According to him, his sister assaulted him and also used a new blade to cut his joystick cap all because he was born. Here's his story below;



social media will separate families.... this is an internal issue... does his family not have elders? how does twitting this help anyone 12 Likes 1 Share

And someone will say only men are monsters,can u imagine what this guy went through 19 Likes 3 Shares

why bringing the issue out to the public? 2 Likes

i refuse to believe that someone can actually cut anoda person's manhood, not just a random person, ur blood brother.



I can so relate to this shît. Good thing you are a man now and she can’t do you no shît. 4 Likes





social media will separate families.... this is an internal issue... does his family not have elders? how does twitting this help anyone Why can't you mind your business.. Everyone has the right to share his/her ordeal on social media or any other means.. If he doesn't how are we gonna be aware that such a thing happens in the same world we live in







If social media would help separate him from his sister then that is the best thing.. Not every family deserve to be bond together forever heartless people everywhere

Stupid boy... ....







No sane person will beat u without a reason.

If I'm ur brother,bcoz of this trash u wrot,i will beat u till u faint.



#idiot 1 Like 1 Share

A very evil sister

na waaaaaaah for all dis wicked sisters! na waaaaaaah for all dis wicked sisters!

weakling

Was the sister also your parent?

Things dey happen ooo





Uwa mmebi





Imagine if there was no social media



somethings would have been left unsaid

Ehya, sorry bro, some people's hot temper and irritation is out of this world 2 Likes

What a pity!! 1 Like

Family matters should be treated in the family.

The problem could be from your mom ..



Maybe After you were born :



She showed signs that she loves you than

your sister



She reduced the attention she used to give her



She would get you things and not buy her own claiming.. she's not a baby



... If na u self.. u go vex ... !!





but your sister went too far sha

Who's this goat kwanu?

devilish sister

So painful nigga

Men are victims of domestic violence too!!!!!

This should stop!!!! 3 Likes 1 Share

And Where is your sister now 2 Likes

hard luck bruh

There is always three sides to a story...your part,her part and the truth.....

What did you do to your sister to make her abuse you to that extent.. 1 Like

Most women are control freaks. 1 Like

if to say na me ehn !!!!

social media will separate families.... this is an internal issue... does his family not have elders? how does twitting this help anyone Smh. Looks like you don't understand the effect of speaking out stuff like that after years of suppression.



Smh. Looks like you don't understand the effect of speaking out stuff like that after years of suppression.

Abuse should never be swept under the rug under the asinine excuse of "internal issue" and abusers should never be protected, family or not.





To contribute money so that he will go and treat his damaged ear?



Or to call the human right lawyers to come and charge his sister to court?



Or even better still, to call SARS for him so that they will come and deal mercilessly with his wicked sister?



Or what exactly does he want?



What?



To god eh, sometimes eh, it seems social media is doing more harm than good So what does he want us to do for him?To contribute money so that he will go and treat his damaged ear?Or to call the human right lawyers to come and charge his sister to court?Or even better still, to call SARS for him so that they will come and deal mercilessly with his wicked sister?Or what exactly does he want?What?To god eh, sometimes eh, it seems social media is doing more harm than good

Dis one pass my power... My Sister no do reach this one... The only thing is that she like make she dey deny me food all for no reason but we love ourselves die...



If na me, I go don poison an taytay