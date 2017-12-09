Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Career / HELP!! My Former Company Has Refused To Pay My Dismissal Benefits. (3166 Views)

Constructive Dismissal From Employment: What Employees Must Know / Total Oil Workers Protesting In Lagos Over Their Dismissal Without Pay / Unpaid Salaries Row: Thisday Publisher, Obaigbena, Orders Dismissal Of 13 Journa (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Good morning Nairalander, please I am in a Dilemma and need all the help I can get in other not to make a costly mistake. Straight to my story.





On the 27th of November, my employer disengaged (sacked) me and a few of my colleagues with some bogus accusation of under productivity and insubordination. We were asked to turn in every company property in our care which we duly handed over before leaving.In our dismissal later, it was clearly stated that 'our terminal benefits will be paid along with our salary for the month of November'.



Prior to our dismissal, the sum of 5000 was always deducted from our salary every month as caution fee which is supposed to be paid when one leaves the company, but with experience from people that have left, it is always a tug of war as the company doesn't honor that.



Now, we got information that the company paid her Workers November salary yesterday but we that were dismissed didn't get paid. Individually we called the accountant who from the discussion we had made it point clear that there was no provision for us in the payment voucher and every attempt the reach the management has proved abortive as they have kept posting and at a point not taking our calls.



I decided to bring this here in other to get the best solution to this problem and also to know the various agencies to get involved.Apart from the call which i made to the accountant and the center manager, i have not taken another step as i don't want to make a mistake in dealing with them. I have seen problems of this type get solved here and i believe that mine and that of my colleagues will be solved. Thanks as I wait for HELP.



Please Kindly help me tag people with experience in dealing with this kind of issue.



Kindly help me get this to a larger audience 4 Likes 1 Share

I don't have an idea but is like you need to get legal advice involve,what so ever they advice you then you can go with it. 1 Like

I think u need to get a legal adviser, this clearly a case for the layers!

sacking here and there dis ember months? Hope u save something to fall on sha?Forget dat kudi and move on.Even skools dnt return caution money dey collected from peep.Move on biko sacking here and there dis ember months? Hope u save something to fall on sha?Forget dat kudi and move on.Even skools dnt return caution money dey collected from peep.Move on biko 2 Likes

If it'was a written agreement; sue them motherfuckers to a court of law

Hmm! Maybe they will make provision for payment of you guys by December ending.

It is tricky on the ground of under productivity and insurbodination if there is any proof.



I will advise you guys to be patient till you hear from an authorized source of the company before you take any step.



The 5000 caution might be there in case you leave and might not include the provision if you are outrightly disengaged by the company.



Try get a lawyer to explain the content of your terms of engagement, policy you signed and disengagement letter.



You can send me a PM so I can get my lawyer to interprete the terms for you or any lawyer on Nairaland can help out.



Accept my sincere empathy on the disengagement. It is not good for this period. 8 Likes 1 Share

Sue them 1 Share

Talk to a lawyer, they will guide you best on how to go about this.



Or better still, forget about it and grow above it. Trust me, it will come back to you in multiple fold. 3 Likes 1 Share

Smoke some SK or Arizona before going there....



Thank me later.. 2 Likes

There is a government agency that handles this, I think public complaints commission or so

veekid:

If it'was a written agreement; sue them motherfuckers to a court of law

This young man has said it all! This young man has said it all!

...the ground by which you were dismissed is very serious ''bogus accusation of under productivity and insubordination'' so I don't think you should expect any thing again as no legal battle can win you that your stipends from the organisation...

Vac1:

Good morning Nairalander, please I am in a Dilemma and need all the help I can get in other not to make a costly mistake. Straight to my story.





On the 27th of November, my employer disengaged (sacked) me and a few of my colleagues with some bogus accusation of under productivity and insubordination. We were asked to turn in every company property in our care which we duly handed over before leaving.In our dismissal later, it was clearly stated that 'our terminal benefits will be paid along with our salary for the month of November'.



Prior to our dismissal, the sum of 5000 was always deducted from our salary every month as caution fee which is supposed to be paid when one leaves the company, but with experience from people that have left, it is always a tug of war as the company doesn't honor that.



Now, we got information that the company paid her Workers November salary yesterday but we that were dismissed didn't get paid. Individually we called the accountant who from the discussion we had made it point clear that there was no provision for us in the payment voucher and every attempt the reach the management has proved abortive as they have kept posting and at a point not taking our calls.



I decided to bring this here in other to get the best solution to this problem and also to know the various agencies to get involved.Apart from the call which i made to the accountant and the center manager, i have not taken another step as i don't want to make a mistake in dealing with them. I have seen problems of this type get solved here and i believe that mine and that of my colleagues will be solved. Thanks as I wait for HELP.



Please Kindly help me tag people with experience in dealing with this kind of issue.



Kindly help me get this to a larger audience

Ask a lawyer not nairaland, Ask a lawyer not nairaland,

Was the agreement to pay for the November salary indicated on the letter you got?

Go to d courts with ur lawyer and d letters u av wit u

If U are reading this message and U work in an Engineering firm, just know U are my helper or U know my helper....





I'm a graduate and finished NYSC last month, just need a job(So I can start earning as well as gain experience) So Pls help a brother, because I'd definitely help someone in the future, just as someone helped U which made U help me.



Contact me through 07014139297 or quote this message with your number.



PS: I'm frm Delta





Thanks! 2 Likes

This has to do with the company policy and terms of employment. If you feel that is foul play try and seek legal action.

Good morning Nairalander, please I am in a Dilemma and need all the help I can get in other not to give a costly advice.



Talk to your Lawyer

Take legal action

godofuck231:





Ask a lawyer not nairaland,

Nairaland is everything!



Op, if all the agreements u stated here is in written form with the company's letter head, just sue them kpere! Nairaland is everything!Op, if all the agreements u stated here is in written form with the company's letter head, just sue them kpere!

Sue them for way more than they owe. That'll teach 'em!

Our government is not doing anything about these issues that is why the companies do what the like. WHYTCLEON OF FBN DISENGAGED MORE THAN 1000 OF THERE CONTRACT STAFFS WITHOUT BENEFITS/ENTITLEMENT and the government could not say a word.This is due to there children are placed in multinational companies and some outside the country.



who will talk for the poor masses?non



it do not concern them rather what bothers them is there pocket and how to loot.



even the recovered looted funds are about missing



GOD HELP US ALL.

I will suggest you keep your dismissal letter as evidence then look for a way to have an interface with your former employers, if they won't meet with you, then you can resolve the issue in a court of law but bear in mind that your former company can afford the best lawyers and even if the judgement favours you, you still won't be paid immediately they might delay your money for another 6month but all the same goodluck.

Email me at Iortyaveralfred@gmail.com I will guide you

You should have put the name and address of the company on here and also the full names of the managers involve for shaming, after all you don't have anything to loose .

When sacked, you don't qualify for entitlement most times. That's why good companies advise staff to resign.



All the best though.

You should get a lawyer.

Nnamaka1:

You should have put the name and address of the company on here and also the full names of the managers involve for shaming, after all you don't have anything to loose . They can sue him for defamation of character if he does that... They can sue him for defamation of character if he does that... 2 Likes