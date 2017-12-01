Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / Daddy Freeze: "Speaking In Tongues In Nigerian Churches Is Fake” (9193 Views)

Freeze says Nigerian pastors left their professions because they can’t earn as much unlike in the ministry.



In a video shared on Youtube, he said,

“There are many fake pastors because of monetization; that pastor who cursed me is an architect, the one at BankyW’s wedding is a doctor.



“Many of them are leaving profitable field because ministry is a more profitable field.



“Monetization has made fake pastors come into two fold, it has made real pastors preach false messages.



“Every doctrine in Nigeria has been monetized, you hear pastors say this year you will find your ‘apollos’



“Apollos in the Bible was increase in word of God not referring to sowing, Matthew 13;7 this verse speaks of seed of faith not money; those that twist this to you are thieves. There’s nothing spiritual about those criticizing me, the only spirituality in them is the ability to twist your brain.



OAP Freeze also countered speaking in tongues in Nigerian Pentecostal churches, describing it as fake.



He added,

“Speaking in tongues in Nigeria Pentecostal churches is fake but speaking in tongues is not fake.



“When speaking in tongues, you should speak in languages not in tongues that no one can understand.



1Cor 14:26-28; someone must interpret tongues…There is no speaking in tongues without an interpreter



“Interpretation of tongues is missing in today’s pentecostal churches , if anyone speaks in tongues one or two should speak in tongues one at a time not multitude.That is falsehood

1Cor 14:23 is what pastors used to confuse you, they tell you tongues is an unknown language which carnal mind cannot understand.



Everyone speaking in tongues in the church is false because it is a gift that everyone does not receive.



“I’m a preacher that speaks from history and bible not sentiments like others; that’s why I can’t say God told me to pay titheS like they say.



“I would tell you what God kept in bible not what God told me.”



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XeMgaShJtVc





E be like say dis man na Machiavelli offspring!!! 5 Likes

This man is a blessing to the community 104 Likes 6 Shares

This man done dey digress, its no longer tithe again abi. holy ghost fire fall on you and melt your freeze. mugu 19 Likes 1 Share

Dimples129:

This man is a blessing to the community

U know dey sleep? Abi u get metting to attend? U know dey sleep? Abi u get metting to attend? 1 Like

Gentle034:



U know dey sleep? Abi u get metting to attend?

TGIF TGIF 1 Like

Dimples129:





TGIF

And I guess here is your party? And I guess here is your party? 1 Like

this is so true. i ave always wondered bcus when d apostles spoke in tongue they spoke in a language understood by the crowd, instead of satanya bonaza, makasupre bondareke, and other rubbish THEY SPEAK 74 Likes 4 Shares

I totally agree with Freeze on this. Too many fakes in Nigerian churches. 39 Likes 1 Share

This is a step higher 12 Likes

kushercain:

This man done dey digress, its no longer tithe again abi. holy ghost fire fall on you and melt your freeze. mugu Him wan treat dia Bleep up one after the other. The tithe issue was meant to be an eye opener, the remaining issues will drive home his points. So sit back, relax and enjoy the show Him wan treat dia Bleep up one after the other. The tithe issue was meant to be an eye opener, the remaining issues will drive home his points. So sit back, relax and enjoy the show 38 Likes 1 Share

ChiefPiiko:

This is a step higher

Freeze is a fool.....end of story. 13 Likes

Daemonsanti:

Freeze is a fool.....end of story.

How? How? 28 Likes

FREEZE MADE ENOUGH SENSE THIS TIME AROUND.



Even Apostle Paul saw a situation where everyone spoke in tongues without an interpreter as senselessness and MADNESS. 61 Likes 1 Share

I like this man, he speaks the truth. 15 Likes

Oh my sweet cele church.... Interpreter must dey your side...else na gbagaun.



This man freeze ive been waiting for you to address this issue and you just did. You have my loyalty from now henceforth. In addition to Goldberg wey I dey vouch for I bring to you freezeeverse. The freed universe.



