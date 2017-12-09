₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|HELP!! My Former Company Has Refused To Pay My Dismissal Benefits. by Vac1: 2:49am
Good morning Nairalander, please I am in a Dilemma and need all the help I can get in other not to make a costly mistake. Straight to my story.
On the 27th of November, my employer disengaged (sacked) me and a few of my colleagues with some bogus accusation of under productivity and insubordination. We were asked to turn in every company property in our care which we duly handed over before leaving.In our dismissal later, it was clearly stated that 'our terminal benefits will be paid along with our salary for the month of November'.
Prior to our dismissal, the sum of 5000 was always deducted from our salary every month as caution fee which is supposed to be paid when one leaves the company, but with experience from people that have left, it is always a tug of war as the company doesn't honor that.
Now, we got information that the company paid her Workers November salary yesterday but we that were dismissed didn't get paid. Individually we called the accountant who from the discussion we had made it point clear that there was no provision for us in the payment voucher and every attempt the reach the management has proved abortive as they have kept posting and at a point not taking our calls.
I decided to bring this here in other to get the best solution to this problem and also to know the various agencies to get involved.Apart from the call which i made to the accountant and the center manager, i have not taken another step as i don't want to make a mistake in dealing with them. I have seen problems of this type get solved here and i believe that mine and that of my colleagues will be solved. Thanks as I wait for HELP.
Please Kindly help me tag people with experience in dealing with this kind of issue.
Kindly help me get this to a larger audience
|Re: HELP!! My Former Company Has Refused To Pay My Dismissal Benefits. by policy12: 3:23am
I don't have an idea but is like you need to get legal advice involve,what so ever they advice you then you can go with it.
|Re: HELP!! My Former Company Has Refused To Pay My Dismissal Benefits. by Gentle034(m): 3:29am
I think u need to get a legal adviser, this clearly a case for the layers!
|Re: HELP!! My Former Company Has Refused To Pay My Dismissal Benefits. by ipobarecriminals: 4:15am
sacking here and there dis ember months? Hope u save something to fall on sha?Forget dat kudi and move on.Even skools dnt return caution money dey collected from peep.Move on biko
|Re: HELP!! My Former Company Has Refused To Pay My Dismissal Benefits. by veekid(m): 11:20am
If it'was a written agreement; sue them motherfuckers to a court of law
|Re: HELP!! My Former Company Has Refused To Pay My Dismissal Benefits. by kay29000(m): 11:21am
Hmm! Maybe they will make provision for payment of you guys by December ending.
|Re: HELP!! My Former Company Has Refused To Pay My Dismissal Benefits. by AntiWailer: 11:21am
It is tricky on the ground of under productivity and insurbodination if there is any proof.
I will advise you guys to be patient till you hear from an authorized source of the company before you take any step.
The 5000 caution might be there in case you leave and might not include the provision if you are outrightly disengaged by the company.
Try get a lawyer to explain the content of your terms of engagement, policy you signed and disengagement letter.
You can send me a PM so I can get my lawyer to interprete the terms for you or any lawyer on Nairaland can help out.
Accept my sincere empathy on the disengagement. It is not good for this period.
|Re: HELP!! My Former Company Has Refused To Pay My Dismissal Benefits. by Colybaly: 11:22am
Sue them
|Re: HELP!! My Former Company Has Refused To Pay My Dismissal Benefits. by skydancer: 11:22am
Talk to a lawyer, they will guide you best on how to go about this.
Or better still, forget about it and grow above it. Trust me, it will come back to you in multiple fold.
|Re: HELP!! My Former Company Has Refused To Pay My Dismissal Benefits. by olaolulazio(m): 11:22am
Smoke some SK or Arizona before going there....
