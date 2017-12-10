Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / Annual Church Conventions are Nigeria's Biggest Source Of Tourists - NTDC (1433 Views)

By Leke Beecroft



It has been asserted by the Nigerian Tourism Development Commission that the biggest form of tourism in Nigeria is as a result of Church programs every end of year in Nigeria bringing social and economic benefits to Nigeria as a nation. Some of the major events that have led to this mass movement of people into the country are The Experience, a Christian concert, Holy Ghost Congress, the largest gathering of humans in Africa, Shiloh, Deeper Life Bible Retreat as well as many other ministries all over Nigeria.



Here are the mind boggling figures from Shiloh 2017, a program held by Living Faith Church aka Winners’ Chapel as presented by the First Vice President, Bishop David Abioye:



54 Nations in total were at Shiloh 2017.

Among them were delegates from Yemen, Ukraine, UAE, Costa Rica, US, UK, Australia and many others while 150 nations were connected online.



The highest number of delegates came from

Ghana with 950 delegates.

Benin Republic-767

Togo-354

United Kingdom-295

Cameroon-252

Côte d’Ivoire-247

USA-206

Kenya-161 among others.



In the 5000+ branches in Nigeria alone, there were a minimum of 1 million people gathered worshipping online while in Lagos and environs alone, there were over 110 viewing centers with over 100,000 people connected and that apart from Canaanland with well over 250,000 present.



Also, Tens of Thousands were also gathered in over 1000 branches around the world with millions gathered around their personal computers exceeding the 7 million on the same platform in 2016.



Also, Tanzania holds her 56th independence anniversary today and it was celebrated with prayers as members of the Tanzanian Church stood up dancing and rejoicing as shown on the screen as prayers were made for the nation previously led by the late great nationalist, Mwalimu Julius Nyerere, from all over the world.



The highlight of this Shiloh for me was hearing Bishop Oyedepo's Son preach on the Cost of Diligence and Sacrifice. That message got straight down into my spirit. The guy seems even more worded than his father. The only thing the father has more than he is a wealth of experience. I'm certain that when/if they pass the leadership of the Church to him he would do exceedingly well.



It was also chillling to see so many Africans gathered at one place. The last I saw so much diversity like this was at the TEF programme which held this year. One must commend the living faith missions especially in Ghana and Kenya!

The Attribute of a Living Church is Growth. The Early Church grew by thousands in days. Hence the Church must continue to grow in leaps and bounds. God bless RCCG, LFC, Deeperlife, MFM et al for the great work. These Churches have turned principalities over Africa and even world over. But as Christ tarries I would live to see the day they disciple White, Arab, Hispanic Men and Women.



Looking forward to Redemption camp 2018! 11 Likes 2 Shares

It's an Era of the Church 4 Likes

I agree. I remember one research saying synagogue church brings tourists to Nigeria more than any organization some years ago.

On the issue of Tourism I hope Nigeria can encourage Churches to encourage their foreign members on coming for these Conventions. I know how overwhelmed traders around Shiloh were, how hotels were completely booked off and people were offering ridiculously high amounts to staff of the church and university to vacate their properties for the duration of Shiloh.

RCCG's convention is at another level entirely! So the govt needs to help by rapid visa processing (in case there is need for one), providing more security for hotels around Ota environ and not just convention site etc.



Lalasticlala TheVictorious 6 Likes

I'm currently doing a research on this, assessing the international tourist arrivals in Nigeria for a given period of time and looking at these figures here, I'm shocked because the number of citizens of some countries that came to Nigeria for Shiloh alone is almost 90% of the total amount of their citizens that visited Nigeria in some years!

Statsocial:

so Oyedepo will hand over the church to his son. is that what you mean? like his son will inherit the father's church. so Oyedepo will hand over the church to his son. is that what you mean? like his son will inherit the father's church. 1 Like

If this is true then the government should think about building vacation spots close to the convention center. I'm sure revenue would come out from there 1 Like





See industry See industry 1 Like 1 Share

Hallelujah!

Business Center

fellowman:





so Oyedepo will hand over the church to his son. is that what you mean? like his son will inherit the father's church. Yhu too notice am abi. Yhu too notice am abi.

The GATE of HELL(DADDY FREEZER) shall never prevail over d church 2 Likes 2 Shares

The church builds schools, hospitals, roads and still attract foreign tourists?? What then is the usefulness of the government the people of Nigeria elected? 1 Like 1 Share

.......and some will be blinded politically to say islamization of Nigeria.

Nigeria is no small country that one group and or a leader will islamized...

God bless Nigeria

The church is already the government...

Nigerians and religion.... other countries exporting technology and Nigeria is exporting religion.

Na so.

Government won't look that way.

fellowman:





so Oyedepo will hand over the church to his son. is that what you mean? like his son will inherit the father's church.

is it your fathers church? or na you then go hand over to before? is it your fathers church? or na you then go hand over to before? 1 Like 1 Share

H

This is true. Apart from tb joshua dt receives tourists all year. But I think dts because he doesnt have branches.



Intl delegates are always many at d annual conventions of winners, redeemed, christ embassy, house on the rock, dunamis, church of god mission.etc.