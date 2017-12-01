Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Travel / RSS Bikers Rescue Family Whose Vehicle Somersaulted (Photos) (3292 Views)

http://www.newshelmng.com/2017/12/photos-rss-bikers-rescue-family-whose.html Quickly intervention of RRS bikers saved a family whose vehicle somersaulted inward Ketu from Ojota. The husband sustained injury and he was speedily moved to hospital while the car was moved away to forestall obstruction. 1 Like

Thank God for their life. Nice one from RSS Lagos. 3 Likes







Imagine the woman is already cursing the man.



I pity this man; his wife is giving him hell...he would have even preferred he died in the crash.

No wonder he won't allow the rescuers drag him up. Imagine the woman is already cursing the man.I pity this man; his wife is giving him hell...he would have even preferred he died in the crash.No wonder he won't allow the rescuers drag him up. 1 Like 1 Share

Thanks to God

Glory be to God









This man life was saved but one thing I know for sure is he would have been disarmed of his properties (e.g phone, cash, ATM card, etc) by his so called helpers

God continue to protect us...Amen!

In this Ember month?

Hmmmm.. The passenger seat tho!!!

You mean RRS

RRS means Rapid Response Squad. It is an arm of the police force. Give kudos to the Nigeria Police, u won't die. 1 Like

Chaiii, Ember Months

Thank God for their lives

Thank God no one died.

Glad no life was lost.

Kai! From one bad news to another every single minutes on Nairaland!



Speedy recovery!



[quote author=AishaBuhari post=63132796][/quote]



