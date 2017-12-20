₦airaland Forum

2019: Why Tinubu Shouldn't Depend Heavily On Buhari by Islie: 3:10pm
There is no how the history of how opposition rode to power in Nigeria will be told without the mention of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu. He did everything. He sacrificed everything. He was the target of ‘bad-belle’ people. He was tried. He was blackmailed.

What didn’t they do to him? This was despite the fact that he was not the one contesting the number one seat. He brought the convention to Lagos. GMB, now PMB, had no kobo to dole out to delegates. Tinubu came to his rescue. GMB won the primary election. Tinubu deployed his boys to the field. Buhari won the election. We were happy after inauguration, Cabal emerged. Their first target is to prevent Tinubu from ‘dominating’ things.

Together with some dissidents and SouthWest’s bastards, they succeeded. Those who Tinubu nurtured from gutter to stardom soon became his enemies because they had become close to the Presidency.

Buhari caused it. His speech during the inauguration said it all – I belong to nobody….To have their way, they blackmailed Tinubu again, saying that he wanted to install his loyalists as principal officers of the National Assembly. Surely, they had their way. Party supremacy was dumped into the dustbin.

Kogi election came. They were uncomfortable with the nomination of Tinubu’s loyalist- Abiodun Faleke as late Abubakar Audu’s running mate. Dino Melaye allegedly wanted it. Melaye had ‘decamped’ from Tinubu’s camp during the NASS leadership election. He was against anything Asiwaju but there was nothing he could do. They also knew Audu had a term to use. Then, few hours to the announcement of the election results, Audu died.

It was alleged that the result, which ought to have been announced, was delayed. Their thought: if it was announced, the running mate will become the beneficiary. Phone calls were allegedly put through to the INEC chairman and REC.

They were relieved with the support they got. They started planning. They took Yahaya Bello, who came a distant second in the APC primaries, to the cabal. This was the same Bello who was nowhere to be found during the APC campaign. This was the same Bello who was accused of financing the defeated Incumbent Idris Wada. Buhari heard them. And instead of the running mate to the deceased, Odigie Oyegun wrote INEC to inform them that Bello was the party’s replacement for Audu.
Everything became history. Few months after, Melaye, Clarence Olafemi and others fell out of favour with Bello. Only few days ago, Bello commissioned the first major project of his administration- his PERSONAL HOUSE, after close to two years in office. He has nothing to do to the security challenges facing the state. Every week, people are kidnapped in the state. Welcome to Kogi, a state governed by a 42-year old man.

In the build up to Edo election, the cabal, through Odigie Oyegun, tried. They supported Pius Odubu. But Oshiohmole was all Tinubu needed to thwart their efforts. Obaseki won the primary and went on to win the general election. Oyegun lost his unit and ward in that election.

Then the Ondo election. It was obvious Tinubu was not going to support Rotimi Akeredolu. The Cabal decided to rally round Akeredolu against Tinubu’s Olusegun Abraham. The primaries came, Akeredolu won, to the surprise of many political analysts. Tayo Alasoadura, Tunji Abayomi and others heaved sigh of relief, saying ‘Abo lowo Tinubu’.

Later, it was alleged that the delegates’ lists had been doctored. We would later see videos of fake delegates confessing how they were contacted for the job. Abraham, Olusola Oke, Ajayi Borrofice and others sought redress. The party assured that they were going to look into it. They sent Akeredolu’s name to INEC, against what they had promised other candidates.

Buhari would later come to Ondo to legalise the fraud by saying the primary that produced Akeredolu is the best in the history of the party. Akeredolu went on to win the election dubbed “dibo ko sebe’. Today, the people of Ondo are ENJOYING Akeredolu administration.
Then came the unfortunate death of Sen. Isiaka Adeleke which led to Osun West rerun. Rauf Aregbesola is Tinubu’s ‘soul’.

They wanted to get at Tinubu. They saw that as an opportunity. The cabal came but didn’t succeed. Though APC lost to PDP as some of APC loyalists played into their hands.

In Lagos, Tinubu’s old boy – Muiz Banire was contacted to lead the struggle. He was part of the Ondo plot that produced Akeredolu. He is the party national legal adviser. The Lagos LG election came. He cried foul against imposition, which he has always been a part of. There was nothing he didn’t do. Tinubu remained calm.

