Now we all know Saraki’s Mother.



Senate President Bukola Saraki who just celebrates her daughters wedding was pictured with his Mum.













Olusola saraki's wife, not his real mum.



According to story around.



His biological mum is different. 5 Likes

A rare glimpse into his private life.



For all his controversies, keeping his family out of the blogs has been a commendable part of his persona. 11 Likes





Its the joy of every mother to see her child grow up and become successful in life.

God willing, my mum will still be alive wen i become the governor of edo state 30 Likes

Olusola saraki's wife, not his real mum.



According to story around.



His biological mum is different. Can't you see the resemblance.amibo Can't you see the resemblance.amibo 4 Likes

Mama thief 2 Likes

I love this man sha 1 Like

She look nice 3 Likes

Can't you see the resemblance.amibo that is not his biological mum. She is his step mum that is not his biological mum. She is his step mum 4 Likes

Awwww....cute!

Olusola saraki's wife, not his real mum.



According to story around.



His biological mum is different. Shey u go beat am if he say that's his mother. Shey u go beat am if he say that's his mother. 3 Likes

How long is this Saraki's daughter's wedding going to go on for?

God willing, my mum will still be alive wen i become the governor of edo state

I say a big Amen to that I say a big Amen to that 5 Likes 1 Share

God bless all our mums

The mama don Jazz am up tay tay , he must pay Homage

God keep my parents for me 3 Likes

Senate President Bukola Saraki who just celebrates her daughters wedding was pictured with his Mum.



Now we all know Saraki’s Mother.



Gist from Praizeupdates

Op your grammar shaa Op your grammar shaa

Step mum I guess. Is his own mum from Jamaica or Senator.... (what's that sexy mami 's name sef?)

Can't begin to imagine how proud and fulfilled she would be

that is not his biological mum. She is his step mum

As long as she motherly cared for him, the "step"is inconsequential. As long as she motherly cared for him, the "step"is inconsequential.

Mama thief

You mean your own mama right?

You should learn to respect parents,



Idiot! You mean your own mama right?You should learn to respect parents,Idiot! 3 Likes

This is actually a lie.



It was debunked by olusola saraki himself. He was asked this at the height of his fight between him, bukola and gbemi cos pple were asking if dt was d cause of their problems. He responded dt he doesnt know who selected or married another wife for him cos all his 4 children are from his wife. And she had all four in england. This is actually a lie.It was debunked by olusola saraki himself. He was asked this at the height of his fight between him, bukola and gbemi cos pple were asking if dt was d cause of their problems. He responded dt he doesnt know who selected or married another wife for him cos all his 4 children are from his wife. And she had all four in england. 4 Likes

That woman is a Christian, from Owo, Ondo State 3 Likes