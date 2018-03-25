Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / Why True Christians See Leah Sheribu As A Huge Source Of Inspiration (2978 Views)

We have all heard about the young Christian girl, Leah Sheribu who refused to denounce Jesus Christ. But let me give a quick brief for the sake of those who might not know. Leah Sheribu was among the 105 Dapchi schoolgirls abducted by Boko Haram Islamist terrorists. She was however not released cos she refused to denounce Jesus Christ and put on the hijab. This angered the terrorists and made them hold her back while the the Muslim girls were released.



Going through social media, I came across certain comments concerning the issue that were really nauseating cos they appeared to be coming from people who call themselves Christians. Some said she was a fool for not denying Jesus Christ. They said she should have done that to save her life. Then the moment she regains her freedom she can become Christian again. People who make such comments are those that have been deceived by their prosperity preaching pastors that a rapture will make them escape the Great Tribulation which they are not prepared for and which is upon us already.



For those who know what true Christianity is, we see Leah Sheribu as a huge source of inspiration. What she did is equivalent to what the Apostles of Jesus Christ and the early disciples did. They stood by their faith till death.



Leah obeyed Jesus Christ in so many ways. See what Jesus said in the verse below.



Mathew 10:37

"Anyone who loves their father or mother more than me is not worthy of me;



Can your child obey the words of Jesus? Can you as a child obey? While majority of us will be eager to return home and willing to do anythng to see our parents again, Leah didn't cos the situation that provides such will make her lose her faith. She decided to love Jesus more than her parents. Did her parents see her action as stupid? No, cos they are happy they taught their daughter well and she just proved it. Read her father's statement below.



"Boko Haram insurgents decided not to release my daughter because she refused to denounce Christ,” Sharibu told reporters today. “I am happy for that, even though as a father I wish she had returned home as the rest. But God is in control.”



Her parents sure know the word of God for them to be so strong now. They know that...



Mathew 10:37

... anyone who loves their son or daughter more than me is not worthy of me.



To those who said she should have accepted Islam which is the total denial and rejection of Jesus Christ as the Son of God, then go back home to renounce Islam, you really need to study the Bible very well. The moment you deny Jesus, count it that he will deny you in Heaven as well.



Mathew 10:32-33

32 Therefore everyone who confesses Me before men, I will also confess him before My Father in heaven.

33 But whoever denies Me before men, I will also deny him before My Father in heaven.



Oh, the game plan is for her to save her life, right? If you were the one, you will quickly deny Jesus just so you can save your life, right? See what Jesus Christ himself said again in the Bible verse below.



Mathew 16:25

For whoever wants to save their life will lose it, but whoever loses their life for me will find it.



Do you know when you will lose your life? It is when it's time to have eternal life that you will be given death cos you failed to endure the common death which you still eventually faced. You denied Him just to save your life which you later lost. So therefore, He will deny you eternal life.



2 Timothy 2:12

If we endure, we will also reign with him; if we deny him, he also will deny us;



Mathew 10:38

and anyone who does not take up his cross and follow Me is not worthy of Me



Beloved, do not be afraid of laying down your life for Christ. He has given you the promise of eternal life if you suffer for his name sake. You are going to wear a crown of glory which is beautiful than anything you can imagine.



Revelations 2:10

Don't be afraid of what you are about to suffer. The devil will throw some of you into prison to test you. You will suffer for ten days. But if you remain faithful even when facing death, I will give you the crown of life.





There is nothing like saying one thing and meaning the other. That is pure lie. If Leah Sheribu had denied Jesus and claimed to be Muslim before the Islamist terrorists, she would have ended up a LIAR to her God, cos that's what she did. We all think Christianity is all about going to Church to dance and shout the loudest Amen when a prayer about prosperity is offered by shady pastors. We have forgotten what the early apostles suffered to ensure Christianity spread throughout the world. Some of them were beheaded, which is similar to what Boko Haram is doing (this should give you an hint to where the Antichrist will come from). Others were fed to lions alive at the coliseum while some were thrown alive into huge pot of hot oil. But today, all we care about is how we will go to Church in very beautiful clothes, lovely Brazilian hair, nice cars and the best perfumes. All of that is the reason why we refuse to go and preach the gospel when called upon. This is the reason why many of us will deny Jesus Christ when faced with death from terrorists like ISIS, Al Shabab, AlQaeda, Boko Haram etc. It is all because we love the world more than God. The moment you are threatened to deny Jesus Christ, know that He is there watching you to see whether you are truly His disciple. The only reason why you would want to say you are not a Christian is simply because you were never a Christian. If you were, you will know that the confession of your mouth matters cos it can either destroy you or save you.



