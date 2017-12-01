Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Career / Mother And Son Called To Bar Same Day (Photos) (8777 Views)

Nigerians React To The FRSC Commander Who Cut Female Staff's Hair / 3 Members Of A Nigerian Family Inducted As Lawyers In One Day(photos) / Same Day Express Errands Delivery (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





The graduate of Nnamdi Azikiwe University invited his friends and family to join in the celebration as they are called to bar as Barristers and Solicitors of the Supreme Court of Nigeria.



Congratulations To Them!



See beautiful photos below.



http://mynaijainfo.com/2017/12/reactions-mother-son-become-barristers-day-photos/ Social media users have felicitated with A Facebook user, Arthur Bennex Cookey, who shared photos of himself and his mother who will, on December 12th and 13th be called to bar respectively.The graduate of Nnamdi Azikiwe University invited his friends and family to join in the celebration as they are called to bar as Barristers and Solicitors of the Supreme Court of Nigeria.Congratulations To Them!See beautiful photos below. 1 Like

10 Likes 1 Share

I fried dodo 14 Likes 2 Shares

the mama fresh small the mama fresh small

there is still hope for me to study medicine and surgery then 3 Likes

The man probably paid for everything

Hardworking father and husband... 3 Likes 1 Share

Not bad





I have seen several and honestly, dey jus no follow at all Why is it that most male lawyers are uglyI have seen several and honestly, dey jus no follow at all 1 Like

Congratulations

Dats a nice one congratulations.

I'm happy for them. I tap into their joy.

For those posters frying beans and dodo, e be like say Una don learn work from MANNABBQGRILLS. 5 Likes 1 Share

Thank God

Congratulations 1 Like

And in their mind,its a cool tin.





Sha different strokes for different folks.

worst job ever

k

The mum is young and beautiful I really admire her. Congrats to them

God bless them.lemme use this medium to also say that I'll be running for president in my thirties. And y'all should vote me. Thanks.

DOUBLEWAHALA:

I fried dodo

Were you sleeping? Were you sleeping? 1 Like

Awesome

wow

wao, great

congrats to them

ct2:

6

6ister



asdfjklhaha:

H

House segebase:

k

Kangaroo 6isterHouseKangaroo

Congratulations �

If care is not taken, na hunwillgo turn them against each other..

Sincerely speaking, law is an overated course.. 1 Like

sadly, neither the mother nor the son is "Learned" enough to know that you do not use "Mr/Mrs" and "Esq" at the same time