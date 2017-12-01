Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Lady Wears "I Am A Thief" Tag For Stealing Wines At A Shopping Mall (Photo) (2865 Views)

Lady Caught Stealing Cosmetics From A Superstore In Lagos (Photo) / Nigerian Lady Caught Stealing At A Jewelry Shop In Malaysia Forced To Strip / Lady Caught Stealing, Stripped Unclad, Blames It On Charm (Photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





Source; A woman was publicly disgraced after she was caught red-handed stealing expensive wines in a shopping mall. A Facebook user who shared the photo and didn't give the location of where it occurred - said that this happened yesterday as the woman was made to put on ' I am a thief' notice on her body while being paraded with the stolen drinks.Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/12/woman-paraded-bottles-wine-caught-stealing-shopping-mall-photos.html

Beautiful woman with black heart.

[center][/center] :D_dis_is_hillarious [center][/center]:D_dis_is_hillarious

She looks unstable... BTW, how did she plan to move those drinks out? She can't conceal such items under what she is wearing..

Gosh!!! of all things!!





Skyfornia:

She looks ill Looks ill but get energy to carry drinks? Why not drugs at a pharmacy shop? 1 Like

Is that not ngene? 10 Likes

Lucky thief caught by responsible people if she was caught in poor nieghborhood she will be dead by now. 3 Likes

zombieHUNTER:

Is that not ngene?



Nah, ngene is obese. Nah, ngene is obese.

She caused one of the worst embarrassments to herself, just because of drinks. 1 Like

Slay thief

DLondonboiy:





Nah, ngene is obese.

Don't believe everything you see on people's profiles on social media Don't believe everything you see on people's profiles on social media 1 Like

guess shes committed to alcohol...



She no see better thing steal na drinks Na waShe no see better thing steal na drinks

Where's she from?

with their face, u shall know them... na them them, the Flatino...NCAN confirm the identity and prove me wrong

I don't get how people steal alcohol. Must you drink?



















My name is Akanni Bukunmi, a certified digital marketer. My career so far has hovered around sales/Business development, lead generation, marketing and a little bit of Web design. With my experience in SEO, online and offline, I provide outreach to various online outlets, monitor campaign statistics and analyze data. I am creative and personable with an attention for detail. My unique vision allows me to see various market segments to which a product or service may appeal and I have the ability to reach those audiences successfully



07030407370 My name is Akanni Bukunmi, a certified digital marketer. My career so far has hovered around sales/Business development, lead generation, marketing and a little bit of Web design. With my experience in SEO, online and offline, I provide outreach to various online outlets, monitor campaign statistics and analyze data. I am creative and personable with an attention for detail. My unique vision allows me to see various market segments to which a product or service may appeal and I have the ability to reach those audiences successfully07030407370

Lol, no thanks to Microsoft word, A4paper, desktop PC and a printer, she has gotten the biggest disgrace of her life.



2 Likes

All those people that will collect your pen in the bank and not return it..

needs this tag

Lol,,,she wanna slay some drinks tho

She is representing very her ambersadoral role wella...

Is she IPOB or AFONJA ?

People are busy stealing millions you are here stealing ogogoro and dry gin





Village people at work

9JA sharp sharp them don print tag for am.

Aye le ooo Ikosi oooooooooo

Expensive wines? None of those wines is more than 2,000 naira

.

too bad, interested in bespoke footwear biz......check my profile