Romans 10:10

For it is with your heart that you believe and are justified, and it is with your mouth that you profess your faith and are saved.



It is what you have in your heart that you confess. If you've been fed with the true word of God from the scriptures, you will never for once deny that you are Christian cos your makeup is Christian and your brain thinks everything Christian.



Luke 6:45

... for of the abundance of his heart his mouth speaketh.





If you lie to save your life, then it means you love the world more than God. You love your parents more than God. You love your children more than God. This means you will lose your soul.



Mathew 16:26

What good will it be for someone to gain the whole world, yet forfeit their soul?





To the parents of Leah Sheribu, you have shown the entire world how a Christian parent ought to behave. You have taught your daughter in the way of the Lord and she has not disappointed you. You will be greatly rewarded. You are a jewel in the eyes of true Christians. We adore you and pray for the safe return of your daughter.



As for Leah Sheribu, you shall never be put to shame. You have done what many so-called vice president and pastors cannot do for their faith. You have stood firm even in the jaws of the beast. You are a great inspiration to all those who await the return of their Lord and Savior. You have not loved mother and father more than Jesus. You have not loved the world. You based all your hope in Christ Jesus. You will be released and returned to your parents in good health and in strength. You will become a celebrated person in Christ. You have become a champion cos you have defied the army of the philistines. You have rejected the hijab and chose freedom instead of slavery. You chose the side of Sarah the free woman and legitimate wife of Abraham instead of the slave and rejected woman called Hagah whose children are slaves eternally. You are what every Christian daughter should be, not those who spend all their time watching immorality celebrated on TV. We all pray for you and will rejoice at your return cos you will never be put to shame. 105 girls were kidnapped, but I believe your name has overshadowed theirs even in capture. This is one of the beauty of suffering for Jesus Christ. Imagine how more famous you will become after your release. God has made your trying times to be a lesson to those who hold fast. You are blessed.





Romans 10:11

As Scripture says, "Anyone who believes in him will never be put to shame."



Op, there are other ways Leah sharibu would have done it and set herself free from captivity and still remain a christian which would have been wiser than her inspiring christians who are observing the situation at the expense of her freedom and liberty.



Denying Islam in the presence of her captors who want her to change her faith to Islam for her freedom is not necessary.

The decision will never inspire christians in anyway, Though they can pretend to be inspired



I guess because she is still a child, she cannot think of any other way, so she remains in captivity(hopefully, God may touch her captors to release her)



An adult christian is not expected to be childish like that 4 Likes 1 Share

I thought Leah Sheribu would be out of captivity by now due to the many prayers that have been prayed by our Christians on her situation as Jesus made it clear that a little faith can move mountains, let's see those verses





Jesus answered and said to them, “Truly I say to you, if you have faith and do not doubt, you will not only do what was done to the fig tree, but even if you say to this mountain, `Be taken up and cast into the sea,’ it will happen. “And all things you ask in prayer, believing, you will receive.” (Matthew 21:21-22)



Jesus also reiterated it again



Again I say to you, that if two of you agree on earth about anything that they may ask, it shall be done for them by My Father who is in heaven. For where two or three have gathered together in My name, I am there in their midst. (Matthew 18:19-20)



and again



Amen, I say to you, whoever says to this mountain, ‘Be lifted up and thrown into the sea,’ and does not doubt in his heart but believes that what he says will happen, it shall be done for him. Therefore I tell you, all that you ask for in prayer, believe that you will receive it and it shall be yours. (Mark 11:24-25)



and again



And whatever you ask in my name, I will do, so that the Father may be glorified in the Son. If you ask anything of me in my name, I will do it. (John 14:13-14)



and again



(Matthew 17:20 For truly, I say to you, if you have faith as a grain of mustard seed, you will say to this mountain, 'Move from here to there,' and it will move; and nothing will be impossible to you.) then whatever you ask for in prayer will be granted, there are obviously only a few options available.



