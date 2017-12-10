₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Annual Church Conventions are Nigeria's Biggest Source Of Tourists - NTDC by Statsocial: 8:08pm On Dec 09
Bishop David Abioye dishes out Shiloh 2017 statistics confirmIng Nigerian Churches as major pilgrimage centers and gospel tourism as biggest source of tourism in Nigeria as Winners Chapel celebrates Tanzanian Independence Day.
By Leke Beecroft
It has been asserted by the Nigerian Tourism Development Commission that the biggest form of tourism in Nigeria is as a result of Church programs every end of year in Nigeria bringing social and economic benefits to Nigeria as a nation. Some of the major events that have led to this mass movement of people into the country are The Experience, a Christian concert, Holy Ghost Congress, the largest gathering of humans in Africa, Shiloh, Deeper Life Bible Retreat as well as many other ministries all over Nigeria.
Here are the mind boggling figures from Shiloh 2017, a program held by Living Faith Church aka Winners’ Chapel as presented by the First Vice President, Bishop David Abioye:
54 Nations in total were at Shiloh 2017.
Among them were delegates from Yemen, Ukraine, UAE, Costa Rica, US, UK, Australia and many others while 150 nations were connected online.
The highest number of delegates came from
Ghana with 950 delegates.
Benin Republic-767
Togo-354
United Kingdom-295
Cameroon-252
Côte d’Ivoire-247
USA-206
Kenya-161 among others.
In the 5000+ branches in Nigeria alone, there were a minimum of 1 million people gathered worshipping online while in Lagos and environs alone, there were over 110 viewing centers with over 100,000 people connected and that apart from Canaanland with well over 250,000 present.
Also, Tens of Thousands were also gathered in over 1000 branches around the world with millions gathered around their personal computers exceeding the 7 million on the same platform in 2016.
Also, Tanzania holds her 56th independence anniversary today and it was celebrated with prayers as members of the Tanzanian Church stood up dancing and rejoicing as shown on the screen as prayers were made for the nation previously led by the late great nationalist, Mwalimu Julius Nyerere, from all over the world.
|Re: Annual Church Conventions are Nigeria's Biggest Source Of Tourists - NTDC by Statsocial: 8:08pm On Dec 09
The highlight of this Shiloh for me was hearing Bishop Oyedepo's Son preach on the Cost of Diligence and Sacrifice. That message got straight down into my spirit. The guy seems even more worded than his father. The only thing the father has more than he is a wealth of experience. I'm certain that when/if they pass the leadership of the Church to him he would do exceedingly well.
It was also chillling to see so many Africans gathered at one place. The last I saw so much diversity like this was at the TEF programme which held this year. One must commend the living faith missions especially in Ghana and Kenya!
The Attribute of a Living Church is Growth. The Early Church grew by thousands in days. Hence the Church must continue to grow in leaps and bounds. God bless RCCG, LFC, Deeperlife, MFM et al for the great work. These Churches have turned principalities over Africa and even world over. But as Christ tarries I would live to see the day they disciple White, Arab, Hispanic Men and Women.
Looking forward to Redemption camp 2018!
|Re: Annual Church Conventions are Nigeria's Biggest Source Of Tourists - NTDC by Spaxon(f): 8:21pm On Dec 09
It's an Era of the Church
|Re: Annual Church Conventions are Nigeria's Biggest Source Of Tourists - NTDC by DangotePikin: 10:03pm On Dec 09
I agree. I remember one research saying synagogue church brings tourists to Nigeria more than any organization some years ago.
|Re: Annual Church Conventions are Nigeria's Biggest Source Of Tourists - NTDC by Statsocial: 6:37am
On the issue of Tourism I hope Nigeria can encourage Churches to encourage their foreign members on coming for these Conventions. I know how overwhelmed traders around Shiloh were, how hotels were completely booked off and people were offering ridiculously high amounts to staff of the church and university to vacate their properties for the duration of Shiloh.
RCCG's convention is at another level entirely! So the govt needs to help by rapid visa processing (in case there is need for one), providing more security for hotels around Ota environ and not just convention site etc.