Banire’s threat couldn’t do anything. Election has come and gone. He must be regretting his action now.

In Ogun, Buhari’s number one in the South West, Ibikunle Amosun, is angry with Solomon Adeola Olamilekan because he is a ‘Lagos boy’. He has forgotten how Tinubu assisted him to become Ogun State Governor. He led the struggle against Tinubu in Ondo.

In Ekiti, Kayode Fayemi is leading the cabal against his benefactor. He has succeeded in cornering appointment for his loyalists. But he is afraid of declaring his intention to succeed Ayo Fayose. He was also part of the Ondo plot.

In Oyo, their ‘pointman’, unknown to them, is a bad market. Events in the coming months will reveal this much.

I had to digress this much to give a vivid account of what Tinubu has been made to face in the hands of those who benefited immensely from him. In fact there were plans to buy Yemi Osinbajo, Lai Mohammed, Abike Dabiri, Tunde Fowler and few others to their side. They didn’t succeed.

The APC is still without BoT. Many people, who complained about the indiscipline in the party, were suspended and expelled.

Timi Frank as a case study. There is no state where APC doesn’t have crisis. In Kaduna, it is Nasir el-Rufai and Shehu Sani. It is Abiola Ajimobi and Adebayo Shittu in Oyo. Abdullah Ganduje and Rabiu Kwankwaso are slugging it out in Kano.

Rotimi Akeredolu and majority party faithful are at loggerheads in Ondo. Yahaya Bello and Dino Melaye are not having it good in Kogi. Kayode Fayemi is against Segun Oni, Bimbo Daramola, Babafemi Ojudu in Ekiti State. And Oyegun is doing nothing. And the party is approaching election year.

Meanwhile, Tinubu had retreated. He had been badly injured politically. He needed time to restrategise. He was licking his wound. For the first time in this Fourth Republic, he stayed longer outside the shore of Nigeria. He was either in Chicago or with his friend in Guinea. In fact, he was opportune to assist a number of Africa’s presidents to power.

After laying his hands of information that Atiku Abubakar was leaving the party for PDP, Buhari invited Tinubu home. First for a book launch and second, for a trip to Ivory Coast. Now, he wants Tinubu by his side every now and then. For long, Tinubu’s appellation as APC national leader was removed. To them, he was not even South West leader, he was Lagos APC leader. Just few days after the defection of Atiku, many of them, including Buhari, began to call him ‘our leader.’

But it is all politics. But if I were Tinubu, I will negotiate well for my people. It’s all about who gets what, when and how.

Tinubu should not only ask Buhari for positions for his boys, he should ask for a level playing ground for his men to compete. Tinubu deserves more than what Buhari is offering.

Tinubu didn’t sacrifice his things because he wanted Buhari to defeat Goodluck Jonathan alone, he has people who can man strategic leadership positions and get results. He has done it before and we all saw what his boys are capable of doing. In the interest of the country, the Yoruba nation and his loyalists, Tinubu should negotiate well. I am afraid.

This Buhari can renege on an agreement after winning his second term. That is what he is concerned about now.



Re: 2019: Why Tinubu Shouldn't Depend Heavily On Buhari by fellowman: 3:36pm
wow south west is overrated.

Re: 2019: Why Tinubu Shouldn't Depend Heavily On Buhari by DaBillionnaire: 3:38pm
Tinubu should not only ask Buhari for positions for his boys, he should ask for a level playing ground for his men to compete. Tinubu deserves more than what Buhari is offering.

Tinubu didn’t sacrifice his things because he wanted Buhari to defeat Goodluck Jonathan alone, he has people who can man strategic leadership positions and get results. He has done it before and we all saw what his boys are capable of doing. In the interest of the country, the Yoruba nation and his loyalists, Tinubu should negotiate well. I am afraid.

This Buhari can renege on an agreement after winning his second term. That is what he is concerned about now.



truly, politics is a dangerous filthy game
Re: 2019: Why Tinubu Shouldn't Depend Heavily On Buhari by Alariiwo: 3:40pm
There is a party constitution.. noone will sideline the major leaders.

If they try it, all his top guys in senate and house of rep will form another party. All SW governors too will leave.

Yorubas are used to playing opposition politics while those slimy ones from across the Niger enjoy playing second fiddle to North.

To cut long story short, SW will survive.
New leaders are being groomed.