if the above verses were true, there are obviously only a few options available for Christians to chose after their prayers has done nothing to remove the girl from captivity:



1) the Bible is wrong, Jesus never said these things



2) the Bible is right, Jesus said these things but Jesus was wrong



3) the Bible is right, Jesus said these things but Jesus lied



4) no one who prayed for anything that actually required god's intervention - like our Christians do for Leah Sheribu- had any faith



5) the Bible is just a collection of myths & fables & Yahweh, Jesus, Holy Spirit, Satan doesn't exist 4 Likes

Op

You have raised very vital and crucial point only matured and genuine Christians can understand. Don't expect too much of accolades for your right up because the rational Christians will soon come after you.

May God grant us tgr grace to stand for our faith in time if trials and persecution. God bless you 13 Likes

paxonel:



Op, there are other ways Leah sharibu would have done it and set herself free from captivity and still remain a christian which would have been wiser than her inspiring christians who are observing the situation at the expense of her freedom and liberty.



Denying Islam in the presence of her captors who want her to change her faith to Islam for her freedom is not necessary.

The decision will never inspire christians in anyway, Though they can pretend to be inspired



I guess because she is still a child, she cannot think of any other way, so she remains in captivity(hopefully, God may touch her captors to release her)



An adult christian is not expected to be childish like that You claim that there are other ways but you failed to mention them. The sad part is that you quoted the entire OP just to write this.



Proverbs 14:12

There is a way which seemeth right unto a man, but the end thereof are the ways of death.



You are not a Christian, so her action and this post will never make sense to you. Those who have been inspired have been inspired already. What you think doesn't matter. To us, she is a hero who will be largely celebrated for defeating Islamic terrorism.



Perhaps you are one of those who say she should have accepted Islam the renounce it upon gaining freedom. It's as if you do not know what Islam entails. You don't go in an leave unless in a casket. We've heard how Northern Muslims are sympathetic to the course of Boko Haram and how APC is somehow linked to the group. How are you certain the girl won't be killed after the sympathizers in her neighborhood realize that she has gone back to Christianity? If you leave Islam, you get killed.



Sahih Bukhari (52:260) - "...The Prophet said, 'If somebody (a Muslim) discards his religion, kill him.' "



Denying her religion and accepting Islam might seem like a right thing, but later leaving Islam means death. That is why the Bible warned that...



Proverbs 14:12

You claim that there are other ways but you failed to mention them. The sad part is that you quoted the entire OP just to write this.

Proverbs 14:12

There is a way which seemeth right unto a man, but the end thereof are the ways of death.

You are not a Christian, so her action and this post will never make sense to you. Those who have been inspired have been inspired already. What you think doesn't matter. To us, she is a hero who will be largely celebrated for defeating Islamic terrorism.

Perhaps you are one of those who say she should have accepted Islam the renounce it upon gaining freedom. It's as if you do not know what Islam entails. You don't go in an leave unless in a casket. We've heard how Northern Muslims are sympathetic to the course of Boko Haram and how APC is somehow linked to the group. How are you certain the girl won't be killed after the sympathizers in her neighborhood realize that she has gone back to Christianity? If you leave Islam, you get killed.

Sahih Bukhari (52:260) - "...The Prophet said, 'If somebody (a Muslim) discards his religion, kill him.' "

Denying her religion and accepting Islam might seem like a right thing, but later leaving Islam means death. That is why the Bible warned that...

Proverbs 14:12

There is a way which seemeth right unto a man, but the end thereof are the ways of death.

In as much as I believe that this was a SCAM, the fact that the terrorists said they FG sent list to them for release without her name shows its the FG that is initiating an islamization agenda through the eyes they see the country.



If this was solely a book haram kidnap, that girl wouldn't be alive now to renounce islam, as simple as that, you can't deny accepting the terrorists religion they don't even give you that opportunity because they kill you for even been a Christian in the first place. 1 Like

paxonel:



Op, there are other ways Leah sharibu would have done it and set herself free from captivity and still remain a christian which would have been wiser than her inspiring christians who are observing the situation at the expense of her freedom and liberty.



