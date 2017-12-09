₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,925,242 members, 3,959,948 topics. Date: Saturday, 09 December 2017 at 02:36 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / PDP Chairmanship: Don't Blame Wike Or Secondus - Okupe Tells Bode George, Others (7465 Views)
Rivers Rerun: Independent Observers Commend Army blame Wike 4 violence-Vanguard / Bode George: Sheriff Is A Saint Compared To Wike Or Fayose / Electing Sheriff National Chairman Will Be Disastrous, Okupe Tells PDP (1) (2) (3) (4)
|PDP Chairmanship: Don't Blame Wike Or Secondus - Okupe Tells Bode George, Others by aminulive: 10:28am
@POLITICSNGR
Ex-presidential aide, Doyin Okupe has written a lengthy piece on the recent Chairmanship Tussle going on in the PDP among Candidates from the South-west.
Okupe urged aggrieved parties like Chief Olabode George, who pulled out of the race on Friday, not to blame Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state, who is backing a candidate from the south-south, Uche Secondus.
Okupe, in an article titled 'Yoruba and National politics', stated that the South-west candidates could have agreed among themselves to bring out a consensus candidate in order to achieve their goal but did not. He wrote;
I read about the withdrawal of chief Bode George from the PDP chairmanship race and i was greatly saddened.
Right from the time of the late sage chief obafemi awolowo till date, the Yoruba race have never truly gotten it right politically at the National level.
The only success we ever recorded politically at the Federal level was the victory of obasanjo at the Presidential polls in 1999.
Ironically it did not have the input of the Yoruba in it, and vintage Yoruba's poor political judgement, the offer of this unprecedented national "gift" (concession) following the unjustifiable denial of MKO Abiola's mandate and unfortunate death was randomly rejected throughout the Yoruba nation.
Throughout history Yorubas are only able to view national politics from only their own perspective always expecting the other nationalities to appreciate their innate and exemplary qualities and accept same as basis for favouring them (Yoruba) in a competitive situation not withstanding the interests and desires of other nationalities.
Truly wether the Yorubas are deserving of the national chairmanship of the pdp is neither here or there.
What exactly is the use of the post of the national chairman when the presidential candidate will be elected a little after 6months. Once the Presidential candidate emerges, the national chairman becomes his senior special assistance fir political administrstion. whatever power he weilds is directly dependent on the grace and benevolence of the candidate and the president if he wins. (see oyegun for reference)
It is quite curious to me that the North has gotten the President and the east the vice president without any struggle or sweat and the Yorubas are killing themselves and begging for a post whose relevance is short lived and will require the goodwill and kindness of a soon to be elected presidential candidate to have any leverage on future political and government appointments .
So what is the logic behind putting some of our bests in a race with little or no benefit for the zone and one that we are obviously disadvantaged to run ab initio?
And if we can actually resign at the 11th hour why did we not seat down, at the early stages and agree for one person to go for it while all others step down and back him with our collective resolve and resources? if indeed this was not all a personal championship race for the candidates and not a struggle on behalf of or for the interest of the Yoruba in the pdp.
And if we really wanted to play politics, we could have approached the northwest zone and make a deal money, which none of the yoruba aspirants has, cannot buy.
the northwest is as desperate for the presidency as we are for the chairmanship. We present them with one candidate and agree to back them in the Presidential primaries which is currently being dominated by Atiku from the north east, presently.
Obviously " the fault is in us not in our stars".
We cannot blame or demonize Wike or Secundus or even criminalise the process because of our lack of the much needed political sagacity to achieve our set goal.
The lesson from history and all of this is that we Yorubas, as a foremost race in this country cannot achieve much politically relying on sentiments or goodwill of others. we need to be coldly calculative and strategic in the pursuits of our political goals and objectives.
https://politicsngr.com/2017/12/09/chairmanship-dont-blame-wike-secondus-okupe-tells-bode-george-others/
1 Like
|Re: PDP Chairmanship: Don't Blame Wike Or Secondus - Okupe Tells Bode George, Others by biacan(f): 10:29am
Who takes bode serious
6 Likes
|Re: PDP Chairmanship: Don't Blame Wike Or Secondus - Okupe Tells Bode George, Others by FortifiedCity: 10:30am
It is simple, Secondus is a powerhorse and Wike is the rider.
The ones crying are losers
9 Likes
|Re: PDP Chairmanship: Don't Blame Wike Or Secondus - Okupe Tells Bode George, Others by Celcius: 11:06am
Secondus is without doubt the most credible.
Now, on the issue of consensus candidate in the interest of the Yorubas. The question remains, how much has Tinubu as a single force representing the Yorubas benefitted them.
