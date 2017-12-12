₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Pastor Nicolas Uagbor: "Daddy Freeze May Die Before Next Year". Freeze Replies by PaChukwudi44: 9:19am
Pastor Nicholas wrote "The way this guy is going.He may not see next year"
This alleged man of god, @pastor_nicolas_uagbor made this comment clearly for all to see, under @instablog9ja's cover of my response to pastor Adeboye's son, from his account.
https://www.instagram.com/p/Bck7TphDJnt/
|Re: Pastor Nicolas Uagbor: "Daddy Freeze May Die Before Next Year". Freeze Replies by PaChukwudi44: 9:20am
|Re: Pastor Nicolas Uagbor: "Daddy Freeze May Die Before Next Year". Freeze Replies by cummando(m): 9:20am
Is next year a person?
|Re: Pastor Nicolas Uagbor: "Daddy Freeze May Die Before Next Year". Freeze Replies by Rutley(m): 9:23am
|Re: Pastor Nicolas Uagbor: "Daddy Freeze May Die Before Next Year". Freeze Replies by madridguy(m): 9:25am
No one can boast of that Mr Nicholas so allow Daddy Freeze to exercise his right.
|Re: Pastor Nicolas Uagbor: "Daddy Freeze May Die Before Next Year". Freeze Replies by RSVP(m): 9:29am
All dis pastors be acting God...
Are u mad? Smh
|Re: Pastor Nicolas Uagbor: "Daddy Freeze May Die Before Next Year". Freeze Replies by PaChukwudi44: 9:36am
cummando:
|Re: Pastor Nicolas Uagbor: "Daddy Freeze May Die Before Next Year". Freeze Replies by Samusu(m): 9:36am
Hmmm, Awon Odin talking from Valhalla.
#freethesheeplemovement
|Re: Pastor Nicolas Uagbor: "Daddy Freeze May Die Before Next Year". Freeze Replies by Crossbow(m): 9:55am
Is he mad?? Who gave him the right.. Freeze is spoiling business for you guys abi.
|Re: Pastor Nicolas Uagbor: "Daddy Freeze May Die Before Next Year". Freeze Replies by buffalowings: 9:58am
Freeze don't panic
Come make I make strong aseje for you
|Re: Pastor Nicolas Uagbor: "Daddy Freeze May Die Before Next Year". Freeze Replies by XXLDICK(m): 9:58am
Freeze, worry not for their prophecies never come to pass.
Simple truth they don't want to accept.
Tithe is not biblical. Offering is biblical.
|Re: Pastor Nicolas Uagbor: "Daddy Freeze May Die Before Next Year". Freeze Replies by Lomprico2: 9:58am
They really want to kill this guy. Well, am not surprised a mafia mob will do same.
And like I said in one thread, some christians are worst than isis, boko haram, taliban and fulani terrorists combined.
This pastor just stylishly declared 'fatua' on freeze.
|Re: Pastor Nicolas Uagbor: "Daddy Freeze May Die Before Next Year". Freeze Replies by BruncleZuma: 9:58am
Another reason why I as a Christian, I will be doing a rethink of how my relationship with God has become an issue of tithes and offerings.
But on a serious note Nigerian Organised Religion should take a chill pill...we know, they do but because we dey tench we no dey talk.
|Re: Pastor Nicolas Uagbor: "Daddy Freeze May Die Before Next Year". Freeze Replies by MyVILLAGEpeople(m): 9:58am
This is serious.
I will advice freeze to keep quiet and mind his business, instead of pock nosing.
The sheeples aren't complaining so what's all this fuzz about.
Is it your sheeple
Is it your money
Freeze better go and read your bible and see what happened to ignorant folks like you who maligned and lampooned MEN OF GOD
.
The consequences wasn't good at all.
Moses, David and Elisha are good case study..
Touch not my anointed and do my prophets no harm
Be Warned
|Re: Pastor Nicolas Uagbor: "Daddy Freeze May Die Before Next Year". Freeze Replies by Lirqur: 9:59am
Gear up peeps its End times
|Re: Pastor Nicolas Uagbor: "Daddy Freeze May Die Before Next Year". Freeze Replies by sheenshin: 9:59am
Leave this man na.
|Re: Pastor Nicolas Uagbor: "Daddy Freeze May Die Before Next Year". Freeze Replies by Goke7: 9:59am
folks should stop giving this yoyo guy attention nah
|Re: Pastor Nicolas Uagbor: "Daddy Freeze May Die Before Next Year". Freeze Replies by Throwback: 9:59am
Religion and its age long weapon of fear.
Old habits truly die hard.
|Re: Pastor Nicolas Uagbor: "Daddy Freeze May Die Before Next Year". Freeze Replies by Samusu(m): 9:59am
Fake Pastor, awon Odin talking from Valhalla
#freethesheeplemovement
|Re: Pastor Nicolas Uagbor: "Daddy Freeze May Die Before Next Year". Freeze Replies by greenvillle: 9:59am
Says God right?
|Re: Pastor Nicolas Uagbor: "Daddy Freeze May Die Before Next Year". Freeze Replies by manutdrichie(m): 9:59am
A true man of God can never say such
|Re: Pastor Nicolas Uagbor: "Daddy Freeze May Die Before Next Year". Freeze Replies by apholaryn: 9:59am
imagine! na pastor be this one or devil incarnate?
|Re: Pastor Nicolas Uagbor: "Daddy Freeze May Die Before Next Year". Freeze Replies by Agromuda(m): 10:00am
Man of God or god of man! #Lazypastor
|Re: Pastor Nicolas Uagbor: "Daddy Freeze May Die Before Next Year". Freeze Replies by Deicide: 10:00am
All this God of men dont even have shame
|Re: Pastor Nicolas Uagbor: "Daddy Freeze May Die Before Next Year". Freeze Replies by Felixalex(m): 10:00am
Nawa o, these pastors sef.... Their responses keep making them look like Freeze is causing them bad market..
But freeze Na mumu o, why all those tags below his comment?
I understand tagging commissioner for happiness, because the pastor is trying to deprive him of his happiness, but.....
Wetin concern EFCC for the matter?
After taking Nigerian n Lagos state police, he ended it with #EndSars
|Re: Pastor Nicolas Uagbor: "Daddy Freeze May Die Before Next Year". Freeze Replies by NwaEzefuNaMba(m): 10:00am
Useless God of man.
|Re: Pastor Nicolas Uagbor: "Daddy Freeze May Die Before Next Year". Freeze Replies by Northernonyenku(m): 10:00am
If u r d one somebody is spoiling ur business,u will pray d same prayer.. but freeze shouldn't fear a thing cos if all dis courses do work,thunder will be striking ppl every minute in Nigeria starting from nepa
|Re: Pastor Nicolas Uagbor: "Daddy Freeze May Die Before Next Year". Freeze Replies by quiverfull(m): 10:00am
The anointing we have in this dispensation of grace was given to us to build lives and not destroy according to Isaiah 61. One of these men of God should take time out to look for Freeze and explain the way of the Lord to him more accurately.
|Re: Pastor Nicolas Uagbor: "Daddy Freeze May Die Before Next Year". Freeze Replies by karzyharsky(m): 10:00am
lol
|Re: Pastor Nicolas Uagbor: "Daddy Freeze May Die Before Next Year". Freeze Replies by AdolfHitlerxXx: 10:00am
Pastor work is the sweetest job ever.
You collect free tithes and fvck single + married ladies
All being defended by their husbands to continue your good work.
That's just like playing James Bond as an actor