Denying Islam in the presence of her captors who want her to change her faith to Islam for her freedom is not necessary.

The decision will never inspire christians in anyway, Though they can pretend to be inspired



I guess because she is still a child, she cannot think of any other way, so she remains in captivity(hopefully, God may touch her captors to release her)



An adult christian is not expected to be childish like that Finally, a sincere nairalander

paxonel:



Op, there are other ways Leah sharibu would have done it and set herself free from captivity and still remain a christian which would have been wiser than her inspiring christians who are observing the situation at the expense of her freedom and liberty.



Denying Islam in the presence of her captors who want her to change her faith to Islam for her freedom is not necessary.

The decision will never inspire christians in anyway, Though they can pretend to be inspired



I guess because she is still a child, she cannot think of any other way, so she remains in captivity(hopefully, God may touch her captors to release her)



An adult christian is not expected to be childish like that



Pls stop sounding like a babe in in christianity how old was Shadrach, Meshach, and Abednego when they did what sister Leah has done?. Pls stop sounding like a babe in in christianity how old was Shadrach, Meshach, and Abednego when they did what sister Leah has done?. 4 Likes

Take it or leave it, She is a hero of faith & heaven celebrates her. Nothing can seperate me 4rm d love of Christ, I will say it again, I will rada die a Christian dan accept a religion of violence. 14 Likes

I thought they said the abduction was a fluke......smh for hypocrites

Because majority of our Christians today, even those at the pulpit will at the hands of islamic terrorists in any unknown enclave, at the risk of death deny their faith

alBHAGDADI:

You claim that there are other ways but you failed to mention them. The sad part is that you quoted the entire OP just to write this.



Proverbs 14:12

There is a way which seemeth right unto a man, but the end thereof are the ways of death.



You are not a Christian, so her action and this post will never make sense to you. Those who have been inspired have been inspired already. What you think doesn't matter. To us, she is a hero who will be largely celebrated for defeating Islamic terrorism.



Perhaps you are one of those who say she should have accepted Islam the renounce it upon gaining freedom. It's as if you do not know what Islam entails. You don't go in an leave unless in a casket. We've heard how Northern Muslims are sympathetic to the course of Boko Haram and how APC is somehow linked to the group. How are you certain the girl won't be killed after the sympathizers in her neighborhood realize that she has gone back to Christianity? If you leave Islam, you get killed.



Sahih Bukhari (52:260) - "...The Prophet said, 'If somebody (a Muslim) discards his religion, kill him.' "



Denying her religion and accepting Islam might seem like a right thing, but later leaving Islam means death. That is why the Bible warned that...



Proverbs 14:12

There is a way which seemeth right unto a man, but the end thereof are the ways of death.



The guy you quoted is right....





After all she is a small girl i guess Jesus will forgive her, since you guys claim that he is forgiving... The guy you quoted is right....After all she is a small girl i guess Jesus will forgive her, since you guys claim that he is forgiving...

How many general overseer children can do this How many general overseer children can do this 3 Likes

The truth is that this girl just parmanently wrote her name in the Book of Life and the same time earning the respect of men parmanently .

It’s like killing 2 birds with one stone .

For this simple decision she just took, a door of unlimited opportunity has been opened unto her. She is now a source of inspiration to others . Just watch what will happen to her when she finally regain her freedom. 7 Likes

martineverest:

I thought they said the abduction was a fluke......smh for hypocrites

The fluke means that it was arranged and the innocent Leah is suffering it. The fluke means that it was arranged and the innocent Leah is suffering it. 1 Like

paxonel:



Thank you but she knows about her captors and how deadly they are. She knows they could have killed her for not dancing their tune, but I believe she must have listened and believed that Jesus will save her regardless of the situation she finds herself. Thank you but she knows about her captors and how deadly they are. She knows they could have killed her for not dancing their tune, but I believe she must have listened and believed that Jesus will save her regardless of the situation she finds herself.