3 Likes
|Re: PDP Chairmanship: Don't Blame Wike Or Secondus - Okupe Tells Bode George, Others by Ojiofor: 11:27am
The Yoruba people are not united
11 Likes 1 Share
|Re: PDP Chairmanship: Don't Blame Wike Or Secondus - Okupe Tells Bode George, Others by plusfield: 11:34am
Okupe is very right on this but most yorubas on this forum are too myopic to see it. If the yorubas fail to clinch the national chairmanship of pdp, they should not blame anybody but themselves.
How can the other five geopolitical zones be begging one zone to discuss among themselves and come up with one candidate and yet, they refuse. Strangers are now begging brothers to reconcile.
Also, okupe is right that the yoruba race have never got it right politically. Am happy he stated it here for the present indomie generation who feel like political masters, that Obasanjo in 1999 to 2007 was president without the input of yorubas. Yorubas actually backed Olu Falae of AD/APP alliance but the south east, south south and North central rallied behind obj whom his people rejected.
18 Likes 1 Share
|Re: PDP Chairmanship: Don't Blame Wike Or Secondus - Okupe Tells Bode George, Others by porka: 12:05pm
Is Doyin Okupe still a PDP member?
2 Likes
|Re: PDP Chairmanship: Don't Blame Wike Or Secondus - Okupe Tells Bode George, Others by porka: 12:08pm
Ojiofor:
It is called independence of mind.
Most highly educated societies have diversity of thoughts.
4 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: PDP Chairmanship: Don't Blame Wike Or Secondus - Okupe Tells Bode George, Others by Ojiofor: 12:15pm
porka:
Oh really,diversity of thoughts becomes a crime when it concerns Ndigbo.
22 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: PDP Chairmanship: Don't Blame Wike Or Secondus - Okupe Tells Bode George, Others by RZArecta(m): 12:16pm
Some people will still come here and trash the message just because it came from Okupe a PDP member and not for any other logical reason
3 Likes
|Re: PDP Chairmanship: Don't Blame Wike Or Secondus - Okupe Tells Bode George, Others by osazeeblue01: 12:19pm
This is what you see when nobody is ready to step down for one another. The Yorubas need to change their way of playing politics
|Re: PDP Chairmanship: Don't Blame Wike Or Secondus - Okupe Tells Bode George, Others by Isokowadoo: 12:19pm
All the bleating zombies can now cee dS unbiased dissection of their empty chest beating
4 Likes
|Re: PDP Chairmanship: Don't Blame Wike Or Secondus - Okupe Tells Bode George, Others by AskProf: 12:19pm
Ojiofor:
Great question.
7 Likes
|Re: PDP Chairmanship: Don't Blame Wike Or Secondus - Okupe Tells Bode George, Others by Isokowadoo: 12:21pm
porka:Pls shut up,tnx
7 Likes
|Re: PDP Chairmanship: Don't Blame Wike Or Secondus - Okupe Tells Bode George, Others by newbornmacho(m): 12:24pm
porka:
|Re: PDP Chairmanship: Don't Blame Wike Or Secondus - Okupe Tells Bode George, Others by Jaideyone(m): 12:29pm
plusfield:you appeared very intelligent in your first paragraph until you goofed in the second when you said Yorubas never got it right politically. we chose to play opposition for 16yrs and we gt it right in 2015. that's takes courage. the south east has only been out of the equation for two years and they ate already wailing like life starts and ends with 2015 election.
if things don't favour us in 2019 or beyond we'll gladly go back and have a regional party that gave us meaningful development as against a ruling party that had 16yrs and failed the country
8 Likes
|Re: PDP Chairmanship: Don't Blame Wike Or Secondus - Okupe Tells Bode George, Others by brainpower(m): 12:38pm
But Wike should have just let them have it.
|Re: PDP Chairmanship: Don't Blame Wike Or Secondus - Okupe Tells Bode George, Others by stillondmatter: 12:44pm
Coming from Okupe
|Re: PDP Chairmanship: Don't Blame Wike Or Secondus - Okupe Tells Bode George, Others by dodelight(m): 12:47pm
porka:that was my first reaction. but then i realized what he wrote goes beyond party line. He Is Right On This.
