|My Blood Sister Abused Me For 7 Years - Man by FlirtyKaren(f): 3:15pm
A Nigerian man and Twitter user, @LordPatricius took to the platform to recount his 7-year ordeal in the hands of his abusive sister.
According to him, his sister assaulted him and also used a new blade to cut his joystick cap all because he was born. Here's his story below;
https://www.lailasblog.com/nigerian-man-calls-blood-sister-abused/
|Re: My Blood Sister Abused Me For 7 Years - Man by tripplephi: 3:17pm
social media will separate families.... this is an internal issue... does his family not have elders? how does twitting this help anyone
|Re: My Blood Sister Abused Me For 7 Years - Man by uk10(m): 3:19pm
And someone will say only men are monsters,can u imagine what this guy went through
|Re: My Blood Sister Abused Me For 7 Years - Man by donblade85555(m): 6:34pm
why bringing the issue out to the public?
|Re: My Blood Sister Abused Me For 7 Years - Man by desreek9(f): 6:35pm
Some people are not human i refuse to believe that someone can actually cut anoda person's manhood, not just a random person, ur blood brother.
There is no such phrase like "blood is thicker than water", blood oooo, water ooo, same thing
|Re: My Blood Sister Abused Me For 7 Years - Man by celestialAgent(m): 6:35pm
I can so relate to this shît. Good thing you are a man now and she can’t do you no shît.
|Re: My Blood Sister Abused Me For 7 Years - Man by Heywhizzy(m): 6:35pm
heartless people everywhere
tripplephi:Why can't you mind your business.. Everyone has the right to share his/her ordeal on social media or any other means.. If he doesn't how are we gonna be aware that such a thing happens in the same world we live in
If social media would help separate him from his sister then that is the best thing.. Not every family deserve to be bond together forever
|Re: My Blood Sister Abused Me For 7 Years - Man by wiloy2k8(m): 6:35pm
ekute
|Re: My Blood Sister Abused Me For 7 Years - Man by skentelelady(f): 6:35pm
Gg
|Re: My Blood Sister Abused Me For 7 Years - Man by millionboi2: 6:36pm
Stupid boy... ....
No sane person will beat u without a reason.
If I'm ur brother,bcoz of this trash u wrot,i will beat u till u faint.
#idiot
|Re: My Blood Sister Abused Me For 7 Years - Man by olatade(m): 6:36pm
A very evil sister
|Re: My Blood Sister Abused Me For 7 Years - Man by Mopolchi: 6:36pm
na waaaaaaah for all dis wicked sisters!
|Re: My Blood Sister Abused Me For 7 Years - Man by McGg(m): 6:36pm
weakling
|Re: My Blood Sister Abused Me For 7 Years - Man by ivolt: 6:36pm
Was the sister also your parent?
|Re: My Blood Sister Abused Me For 7 Years - Man by free2ryhme: 6:37pm
Things dey happen ooo
Uwa mmebi
Imagine if there was no social media
somethings would have been left unsaid
|Re: My Blood Sister Abused Me For 7 Years - Man by Opistorincos(m): 6:37pm
Ehya, sorry bro, some people's hot temper and irritation is out of this world
|Re: My Blood Sister Abused Me For 7 Years - Man by Lollipop247(f): 6:37pm
What a pity!!
|Re: My Blood Sister Abused Me For 7 Years - Man by lonelydora(m): 6:37pm
Family matters should be treated in the family.
|Re: My Blood Sister Abused Me For 7 Years - Man by akheen(m): 6:38pm
The problem could be from your mom ..
Maybe After you were born :
She showed signs that she loves you than
your sister
She reduced the attention she used to give her
She would get you things and not buy her own claiming.. she's not a baby
... If na u self.. u go vex ... !!
but your sister went too far sha
|Re: My Blood Sister Abused Me For 7 Years - Man by BruncleZuma: 6:38pm
Who's this goat kwanu?
|Re: My Blood Sister Abused Me For 7 Years - Man by Adenike775(f): 6:38pm
devilish sister
|Re: My Blood Sister Abused Me For 7 Years - Man by Zegun92: 6:39pm
So painful nigga
|Re: My Blood Sister Abused Me For 7 Years - Man by Houseofglam7(f): 6:39pm
Men are victims of domestic violence too!!!!!
This should stop!!!!
|Re: My Blood Sister Abused Me For 7 Years - Man by Nodogragra4me: 6:39pm
And Where is your sister now
|Re: My Blood Sister Abused Me For 7 Years - Man by Eibams60(m): 6:39pm
hard luck bruh
|Re: My Blood Sister Abused Me For 7 Years - Man by olawamide042(m): 6:39pm
There is always three sides to a story...your part,her part and the truth.....
What did you do to your sister to make her abuse you to that extent..
|Re: My Blood Sister Abused Me For 7 Years - Man by iyke926(m): 6:39pm
Most women are control freaks.
|Re: My Blood Sister Abused Me For 7 Years - Man by shurch(m): 6:40pm
if to say na me ehn !!!!
|Re: My Blood Sister Abused Me For 7 Years - Man by danthamccoy(m): 6:40pm
tripplephi:Smh. Looks like you don't understand the effect of speaking out stuff like that after years of suppression.
Abuse should never be swept under the rug under the asinine excuse of "internal issue" and abusers should never be protected, family or not.
|Re: My Blood Sister Abused Me For 7 Years - Man by sekem: 6:41pm
So what does he want us to do for him?
To contribute money so that he will go and treat his damaged ear?
Or to call the human right lawyers to come and charge his sister to court?
Or even better still, to call SARS for him so that they will come and deal mercilessly with his wicked sister?
Or what exactly does he want?
What?
To god eh, sometimes eh, it seems social media is doing more harm than good
|Re: My Blood Sister Abused Me For 7 Years - Man by nairalandbuzz(m): 6:41pm
Dis one pass my power... My Sister no do reach this one... The only thing is that she like make she dey deny me food all for no reason but we love ourselves die...
If na me, I go don poison an taytay
|Re: My Blood Sister Abused Me For 7 Years - Man by Ussy4real(m): 6:41pm
Winch