Once a scammer fails he becomes violent. Pastors are scammers. 35 Likes 2 Shares

Daemonsanti:

Freeze is a fool.....end of story.

You must be a pastor. You must be a pastor. 14 Likes

khiaa:

I like this man, he speaks the truth. you believe this too?? You mean all tongues every spoken in any church in Nigeria is fake? Really?





He must have seen something for him to say this but he generalizes too much. How can u say all is fake. That's a foolish thing to say. I think he is just looking for something to say. you believe this too?? You mean all tongues every spoken in any church in Nigeria is fake? Really?He must have seen something for him to say this but he generalizes too much. How can u say all is fake. That's a foolish thing to say. I think he is just looking for something to say. 8 Likes

KardinalZik:

FREEZE MADE ENOUGH SENSE THIS TIME AROUND.



Even Apostle Paul saw a situation where everyone spoke in tongues without an interpreter as senselessness and MADNESS. that's on one situation, how about praying in tongues? Do u need an interpreter too? that's on one situation, how about praying in tongues? Do u need an interpreter too? 6 Likes



Playz:







Good morning sorry I am just waking

Playz:



Forward his details





justiniyke29:





instead of satanya bonaza, makasupre bondareke, and other rubbish THEY SPEAK

......mantta ante libbra kabaya. Bandas kiba ante kabaya. Legedos, Legedos, Legedos ......mantta ante libbra kabaya. Bandas kiba ante kabaya. Legedos, Legedos, Legedos 13 Likes

If we read our bible the way we ought to, and also pray regularly for understanding of God 's word,

We wouldn't be having divergent views on God's doctrine..

It is because we are lazy and so gullible to study for ourselves, that is why some 'so called men of God" uses that weakness against us.. 26 Likes 1 Share



Make the guy nogo over do..That we agree with him on offering money should not make him cross his boundary. This stupid man should shut up joor..Make the guy nogo over do..That we agree with him on offering money should not make him cross his boundary. 5 Likes 1 Share

There is a difference between speaking in tongues and praying in tongues, when you speak in tongues you need and interpreter but when you pray in tongues you communicating with the Holy Spirit and so you need no interpreter 28 Likes 3 Shares

KardinalZik:





How? if anybody can just interpret tongues, then why is it a gift from the holyspirit........Praying in tongues is your personal prayer language with God.........It is like an encrypted prayer that even the Devil dosent understand because you pray directly to God from your spirit.

Freeze keeps talking about the things he doesn't even understand and I pity the people that follows him. if anybody can just interpret tongues, then why is it a gift from the holyspirit........Praying in tongues is your personal prayer language with God.........It is like an encrypted prayer that even the Devil dosent understand because you pray directly to God from your spirit.Freeze keeps talking about the things he doesn't even understand and I pity the people that follows him. 13 Likes

It is obvious this freeze is solely against pentecostal churches and not all churches which is wrong, it is not only in nigeria people speak in tongue, it's all over the world and not only pentecostal churches, i ave friends in orthodox and catholic churches that speak in tongues also.



Churches dont force people to speak in tongues, any congregation u see where everyone does that would let u know that some of them are faking it just to get along. You cannot expect a situation whereby everyone is praying, someone starts to speak in tongue and then u want someone else to stop praying to interprete wat the person is saying.



Most people speak in tongue when they are in the spirit, in worship and in connection with God at that moment, so freeze ur arguement is baseless cos speaking in tongues is a personal conviction same with tithe. 8 Likes 1 Share

Whichever you choose like or hate, Daddy Freeze is just stating a very simple fact! The Pastors themselves know its fake so why the arguments 21 Likes 5 Shares

Mr Freeze has frozen tithe, now he wants to Freeze speaking in tongues



this guy na 9ja version of mortal kombat sub-zero o, he dey freeze anything freezable

#freezethesheeples Mr Freeze has, now he wants tothis guy na 9ja version of mortal kombato, he dey freeze anything freezable 10 Likes