Lalasticlala TheVictorious
|Re: Annual Church Conventions are Nigeria's Biggest Source Of Tourists - NTDC by TheVictorious(m): 8:37am
I'm currently doing a research on this, assessing the international tourist arrivals in Nigeria for a given period of time and looking at these figures here, I'm shocked because the number of citizens of some countries that came to Nigeria for Shiloh alone is almost 90% of the total amount of their citizens that visited Nigeria in some years!
|Re: Annual Church Conventions are Nigeria's Biggest Source Of Tourists - NTDC by fellowman: 8:41am
Statsocial:
so Oyedepo will hand over the church to his son. is that what you mean? like his son will inherit the father's church.
|Re: Annual Church Conventions are Nigeria's Biggest Source Of Tourists - NTDC by jayAjoku(m): 8:50am
If this is true then the government should think about building vacation spots close to the convention center. I'm sure revenue would come out from there
|Re: Annual Church Conventions are Nigeria's Biggest Source Of Tourists - NTDC by WunderGist: 8:50am
|Re: Annual Church Conventions are Nigeria's Biggest Source Of Tourists - NTDC by BruncleZuma: 8:52am
See industry
|Re: Annual Church Conventions are Nigeria's Biggest Source Of Tourists - NTDC by felixomor: 8:52am
Hallelujah!
|Re: Annual Church Conventions are Nigeria's Biggest Source Of Tourists - NTDC by money121(m): 8:53am
Business Center
|Re: Annual Church Conventions are Nigeria's Biggest Source Of Tourists - NTDC by Samusu(m): 8:53am
fellowman:Yhu too notice am abi.
|Re: Annual Church Conventions are Nigeria's Biggest Source Of Tourists - NTDC by olusholajohn(m): 8:54am
The GATE of HELL(DADDY FREEZER) shall never prevail over d church
|Re: Annual Church Conventions are Nigeria's Biggest Source Of Tourists - NTDC by AkpaMgbor(m): 8:55am
The church builds schools, hospitals, roads and still attract foreign tourists?? What then is the usefulness of the government the people of Nigeria elected?
|Re: Annual Church Conventions are Nigeria's Biggest Source Of Tourists - NTDC by Babzrockman: 8:56am
.......and some will be blinded politically to say islamization of Nigeria.
Nigeria is no small country that one group and or a leader will islamized...
God bless Nigeria
|Re: Annual Church Conventions are Nigeria's Biggest Source Of Tourists - NTDC by AkpaMgbor(m): 8:56am
The church is already the government...
|Re: Annual Church Conventions are Nigeria's Biggest Source Of Tourists - NTDC by dontgiveupp(f): 8:56am
|Re: Annual Church Conventions are Nigeria's Biggest Source Of Tourists - NTDC by laurel03: 8:58am
Nigerians and religion.... other countries exporting technology and Nigeria is exporting religion.
|Re: Annual Church Conventions are Nigeria's Biggest Source Of Tourists - NTDC by Pavore9: 8:59am
|Re: Annual Church Conventions are Nigeria's Biggest Source Of Tourists - NTDC by just2endowed: 9:03am
Government won't look that way.
|Re: Annual Church Conventions are Nigeria's Biggest Source Of Tourists - NTDC by aonag: 9:04am
fellowman:
is it your fathers church? or na you then go hand over to before?
|Re: Annual Church Conventions are Nigeria's Biggest Source Of Tourists - NTDC by Nonnyflex(m): 9:14am
|Re: Annual Church Conventions are Nigeria's Biggest Source Of Tourists - NTDC by janellemonae: 9:14am
This is true. Apart from tb joshua dt receives tourists all year. But I think dts because he doesnt have branches.
Intl delegates are always many at d annual conventions of winners, redeemed, christ embassy, house on the rock, dunamis, church of god mission.etc.
|Re: Annual Church Conventions are Nigeria's Biggest Source Of Tourists - NTDC by franchasng(m): 9:15am
laurel03:its very okay if we can be known for that my brother its good. It will help uplift our country's dead image abroad.
Seriously Nigerian Churches, movie industry (Nollywood) and our music industry are helping Nigeria's image abroad so much. If not for these 3 sectors, white people and other foreign nations will be seeing Nigeria as a land of dead monkeys, sadly
But thank God for giving us our powerful men of God, Bollywood actors and music artistes
