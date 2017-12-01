₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,925,179 members, 3,959,717 topics. Date: Saturday, 09 December 2017 at 12:31 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Lady Wears "I Am A Thief" Tag For Stealing Wines At A Shopping Mall (Photo) (2865 Views)
Lady Caught Stealing Cosmetics From A Superstore In Lagos (Photo) / Nigerian Lady Caught Stealing At A Jewelry Shop In Malaysia Forced To Strip / Lady Caught Stealing, Stripped Unclad, Blames It On Charm (Photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Lady Wears "I Am A Thief" Tag For Stealing Wines At A Shopping Mall (Photo) by Angelanest: 9:33am
A woman was publicly disgraced after she was caught red-handed stealing expensive wines in a shopping mall. A Facebook user who shared the photo and didn't give the location of where it occurred - said that this happened yesterday as the woman was made to put on ' I am a thief' notice on her body while being paraded with the stolen drinks.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/12/woman-paraded-bottles-wine-caught-stealing-shopping-mall-photos.html
|Re: Lady Wears "I Am A Thief" Tag For Stealing Wines At A Shopping Mall (Photo) by madridguy(m): 9:36am
Beautiful woman with black heart.
|Re: Lady Wears "I Am A Thief" Tag For Stealing Wines At A Shopping Mall (Photo) by Enoma222(m): 9:36am
[center][/center]
:D_dis_is_hillarious
|Re: Lady Wears "I Am A Thief" Tag For Stealing Wines At A Shopping Mall (Photo) by Skyfornia(m): 9:36am
She looks unstable... BTW, how did she plan to move those drinks out? She can't conceal such items under what she is wearing..
|Re: Lady Wears "I Am A Thief" Tag For Stealing Wines At A Shopping Mall (Photo) by dollyjoy(f): 9:37am
Gosh!!! of all things!!
|Re: Lady Wears "I Am A Thief" Tag For Stealing Wines At A Shopping Mall (Photo) by madridguy(m): 9:38am
Looks ill but get energy to carry drinks? Why not drugs at a pharmacy shop?
Skyfornia:
1 Like
|Re: Lady Wears "I Am A Thief" Tag For Stealing Wines At A Shopping Mall (Photo) by zombieHUNTER: 9:38am
Is that not ngene?
10 Likes
|Re: Lady Wears "I Am A Thief" Tag For Stealing Wines At A Shopping Mall (Photo) by Ojiofor: 9:39am
Lucky thief caught by responsible people if she was caught in poor nieghborhood she will be dead by now.
3 Likes
|Re: Lady Wears "I Am A Thief" Tag For Stealing Wines At A Shopping Mall (Photo) by DLondonboiy: 9:40am
zombieHUNTER:
Nah, ngene is obese.
|Re: Lady Wears "I Am A Thief" Tag For Stealing Wines At A Shopping Mall (Photo) by Flashh: 9:45am
She caused one of the worst embarrassments to herself, just because of drinks.
1 Like
|Re: Lady Wears "I Am A Thief" Tag For Stealing Wines At A Shopping Mall (Photo) by ObaKlaz(m): 9:45am
Slay thief
|Re: Lady Wears "I Am A Thief" Tag For Stealing Wines At A Shopping Mall (Photo) by zombieHUNTER: 9:50am
DLondonboiy:
Don't believe everything you see on people's profiles on social media
1 Like
|Re: Lady Wears "I Am A Thief" Tag For Stealing Wines At A Shopping Mall (Photo) by ReorxTohGan(m): 9:56am
guess shes committed to alcohol...
|Re: Lady Wears "I Am A Thief" Tag For Stealing Wines At A Shopping Mall (Photo) by MhizzAJ(f): 11:25am
Na wa
She no see better thing steal na drinks
|Re: Lady Wears "I Am A Thief" Tag For Stealing Wines At A Shopping Mall (Photo) by veekid(m): 11:29am
Where's she from?
|Re: Lady Wears "I Am A Thief" Tag For Stealing Wines At A Shopping Mall (Photo) by Dutchey(m): 12:21pm
with their face, u shall know them... na them them, the Flatino...NCAN confirm the identity and prove me wrong
|Re: Lady Wears "I Am A Thief" Tag For Stealing Wines At A Shopping Mall (Photo) by NoFavors: 12:22pm
I don't get how people steal alcohol. Must you drink?
|Re: Lady Wears "I Am A Thief" Tag For Stealing Wines At A Shopping Mall (Photo) by Lazyreporta(m): 12:22pm
My name is Akanni Bukunmi, a certified digital marketer. My career so far has hovered around sales/Business development, lead generation, marketing and a little bit of Web design. With my experience in SEO, online and offline, I provide outreach to various online outlets, monitor campaign statistics and analyze data. I am creative and personable with an attention for detail. My unique vision allows me to see various market segments to which a product or service may appeal and I have the ability to reach those audiences successfully
07030407370
|Re: Lady Wears "I Am A Thief" Tag For Stealing Wines At A Shopping Mall (Photo) by emeijeh(m): 12:22pm
Lol, no thanks to Microsoft word, A4paper, desktop PC and a printer, she has gotten the biggest disgrace of her life.
