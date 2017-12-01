Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / Daddy Freeze: "I Have Prayed For An Enemy To Die Before, I Won’t Lie" (5216 Views)

This is coming after RCCG trended after they posted a controversial prayer on their Twitter account which reads as thus; “Any relative or anyone blocking your way, if they don’t repent, they won’t see the new year.”



Read his full article By Freeze below;

“You have been fed so many lies and such malicious heresy from the pulpit, that you have become so repulsed by the truth, when confronted with it, develop a severe allergic reaction.”



“Suffer a witch to live is NOT Christianity, it’s taken from the same part of the Bible that admonishes us to kill our stubborn children.”



“I won’t lie, I have prayed for an enemy to die before, but that’s when I worshiped God in ignorance of his grace. There is so much we were taught in error that we all need to ‘unlearn’ before we can abide in the fullness of his grace.”



“Remember what I did to that pastor that drives a black G63 when he cursed me? I blessed him with my forgiveness, hard as it may be. Not only did he curse me, he went ahead to try to get me fired from my place of work. Yet not once did I curse him or wish him evil.”





The enemy in this case would be his ex-wife. 2 Likes

This man don dey over talk, who asked you. 6 Likes

Freeze you're The real MVP for 2017, keep up the Gospel truth.. You've enlighten many soul and your rewards is with God.. Stay bless man 42 Likes 4 Shares

Who is Freeze? 2 Likes

God's words are ye and amen 1 Like

I wonder how the Gf and wives of male OAPs cope. They seem to talk too much 2 Likes

This man don dey over talk, who asked you. you sef dey over talk.. who ask you? All I know is God would punish all those who knowingly preach the wrong gospel be it freeze, the pope or any other pastors.. Only God knows the heart of menyou sef dey over talk.. who ask you? 9 Likes

Freeze 3:0 Pastors 4 Likes

I heard the news on how the pastor threatened your radio station that they will be doing advert there if Freeze is not fired. what a world

Occultic practices have so permeated the Churches that the teachings of Jesus is now thrown to the Gutters. Of course, those prayers and midnight incantations work at times. The Devil make sure they work as long as they plant hatred in peoples' souls and burning bitterness against that 'wicked' uncle. As long as the adherents of such prayers are recreated with a darkened soul, miracles will happen for the enchanters.

I stopped praying like that years back when it dawned on me the subtle ways the Devil is reinventing some wicked acts of Mosaism, long annulled in the fullness of time by Jesus. God has since left those things, not even the Jews do them as prescribed. Fatal Retaliation of this form is of Judaism and Islam, but not Christianity. If not the early Christians who were fed to Lions would have formed an army of prayer warriors and prayer points to kill every living soul in Rome.

It is surely from the same law that prescribed an eye for eye, prescribed the stoning to death of fornicators and adulterers, passing a spear through a man for condoning fetish, praying for enemy to die i.e.for victory before embarking on physical termination of the perceived enemy.

Mantle, Candles, Short wooden staff, Indian oil, seed money for the spirits, curses and spell casting, die by fire, fall and die all work at times but they are not from Jesus.

i did same , but after realising that i may be an enemy to someone i stopped 6 Likes 1 Share

If you pray for ur enemies to die then in whose presence will God prepare a table of ISi ewu n cold stout for u. 4 Likes

That no b problem freeze daddy.go to mfm they pray that prayer daily

This man don dey over talk, who asked you.

But he is free to express himself just as u.I hope he is not pressing ur emotion too hard? But he is free to express himself just as u.I hope he is not pressing ur emotion too hard? 3 Likes

freeze is just brilliant. Teaching gullible Nigerians about how they've been manipulated all this years by some theological looters/tax collectors (sorry, tithe collectors) 8 Likes

Wait a minute! Was his company actually coarsed to sack him?