|Bukola Saraki And His Mother, Florence Saraki Pictured Together by opeyemiieblog(m): 4:41am
Senate President Bukola Saraki who just celebrates her daughters wedding was pictured with his Mum.
Now we all know Saraki’s Mother.
|Re: Bukola Saraki And His Mother, Florence Saraki Pictured Together by opeyemiieblog(m): 4:42am
She's not dt old sha
|Re: Bukola Saraki And His Mother, Florence Saraki Pictured Together by juman(m): 4:49am
Olusola saraki's wife, not his real mum.
According to story around.
His biological mum is different.
|Re: Bukola Saraki And His Mother, Florence Saraki Pictured Together by jeffizy(m): 5:07am
A rare glimpse into his private life.
For all his controversies, keeping his family out of the blogs has been a commendable part of his persona.
|Re: Bukola Saraki And His Mother, Florence Saraki Pictured Together by crackerspub: 5:29am
Its the joy of every mother to see her child grow up and become successful in life.
|Re: Bukola Saraki And His Mother, Florence Saraki Pictured Together by rawpadgin(m): 5:40am
God willing, my mum will still be alive wen i become the governor of edo state
|Re: Bukola Saraki And His Mother, Florence Saraki Pictured Together by dandollaz: 6:10am
juman:Can't you see the resemblance.amibo
|Re: Bukola Saraki And His Mother, Florence Saraki Pictured Together by Bari22(m): 6:13am
Mama thief
|Re: Bukola Saraki And His Mother, Florence Saraki Pictured Together by naniawini(f): 6:42am
I love this man sha
|Re: Bukola Saraki And His Mother, Florence Saraki Pictured Together by Elnino4ladies: 7:44am
She look nice
|Re: Bukola Saraki And His Mother, Florence Saraki Pictured Together by opey25(m): 7:50am
dandollaz:that is not his biological mum. She is his step mum
|Re: Bukola Saraki And His Mother, Florence Saraki Pictured Together by lilcozy001: 7:53am
|Re: Bukola Saraki And His Mother, Florence Saraki Pictured Together by punisha: 8:12am
Awwww....cute!
|Re: Bukola Saraki And His Mother, Florence Saraki Pictured Together by deco22(m): 8:29am
juman:Shey u go beat am if he say that's his mother.
|Re: Bukola Saraki And His Mother, Florence Saraki Pictured Together by BruncleZuma: 8:29am
|Re: Bukola Saraki And His Mother, Florence Saraki Pictured Together by miteolu(m): 8:30am
Mama of life
|Re: Bukola Saraki And His Mother, Florence Saraki Pictured Together by kay29000(m): 8:30am
How long is this Saraki's daughter's wedding going to go on for?
|Re: Bukola Saraki And His Mother, Florence Saraki Pictured Together by oyonu(m): 8:30am
rawpadgin:
I say a big Amen to that
|Re: Bukola Saraki And His Mother, Florence Saraki Pictured Together by HAH: 8:30am
God bless all our mums
|Re: Bukola Saraki And His Mother, Florence Saraki Pictured Together by HtwoOw: 8:30am
The mama don Jazz am up tay tay , he must pay Homage
|Re: Bukola Saraki And His Mother, Florence Saraki Pictured Together by smithsydny(m): 8:31am
God keep my parents for me
|Re: Bukola Saraki And His Mother, Florence Saraki Pictured Together by blessedweapon(m): 8:32am
opeyemiieblog:
Op your grammar shaa
|Re: Bukola Saraki And His Mother, Florence Saraki Pictured Together by DIKEnaWAR: 8:33am
Step mum I guess. Is his own mum from Jamaica or Senator.... (what's that sexy mami 's name sef?)
|Re: Bukola Saraki And His Mother, Florence Saraki Pictured Together by EsotericMonk: 8:33am
Can't begin to imagine how proud and fulfilled she would be
|Re: Bukola Saraki And His Mother, Florence Saraki Pictured Together by Pavore9: 8:33am
opey25:
As long as she motherly cared for him, the "step"is inconsequential.
|Re: Bukola Saraki And His Mother, Florence Saraki Pictured Together by valazino(m): 8:33am
Bari22:
You mean your own mama right?
You should learn to respect parents,
Idiot!
|Re: Bukola Saraki And His Mother, Florence Saraki Pictured Together by Soloton01: 8:34am
Issokay
|Re: Bukola Saraki And His Mother, Florence Saraki Pictured Together by oshe111(m): 8:35am
Slaymama
|Re: Bukola Saraki And His Mother, Florence Saraki Pictured Together by janellemonae: 8:38am
juman:
This is actually a lie.
It was debunked by olusola saraki himself. He was asked this at the height of his fight between him, bukola and gbemi cos pple were asking if dt was d cause of their problems. He responded dt he doesnt know who selected or married another wife for him cos all his 4 children are from his wife. And she had all four in england.
|Re: Bukola Saraki And His Mother, Florence Saraki Pictured Together by okonja(m): 8:38am
|Re: Bukola Saraki And His Mother, Florence Saraki Pictured Together by dolphinife: 8:38am
That woman is a Christian, from Owo, Ondo State
|Re: Bukola Saraki And His Mother, Florence Saraki Pictured Together by Lanre4uonly(m): 8:39am
That's nice.
