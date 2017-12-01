Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Travel / 98 Nigerians From Edo Return From Libya (5392 Views)

A mother and her kids among the 164 returnees from Libya facilitated by International Organisation on Migration and National Emergency Management Agencyon arrival at the Murtala Muhammed Airport, Ikeja, Lagos on Thursday

Mrs Abieyuwa Oyemwense, Secretary to the state’ Task Force against Human Trafficking who confirmed the number to newsmen said the entire number that arrived were males.



Oyemwense said: “This is the eighth batch that we have so far received. We are going to keep them in the hotel for two nights after which they will be reunited with their families.



“Government has set up programmes to train them in different skills, and those who wish to return to school will be assisted to do so.



“In addition, government is also paying them monthly stipends for three months’’.

Oyemwense said they were expecting another batch on Wednesday.



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3qsIK0G-whM Obaseki and the rOba need to do something about the rate of young bini girls going into prostitution abroad, Libya is just one of the popular destination from bini indegenes looking for greener pasture through harlotery, i recently watched this documentary by channels tv about the journey from bini to Europe to prostitute its really sad 4 Likes 1 Share

Bini girls and ashawo business 11 Likes

this could be both good and bad news. 2 Likes

One Bini guy told me he will sell his car and loan more money and travel out.... Haven't heard from him for a while.... I hope he survived through d desert and through the Libyan killings and trading!!!!! 18 Likes

another set are on their way now. 1 Like





Say naija no be country When some guys de discuss today on how they will change located to GhanaSay naija no be country

Its very rare for a beautiful lady as this with these cute kids submit themselves to such uncertainty and eventual disappointment, in search of a better life. ALL our leaders have failed us and its God alone that can take us out of this mess. 1 Like

Thank goodness

They should've stayed their as slaves 1 Like

Is there even any existing government in Edo.

More load fr Benin



D kain disease wen go dey fly around dS festive season ehnn 4 Likes





why una no use ur power fly go abroad na I can't believe this a whole edo peoplewhy una no use ur power fly go abroad na 6 Likes

I wonder why all this has been happening all this while and no one did anything about the Libya issue till now

Nawa ooo, Edo people falling hand since tey tey 7 Likes

life is hard but not too hard to survived

Welcome back, but wait where una dey run go before, who are they leaving Nigeria for 2 Likes 2 Shares

Edo people, na everywhere dem dey.

Hoeloshoism,na dem get am.



I hail una ooo 3 Likes 1 Share

Edo has no rival in this Libya business. 1 Like 1 Share

we all want greener pastures in a desperate manner �

Homeboiy:

When some guys de discuss today on how they will change located to Ghana



Say naija no be country 3 Likes

Most of dem from Edo. bhet y na 1 Like

Welcome

Welcome home. Better to drink garri in Nigeria than to be a slave in a foreign land 1 Like

AdaFonju:

And their mumu Oba is busy disturbing the peaceful ijaws in Edo state! It seems the only abroad Edo people know is Libya and ITaly

They are really industrious o! And their mumu Oba is busy disturbing the peaceful ijaws in Edo state! It seems the only abroad Edo people know is Libya and ITalyThey are really industrious o! 5 Likes 1 Share

Some go still form Americana 1 Like

And the winner is Edo state 1 Like





APC supporters

Hmm

She carry pikin go, the woman no dey smile or is d children parting gift given to her by libyans