The outfit styled by Harvella, consisted of a pair of pants which goes for $1,300 on Gucci’s website and a matching shirt that sells for $1,750.







She wore her natural hair in a bun and bangs and kept her makeup clean and sultry.



Toke Makinwa attended the Gucci In Bloom event last night looking like a million bucks (but, of course) in a Gucci floral prints silk pajamas set.

mke bloggers stop all ds rubbish hyping joor. shey she carry d price tag dey waka nii?she can wear d normal nigerian made and una go dey hype am cus e look like d expensive one. do u knw hw many of my gucci palm wey dey here wey look exactly like hushpuppi own?but dem no pass 5k altogether. abeg mke una no provoke me cus being a citizen of ds country has already put me on a default provocating mood 86 Likes 3 Shares

Cute! 1 Like

And so? 1 Like



The material looks like a bedsheet jor..anyways its a designer piece..let me respect myself 6 Likes

That thing she's wearing can be sown for far less than #5,000.00 at Kasuwa in Kaduna.



Similarly, most of these things girls wear can be easily found in OKRIKA/GBANJO/OK shops.



BTW, why do some people leave their daily business to search for the price of someone else's belongings? 28 Likes 1 Share

No be this cloth way them tell me to bring #6500 for forestry yesterday 4 Likes 1 Share

$1,300 + $1,750 = $3050...for PJ!!!!. Wonders shall never end. 3 Likes

As in eh, the prints is different from the one shown online. For that price, the prints gats be the same o. Nothing more, nothing less. Its like buying a Note 8 with a home button or an iPhoneX...with space for memory card. As in eh, the prints is different from the one shown online. For that price, the prints gats be the same o. Nothing more, nothing less. Its like buying a Note 8 with a home button or an iPhoneX...with space for memory card. 5 Likes

What's so special in what she's wearing as if we don't know the source of her wealth

Fake girl 5 Likes 1 Share

Why can't she flaunt it?



Sugar Daddy is paying!!! 1 Like

. No wonder why most people never prosper, they're too worried about other people... Everyone's hating on this girl when she's got straight bread in her bank account hahaha. No wonder why most people never prosper, they're too worried about other people... 4 Likes

Really!

slaying slayer..toke baby girl for life 1 Like 1 Share

Everyone's hating on this girl when she's got straight bread in her bank account hahaha . No wonder why most people never prosper, they're too worried about other people...





Na sugar daddy's bread dey her account. She should just own up and declare the source of her wealth. Without the open disclosure, she will NOT be able to earn anybody's respect or admiration, ever again! To be a runs girl, is not a day's job. Na sugar daddy's bread dey her account. She should just own up and declare the source of her wealth. Without the open disclosure, she will NOT be able to earn anybody's respect or admiration, ever again! To be a runs girl, is not a day's job. 5 Likes 1 Share

Since iphone don become 'status' phone na so gucci don become 'status' wear whether pyjamas or handkerchief 1 Like

Owo baba oni baba













Market dey sell Wetin be dat her paymaster name again abegMarket dey sell

Oboy I de see stars...

At the end all na vanity.... whatever rocks her boat

Hmm 2 Likes

ok

So true. So true.

Aye pyjamas yen de ma baje ni... Wey I go buy 2500 clothing material, wrap my body inside am con get 1,197,500 change join 1 Like

I hope shes not attending a function in it 1 Like

DigitOnline:

Cute! what's cute in that? She looks like a dummy what's cute in that? She looks like a dummy