Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Family / Businessman Beats Brother's 60-Year-Old Wife Over Sick Husband's Property (Pic)
|Businessman Beats Brother’s 60-Year-Old Wife Over Sick Husband's Property (Pic) by dre11(m): 8:00am
Posted By: Kunle AKINRINADE
http://thenationonlineng.net/police-arraign-bizman-allegedly-beating-brothers-60-yr-old-wife-sick-husbands-property/
|Re: Businessman Beats Brother’s 60-Year-Old Wife Over Sick Husband's Property (Pic) by itiswellandwell: 10:54am
Too bad. Lazy brother in law. He should go and work for his own properties. I wish the woman success in this case.
4 Likes
|Re: Businessman Beats Brother’s 60-Year-Old Wife Over Sick Husband's Property (Pic) by BruncleZuma: 12:04pm
This is sad
|Re: Businessman Beats Brother’s 60-Year-Old Wife Over Sick Husband's Property (Pic) by psychologist(m): 12:04pm
Na WA for this end time lagos weather oo
Rain falling heavily in Dec '09
Buhari sef
4 Likes
|Re: Businessman Beats Brother’s 60-Year-Old Wife Over Sick Husband's Property (Pic) by amnesty7: 12:04pm
Too bad. But let's hear both sides still.
|Re: Businessman Beats Brother’s 60-Year-Old Wife Over Sick Husband's Property (Pic) by Colybaly: 12:04pm
Too bad
1 Share
|Re: Businessman Beats Brother’s 60-Year-Old Wife Over Sick Husband's Property (Pic) by Oxster(m): 12:05pm
Property go dey you come 4 world,same property go dey,U leave de World#..all ds fellows self
|Re: Businessman Beats Brother’s 60-Year-Old Wife Over Sick Husband's Property (Pic) by twilliamx: 12:05pm
Lazy. Alapa ma so se, Agboju login, ole.. this is a result of laziness. The brother is not even dead yet.. but that's what one side of the story.....
|Re: Businessman Beats Brother’s 60-Year-Old Wife Over Sick Husband's Property (Pic) by Xisnin: 12:06pm
Entitled prick couldn't hustle for himself but want to steal
his brother's properties.
|Re: Businessman Beats Brother’s 60-Year-Old Wife Over Sick Husband's Property (Pic) by divicode: 12:07pm
Buhari why?
This will be the cry of the f00ls now
|Re: Businessman Beats Brother’s 60-Year-Old Wife Over Sick Husband's Property (Pic) by Richardabbey(m): 12:08pm
Stupid Woman , I Didnt Even Read D Post ,i Just Jump To Conclusion Dat All Woman Are Evil
|Re: Businessman Beats Brother’s 60-Year-Old Wife Over Sick Husband's Property (Pic) by aguiyi2: 12:10pm
Nigerian inlaws(mostly in the southern part),will alway prey on properties that does not belong to them.The law should take it's full course.
1 Like
|Re: Businessman Beats Brother’s 60-Year-Old Wife Over Sick Husband's Property (Pic) by ipobarecriminals: 12:10pm
useless man.He can wsit for his bro to die..Dey shud tie him and flog the hopeless spirit outa him.Bastard
|Re: Businessman Beats Brother’s 60-Year-Old Wife Over Sick Husband's Property (Pic) by emeijeh(m): 12:12pm
Dear Kamoru,
You will not go and hustle to have your own property, you are there struggling for rent.
#fool
Namecheckers, over to you
1 Like
|Re: Businessman Beats Brother’s 60-Year-Old Wife Over Sick Husband's Property (Pic) by Nigga44: 12:12pm
Afonjas are lazy, wicked and evil.
Thank you.
1 Like
|Re: Businessman Beats Brother’s 60-Year-Old Wife Over Sick Husband's Property (Pic) by sniperr007: 12:13pm
psychologist:
E Taya me oh
Since Thursday na rain.
|Re: Businessman Beats Brother’s 60-Year-Old Wife Over Sick Husband's Property (Pic) by MLK22555: 12:15pm
Yoros with Property for Lagos... Boda Kamoru don dey claim property of Him Brother wey never die, The next thin after dis Blow and Court Order na Juju go follow
|Re: Businessman Beats Brother’s 60-Year-Old Wife Over Sick Husband's Property (Pic) by AishaBuhari: 12:17pm
Richardabbey:Imagine someone beating your mom before your very own eye, I'm sure you'd look away because all women are evil!
2 Likes
|Re: Businessman Beats Brother’s 60-Year-Old Wife Over Sick Husband's Property (Pic) by RX480(m): 12:22pm
xxx7935:
Begone with this scam
|Re: Businessman Beats Brother’s 60-Year-Old Wife Over Sick Husband's Property (Pic) by YelloweWest: 12:26pm
amnesty7:Both sides of what?
There is no justification for beating your brothers wife!
|Re: Businessman Beats Brother’s 60-Year-Old Wife Over Sick Husband's Property (Pic) by creatorsverse: 12:30pm
Afonja sef una too get wahala
