Below is what the man shared on Facebook;



This is how I stumbled upon these beautiful gemstones during my walk this morning. My research showed that it's one of the most popular purple gem stones with spiritual and physical properties. It's called AMETHYST (The Intuitive Eye). It also claimed to have healing powers as well as power to give wealth to the one who wields it. Some of these claims I personally can't verify. But, I am sure happy God brought these stones my way. Definitely adding them to my collectibles .



A man, Don Emeka Kedi was left surprised after he stumbled upon some gemstones while strolling in Abuja this morning. According to the man, God brought these beautiful gemstones his way for a reason. A gemstone is a piece of mineral crystal which, in cut and polished form, is used to make jewelry or other adornments.

Better don't show your face lest they come aND kill you because of it Better don't show your face lest they come aND kill you because of it 4 Likes

How Much is it in cash?? 3 Likes

ok.Money in Bank 1 Like

don't worry SARS is coming to treat your fúckup for keeping wetin no b your own 18 Likes

don't worry SARS is coming to treat your fúckup for keeping wetin no b your own

I swear, they will ask him for receipt now, let's watch I swear, they will ask him for receipt now, let's watch 26 Likes

1gram of that stone = 1.9million naira. this guy Don hammer 3 Likes

I swear, they will ask him for receipt now, let's watch even thou him show them (sars) receipt they will never biliv him they will say "these receipt is fake can't you see that the pen did not appear at the back"













is beta I encounter devil than sars even thou him show them (sars) receipt they will never biliv him they will say "these receipt is fake can't you see that the pen did not appear at the back"is beta I encounter devil than sars 11 Likes





God please direct me to my own stones oh

what's the value...money be the koko 1 Like

God please touch a kind hearted man to give me those stones for christmas.

I'm sure Sars will be glad to have you for questioning soon



They will ask for the evidence of ownership





Awõn òlôri burùkû 4 Likes

He gats be careful with it, else.

sell em

Sell it!

Make DSS+SARS catch, why u no go give am to FG? That na corruption 1 Like

God brought this my own way too





check my signature to know what I'm talking about

dude is already a multi millionaire. Selling those 3 stones can make him PDP chairman







Hush puppy gat nothing on you bro dude is already a multi millionaire. Selling those 3 stones can make him PDP chairmanHush puppy gat nothing on you bro 2 Likes







Yeye dey smell somebody HahahahahahahahahahaYeye dey smell somebody 1 Like

Woa!

Thank God for him ... God pls I want diamonds before end of this year..

Amen



Hunger can make someone see his pillow as 200 naira agegebread or a newborn baby's leg as Fresh turkey laps. Rubbish Mumu throw those piece of rubbish away! You go around picking stones and think it's diamond?Hunger can make someone see his pillow as 200 naira agegebread or a newborn baby's leg as Fresh turkey laps. Rubbish 17 Likes

How much

Problem with Africa

Dont worry bros if you escape Sars now you wil still come accross them after selling this and they will say you are a Yahoo boi.

Lobatan. 3 Likes

Nigeria is really endowed with a lot of things... When will I find my precious stones though

Happy him