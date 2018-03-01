₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
One Legged Thief Caught In Lagos, Inside Ceiling At A Shopping Complex by austonclint(m): 10:45am
A one legged suspected armed robber, Mr. Akinola Akeem has been arrested after he removed his artificial leg and climbed the ceiling of a popular shopping complex in Lagos to steal at night. According to reports that the incident happened at about 11pm at the popular Hub and Hub Plaza located at 4 Moshalasi close in Shasha area of Lagos.
The 34-year old Akeem confessed that he came all the way from Ijebu Ode in Ogun State to Shasha area of Lagos where he was caught.
The father of three kids revealed that it was not the first time he was coming to Lagos to steal but was unfortunate this time that he was arrested.
Sources who spoke to P.M.EXPRESS said the suspected armed robber met his waterloo after he removed his artificial leg, climbed the ceiling of the storey building and broke into two shops.
However, the security men on duty came to the place and found the artificial leg with jeans on it. The security men wondered who kept it at that particular period. Other security men on duty were alerted, they began to comb the area and Mr. Akinola Akeem was found inside the shopping plaza ceiling.
He was forced to come down and he confessed that he was a robber. He pleaded with them not to kill him and he was later handed over to the police at Shasha Division. The police thereafter charged him before the Magistrates court sitting in Ejigbo for burglary.
Mr. Akinola Akeem pleaded not guilty.
The Presiding Magistrate, Mr. F.K.J. Layeni granted him bail in the sum of N50,000 with two sureties The prosecutor, Mr. G.Simon did not object his bail condition. He was remanded in prison custody pending when he will perfect his bail condition. The matter was adjourned till 25 April, 2018.
Re: One Legged Thief Caught In Lagos, Inside Ceiling At A Shopping Complex by Remimadrid(m): 10:48am
One legged thief, one handed thief, wetin we never see.
Op, fear God, u are both the owner of the post and the ftc.
Haba.
Re: One Legged Thief Caught In Lagos, Inside Ceiling At A Shopping Complex by taylor89(m): 10:49am
Nigga no wan retire
Re: One Legged Thief Caught In Lagos, Inside Ceiling At A Shopping Complex by Jaykolo10(m): 10:52am
Who's fault
Re: One Legged Thief Caught In Lagos, Inside Ceiling At A Shopping Complex by FeloniousFelon: 10:53am
Burglar NOT Armed Robber
Re: One Legged Thief Caught In Lagos, Inside Ceiling At A Shopping Complex by 4reala(m): 11:02am
If i say they shld cut the other leg now, they wld say am wicked.
But let them just give him a light sentence, put him tru an entreprenural class, and give him a Small start up capital when he comes out.
Re: One Legged Thief Caught In Lagos, Inside Ceiling At A Shopping Complex by nairavsdollars(f): 4:42pm
Afonjas will never cease to amaze me!
Re: One Legged Thief Caught In Lagos, Inside Ceiling At A Shopping Complex by DrinkLimca(m): 4:42pm
I blame buhari..
Re: One Legged Thief Caught In Lagos, Inside Ceiling At A Shopping Complex by Austindark(m): 4:43pm
What if he is now two legged like our politicians
Re: One Legged Thief Caught In Lagos, Inside Ceiling At A Shopping Complex by ceeroh(m): 4:43pm
Re: One Legged Thief Caught In Lagos, Inside Ceiling At A Shopping Complex by NothingDoMe: 4:43pm
Has anyone noticed the upsurge in crime within the last few years of this government? Everyday thieves are being caught upandan. Many are not professional thieves and that's why they are easily caught.
Re: One Legged Thief Caught In Lagos, Inside Ceiling At A Shopping Complex by NaijaMutant(f): 4:43pm
I swear, I didn't check his name
I hate tribalist
But why should a disabled Akeem from Ogun state go into crime with his condition
Re: One Legged Thief Caught In Lagos, Inside Ceiling At A Shopping Complex by abiodunalasa: 4:43pm
Legendary thief
Re: One Legged Thief Caught In Lagos, Inside Ceiling At A Shopping Complex by Naturalobserver(m): 4:43pm
Ashamed to beg,handicapped for maybe the work he can do,but it doesn't justify the fact that stealing is good.He must be punished but a light sentence.case closed.NEXT!
Re: One Legged Thief Caught In Lagos, Inside Ceiling At A Shopping Complex by stefanweeks: 4:43pm
This is the definition of Ability in Disability
Re: One Legged Thief Caught In Lagos, Inside Ceiling At A Shopping Complex by abike12(f): 4:43pm
lmao...why would you even think this is a good idea?
Re: One Legged Thief Caught In Lagos, Inside Ceiling At A Shopping Complex by bjayx: 4:43pm
Na hungry man thief
Re: One Legged Thief Caught In Lagos, Inside Ceiling At A Shopping Complex by Yunjeezy(m): 4:44pm
Re: One Legged Thief Caught In Lagos, Inside Ceiling At A Shopping Complex by JONNYSPUTE(m): 4:44pm
Oboy this wan strong o. Even with one leg.
Re: One Legged Thief Caught In Lagos, Inside Ceiling At A Shopping Complex by ceeroh(m): 4:44pm
Re: One Legged Thief Caught In Lagos, Inside Ceiling At A Shopping Complex by Scholarsticchai: 4:44pm
Re: One Legged Thief Caught In Lagos, Inside Ceiling At A Shopping Complex by fajob: 4:44pm
|Re: One Legged Thief Caught In Lagos, Inside Ceiling At A Shopping Complex by Betheluponi(m): 4:44pm
Kai....see wetin buhari don cause ehn.....2019 loading
Re: One Legged Thief Caught In Lagos, Inside Ceiling At A Shopping Complex by austinepreshyus(m): 4:45pm
Deformed fool
Re: One Legged Thief Caught In Lagos, Inside Ceiling At A Shopping Complex by Benjom(m): 4:45pm
Re: One Legged Thief Caught In Lagos, Inside Ceiling At A Shopping Complex by IgbosAreOsus: 4:45pm
OSU MAN
I KNOW AM
THEY SHOULD CUT THE SECOND LIMB
Re: One Legged Thief Caught In Lagos, Inside Ceiling At A Shopping Complex by starlentboi(m): 4:45pm
poo hole country
Re: One Legged Thief Caught In Lagos, Inside Ceiling At A Shopping Complex by PortableToDynam(m): 4:45pm
wetin i go write now
Re: One Legged Thief Caught In Lagos, Inside Ceiling At A Shopping Complex by Dc4life(m): 4:45pm
Then gats crack the second one, Don’t be surprised he lost the first one while stealing
