Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / TV/Movies / "I Would Go Nude For N45million" - Big Brother Naija 2018 Prospective Housemate
|"I Would Go Nude For N45million" - Big Brother Naija 2018 Prospective Housemate by stane007: 9:07pm
Next year's Big Brother Naija Reality TV show seems to have lots of surprise in it already, as prospective housemates are already revealing what they will do to get the N45Million cash prize.
At the auditions held on Saturday, NET ran into a prospective housemate who said going Unclad on the show is not an issue for her. ‘
My sister, won’t you go Unclad yourself, abeg even if na N25 million, I will go Unclad biko’, she said amidst laughter.
She further disclosed that if she wins the money, she will get a boob job. Facebook user, Rhamcee Munah, who turned up for the audition, also revealed celebrities who auditioned to get into the house for the N45Million. He wrote;
"You know Don Flexx? He dances for P Square and Banky W. He was one of the judges on "Glo Dance with Peter".
You know Charass? He's sang "Coco Butter", featured Davido in the remix.
You know Williams Uchembah? The "I don't like what I hate guy on Instagram".
You know Dennis Okike? He won GUS 10.
You know what they all have in common?
They all came to audition for Big Brother Naija. I saw all of them.
The hustle is live and real, there's no 30 billy-on for akanti o."
https://www.lailasblog.com/go-Unclad-n45million-big-brother-naija-prospective-housemate-charass-dennis-okike-auditions/
|Re: "I Would Go Nude For N45million" - Big Brother Naija 2018 Prospective Housemate by Northernonyenku(m): 9:28pm
Hope it's not this girl in the picture dats about to go unclad? If she is, then me n my household r not interested
42 Likes 1 Share
|Re: "I Would Go Nude For N45million" - Big Brother Naija 2018 Prospective Housemate by dayo2me(m): 9:29pm
of what importance is her unclad to us?
9 Likes
|Re: "I Would Go Nude For N45million" - Big Brother Naija 2018 Prospective Housemate by TheHistorian(m): 10:05pm
Northernonyenku:And my household too.
Imagine that she-bullock going Unclad in front if me.I will not regain erection till about 5 years.
23 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: "I Would Go Nude For N45million" - Big Brother Naija 2018 Prospective Housemate by medexico(m): 10:05pm
Anything for the money
5 Likes
|Re: "I Would Go Nude For N45million" - Big Brother Naija 2018 Prospective Housemate by tuna4servi(m): 10:05pm
Nonsense
|Re: "I Would Go Nude For N45million" - Big Brother Naija 2018 Prospective Housemate by MrThisandthat: 10:06pm
If u like go kiss like say u wan suck crude oil comot person pikin mouth...
Na u sabi
|Re: "I Would Go Nude For N45million" - Big Brother Naija 2018 Prospective Housemate by BruncleZuma: 10:06pm
Funkeeeeee!
3 Likes
|Re: "I Would Go Nude For N45million" - Big Brother Naija 2018 Prospective Housemate by Wizberg12(m): 10:06pm
Who will give you 45 million for ur nude?
when xvideos dey expose all class of nudes free of charge
22 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: "I Would Go Nude For N45million" - Big Brother Naija 2018 Prospective Housemate by blackbeau1(f): 10:06pm
How long does she think 45m wee last ?
2 Likes
|Re: "I Would Go Nude For N45million" - Big Brother Naija 2018 Prospective Housemate by Metrofox(m): 10:06pm
no be small thing o
|Re: "I Would Go Nude For N45million" - Big Brother Naija 2018 Prospective Housemate by geemarock: 10:06pm
Continue
1 Like
|Re: "I Would Go Nude For N45million" - Big Brother Naija 2018 Prospective Housemate by anny268(f): 10:07pm
Rubbish!
|Re: "I Would Go Nude For N45million" - Big Brother Naija 2018 Prospective Housemate by medexico(m): 10:07pm
If you pay this one 45m to go nude you are wasting your money There is nothing we want to look at on that body.
2 Likes
|Re: "I Would Go Nude For N45million" - Big Brother Naija 2018 Prospective Housemate by sureheaven(m): 10:07pm
Seeing ur nudity with this ur look will be very disastrous. Wonder what could have happened to ur bathroom and toilet that see ur nudity.
1 Like
|Re: "I Would Go Nude For N45million" - Big Brother Naija 2018 Prospective Housemate by ukehnonny(m): 10:07pm
So someone actually said this?
things people do just for the Mulla!
2 Likes
|Re: "I Would Go Nude For N45million" - Big Brother Naija 2018 Prospective Housemate by menwongo(m): 10:07pm
Northernonyenku:Epic finishing
1 Like
|Re: "I Would Go Nude For N45million" - Big Brother Naija 2018 Prospective Housemate by NwaAmaikpe: 10:07pm
What chance does my friend Airforce1 stand now?
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: "I Would Go Nude For N45million" - Big Brother Naija 2018 Prospective Housemate by Ngeela: 10:08pm
Nigerians should take it easy. I don't blame see what unemployment has caused
1 Like
|Re: "I Would Go Nude For N45million" - Big Brother Naija 2018 Prospective Housemate by ChappyChase(m): 10:08pm
Who gives a Bleep!
|Re: "I Would Go Nude For N45million" - Big Brother Naija 2018 Prospective Housemate by emmanwandud(m): 10:08pm
Lubbish
|Re: "I Would Go Nude For N45million" - Big Brother Naija 2018 Prospective Housemate by Elnino4ladies: 10:08pm
Ashawo kobo kobo
|Re: "I Would Go Nude For N45million" - Big Brother Naija 2018 Prospective Housemate by kaycyor: 10:08pm
|Re: "I Would Go Nude For N45million" - Big Brother Naija 2018 Prospective Housemate by phlamesG(m): 10:08pm
misplaced priorities.
|Re: "I Would Go Nude For N45million" - Big Brother Naija 2018 Prospective Housemate by Jatinzbusinessc(m): 10:08pm
She don minit.
|Re: "I Would Go Nude For N45million" - Big Brother Naija 2018 Prospective Housemate by YINKS89(m): 10:09pm
If its dat gurl den I gv up on big brother.... Shift make I faint.
|Re: "I Would Go Nude For N45million" - Big Brother Naija 2018 Prospective Housemate by jonnytad(m): 10:10pm
Hahhahahahaha. .. nothing new again
|Re: "I Would Go Nude For N45million" - Big Brother Naija 2018 Prospective Housemate by medexico(m): 10:10pm
Excuse me!
I have a question.
What are they doing in BBN auditions?
1 Like
|Re: "I Would Go Nude For N45million" - Big Brother Naija 2018 Prospective Housemate by Primusinterpares(m): 10:10pm
....and nuidity is becoming the order of the day...
2 Likes
|Re: "I Would Go Nude For N45million" - Big Brother Naija 2018 Prospective Housemate by phlamesG(m): 10:10pm
NwaAmaikpe:
Leave airforce alone na
which one be ur own?
3 Shares
|Re: "I Would Go Nude For N45million" - Big Brother Naija 2018 Prospective Housemate by baddosky1: 10:10pm
It is one thing to go unclad in Big Brother for N45m...it is another thing entirely to win the N45m. After all the funnel kissing and slangs imported from Britain bisola did and spoke, Efe the coolest and calmest won the money.
1 Like
|Re: "I Would Go Nude For N45million" - Big Brother Naija 2018 Prospective Housemate by cescky(m): 10:10pm
