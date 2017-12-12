Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / Pastor Nicolas Uagbor: "Daddy Freeze May Die Before Next Year". Freeze Replies (4939 Views)

Daddy Freeze: "Pastor Said I Will Die In 24 Months Over Tithe, Free The Sheeple" / "Your Baby Is A Snake" - Delta Pastor Tells Woman As She Dumps Her Baby (Pics) / 'my Late Sister Will Return To Her Skeleton This Year' - Pastor (photo) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)







This alleged man of god, @pastor_nicolas_uagbor made this comment clearly for all to see, under @instablog9ja's cover of my response to pastor Adeboye's son, from his account.

-

His exact words are "the way this guy is going, he may not see next year."

-

I hereby reject his curse and want to use this medium to appeal to all relevant authorities, to be aware that If anything should happen to me, or any member of my family, this man could be the likely source. ~FRZ

-

@officialefcc @nigeriapoliceforce @policenglagos @commissioner_for_happiness @aleeygiwa @areafada1

#FreeTheSheeple

#endsarsbrutality #EndSars

https://www.instagram.com/p/Bck7TphDJnt/ Pastor Nicholas wrote "The way this guy is going.He may not see next year" 1 Like 1 Share

cc Lalasticlala

cc Seun

Is next year a person? 11 Likes

2 Likes 1 Share

No one can boast of that Mr Nicholas so allow Daddy Freeze to exercise his right. 2 Likes

All dis pastors be acting God...



Are u mad? Smh 13 Likes 1 Share

cummando:

Is next year a person? 3 Likes

Hmmm, Awon Odin talking from Valhalla.



#freethesheeplemovement 3 Likes

Is he mad?? Who gave him the right.. Freeze is spoiling business for you guys abi. 12 Likes 3 Shares

Freeze don't panic



Come make I make strong aseje for you

Freeze, worry not for their prophecies never come to pass.





Simple truth they don't want to accept.



Tithe is not biblical. Offering is biblical. 9 Likes 1 Share







And like I said in one thread, some christians are worst than isis, boko haram, taliban and fulani terrorists combined.



This pastor just stylishly declared 'fatua' on freeze. They really want to kill this guy. Well, am not surprised a mafia mob will do same.And like I said in one thread, some christians are worst than isis, boko haram, taliban and fulani terrorists combined.This pastor just stylishly declared 'fatua' on freeze. 3 Likes





Another reason why I as a Christian, I will be doing a rethink of how my relationship with God has become an issue of tithes and offerings.







But on a serious note Nigerian Organised Religion should take a chill pill...we know, they do but because we dey tench we no dey talk. Another reason why I as a Christian, I will be doing a rethink of how my relationship with God has become an issue of tithes and offerings.But on a serious note Nigerian Organised Religion should take a chill pill...we know, they do but because we dey tench we no dey talk. 3 Likes

This is serious.



I will advice freeze to keep quiet and mind his business, instead of pock nosing.



The sheeples aren't complaining so what's all this fuzz about.



Is it your sheeple



Is it your money









Freeze better go and read your bible and see what happened to ignorant folks like you who maligned and lampooned MEN OF GOD

.



The consequences wasn't good at all.



Moses, David and Elisha are good case study..



Touch not my anointed and do my prophets no harm





Be Warned 3 Likes

Gear up peeps its End times

Leave this man na.

folks should stop giving this yoyo guy attention nah

Religion and its age long weapon of fear.



Old habits truly die hard. 2 Likes

Fake Pastor, awon Odin talking from Valhalla



#freethesheeplemovement 2 Likes

Says God right?





A true man of God can never say such A true man of God can never say such 1 Like

imagine! na pastor be this one or devil incarnate?

Man of God or god of man! #Lazypastor 1 Like

All this God of men dont even have shame 1 Like







But freeze Na mumu o, why all those tags below his comment?



I understand tagging commissioner for happiness, because the pastor is trying to deprive him of his happiness, but.....



Wetin concern EFCC for the matter?



After taking Nigerian n Lagos state police, he ended it with #EndSars Nawa o, these pastors sef.... Their responses keep making them look like Freeze is causing them bad market..But freeze Na mumu o, why all those tags below his comment?I understand tagging commissioner for happiness, because the pastor is trying to deprive him of his happiness, but.....Wetin concern EFCC for the matter?After taking Nigerian n Lagos state police, he ended it with #EndSars 3 Likes

Useless God of man. 1 Like

If u r d one somebody is spoiling ur business,u will pray d same prayer.. but freeze shouldn't fear a thing cos if all dis courses do work,thunder will be striking ppl every minute in Nigeria starting from nepa 4 Likes

The anointing we have in this dispensation of grace was given to us to build lives and not destroy according to Isaiah 61. One of these men of God should take time out to look for Freeze and explain the way of the Lord to him more accurately.

lol