Re: 2019: Why Tinubu Shouldn't Depend Heavily On Buhari by aolawale025: 3:51pm
Even if Tinubu supports Buhari in 2019, they would loose. APC is bad market now.

Re: 2019: Why Tinubu Shouldn't Depend Heavily On Buhari by byemx06(m): 4:48pm
u make alot of sence .........
Re: 2019: Why Tinubu Shouldn't Depend Heavily On Buhari by Omexonomy: 4:57pm
Clowns in the house

Re: 2019: Why Tinubu Shouldn't Depend Heavily On Buhari by Zico5(m): 5:24pm
whether they like it or not,Tinubu is their father. He made it possible for APC to gain prominence. But politics is a game, u either win or lose. Only the strong can face the heat. Tinubu has seen and conquered.
Re: 2019: Why Tinubu Shouldn't Depend Heavily On Buhari by allstarcomic(m): 5:26pm
Emeka pls lets go.
Re: 2019: Why Tinubu Shouldn't Depend Heavily On Buhari by efighter: 5:26pm
fellowman:
wow south west is overrated.

Tell us what your underrated region can do or shut the fucck up.

Re: 2019: Why Tinubu Shouldn't Depend Heavily On Buhari by Gkemz(m): 5:26pm
Because no reasonable person who's part of the sufferings and hardship Buhari brought upon Nigeria will vote for him in the upcoming election. The brainwashed zombies who reason with their anus will oppose my take on this instead of making their unthoughtful contributions like the idiot that quoted me below.

Re: 2019: Why Tinubu Shouldn't Depend Heavily On Buhari by highrise07: 5:28pm
naija politics.....survival of the fittest, brainiest , and the craziest.
Re: 2019: Why Tinubu Shouldn't Depend Heavily On Buhari by Mikelowe: 5:29pm
Re: 2019: Why Tinubu Shouldn't Depend Heavily On Buhari by konoplyanka: 5:29pm
Funny how every inconsequential idiots thinks they have opinions on Tinubu. The man will just be laughing his ass off you fools.

Re: 2019: Why Tinubu Shouldn't Depend Heavily On Buhari by chuksanambra: 5:29pm
fellowman:
wow south west is overrated.

Guy, SW is too much for you. Ppolitically, Ogun State alone has produced more political heavyweights than your entire region put together.

Obasanjo President 2X
Shonekan Head, ING
Osinbajo VP
Diya. VP
Teslim Elias CJN
Adetokunbo Ademola CJN
Dimeji Bankole Speaker FHR

When your 5 states combined can manage to produce a single president, you can reply me.

Re: 2019: Why Tinubu Shouldn't Depend Heavily On Buhari by konoplyanka: 5:31pm
Gkemz:
Because no reasonable person who's part of the sufferings Buhari brought upon Nigeria will vote for him in the upcoming election.

Which suffering did buhari bring upon your family?

Many of you have no minds of your own. Just regurgitating what some pained mofos chew for you. If you were asked to explain how he brought hardship on you now you won't be able to. Dumb asswipes.

Re: 2019: Why Tinubu Shouldn't Depend Heavily On Buhari by Lot13(m): 5:32pm
aolawale025:
Even if Tinubu supports Buhari in 2019, they would loose. APC is bad market now.
In your dream...

Re: 2019: Why Tinubu Shouldn't Depend Heavily On Buhari by Samstyle(m): 5:32pm
Interesting
Re: 2019: Why Tinubu Shouldn't Depend Heavily On Buhari by Abfinest007(m): 5:33pm
tinubu has nothing to offer even with one million tinubu,buhari will be kick out of office if there is free n fair election

Re: 2019: Why Tinubu Shouldn't Depend Heavily On Buhari by Wiseandtrue(f): 5:34pm
Islie:


GMB, now PMB, had no kobo to dole out to delegates. Tinubu came to his rescue.

https://newtelegraphonline.com/2017/12/2019-tinubu-shouldnt-depend-heavily-buhari/

Buhari have no kobo grin grin grin

People can lie oooooooo

Honestly you don't think that even the zombies will buy this lipsrsealed

According to PMB, it wasn't Tinubu that even bought the form for him

Was it also tinubu that gave Aisha the millions she spent on gifts shortly after

Anyways Tinubu to me is not a saint cause he is not helping for free, he gets something back in return which I expected the OP to also itemize

Besides, he played dirty in this last election, he should also expect betrayal

The innocent Chibok girl you (while your daughters are enjoying) destroyed all for the sake of power will forever hunt you

Most importantly how did Tinubu get all these money

People have being saying that he owns more than half of Lagos yet PMB turned blind eye and he is fighting corruption undecided

Now he is no more contented with his freedom, he is coming for the iron throne!