4 Likes
|Re: PDP Chairmanship: Don't Blame Wike Or Secondus - Okupe Tells Bode George, Others by porka: 1:44pm
Ojiofor:
Most highly educated societies have diversity of thoughts.
|Re: PDP Chairmanship: Don't Blame Wike Or Secondus - Okupe Tells Bode George, Others by Secur: 1:59pm
G
|Re: PDP Chairmanship: Don't Blame Wike Or Secondus - Okupe Tells Bode George, Others by ElPadrino33: 2:00pm
.
|Re: PDP Chairmanship: Don't Blame Wike Or Secondus - Okupe Tells Bode George, Others by millionboi2: 2:03pm
Lol
|Re: PDP Chairmanship: Don't Blame Wike Or Secondus - Okupe Tells Bode George, Others by ElPadrino33: 2:04pm
Well said
|Re: PDP Chairmanship: Don't Blame Wike Or Secondus - Okupe Tells Bode George, Others by kumakunta: 2:04pm
PDP should hand over the chairmanship to the west if they are really serious . Give the presidency to the north and vice to the East/SouthEasr. Have said my own .
|Re: PDP Chairmanship: Don't Blame Wike Or Secondus - Okupe Tells Bode George, Others by dontgiveupp(f): 2:06pm
Don't be a victim of scam and rippers anymore!!!,I buy itunes,amazon,vanilla, walmart and other E-cards at a cool rate. ., please visit my thread for more info @ http://www.nairaland.com/4221116/buy-other-e-cards-good-rate#63076588 or you can chat me up on •• +234*8160942210 ••, a trial will Convince you .may jah bless our hustle
|Re: PDP Chairmanship: Don't Blame Wike Or Secondus - Okupe Tells Bode George, Others by Ojiofor: 2:09pm
porka:
Ok noted.
1 Like
|Re: PDP Chairmanship: Don't Blame Wike Or Secondus - Okupe Tells Bode George, Others by Xisnin: 2:09pm
Ojiofor:
Such attribute is rarely found among Igbos.
They followed OBJ wholeheartedly, same for Yaradua and Jonathan.
Southwest voting pattern is like that of advanced democracies where
candidates have to struggle to get a majority and victories comes with
51-65% support as opposed to 90%+ obtained elsewhere.
1 Like
|Re: PDP Chairmanship: Don't Blame Wike Or Secondus - Okupe Tells Bode George, Others by surgical: 2:11pm
porka:That's where his heart will always be.
|Re: PDP Chairmanship: Don't Blame Wike Or Secondus - Okupe Tells Bode George, Others by mrmagnus300: 2:11pm
the best way to fund your account
FAAN Clears Grass With N128m At Lagos Airport / Ibrahim Babangida Wins Award As A Visionary Leader And Fighter Of Nigeria? / What The Fxck Is Wrong With Nigeria-Soldiers Without Body Armour Or Helmet
Viewing this topic: bladex, 9japrof(m), engrchykae(m), gamechanger1, autotrader2, judgesam1, visiontech24(m), Pidginwhisper, zoomzoom(m), Bucky001(m), Hollaniyii(m), farihafaheemah(m), DaM4(m), dammyshow100, Donbosco22, Austin7768, vivlyviv, admax(m), lakesider(m), sademola, 2T215, qtrim, wolewolsz(m), gabicon, 1000samu(m), iamsparrow(m), wrapzee(m), Maxil44, trenchard(m), davspog2(m), vitality22(m), decasey(m), adeadeyera(m), tpnatuzzi, digee(m), Adfolak(m), Okewa, g1033, charaph, Jode1, Mysselff2, Lanre4uonly(m), captainbell, odumessi(m), tunde55(m), meyerlasky, neolboy(m), iduzebaba, Moskylatata(m), OlaOlabode1104, RexRoy(m), Emaytex, menacity(m), Olu12345, james17, olorunwa26(m), Austin91, Kabeeru(m), wenenike, Omotayo7(m), duxclan, TEYA, Engrduke, Ickes, Eskayla, superted87, AYOUNG(m), Mazeltovscotty(m), babamadiba(m), iHart(m), Owotobi(m), devour129(m), Nneka297, puregrace, greiboy, dotcomnamename, toksbaba2000, styca(m), Silentgun, Irukjames007(m), LIFEisSIMPLE, cheezy4real(m), urch351(m), PrinceWezy(m), divinehand2003(m), JESUSMYLOVE(m), dyn4casie(m), samtinx(m), LordKO(m), musaolmilekan(m), Ammie2K17, DrLBD, IDEKEALUMONA(m), jeftalene(m), payan(m), Benz4pimp(m), kissmee11, lahips, pabostt, Cloud007, gomman, kelechi50, Aussie(m), Dantedasz, Blueboy0402, ojladi(m), Agbaletu, GeeOh(f), aiinuel(m), edaolaropin, CadetFrancis, alkyno47, callme2dy(m), yankison(m), victorytry(m), iambijo(m), surgical, DWJOBScom(m), mcsekereonfm, LGDON, Nuezha(m), mbagideon(m), Ahamefuna0001, ayodejijf(m), transformed, yemi002, Egalitarian1, kudosamass(m) and 228 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 23