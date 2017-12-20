₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|2019: Why Tinubu Shouldn’t Depend Heavily On Buhari by Islie: 3:10pm
Posted By Sikiru Akinola
https://newtelegraphonline.com/2017/12/2019-tinubu-shouldnt-depend-heavily-buhari/
|Re: 2019: Why Tinubu Shouldn’t Depend Heavily On Buhari by fellowman: 3:36pm
wow south west is overrated.
|Re: 2019: Why Tinubu Shouldn’t Depend Heavily On Buhari by DaBillionnaire: 3:38pm
Tinubu should not only ask Buhari for positions for his boys, he should ask for a level playing ground for his men to compete. Tinubu deserves more than what Buhari is offering.
Tinubu didn’t sacrifice his things because he wanted Buhari to defeat Goodluck Jonathan alone, he has people who can man strategic leadership positions and get results. He has done it before and we all saw what his boys are capable of doing. In the interest of the country, the Yoruba nation and his loyalists, Tinubu should negotiate well. I am afraid.
This Buhari can renege on an agreement after winning his second term. That is what he is concerned about now.
truly, politics is a
|Re: 2019: Why Tinubu Shouldn’t Depend Heavily On Buhari by Alariiwo: 3:40pm
There is a party constitution.. noone will sideline the major leaders.
If they try it, all his top guys in senate and house of rep will form another party. All SW governors too will leave.
Yorubas are used to playing opposition politics while those slimy ones from across the Niger enjoy playing second fiddle to North.
To cut long story short, SW will survive.
New leaders are being groomed.
|Re: 2019: Why Tinubu Shouldn’t Depend Heavily On Buhari by aolawale025: 3:51pm
Even if Tinubu supports Buhari in 2019, they would loose. APC is bad market now.
|Re: 2019: Why Tinubu Shouldn’t Depend Heavily On Buhari by byemx06(m): 4:48pm
u make alot of sence .........
|Re: 2019: Why Tinubu Shouldn’t Depend Heavily On Buhari by Omexonomy: 4:57pm
Clowns in the house
|Re: 2019: Why Tinubu Shouldn’t Depend Heavily On Buhari by Zico5(m): 5:24pm
whether they like it or not,Tinubu is their father. He made it possible for APC to gain prominence. But politics is a game, u either win or lose. Only the strong can face the heat. Tinubu has seen and conquered.
|Re: 2019: Why Tinubu Shouldn’t Depend Heavily On Buhari by allstarcomic(m): 5:26pm
Emeka pls lets go.
|Re: 2019: Why Tinubu Shouldn’t Depend Heavily On Buhari by efighter: 5:26pm
fellowman:
Tell us what your underrated region can do or shut the fucck up.
|Re: 2019: Why Tinubu Shouldn’t Depend Heavily On Buhari by Gkemz(m): 5:26pm
Because no reasonable person who's part of the sufferings and hardship Buhari brought upon Nigeria will vote for him in the upcoming election. The brainwashed zombies who reason with their anus will oppose my take on this instead of making their unthoughtful contributions like the idiot that quoted me below.
|Re: 2019: Why Tinubu Shouldn’t Depend Heavily On Buhari by highrise07: 5:28pm
naija politics.....survival of the fittest, brainiest , and the craziest.
|Re: 2019: Why Tinubu Shouldn’t Depend Heavily On Buhari by Mikelowe: 5:29pm
|Re: 2019: Why Tinubu Shouldn’t Depend Heavily On Buhari by konoplyanka: 5:29pm
Funny how every inconsequential idiots thinks they have opinions on Tinubu. The man will just be laughing his ass off you fools.
|Re: 2019: Why Tinubu Shouldn’t Depend Heavily On Buhari by chuksanambra: 5:29pm
fellowman:
Guy, SW is too much for you. Ppolitically, Ogun State alone has produced more political heavyweights than your entire region put together.
Obasanjo President 2X
Shonekan Head, ING
Osinbajo VP
Diya. VP
Teslim Elias CJN
Adetokunbo Ademola CJN
Dimeji Bankole Speaker FHR
When your 5 states combined can manage to produce a single president, you can reply me.
|Re: 2019: Why Tinubu Shouldn’t Depend Heavily On Buhari by konoplyanka: 5:31pm
Gkemz:
Which suffering did buhari bring upon your family?
