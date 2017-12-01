₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Mother And Son Called To Bar Same Day (Photos) by UNIZIK1stSon: 6:19pm
Social media users have felicitated with A Facebook user, Arthur Bennex Cookey, who shared photos of himself and his mother who will, on December 12th and 13th be called to bar respectively.
The graduate of Nnamdi Azikiwe University invited his friends and family to join in the celebration as they are called to bar as Barristers and Solicitors of the Supreme Court of Nigeria.
Congratulations To Them!
See beautiful photos below.
http://mynaijainfo.com/2017/12/reactions-mother-son-become-barristers-day-photos/
1 Like
|Re: Mother And Son Called To Bar Same Day (Photos) by UNIZIK1stSon: 6:20pm
|Re: Mother And Son Called To Bar Same Day (Photos) by python1: 6:21pm
10 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Mother And Son Called To Bar Same Day (Photos) by DOUBLEWAHALA: 6:27pm
I fried dodo
14 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Mother And Son Called To Bar Same Day (Photos) by mikejj(m): 6:32pm
the mama fresh small
|Re: Mother And Son Called To Bar Same Day (Photos) by akankemi1(f): 6:39pm
there is still hope for me to study medicine and surgery then
3 Likes
|Re: Mother And Son Called To Bar Same Day (Photos) by TheHistorian(m): 9:23pm
|Re: Mother And Son Called To Bar Same Day (Photos) by Andrewgame42: 9:23pm
The man probably paid for everything
Hardworking father and husband...
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Mother And Son Called To Bar Same Day (Photos) by Prettythicksmee(f): 9:23pm
Not bad
|Re: Mother And Son Called To Bar Same Day (Photos) by Emeskhalifa(m): 9:24pm
Why is it that most male lawyers are ugly
I have seen several and honestly, dey jus no follow at all
1 Like
|Re: Mother And Son Called To Bar Same Day (Photos) by rezzy: 9:24pm
Congratulations
|Re: Mother And Son Called To Bar Same Day (Photos) by vowel(m): 9:24pm
Dats a nice one congratulations.
|Re: Mother And Son Called To Bar Same Day (Photos) by Profcamsey(m): 9:24pm
I'm happy for them. I tap into their joy.
|Re: Mother And Son Called To Bar Same Day (Photos) by chuksanambra: 9:24pm
For those posters frying beans and dodo, e be like say Una don learn work from MANNABBQGRILLS.
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Mother And Son Called To Bar Same Day (Photos) by uyams: 9:24pm
Thank God
|Re: Mother And Son Called To Bar Same Day (Photos) by izzy4shizzy(m): 9:24pm
Congratulations
1 Like
|Re: Mother And Son Called To Bar Same Day (Photos) by deco22(m): 9:24pm
And in their mind,its a cool tin.
Sha different strokes for different folks.
|Re: Mother And Son Called To Bar Same Day (Photos) by ct2(m): 9:24pm
worst job ever
|Re: Mother And Son Called To Bar Same Day (Photos) by segebase(m): 9:25pm
k
|Re: Mother And Son Called To Bar Same Day (Photos) by asdfjklhaha(f): 9:25pm
The mum is young and beautiful I really admire her. Congrats to them
|Re: Mother And Son Called To Bar Same Day (Photos) by Terminator1234g: 9:25pm
God bless them.lemme use this medium to also say that I'll be running for president in my thirties. And y'all should vote me. Thanks.
|Re: Mother And Son Called To Bar Same Day (Photos) by rezzy: 9:25pm
DOUBLEWAHALA:
Were you sleeping?
1 Like
|Re: Mother And Son Called To Bar Same Day (Photos) by Spaxon(f): 9:25pm
Awesome
|Re: Mother And Son Called To Bar Same Day (Photos) by hendrixxx(m): 9:25pm
wow
|Re: Mother And Son Called To Bar Same Day (Photos) by gebest: 9:25pm
wao, great
|Re: Mother And Son Called To Bar Same Day (Photos) by jordanobi73(m): 9:25pm
|Re: Mother And Son Called To Bar Same Day (Photos) by MorningDew2017(f): 9:26pm
congrats to them
|Re: Mother And Son Called To Bar Same Day (Photos) by rezzy: 9:26pm
ct2:
6ister
asdfjklhaha:
House
segebase:
Kangaroo
|Re: Mother And Son Called To Bar Same Day (Photos) by BreezyCB(m): 9:26pm
Congratulations �
|Re: Mother And Son Called To Bar Same Day (Photos) by heykims(m): 9:26pm
If care is not taken, na hunwillgo turn them against each other..
Sincerely speaking, law is an overated course..
1 Like
|Re: Mother And Son Called To Bar Same Day (Photos) by Cacawa2: 9:27pm
sadly, neither the mother nor the son is "Learned" enough to know that you do not use "Mr/Mrs" and "Esq" at the same time
|Re: Mother And Son Called To Bar Same Day (Photos) by bigtt76(f): 9:27pm
Nice one. You don't use salutation and Esq together when addressing someone.
UNIZIK1stSon:
