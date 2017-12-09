₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Big Brother Naija 2018 Audition Overcrowded. Lady's Wig Yanked Off (Photos) by KushyKush: 2:46pm
Trust Nigerians to always show up when money is involved. The first picture was taken around 5am. Imagine such crowd at 5am.
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Big Brother Naija 2018 Audition Overcrowded. Lady's Wig Yanked Off (Photos) by Blackhawk01: 2:49pm
Kushykush for the money
5 Likes
|Re: Big Brother Naija 2018 Audition Overcrowded. Lady's Wig Yanked Off (Photos) by KushyKush: 2:53pm
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Big Brother Naija 2018 Audition Overcrowded. Lady's Wig Yanked Off (Photos) by KushyKush: 2:54pm
|Re: Big Brother Naija 2018 Audition Overcrowded. Lady's Wig Yanked Off (Photos) by dollyjoy(f): 2:55pm
|Re: Big Brother Naija 2018 Audition Overcrowded. Lady's Wig Yanked Off (Photos) by Michellla(f): 2:56pm
None of them is going in.
The contestants have been chosen already
47 Likes 5 Shares
|Re: Big Brother Naija 2018 Audition Overcrowded. Lady's Wig Yanked Off (Photos) by ifyan(m): 2:57pm
Hmm
Who no like Awooff,N45M no b beans.
Faker,slay queen ,new celebs in the making, lovers of Attention etc.
While to the organisazers and promoters more money to the bank
1 Like
|Re: Big Brother Naija 2018 Audition Overcrowded. Lady's Wig Yanked Off (Photos) by RoyalBlak007: 2:58pm
♤45 million plus Fåme
♤ain't No joke. Some might be at the venue 2:00am
2 Likes
|Re: Big Brother Naija 2018 Audition Overcrowded. Lady's Wig Yanked Off (Photos) by MhisTahrah: 3:05pm
|Re: Big Brother Naija 2018 Audition Overcrowded. Lady's Wig Yanked Off (Photos) by StrawberryGloss(f): 3:05pm
KushyKush:I even saw someone on hair net
6 Likes
|Re: Big Brother Naija 2018 Audition Overcrowded. Lady's Wig Yanked Off (Photos) by Prettythicksmee(f): 3:06pm
This is serious!!
|Re: Big Brother Naija 2018 Audition Overcrowded. Lady's Wig Yanked Off (Photos) by KushyKush: 3:08pm
One of those cars stepped on a lady's leg
You see that wig floating on the air in the second picture? The security guy pull it off a girl's head
1 Like
|Re: Big Brother Naija 2018 Audition Overcrowded. Lady's Wig Yanked Off (Photos) by KushyKush: 3:09pm
Lalasticlala, come and see
|Re: Big Brother Naija 2018 Audition Overcrowded. Lady's Wig Yanked Off (Photos) by DeadRat(m): 3:09pm
You Get Paid To Do Shiit... I Can Watch Anything But This Rubbish
12 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Big Brother Naija 2018 Audition Overcrowded. Lady's Wig Yanked Off (Photos) by KushyKush: 3:12pm
Blackhawk01:
Too late to fail. I am going to relax after the long day. Phew! Finally
1 Like
|Re: Big Brother Naija 2018 Audition Overcrowded. Lady's Wig Yanked Off (Photos) by sexybbstar(f): 3:13pm
Who no like better thing
|Re: Big Brother Naija 2018 Audition Overcrowded. Lady's Wig Yanked Off (Photos) by QueenSekxy(f): 3:16pm
slaye you no wan win 45mil
|Re: Big Brother Naija 2018 Audition Overcrowded. Lady's Wig Yanked Off (Photos) by WizAkzy: 3:17pm
See crowd, because of joblessness. Our government have really failed us
10 Likes
|Re: Big Brother Naija 2018 Audition Overcrowded. Lady's Wig Yanked Off (Photos) by Tapout(m): 3:22pm
KushyKush:
which venue is this??
|Re: Big Brother Naija 2018 Audition Overcrowded. Lady's Wig Yanked Off (Photos) by kamarra(f): 3:22pm
I hope a more entertaining person wins.
1 Like
|Re: Big Brother Naija 2018 Audition Overcrowded. Lady's Wig Yanked Off (Photos) by KushyKush: 3:23pm
Tapout:
Western hotel Lagos.
1 Like
|Re: Big Brother Naija 2018 Audition Overcrowded. Lady's Wig Yanked Off (Photos) by ShawttySoFyne(f): 3:24pm
See that granny on red wig
2 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Big Brother Naija 2018 Audition Overcrowded. Lady's Wig Yanked Off (Photos) by AlexCk: 3:28pm
Lol,
Nawa oo.
Well, cash+fun dey there, & ofcourse, 'free kiss and romancing too' for house when selected. Lol.
In all #45m no be beans, nor handshake, infact #45m pass plenty scholarship money sef
|Re: Big Brother Naija 2018 Audition Overcrowded. Lady's Wig Yanked Off (Photos) by KushyKush: 3:31pm
ShawttySoFyne:
You need to see many granny forming Slay queen. Even big boys with their S-class Mercedes Benz on the queue
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Big Brother Naija 2018 Audition Overcrowded. Lady's Wig Yanked Off (Photos) by KushyKush: 3:32pm
AlexCk:
lol...For some it's not the money. It is the fame. A lot of big boys were at that audition
|Re: Big Brother Naija 2018 Audition Overcrowded. Lady's Wig Yanked Off (Photos) by AlexCk: 3:36pm
KushyKush:
That's true oo,
The fame though, plus the fact that if u play ur cards right, u could get sponsors too.
Where puma or nike,make i con do advert o, payporte sef. Lol.
#ThePriceOfFame.
|Re: Big Brother Naija 2018 Audition Overcrowded. Lady's Wig Yanked Off (Photos) by DaBillionnaire: 3:45pm
you mean these ones are ready 2 go immoral just for money,
i fear for our youths, they can do anything for money
|Re: Big Brother Naija 2018 Audition Overcrowded. Lady's Wig Yanked Off (Photos) by KushyKush: 4:25pm
DaBillionnaire:Money makes the world go round.
Lol... Lalasticlala how far?
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Big Brother Naija 2018 Audition Overcrowded. Lady's Wig Yanked Off (Photos) by Slaye: 4:26pm
QueenSekxy:
No go for audition. Come I go give you strong traditional charm everybody when go see you for TV go love you like the way Efe own be. You go win. Only say you go swear oath say if you win na 50-50. I nor they do mumu level.
|Re: Big Brother Naija 2018 Audition Overcrowded. Lady's Wig Yanked Off (Photos) by QueenSekxy(f): 4:32pm
Slaye:
seriously this got me
|Re: Big Brother Naija 2018 Audition Overcrowded. Lady's Wig Yanked Off (Photos) by veekid(m): 4:53pm
Everybody wan be like Efe
