. this guy Don hammer

Re: Man Finds Gemstones In Abuja While Strolling (Photos) by DOUBLEWAHALA: 8:51pm
Cacawa2:


I swear, they will ask him for receipt now, let's watch
even thou him show them (sars) receipt they will never biliv him they will say "these receipt is fake can't you see that the pen did not appear at the back"






is beta I encounter devil than sars

Re: Man Finds Gemstones In Abuja While Strolling (Photos) by donblade85555(m): 9:02pm
God please direct me to my own stones oh

God please direct me to my own stones oh

Re: Man Finds Gemstones In Abuja While Strolling (Photos) by adioolayi(m): 9:02pm
what's the value...money be the koko

Re: Man Finds Gemstones In Abuja While Strolling (Photos) by asdfjklhaha(f): 9:02pm
God please touch a kind hearted man to give me those stones for christmas.
Re: Man Finds Gemstones In Abuja While Strolling (Photos) by Amosjaj(m): 9:02pm
I'm sure Sars will be glad to have you for questioning soon

They will ask for the evidence of ownership


Awõn òlôri burùkû

Re: Man Finds Gemstones In Abuja While Strolling (Photos) by Flashh: 9:02pm
He gats be careful with it, else.
Re: Man Finds Gemstones In Abuja While Strolling (Photos) by SweetPuffPuff(f): 9:03pm
sell em
Re: Man Finds Gemstones In Abuja While Strolling (Photos) by Boyooosa(m): 9:03pm
Sell it!
Re: Man Finds Gemstones In Abuja While Strolling (Photos) by shaddoww: 9:03pm
Make DSS+SARS catch, why u no go give am to FG? That na corruption

Re: Man Finds Gemstones In Abuja While Strolling (Photos) by hazan041: 9:03pm
God brought this my own way too


check my signature to know what I'm talking about
Re: Man Finds Gemstones In Abuja While Strolling (Photos) by pointstores(m): 9:03pm
W
Re: Man Finds Gemstones In Abuja While Strolling (Photos) by ebujany(m): 9:04pm
shocked


dude is already a multi millionaire. Selling those 3 stones can make him PDP chairman



Hush puppy gat nothing on you bro

Re: Man Finds Gemstones In Abuja While Strolling (Photos) by Newboss(m): 9:04pm
Hahahahahahahahahaha


Yeye dey smell somebody angry

Re: Man Finds Gemstones In Abuja While Strolling (Photos) by Mznaett(f): 9:04pm
Woa!
Re: Man Finds Gemstones In Abuja While Strolling (Photos) by akheen(m): 9:04pm
Thank God for him ... God pls I want diamonds before end of this year..
Amen
Re: Man Finds Gemstones In Abuja While Strolling (Photos) by dieBYfire: 9:05pm
Mumu throw those piece of rubbish away! You go around picking stones and think it's diamond? undecided
Hunger can make someone see his pillow as 200 naira agegebread or a newborn baby's leg as Fresh turkey laps. Rubbish grin

Re: Man Finds Gemstones In Abuja While Strolling (Photos) by firstolalekan(m): 9:06pm
How much
Re: Man Finds Gemstones In Abuja While Strolling (Photos) by AnodaIT(m): 9:06pm
Problem with Africa
Re: Man Finds Gemstones In Abuja While Strolling (Photos) by allstarcomic(m): 9:06pm
Dont worry bros if you escape Sars now you wil still come accross them after selling this and they will say you are a Yahoo boi.
Lobatan.

Re: Man Finds Gemstones In Abuja While Strolling (Photos) by thickminaj(f): 9:06pm
Nigeria is really endowed with a lot of things... When will I find my precious stones though
Re: Man Finds Gemstones In Abuja While Strolling (Photos) by mp3ghetto: 9:06pm
Happy him
Re: Man Finds Gemstones In Abuja While Strolling (Photos) by ELKHALIFAISIS(m): 9:08pm
God please direct me to Gold and diamonds, not some sort of useless stones