Re: 2019: Why Tinubu Shouldn't Depend Heavily On Buhari by chuksanambra: 5:34pm
aolawale025:
Even if Tinubu supports Buhari in 2019, they would loose. APC is bad market now.

The question is: which of the candidates can beat Buhari as at today?

As for Atiku, Buhari would defeat Atiku in his own state of Adamawa.

Re: 2019: Why Tinubu Shouldn't Depend Heavily On Buhari by chuksanambra: 5:34pm
Gkemz:
Because no reasonable person who's part of the sufferings and hardship Buhari brought upon Nigeria will vote for him in the upcoming election. The brainwashed zombies who reason with their anus will oppose my take on this instead of making their unthoughtful contributions like the idiot that quoted me below.

What is this one saying? You keep insulting those with contrary political views as if everyone must share same political views. It's this kind of behavior that has made your region politically useless.

Keep typing long nonsense on Nairaland, Buhari has millions of voters in the North waiting to activate their PVCs. While they're voting, loudmouthed clowns like you would be at home eating their future with Ofe Nsala.

Re: 2019: Why Tinubu Shouldn't Depend Heavily On Buhari by konoplyanka: 5:35pm
Islie:








https://newtelegraphonline.com/2017/12/2019-tinubu-shouldnt-depend-heavily-buhari/





People will just sit down and write rubbish based on the rumours they hear. I'm 100% sure this junk writer can't substantiate any of these rumours. You don't know what goes on in the background among politicians. The newspapers just feed you rumours just to make you happy.
Re: 2019: Why Tinubu Shouldn't Depend Heavily On Buhari by alexistaiwo: 5:36pm
Some people are naturally jobless in life
What's the sense in discussing 2019 General elections in 2017 undecided

Go and get a life.

Re: 2019: Why Tinubu Shouldn't Depend Heavily On Buhari by BakireBulmaker: 5:37pm
Re: 2019: Why Tinubu Shouldn't Depend Heavily On Buhari by dieBYfire: 5:38pm
Islie:








https://newtelegraphonline.com/2017/12/2019-tinubu-shouldnt-depend-heavily-buhari/





So because you wanted to indirectly advice Tinubu to join the winning party you had to fustrate us to read this Long Epistle? kiss

Well Tinubu can go to hell along with Mr Buhari or Alhaji Buhari or whatever , Tinubu will always remain d king of Agbero n tax collector in Lagos .... That is his calling grin

Re: 2019: Why Tinubu Shouldn't Depend Heavily On Buhari by kay29000(m): 5:44pm
Okay.
Re: 2019: Why Tinubu Shouldn't Depend Heavily On Buhari by anjowaka510(m): 5:47pm
There is always a second chance
Re: 2019: Why Tinubu Shouldn't Depend Heavily On Buhari by realtemi(m): 5:48pm
Re: 2019: Why Tinubu Shouldn't Depend Heavily On Buhari by zurielsam(m): 5:50pm
Re: 2019: Why Tinubu Shouldn't Depend Heavily On Buhari by Quelme: 5:50pm
chuksanambra:


Guy, SW is too much for you. Ppolitically, Ogun State alone has produced more political heavyweights than your entire region put together.

Obasanjo President 2X
Shonekan Head, ING
Osinbajo VP
Diya. VP
Teslim Elias CJN
Adetokunbo Ademola CJN
Dimeji Bankole Speaker FHR

When your 5 states combined can manage to produce a single president, you can reply me.
Knock Out! The troglodyte has retreated back to his cave........ See finishing!

Re: 2019: Why Tinubu Shouldn't Depend Heavily On Buhari by tfelicityk(m): 5:50pm
It is well... Just that our president is experiencing memory lost. His visit to Kano State, he mistaken Paul for Peter in his speech and many more. God save us in this great Nation from all the atrocities, calamities and catastrophes. God bless Nigeria.

