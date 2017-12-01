₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|98 Nigerians From Edo Return From Libya by AdaFonju: 9:46pm On Dec 08
No fewer than 98 Edo indigenes arrived in Benin from Libya on Friday with the help of the International Organisations for Migration (IOM) and the state Government.
A mother and her kids among the 164 returnees from Libya facilitated by International Organisation on Migration and National Emergency Management Agencyon arrival at the Murtala Muhammed Airport, Ikeja, Lagos on Thursday
Mrs Abieyuwa Oyemwense, Secretary to the state’ Task Force against Human Trafficking who confirmed the number to newsmen said the entire number that arrived were males.
Oyemwense said: “This is the eighth batch that we have so far received. We are going to keep them in the hotel for two nights after which they will be reunited with their families.
“Government has set up programmes to train them in different skills, and those who wish to return to school will be assisted to do so.
“In addition, government is also paying them monthly stipends for three months’’.
Oyemwense said they were expecting another batch on Wednesday.
https://www.vanguardngr.com/2017/12/another-98-edo-indigenes-return-libya/
|Re: 98 Nigerians From Edo Return From Libya by AdaFonju: 9:47pm On Dec 08
Obaseki and the rOba need to do something about the rate of young bini girls going into prostitution abroad, Libya is just one of the popular destination from bini indegenes looking for greener pasture through harlotery, i recently watched this documentary by channels tv about the journey from bini to Europe to prostitute its really sad
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3qsIK0G-whM
|Re: 98 Nigerians From Edo Return From Libya by AdaFonju: 9:48pm On Dec 08
Bini girls and ashawo business
|Re: 98 Nigerians From Edo Return From Libya by lalanice(f): 9:56pm On Dec 08
this could be both good and bad news.
|Re: 98 Nigerians From Edo Return From Libya by yanabazee: 9:57pm On Dec 08
One Bini guy told me he will sell his car and loan more money and travel out.... Haven't heard from him for a while.... I hope he survived through d desert and through the Libyan killings and trading!!!!!
|Re: 98 Nigerians From Edo Return From Libya by ipobarecriminals: 10:06pm On Dec 08
another set are on their way now.
|Re: 98 Nigerians From Edo Return From Libya by Homeboiy: 10:15pm On Dec 08
When some guys de discuss today on how they will change located to Ghana
Say naija no be country
|Re: 98 Nigerians From Edo Return From Libya by Menorax: 11:03am
|Re: 98 Nigerians From Edo Return From Libya by ElPadrino33: 11:04am
Its very rare for a beautiful lady as this with these cute kids submit themselves to such uncertainty and eventual disappointment, in search of a better life. ALL our leaders have failed us and its God alone that can take us out of this mess.
|Re: 98 Nigerians From Edo Return From Libya by BruncleZuma: 11:04am
Thank goodness
|Re: 98 Nigerians From Edo Return From Libya by Hadone(m): 11:04am
They should've stayed their as slaves
|Re: 98 Nigerians From Edo Return From Libya by phetto(m): 11:04am
Is there even any existing government in Edo.
|Re: 98 Nigerians From Edo Return From Libya by Isokowadoo: 11:04am
More load fr Benin
D kain disease wen go dey fly around dS festive season ehnn
|Re: 98 Nigerians From Edo Return From Libya by coolie1: 11:04am
I can't believe this a whole edo people
why una no use ur power fly go abroad na
|Re: 98 Nigerians From Edo Return From Libya by sirusX(m): 11:04am
I wonder why all this has been happening all this while and no one did anything about the Libya issue till now
|Re: 98 Nigerians From Edo Return From Libya by FaniDan(f): 11:05am
Nawa ooo, Edo people falling hand since tey tey
|Re: 98 Nigerians From Edo Return From Libya by Kennitrust: 11:05am
life is hard but not too hard to survived
|Re: 98 Nigerians From Edo Return From Libya by Colybaly: 11:05am
Welcome back, but wait where una dey run go before, who are they leaving Nigeria for
|Re: 98 Nigerians From Edo Return From Libya by Danelo(m): 11:05am
Edo people, na everywhere dem dey.
Hoeloshoism,na dem get am.
I hail una ooo
|Re: 98 Nigerians From Edo Return From Libya by otokx(m): 11:05am
Edo has no rival in this Libya business.
|Re: 98 Nigerians From Edo Return From Libya by Manzip(m): 11:05am
we all want greener pastures in a desperate manner �
|Re: 98 Nigerians From Edo Return From Libya by VIPERVENOM(m): 11:05am
Homeboiy:
|Re: 98 Nigerians From Edo Return From Libya by phlemzee(m): 11:05am
Most of dem from Edo. bhet y na
|Re: 98 Nigerians From Edo Return From Libya by salmonkas178(m): 11:06am
Welcome
|Re: 98 Nigerians From Edo Return From Libya by asdfjklhaha(f): 11:06am
Welcome home. Better to drink garri in Nigeria than to be a slave in a foreign land
|Re: 98 Nigerians From Edo Return From Libya by dieBYfire: 11:06am
AdaFonju:
And their mumu Oba is busy disturbing the peaceful ijaws in Edo state! It seems the only abroad Edo people know is Libya and ITaly
They are really industrious o!
|Re: 98 Nigerians From Edo Return From Libya by oshe111(m): 11:07am
Some go still form Americana
|Re: 98 Nigerians From Edo Return From Libya by enemyofprogress: 11:08am
And the winner is Edo state
|Re: 98 Nigerians From Edo Return From Libya by imhotep: 11:08am
APC supporters
AdaFonju:
|Re: 98 Nigerians From Edo Return From Libya by kay29000(m): 11:08am
Hmm
|Re: 98 Nigerians From Edo Return From Libya by Colybaly: 11:08am
She carry pikin go, the woman no dey smile or is d children parting gift given to her by libyans
|Re: 98 Nigerians From Edo Return From Libya by comshots(m): 11:09am
They are back from frying pan into fire.I wish I was one of them.I would just jump off from the aeroplane.