Thank me later..
|Re: HELP!! My Former Company Has Refused To Pay My Dismissal Benefits. by ChiefPiiko(m): 11:22am
There is a government agency that handles this, I think public complaints commission or so
|Re: HELP!! My Former Company Has Refused To Pay My Dismissal Benefits. by MANNABBQGRILLS: 11:22am
veekid:
This young man has said it all!
|Re: HELP!! My Former Company Has Refused To Pay My Dismissal Benefits. by castrol180(m): 11:22am
...the ground by which you were dismissed is very serious ''bogus accusation of under productivity and insubordination'' so I don't think you should expect any thing again as no legal battle can win you that your stipends from the organisation...
|Re: HELP!! My Former Company Has Refused To Pay My Dismissal Benefits. by godofuck231: 11:23am
Vac1:
Ask a lawyer not nairaland,
|Re: HELP!! My Former Company Has Refused To Pay My Dismissal Benefits. by crownedprinz(m): 11:23am
Was the agreement to pay for the November salary indicated on the letter you got?
|Re: HELP!! My Former Company Has Refused To Pay My Dismissal Benefits. by Quality20(m): 11:24am
Go to d courts with ur lawyer and d letters u av wit u
|Re: HELP!! My Former Company Has Refused To Pay My Dismissal Benefits. by oshe111(m): 11:24am
|Re: HELP!! My Former Company Has Refused To Pay My Dismissal Benefits. by sunbbo(m): 11:25am
This has to do with the company policy and terms of employment. If you feel that is foul play try and seek legal action.
|Re: HELP!! My Former Company Has Refused To Pay My Dismissal Benefits. by Holamidhe(m): 11:26am
Good morning Nairalander, please I am in a Dilemma and need all the help I can get in other not to give a costly advice.
Talk to your Lawyer
|Re: HELP!! My Former Company Has Refused To Pay My Dismissal Benefits. by free2ryhme: 11:28am
Take legal action
|Re: HELP!! My Former Company Has Refused To Pay My Dismissal Benefits. by Lomprico2: 11:28am
godofuck231:
Nairaland is everything!
Op, if all the agreements u stated here is in written form with the company's letter head, just sue them kpere!
|Re: HELP!! My Former Company Has Refused To Pay My Dismissal Benefits. by Typopeep: 11:30am
Sue them for way more than they owe. That'll teach 'em!
|Re: HELP!! My Former Company Has Refused To Pay My Dismissal Benefits. by nnamoe: 11:31am
Our government is not doing anything about these issues that is why the companies do what the like. WHYTCLEON OF FBN DISENGAGED MORE THAN 1000 OF THERE CONTRACT STAFFS WITHOUT BENEFITS/ENTITLEMENT and the government could not say a word.This is due to there children are placed in multinational companies and some outside the country.
who will talk for the poor masses?non
it do not concern them rather what bothers them is there pocket and how to loot.
even the recovered looted funds are about missing
GOD HELP US ALL.
|Re: HELP!! My Former Company Has Refused To Pay My Dismissal Benefits. by Deo1986(m): 11:33am
I will suggest you keep your dismissal letter as evidence then look for a way to have an interface with your former employers, if they won't meet with you, then you can resolve the issue in a court of law but bear in mind that your former company can afford the best lawyers and even if the judgement favours you, you still won't be paid immediately they might delay your money for another 6month but all the same goodluck.
|Re: HELP!! My Former Company Has Refused To Pay My Dismissal Benefits. by fredosky111(m): 11:35am
Email me at Iortyaveralfred@gmail.com I will guide you
|Re: HELP!! My Former Company Has Refused To Pay My Dismissal Benefits. by Nnamaka1: 11:36am
You should have put the name and address of the company on here and also the full names of the managers involve for shaming, after all you don't have anything to loose .
|Re: HELP!! My Former Company Has Refused To Pay My Dismissal Benefits. by cooldude62(m): 11:38am
When sacked, you don't qualify for entitlement most times. That's why good companies advise staff to resign.
All the best though.
|Re: HELP!! My Former Company Has Refused To Pay My Dismissal Benefits. by deco22(m): 11:38am
You should get a lawyer.
|Re: HELP!! My Former Company Has Refused To Pay My Dismissal Benefits. by deco22(m): 11:39am
Nnamaka1:They can sue him for defamation of character if he does that...
|Re: HELP!! My Former Company Has Refused To Pay My Dismissal Benefits. by kenechi072: 11:41am
Vac1:
My dear, do you work for one company like that in Ojuelegba
