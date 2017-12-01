₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|RSS Bikers Rescue Family Whose Vehicle Somersaulted (Photos) by CeoNewshelm(m): 5:18pm
Quickly intervention of RRS bikers saved a family whose vehicle somersaulted inward Ketu from Ojota. The husband sustained injury and he was speedily moved to hospital while the car was moved away to forestall obstruction.
http://www.newshelmng.com/2017/12/photos-rss-bikers-rescue-family-whose.html
|Re: RSS Bikers Rescue Family Whose Vehicle Somersaulted (Photos) by serverconnect: 5:22pm
Thank God for their life. Nice one from RSS Lagos.
|Re: RSS Bikers Rescue Family Whose Vehicle Somersaulted (Photos) by NwaAmaikpe: 7:54pm
Imagine the woman is already cursing the man.
I pity this man; his wife is giving him hell...he would have even preferred he died in the crash.
No wonder he won't allow the rescuers drag him up.
|Re: RSS Bikers Rescue Family Whose Vehicle Somersaulted (Photos) by mayowascholar: 7:55pm
Thanks to God
|Re: RSS Bikers Rescue Family Whose Vehicle Somersaulted (Photos) by Heywhizzy(m): 7:55pm
Glory be to God
This man life was saved but one thing I know for sure is he would have been disarmed of his properties (e.g phone, cash, ATM card, etc) by his so called helpers
|Re: RSS Bikers Rescue Family Whose Vehicle Somersaulted (Photos) by dontgiveupp(f): 7:55pm
|Re: RSS Bikers Rescue Family Whose Vehicle Somersaulted (Photos) by Ronnicute(m): 7:55pm
God continue to protect us...Amen!
|Re: RSS Bikers Rescue Family Whose Vehicle Somersaulted (Photos) by xxx59254: 7:55pm
|Re: RSS Bikers Rescue Family Whose Vehicle Somersaulted (Photos) by Iseoluwa2020(m): 7:55pm
In this Ember month?
|Re: RSS Bikers Rescue Family Whose Vehicle Somersaulted (Photos) by magabounce(m): 7:56pm
Hmmmm.. The passenger seat tho!!!
|Re: RSS Bikers Rescue Family Whose Vehicle Somersaulted (Photos) by Keneking: 7:56pm
You mean RRS
|Re: RSS Bikers Rescue Family Whose Vehicle Somersaulted (Photos) by SUPOL(m): 7:57pm
RRS means Rapid Response Squad. It is an arm of the police force. Give kudos to the Nigeria Police, u won't die.
|Re: RSS Bikers Rescue Family Whose Vehicle Somersaulted (Photos) by emblexxx(m): 7:57pm
Chaiii, Ember Months
|Re: RSS Bikers Rescue Family Whose Vehicle Somersaulted (Photos) by PastorOluT(m): 7:58pm
Thank God for their lives
|Re: RSS Bikers Rescue Family Whose Vehicle Somersaulted (Photos) by Makaveli1166(m): 7:59pm
if i get paid for donating my blood is it blood money?
|Re: RSS Bikers Rescue Family Whose Vehicle Somersaulted (Photos) by kay29000(m): 7:59pm
Thank God no one died.
|Re: RSS Bikers Rescue Family Whose Vehicle Somersaulted (Photos) by Pavore9: 7:59pm
Glad no life was lost.
|Re: RSS Bikers Rescue Family Whose Vehicle Somersaulted (Photos) by Roon9(m): 8:02pm
|Re: RSS Bikers Rescue Family Whose Vehicle Somersaulted (Photos) by AishaBuhari: 8:03pm
g1033:
|Re: RSS Bikers Rescue Family Whose Vehicle Somersaulted (Photos) by olagbemi118(m): 8:05pm
NwaAmaikpe:lol...u can assume oooo
|Re: RSS Bikers Rescue Family Whose Vehicle Somersaulted (Photos) by Dinvictus: 8:05pm
NwaAmaikpe:
Hahahaha no oh. She is asking him to count number of ginger she is holding up.
|Re: RSS Bikers Rescue Family Whose Vehicle Somersaulted (Photos) by AishaBuhari: 8:06pm
NwaAmaikpe:Ogar please calm down, your blood is always hot
|Re: RSS Bikers Rescue Family Whose Vehicle Somersaulted (Photos) by Brush1: 8:06pm
NwaAmaikpe:
Really? She could also have been telling her husband to be quiet to catch his breath.
|Re: RSS Bikers Rescue Family Whose Vehicle Somersaulted (Photos) by lathrowinger: 8:07pm
|Re: RSS Bikers Rescue Family Whose Vehicle Somersaulted (Photos) by wildcatter23(m): 8:08pm
|Re: RSS Bikers Rescue Family Whose Vehicle Somersaulted (Photos) by rawtouch: 8:12pm
