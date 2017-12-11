



At the auditions held on Saturday, NET ran into a prospective housemate who said going Unclad on the show is not an issue for her. ‘



My sister, won’t you go Unclad yourself, abeg even if na N25 million, I will go Unclad biko’, she said amidst laughter.



She further disclosed that if she wins the money, she will get a boob job. Facebook user, Rhamcee Munah, who turned up for the audition, also revealed celebrities who auditioned to get into the house for the N45Million. He wrote;



"You know Don Flexx? He dances for P Square and Banky W. He was one of the judges on "Glo Dance with Peter".



You know Charass? He's sang "Coco Butter", featured Davido in the remix.



You know Williams Uchembah? The "I don't like what I hate guy on Instagram".



You know Dennis Okike? He won GUS 10.



You know what they all have in common?



They all came to audition for Big Brother Naija. I saw all of them.



The hustle is live and real, there's no 30 billy-on for akanti o."



https://www.lailasblog.com/go-Unclad-n45million-big-brother-naija-prospective-housemate-charass-dennis-okike-auditions/ Next year's Big Brother Naija Reality TV show seems to have lots of surprise in it already, as prospective housemates are already revealing what they will do to get the N45Million cash prize.At the auditions held on Saturday, NET ran into a prospective housemate who said going Unclad on the show is not an issue for her. ‘My sister, won’t you go Unclad yourself, abeg even if na N25 million, I will go Unclad biko’, she said amidst laughter.She further disclosed that if she wins the money, she will get a boob job. Facebook user, Rhamcee Munah, who turned up for the audition, also revealed celebrities who auditioned to get into the house for the N45Million. He wrote;"You know Don Flexx? He dances for P Square and Banky W. He was one of the judges on "Glo Dance with Peter".You know Charass? He's sang "Coco Butter", featured Davido in the remix.You know Williams Uchembah? The "I don't like what I hate guy on Instagram".You know Dennis Okike? He won GUS 10.You know what they all have in common?They all came to audition for Big Brother Naija. I saw all of them.The hustle is live and real, there's no 30 billy-on for akanti o."