2 Likes
|Re: Lady Wears "I Am A Thief" Tag For Stealing Wines At A Shopping Mall (Photo) by akheen(m): 12:23pm
All those people that will collect your pen in the bank and not return it..
needs this tag
|Re: Lady Wears "I Am A Thief" Tag For Stealing Wines At A Shopping Mall (Photo) by Oxster(m): 12:24pm
Lol,,,she wanna slay some drinks tho
|Re: Lady Wears "I Am A Thief" Tag For Stealing Wines At A Shopping Mall (Photo) by Prinzyy: 12:24pm
She is representing very her ambersadoral role wella...
|Re: Lady Wears "I Am A Thief" Tag For Stealing Wines At A Shopping Mall (Photo) by Colybaly: 12:24pm
Is she IPOB or AFONJA ?
|Re: Lady Wears "I Am A Thief" Tag For Stealing Wines At A Shopping Mall (Photo) by psychologist(m): 12:24pm
People are busy stealing millions you are here stealing ogogoro and dry gin
Village people at work
|Re: Lady Wears "I Am A Thief" Tag For Stealing Wines At A Shopping Mall (Photo) by Swaggzkid: 12:25pm
9JA sharp sharp them don print tag for am.
|Re: Lady Wears "I Am A Thief" Tag For Stealing Wines At A Shopping Mall (Photo) by victor768(m): 12:25pm
Aye le ooo Ikosi oooooooooo
|Re: Lady Wears "I Am A Thief" Tag For Stealing Wines At A Shopping Mall (Photo) by Imarnuel04(m): 12:25pm
Expensive wines? None of those wines is more than 2,000 naira
|Re: Lady Wears "I Am A Thief" Tag For Stealing Wines At A Shopping Mall (Photo) by NobleRomm(m): 12:26pm
.
|Re: Lady Wears "I Am A Thief" Tag For Stealing Wines At A Shopping Mall (Photo) by Krafty006: 12:28pm
too bad, interested in bespoke footwear biz......check my profile
|Re: Lady Wears "I Am A Thief" Tag For Stealing Wines At A Shopping Mall (Photo) by NobleRomm(m): 12:28pm
Colybaly:
you want to start now.... abi....
|Re: Lady Wears "I Am A Thief" Tag For Stealing Wines At A Shopping Mall (Photo) by greenvillle: 12:28pm
Somer Thompson Found Dead / Nigerian Jailed 50 Years For Robbery / These Kidnappings Must Stop!
Viewing this topic: efedavies, NavierStokes(m), ejosh4(m), wellman56, idee91, walexyll(m), gigtom, jared007, Abakeade, Dutchey(m), frank2075, ijeshaboy, Oloriokokan, narutop, Temiladebiz(f), quickee, Amdoyin(m), Catalyst4eva(m), Biggers82(m), cardeeree, hancock(m), ebenco2000, Dat9jakid(m), segiwest(m), NaijaMutant(f), slinkky(m), GallantGalaxy, zeestunner(m), ubongga(m), Kcsavi, pascalike(m), Ukeme8, 3plet, Buchisco22, wolexy14(m), chaberry(m), ampulki, adekanmbi1986(m), Gozychuks(m), Tolumiide, victord1st, tyson98, yvonnelynx, emeijeh(m), akanbiaa(m), gratefulalways, Dasherz(f), hakeem4(m), sojfaith243, Qyubee(m), binalas(m), visiontech24(m), Jibwillz, Lorhdany(m), okopido, Xcelinteriors(f), DavidEsq(m), henrybadoo50, patriks005(m), aminulive, thickminaj(f), blessgreg, Izi4real(m), sammykari99(m), kingphilip(m), Ifydemperor01, Otapipia, ptaller(m), cescky(m), femimat(m), yinkeys(m), decode, emmyquan, morett, Shams4real76, xcolanto(m), Bowaley17(m), legalvoice(m), victor768(m), awule, DreamSonInlaw(m), melojo, Phatty10, brightnelly(f), kennyKill, sirie(f), wroskian(m), jagaboss(m), voicelez, aalex1, Emma4Jesu(m), mofedamijo, Gkay1(m), Coraje(m), Regiblinkz(m), sunnywinter(f), YoungMILITANT(m), Khaliyah(m), PstYoms, HSfoundation(m), AdekunleIG(m), donsheva, Senatorwhales, Swegzfreak, Ruggedfitness, chukelvin(m), rynno(m), Krafty006, FloraEC(f), Konami94, lalasticlala(m), alpattini(m), Colybaly, Dove1998(m), hakinze00(m), toyota3(m), PaChukwudi44, aleezbet(f), segbanky(m), emeka2847, mancityguy, Annie24, Fommz, jitolala(m), TIDDOLL(m), remzaza, Dekatron(m), RX480(m), inspirator1(m), gokay11(m), johnnychuks(m), xxx79355, FUNCY22(f), flinkthem(m), dljbd1(m), NaijaElba(m), mahjor(m), AleAirHub(m), Damzy624(m), Elis49(f), iswallker(m), Ablegentlestyle, NaijaPurely, anthony86(m), drlaykay(m), iamboody(m), ollyfessy(m), surgebitcoin, maskid(m), MsFaith(f), owensking(m), lovelylad(m), nwaanambra1, code87, Edonojie007(m), asha80(m), Tinalex(f), LordKO(m), creatorsverse and 265 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 35