Many of you have no minds of your own. Just regurgitating what some pained mofos chew for you. If you were asked to explain how he brought hardship on you now you won't be able to. Dumb asswipes.
|Re: 2019: Why Tinubu Shouldn’t Depend Heavily On Buhari by Lot13(m): 5:32pm
aolawale025:In your dream...
|Re: 2019: Why Tinubu Shouldn’t Depend Heavily On Buhari by Samstyle(m): 5:32pm
Interesting
|Re: 2019: Why Tinubu Shouldn’t Depend Heavily On Buhari by Abfinest007(m): 5:33pm
tinubu has nothing to offer even with one million tinubu,buhari will be kick out of office if there is free n fair election
|Re: 2019: Why Tinubu Shouldn’t Depend Heavily On Buhari by Wiseandtrue(f): 5:34pm
Islie:Buhari have no kobo
People can lie oooooooo
Honestly you don't think that even the zombies will buy this
According to PMB, it wasn't Tinubu that even bought the form for him
Was it also tinubu that gave Aisha the millions she spent on gifts shortly after
Anyways Tinubu to me is not a saint cause he is not helping for free, he gets something back in return which I expected the OP to also itemize
Besides, he played dirty in this last election, he should also expect betrayal
The innocent Chibok girl you (while your daughters are enjoying) destroyed all for the sake of power will forever hunt you
Most importantly how did Tinubu get all these money
People have being saying that he owns more than half of Lagos yet PMB turned blind eye and he is fighting corruption
Now he is no more contented with his freedom, he is coming for the iron throne!
|Re: 2019: Why Tinubu Shouldn’t Depend Heavily On Buhari by chuksanambra: 5:34pm
aolawale025:
The question is: which of the candidates can beat Buhari as at today?
As for Atiku, Buhari would defeat Atiku in his own state of Adamawa.
|Re: 2019: Why Tinubu Shouldn’t Depend Heavily On Buhari by chuksanambra: 5:34pm
Gkemz:
What is this one saying? You keep insulting those with contrary political views as if everyone must share same political views. It's this kind of behavior that has made your region politically useless.
Keep typing long nonsense on Nairaland, Buhari has millions of voters in the North waiting to activate their PVCs. While they're voting, loudmouthed clowns like you would be at home eating their future with Ofe Nsala.
|Re: 2019: Why Tinubu Shouldn’t Depend Heavily On Buhari by konoplyanka: 5:35pm
Islie:
People will just sit down and write rubbish based on the rumours they hear. I'm 100% sure this junk writer can't substantiate any of these rumours. You don't know what goes on in the background among politicians. The newspapers just feed you rumours just to make you happy.
|Re: 2019: Why Tinubu Shouldn’t Depend Heavily On Buhari by alexistaiwo: 5:36pm
Some people are naturally jobless in life
What's the sense in discussing 2019 General elections in 2017
Go and get a life.
|Re: 2019: Why Tinubu Shouldn’t Depend Heavily On Buhari by BakireBulmaker: 5:37pm
|Re: 2019: Why Tinubu Shouldn’t Depend Heavily On Buhari by dieBYfire: 5:38pm
Islie:
So because you wanted to indirectly advice Tinubu to join the winning party you had to fustrate us to read this Long Epistle?
Well Tinubu can go to hell along with Mr Buhari or Alhaji Buhari or whatever , Tinubu will always remain d king of Agbero n tax collector in Lagos .... That is his calling
|Re: 2019: Why Tinubu Shouldn’t Depend Heavily On Buhari by kay29000(m): 5:44pm
Okay.
|Re: 2019: Why Tinubu Shouldn’t Depend Heavily On Buhari by anjowaka510(m): 5:47pm
There is always a second chance
|Re: 2019: Why Tinubu Shouldn’t Depend Heavily On Buhari by realtemi(m): 5:48pm
|Re: 2019: Why Tinubu Shouldn’t Depend Heavily On Buhari by zurielsam(m): 5:50pm
|Re: 2019: Why Tinubu Shouldn’t Depend Heavily On Buhari by Quelme: 5:50pm
chuksanambra:Knock Out! The troglodyte has retreated back to his cave........ See finishing!
|Re: 2019: Why Tinubu Shouldn’t Depend Heavily On Buhari by tfelicityk(m): 5:50pm
It is well... Just that our president is experiencing memory lost. His visit to Kano State, he mistaken Paul for Peter in his speech and many more. God save us in this great Nation from all the atrocities, calamities and catastrophes. God bless Nigeria.