This girl has turned a celebrity overnight



Nigeria is the country with the most foolish set of people ever..For a fake news as this to be a source of inspiration to y'all, it means you guys gullibility can make a sheep feel smart.

Deuteronomy 13:6-9 "If your very own brother, or your son or daughter, or the wife you love, or your closest friend secretly entices you, saying: Let us go and worship other gods (gods that neither you nor your fathers have known, gods of the peoples around you, whether near or far, from one end of the land to the other, or gods of other religions), do not yield to him or listen to him. Show him no pity. Do not spare him or shield him. You must certainly put him to death. Your hand must be the first in putting him to death, and then the hands of all the people."



Deuteronomy 17:3-5 "And he should go and worship other gods and bow down to them or to the sun or the moon or all the army of the heavens, .....and you must stone such one with stones and such one must die."



1 Like

The young girl reminds true disciples of Christ of the days of Apostles. The suffering they went through to bring message of redemption to humanity.



<b>Those who claimed that she should have secured her release by denying Christ and then later return to Christianity are the Antichrists</b>

Mehn if Boko Haram kidnap me and tell me say make I deny Christian I will do so, ehhh who wan die.







I don’t even go to church. Churches are businesses this days. Is it redeem or deeper life or oyedepo with 6 private jet and expensive school fees that even his members children can’t gain admission. Mtcheeew.



I pray to God in my own house, in my kitchen and toilet and my life is so so okay honestly. If I want to listen to scriptures preaching, Christian programs day tv already. I listen pick the ones way I wan hear and change station Asap

Hey silly OP, Christians are not supposed to be lilly livered turn the other cheek stoogies the colonialists pushed on Africans, you stupid people are already marking her as 'brave' because you have accepted your roles as 'the victims'. Boko Haram is not invisible, Christians should be mobilizing on how to defend themselves not sounding like chickens waiting for the knife GEEEEEEEEZ PEOPLE!!!



Luke 22:35-36

Then Jesus asked them, “When I sent you out without purse or bag or sandals, did you lack anything?” “Nothing,” they answered. 36“Now, however, He told them, “the one with a purse should take it, and likewise a bag; and the one without a sword should sell his cloak and buy one.

She is a matriarch of Faith for standing for the Truth.... Hebrews 11 is her place.. 1 Like

CuteMadridista:

I thought Leah Sheribu would be out of captivity by now due to the many prayers that have been prayed by our Christians on her situation as Jesus made it clear that a little faith can move mountains, let's see those verses





Jesus answered and said to them, “Truly I say to you, if you have faith and do not doubt, you will not only do what was done to the fig tree, but even if you say to this mountain, `Be taken up and cast into the sea,’ it will happen. “And all things you ask in prayer, believing, you will receive.” (Matthew 21:21-22)



Jesus also reiterated it again



Again I say to you, that if two of you agree on earth about anything that they may ask, it shall be done for them by My Father who is in heaven. For where two or three have gathered together in My name, I am there in their midst. (Matthew 18:19-20)



and again



Amen, I say to you, whoever says to this mountain, ‘Be lifted up and thrown into the sea,’ and does not doubt in his heart but believes that what he says will happen, it shall be done for him. Therefore I tell you, all that you ask for in prayer, believe that you will receive it and it shall be yours. (Mark 11:24-25)



and again



And whatever you ask in my name, I will do, so that the Father may be glorified in the Son. If you ask anything of me in my name, I will do it. (John 14:13-14)



and again



(Matthew 17:20 For truly, I say to you, if you have faith as a grain of mustard seed, you will say to this mountain, 'Move from here to there,' and it will move; and nothing will be impossible to you.) then whatever you ask for in prayer will be granted, there are obviously only a few options available.



if the above verses were true, there are obviously only a few options available for Christians to chose after their prayers has done nothing to remove the girl from captivity:



1) the Bible is wrong, Jesus never said these things



2) the Bible is right, Jesus said these things but Jesus was wrong



3) the Bible is right, Jesus said these things but Jesus lied



4) no one who prayed for anything that actually required god's intervention - like our Christians do for Leah Sheribu- had any faith



5) the Bible is just a collection of myths & fables & Yahweh, Jesus, Holy Spirit, Satan doesn't exist