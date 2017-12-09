Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Travel / Paralyzed Lady Celebrates 17th Anniversary Of Car Accident That Paralysed Her (12477 Views)

Pretty instagram lady known as Aleziisj had an accident 17 yrs ago and she became paralyzed.





She celebrates being alive since then tho she’s on a wheel chair but still yet she still give thanks to God for being alive.





We tank God for her 2 Likes

God is great...

In any condition you find yourself,always give thanks to the creator of heaven and earth(God).



I celebrate with you beautiful angel,may happiness never depart from your life and songs of praise never run dry from your mouth in Jesus name.



#thank you Almighty God 10 Likes

Nice 2 Likes

The Lord is your strength.



Check my signature. 1 Like

U are sooooooooo beautiful 2 Likes 1 Share

God is great! 1 Like

What a bold and pretty lady



I wish u whatever u wish yourself 1 Like

Why is she marking it?

We should always thank God for life. I lost a 15 year old friend yesterday in an accident. 1 Like

Pls I will love to date her,at least no fear of her rolling out of my life.plus she's cute. 2 Likes

We thank God for your life sis. 1 Like

God is your strength. Go girl. 1 Like

Wow she's so beautiful. Be thankful always no matter what. When there is life there is HOPE 1 Like

...pretty girl. 1 Like

she is pretty oh. God help her oh

Nairaland slay queens take note..



If by chance you get paralyzed or disfigured, that goat sending you PMs, deceiving your fish brain, pressing your mumu button left, right and centre will disappear.



Moral lesson.. Be humble and wise. 1 Like

The devil is a liar

Mrop:

Paralized,yet grateful 4 another chance at life. others decided to take theirs. Different strokes 4 different folks. 1 Like

elgramz:

Why is she marking it?

It pays to serve God 1 Like

chai

Wow, such a beauty.

elgramz:

Alariiwo:

Nairaland slay queens take note..



If by chance you get paralyzed or disfigured, that goat sending you PMs, deceiving your fish brain, pressing your mumu button left, right and centre will disappear.



Charmerbeautylooks:

amiibaby:

What a bold and pretty lady



I wish u whatever u wish yourself

