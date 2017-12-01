Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Family / Businessman Beats Brother’s 60-Year-Old Wife Over Sick Husband's Property (Pic) (3066 Views)

88-year-old Man Seeks Divorce From 55-year-old Wife Over Infidelity / The Oldest Couple In Gelegele, Edo State. Husband Is 105yrs Old & Wife 95yrs / Man Batters Wife Over Sex For More Children (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (Reply) (Go Down)

Posted By: Kunle AKINRINADE













A 60-year-old woman, Mrs. Olufunke Labinjo was allegedly beaten to a pulp by her brother-in-law, Kamoru Labinjo, for resisting his attempt to forcibly take over the management of her sick husband’s property.



The accused allegedly assaulted the complainant in public by raining blows on her face.



The incident happened when Kamoru insisted on taking inventory of the buildings owned by his sick brother, Alhaji Shamsideen Labinjo, and asked Olufunke to take him to the properties.



It was learnt that Kamoru also queried Olufunke’s right to collect rents on her husband’s properties.



Olufunke, a trader at Balogun Market,Lagos, sustained injuries to her head and was admitted at the Shomolu General Hospital,Lagos.



The distraught woman reported the matter to the Force Criminal Investigation Department (FCID), Alagbon, Ikoyi, Lagos.



The accused, who resides at No 9, Alhaji Masha Road, Surulere, Lagos State, was subsequently arrested by detectives and arraigned before an Ikeja Chief Magistrate’s Court on November 3, 2017 for assault.



He pleaded not guilty.



In the suit number MIK/A/250/17, Commissioner of Police versus Kamoru Labinjo, the police told the court that the accused committed the offence on September 22, 2017 at Balogun Market.



http://thenationonlineng.net/police-arraign-bizman-allegedly-beating-brothers-60-yr-old-wife-sick-husbands-property/

Too bad. Lazy brother in law. He should go and work for his own properties. I wish the woman success in this case.



Check my signature for your quality full capacity powerbank. 4 Likes

This is sad

Na WA for this end time lagos weather oo



Rain falling heavily in Dec '09



Buhari sef 4 Likes

Too bad. But let's hear both sides still.

Too bad 1 Share

Property go dey you come 4 world,same property go dey,U leave de World#..all ds fellows self

Lazy. Alapa ma so se, Agboju login, ole.. this is a result of laziness. The brother is not even dead yet.. but that's what one side of the story.....

Entitled prick couldn't hustle for himself but want to steal

his brother's properties.

Buhari why?



This will be the cry of the f00ls now

Stupid Woman , I Didnt Even Read D Post ,i Just Jump To Conclusion Dat All Woman Are Evil Stupid Woman , I Didnt Even Read D Post ,i Just Jump To Conclusion Dat All Woman Are Evil

Nigerian inlaws(mostly in the southern part),will alway prey on properties that does not belong to them.The law should take it's full course. 1 Like

useless man.He can wsit for his bro to die..Dey shud tie him and flog the hopeless spirit outa him.Bastard useless man.He can wsit for his bro to die..Dey shud tie him and flog the hopeless spirit outa him.Bastard

Dear Kamoru,





You will not go and hustle to have your own property, you are there struggling for rent.



# fool





Namecheckers, over to you 1 Like

Afonjas are lazy, wicked and evil.



Thank you. 1 Like

psychologist:

Na WA for this end time lagos weather oo



Rain falling heavily in Dec '09



Buhari sef

E Taya me oh



Since Thursday na rain. E Taya me ohSince Thursday na rain.

Yoros with Property for Lagos... Boda Kamoru don dey claim property of Him Brother wey never die, The next thin after dis Blow and Court Order na Juju go follow

Richardabbey:

Stupid Woman , I Didnt Even Read D Post ,i Just Jump To Conclusion Dat All Woman Are Evil Imagine someone beating your mom before your very own eye, I'm sure you'd look away because all women are evil! Imagine someone beating your mom before your very own eye, I'm sure you'd look away because all women are evil! 2 Likes

xxx7935:





Begone with this scam Begone with this scam

amnesty7:

Too bad. But let's hear both sides still. Both sides of what?



There is no justification for beating your brothers wife! Both sides of what?There is no justification for beating your brothers wife!