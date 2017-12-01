₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Toke Makinwa Wears In A N1.1m Gucci Pajamas Set (Photos) by 247frolicboss(m): 11:53am
Toke Makinwa attended the Gucci In Bloom event last night looking like a million bucks (but, of course) in a Gucci floral prints silk pajamas set.
The outfit styled by Harvella, consisted of a pair of pants which goes for $1,300 on Gucci’s website and a matching shirt that sells for $1,750.
She wore her natural hair in a bun and bangs and kept her makeup clean and sultry.
http://www.newshelmng.com/2017/12/photos-toke-makinwa-steps-out-in-n11.html
|Re: Toke Makinwa Wears In A N1.1m Gucci Pajamas Set (Photos) by nnamdiokere45(m): 11:55am
mke bloggers stop all ds rubbish hyping joor. shey she carry d price tag dey waka nii?she can wear d normal nigerian made and una go dey hype am cus e look like d expensive one. do u knw hw many of my gucci palm wey dey here wey look exactly like hushpuppi own?but dem no pass 5k altogether. abeg mke una no provoke me cus being a citizen of ds country has already put me on a default provocating mood
|Re: Toke Makinwa Wears In A N1.1m Gucci Pajamas Set (Photos) by DigitOnline(m): 11:56am
Cute!
|Re: Toke Makinwa Wears In A N1.1m Gucci Pajamas Set (Photos) by ClitoPen: 11:56am
And so?
|Re: Toke Makinwa Wears In A N1.1m Gucci Pajamas Set (Photos) by favourmic(m): 11:57am
During sex some girls be like; “pls baby don't cum inside!"
They think it's easy to jump out 4rm a running vehicle
|Re: Toke Makinwa Wears In A N1.1m Gucci Pajamas Set (Photos) by nnamdiokere45(m): 11:59am
favourmic:so wetin mke we do?
|Re: Toke Makinwa Wears In A N1.1m Gucci Pajamas Set (Photos) by goldbim(f): 12:00pm
The material looks like a bedsheet jor..anyways its a designer piece..let me respect myself
|Re: Toke Makinwa Wears In A N1.1m Gucci Pajamas Set (Photos) by KardinalZik(m): 12:02pm
That thing she's wearing can be sown for far less than #5,000.00 at Kasuwa in Kaduna.
Similarly, most of these things girls wear can be easily found in OKRIKA/GBANJO/OK shops.
BTW, why do some people leave their daily business to search for the price of someone else's belongings?
|Re: Toke Makinwa Wears In A N1.1m Gucci Pajamas Set (Photos) by Homeboiy: 12:18pm
No be this cloth way them tell me to bring #6500 for forestry yesterday
|Re: Toke Makinwa Wears In A N1.1m Gucci Pajamas Set (Photos) by Xionez(m): 12:27pm
$1,300 + $1,750 = $3050...for PJ!!!!. Wonders shall never end.
|Re: Toke Makinwa Wears In A N1.1m Gucci Pajamas Set (Photos) by Xionez(m): 12:42pm
nnamdiokere45:
As in eh, the prints is different from the one shown online. For that price, the prints gats be the same o. Nothing more, nothing less. Its like buying a Note 8 with a home button or an iPhoneX...with space for memory card.
|Re: Toke Makinwa Wears In A N1.1m Gucci Pajamas Set (Photos) by MhizzAJ(f): 1:06pm
What's so special in what she's wearing as if we don't know the source of her wealth
Fake girl
|Re: Toke Makinwa Wears In A N1.1m Gucci Pajamas Set (Photos) by simijimi: 1:18pm
Why can't she flaunt it?
Sugar Daddy is paying!!!
|Re: Toke Makinwa Wears In A N1.1m Gucci Pajamas Set (Photos) by 13ShadesOfMay(m): 1:31pm
Everyone's hating on this girl when she's got straight bread in her bank account hahaha . No wonder why most people never prosper, they're too worried about other people...
|Re: Toke Makinwa Wears In A N1.1m Gucci Pajamas Set (Photos) by Angelou(m): 3:33pm
Really!
|Re: Toke Makinwa Wears In A N1.1m Gucci Pajamas Set (Photos) by roarik(f): 3:54pm
slaying slayer..toke baby girl for life
|Re: Toke Makinwa Wears In A N1.1m Gucci Pajamas Set (Photos) by Vivere: 4:07pm
13ShadesOfMay:
Na sugar daddy's bread dey her account. She should just own up and declare the source of her wealth. Without the open disclosure, she will NOT be able to earn anybody's respect or admiration, ever again! To be a runs girl, is not a day's job.
|Re: Toke Makinwa Wears In A N1.1m Gucci Pajamas Set (Photos) by Macnnoli4(m): 4:33pm
Since iphone don become 'status' phone na so gucci don become 'status' wear whether pyjamas or handkerchief
|Re: Toke Makinwa Wears In A N1.1m Gucci Pajamas Set (Photos) by veekid(m): 4:49pm
Owo baba oni baba
|Re: Toke Makinwa Wears In A N1.1m Gucci Pajamas Set (Photos) by Houseofglam7(f): 5:01pm
Wetin be dat her paymaster name again abeg
Market dey sell
|Re: Toke Makinwa Wears In A N1.1m Gucci Pajamas Set (Photos) by IgedeBushBoy(m): 5:09pm
Oboy I de see stars...
|Re: Toke Makinwa Wears In A N1.1m Gucci Pajamas Set (Photos) by LagosismyHome(f): 5:10pm
At the end all na vanity.... whatever rocks her boat
|Re: Toke Makinwa Wears In A N1.1m Gucci Pajamas Set (Photos) by lankieman: 5:11pm
Hmm
|Re: Toke Makinwa Wears In A N1.1m Gucci Pajamas Set (Photos) by admax(m): 5:11pm
ok
|Re: Toke Makinwa Wears In A N1.1m Gucci Pajamas Set (Photos) by lonelydora(m): 5:11pm
nnamdiokere45:
So true.
|Re: Toke Makinwa Wears In A N1.1m Gucci Pajamas Set (Photos) by Opistorincos(m): 5:11pm
Aye pyjamas yen de ma baje ni... Wey I go buy 2500 clothing material, wrap my body inside am con get 1,197,500 change join
|Re: Toke Makinwa Wears In A N1.1m Gucci Pajamas Set (Photos) by Pidginwhisper: 5:11pm
|Re: Toke Makinwa Wears In A N1.1m Gucci Pajamas Set (Photos) by oviejnr(m): 5:12pm
I hope shes not attending a function in it
|Re: Toke Makinwa Wears In A N1.1m Gucci Pajamas Set (Photos) by Macgreat(m): 5:12pm
|Re: Toke Makinwa Wears In A N1.1m Gucci Pajamas Set (Photos) by enemyofprogress: 5:14pm
DigitOnline:what's cute in that? She looks like a dummy
|Re: Toke Makinwa Wears In A N1.1m Gucci Pajamas Set (Photos) by enemyofprogress: 5:15pm
Opistorincos:
