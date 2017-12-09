₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Paralyzed Lady Celebrates 17th Anniversary Of Car Accident That Paralysed Her by Mrop(m): 3:51pm
Pretty Lady Celebrates 17yrs Anniversary Since She Became Paralyzed in a Car Accident(pics).
Pretty instagram lady known as Aleziisj had an accident 17 yrs ago and she became paralyzed.
She celebrates being alive since then tho she’s on a wheel chair but still yet she still give thanks to God for being alive.
Gist from Praizeupdates
http://www.praizeupdates.com/pretty-lady-celebrates-17yrs-anniversary-since-she-became-paralyzed-in-a-car-accidentpics/
7 Likes
|Re: Paralyzed Lady Celebrates 17th Anniversary Of Car Accident That Paralysed Her by Mrop(m): 3:52pm
We tank God for her
2 Likes
|Re: Paralyzed Lady Celebrates 17th Anniversary Of Car Accident That Paralysed Her by SaintAlbert53: 4:44pm
God is great...
In any condition you find yourself,always give thanks to the creator of heaven and earth(God).
I celebrate with you beautiful angel,may happiness never depart from your life and songs of praise never run dry from your mouth in Jesus name.
#thank you Almighty God
10 Likes
|Re: Paralyzed Lady Celebrates 17th Anniversary Of Car Accident That Paralysed Her by debssycharles(f): 5:45pm
Nice
2 Likes
|Re: Paralyzed Lady Celebrates 17th Anniversary Of Car Accident That Paralysed Her by warreng1: 7:03pm
The Lord is your strength.
Check my signature.
1 Like
|Re: Paralyzed Lady Celebrates 17th Anniversary Of Car Accident That Paralysed Her by Charmerbeautylooks(f): 7:03pm
U are sooooooooo beautiful
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Paralyzed Lady Celebrates 17th Anniversary Of Car Accident That Paralysed Her by ademasta(m): 7:03pm
God is great!
1 Like
|Re: Paralyzed Lady Celebrates 17th Anniversary Of Car Accident That Paralysed Her by amiibaby(f): 7:03pm
What a bold and pretty lady
I wish u whatever u wish yourself
1 Like
|Re: Paralyzed Lady Celebrates 17th Anniversary Of Car Accident That Paralysed Her by elgramz: 7:04pm
Why is she marking it?
|Re: Paralyzed Lady Celebrates 17th Anniversary Of Car Accident That Paralysed Her by jammyunn(m): 7:04pm
We should always thank God for life. I lost a 15 year old friend yesterday in an accident.
1 Like
|Re: Paralyzed Lady Celebrates 17th Anniversary Of Car Accident That Paralysed Her by justscorchone(m): 7:05pm
Pls I will love to date her,at least no fear of her rolling out of my life.plus she's cute.
2 Likes
|Re: Paralyzed Lady Celebrates 17th Anniversary Of Car Accident That Paralysed Her by Mopolchi: 7:06pm
We thank God for your life sis.
1 Like
|Re: Paralyzed Lady Celebrates 17th Anniversary Of Car Accident That Paralysed Her by haryorbarmie83(m): 7:06pm
God is your strength. Go girl.
1 Like
|Re: Paralyzed Lady Celebrates 17th Anniversary Of Car Accident That Paralysed Her by NLFINEST(m): 7:07pm
Wow she's so beautiful. Be thankful always no matter what. When there is life there is HOPE
1 Like
|Re: Paralyzed Lady Celebrates 17th Anniversary Of Car Accident That Paralysed Her by castrol180(m): 7:07pm
...pretty girl.
1 Like
|Re: Paralyzed Lady Celebrates 17th Anniversary Of Car Accident That Paralysed Her by donblade85555(m): 7:07pm
she is pretty oh. God help her oh
|Re: Paralyzed Lady Celebrates 17th Anniversary Of Car Accident That Paralysed Her by Alariiwo: 7:07pm
Nairaland slay queens take note..
If by chance you get paralyzed or disfigured, that goat sending you PMs, deceiving your fish brain, pressing your mumu button left, right and centre will disappear.
Moral lesson.. Be humble and wise.
1 Like
|Re: Paralyzed Lady Celebrates 17th Anniversary Of Car Accident That Paralysed Her by asatemple(f): 7:07pm
The devil is a liar
|Re: Paralyzed Lady Celebrates 17th Anniversary Of Car Accident That Paralysed Her by castrol180(m): 7:09pm
Mrop:
...always avoid tautology.
|Re: Paralyzed Lady Celebrates 17th Anniversary Of Car Accident That Paralysed Her by oloriLFC(f): 7:09pm
Paralized,yet grateful 4 another chance at life. others decided to take theirs. Different strokes 4 different folks.
1 Like
|Re: Paralyzed Lady Celebrates 17th Anniversary Of Car Accident That Paralysed Her by okonja(m): 7:10pm
elgramz:
So, you can know that she is available
|Re: Paralyzed Lady Celebrates 17th Anniversary Of Car Accident That Paralysed Her by charles2044: 7:10pm
It pays to serve God
1 Like
|Re: Paralyzed Lady Celebrates 17th Anniversary Of Car Accident That Paralysed Her by wiloy2k8(m): 7:10pm
chai
|Re: Paralyzed Lady Celebrates 17th Anniversary Of Car Accident That Paralysed Her by wunmi590(m): 7:10pm
Wow, such a beauty.
|Re: Paralyzed Lady Celebrates 17th Anniversary Of Car Accident That Paralysed Her by Rhodiumic(m): 7:11pm
elgramz:because she wants to score herself mtcheww. Smh
1 Like
|Re: Paralyzed Lady Celebrates 17th Anniversary Of Car Accident That Paralysed Her by Dinirojones(m): 7:12pm
Alariiwo:
4 Likes
|Re: Paralyzed Lady Celebrates 17th Anniversary Of Car Accident That Paralysed Her by Nigeriadondie: 7:14pm
|Re: Paralyzed Lady Celebrates 17th Anniversary Of Car Accident That Paralysed Her by excel101(m): 7:17pm
Charmerbeautylooks:She's beautiful. But which one be 'you're so beautiful'
|Re: Paralyzed Lady Celebrates 17th Anniversary Of Car Accident That Paralysed Her by Follysho707: 7:18pm
amiibaby:
Just play ur part and wish her good..
1 Like
|Re: Paralyzed Lady Celebrates 17th Anniversary Of Car Accident That Paralysed Her by Follysho707: 7:18pm
elgramz:
Celebration of life!
