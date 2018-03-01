







The 34-year old Akeem confessed that he came all the way from Ijebu Ode in Ogun State to Shasha area of Lagos where he was caught.



The father of three kids revealed that it was not the first time he was coming to Lagos to steal but was unfortunate this time that he was arrested.



Sources who spoke to P.M.EXPRESS said the suspected armed robber met his waterloo after he removed his artificial leg, climbed the ceiling of the storey building and broke into two shops.



However, the security men on duty came to the place and found the artificial leg with jeans on it. The security men wondered who kept it at that particular period. Other security men on duty were alerted, they began to comb the area and Mr. Akinola Akeem was found inside the shopping plaza ceiling.



He was forced to come down and he confessed that he was a robber. He pleaded with them not to kill him and he was later handed over to the police at Shasha Division. The police thereafter charged him before the Magistrates court sitting in Ejigbo for burglary.



Mr. Akinola Akeem pleaded not guilty.



The Presiding Magistrate, Mr. F.K.J. Layeni granted him bail in the sum of N50,000 with two sureties The prosecutor, Mr. G.Simon did not object his bail condition. He was remanded in prison custody pending when he will perfect his bail condition. The matter was adjourned till 25 April, 2018.





