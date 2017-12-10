₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Skibii Poses In His Boxers (Photo) by Mrop(m): 5:12am
Skibii who trend last week for showing off pant on the stage yet post another semi nude Photo of him on snapchat again.
Make I nor talk sha…. I just say make I show you!
Gist from Praizeupdates
http://www.praizeupdates.com/skibii-posted-another-semi-nude-photo-of-him-on-snapchat-again/
|Re: Skibii Poses In His Boxers (Photo) by Mrop(m): 5:13am
Hmmmm Skibii again
|Re: Skibii Poses In His Boxers (Photo) by Marcofranz(m): 5:46am
Well he is a kid and he lacks common sense. He should have stripped for the world to see his small dick. Shameless boy.
|Re: Skibii Poses In His Boxers (Photo) by AloyalNigerian(m): 5:56am
Na wa o. This stunt again. I don't blame him, the last one he did did the magic. He wants to trend again.
1 Like
|Re: Skibii Poses In His Boxers (Photo) by bammy00(m): 6:04am
No be the guy Wen fake in death still nor blow be this?
5 Likes
|Re: Skibii Poses In His Boxers (Photo) by SonyObsessed: 8:10am
Cute and big eggplant, perfect combination
|Re: Skibii Poses In His Boxers (Photo) by 13ShadesOfMay(m): 8:12am
Trying desperately to remain relevant, the result is pathetic though Maheeda will teach you how to do this better
|Re: Skibii Poses In His Boxers (Photo) by Gabaleve(m): 10:44am
this guy just wan trend by force
hear person name 'Skibii' .. e nor even sound well for ear no b small wahala before my fone gree me type d name
1 Like
|Re: Skibii Poses In His Boxers (Photo) by nairavsdollars: 2:43pm
Yeye unsuccessful singer seeking popularity at all cost
|Re: Skibii Poses In His Boxers (Photo) by solutiongiver: 2:44pm
died and didnt blow
|Re: Skibii Poses In His Boxers (Photo) by iamloski(m): 2:44pm
The guy is a confused fella
|Re: Skibii Poses In His Boxers (Photo) by VIPERVENOM(m): 2:44pm
Former corpse. His prick might be big but its still as useless as his career............ ok bye
|Re: Skibii Poses In His Boxers (Photo) by twentyk(m): 2:45pm
But that London track dope sha.... I'd give him that
|Re: Skibii Poses In His Boxers (Photo) by Heywhizzy(m): 2:45pm
skibi weyrey..Fake death you no blow, Perform with pant you no blow, Feature Olamide you no blow, Commot five star you no blow
Now you dey show joystick thinking say babes go gree you blow
it won't work, your village people are tested and trusted
1 Like
|Re: Skibii Poses In His Boxers (Photo) by Dabiridamilare(m): 2:45pm
No more fake death....I thank God for ur life Bro
Na to dy show ogume[b][/b] remain abi
Mrop:
|Re: Skibii Poses In His Boxers (Photo) by ElPadrino33: 2:45pm
Lagos hoes right now aka slay mama
2 Likes
|Re: Skibii Poses In His Boxers (Photo) by SweetJoystick(m): 2:46pm
Curve 7
1 Like
|Re: Skibii Poses In His Boxers (Photo) by greenvillle: 2:46pm
This one Wan trend by force
|Re: Skibii Poses In His Boxers (Photo) by Boyooosa(m): 2:46pm
Marcofranz:Na jealousy u take spoil ur comment.
2 Likes
|Re: Skibii Poses In His Boxers (Photo) by eddieguru(m): 2:46pm
this guy is indeed crazy...
|Re: Skibii Poses In His Boxers (Photo) by Siki355(m): 2:47pm
him dxxk big sha
|Re: Skibii Poses In His Boxers (Photo) by fatymore(f): 2:47pm
Nobody should castigate him o..Atleast ladies too always show their nudity up and down.. So guys are going with the trend
3 Likes
|Re: Skibii Poses In His Boxers (Photo) by barallanee(f): 2:47pm
Dis is crap...wen u give urself self-respect ,people will respect u..if u like wear ragged boxer.
|Re: Skibii Poses In His Boxers (Photo) by mainanalyst: 2:47pm
Haa skibi Skibi skibi haa skibi
|Re: Skibii Poses In His Boxers (Photo) by Wizberg12(m): 2:48pm
Someone should tell this boy that his viral ends in Nairaland
|Re: Skibii Poses In His Boxers (Photo) by rhemmiedream(m): 2:48pm
Even if you fake your own death. You fit still no blow. Singing in Falz's voice
|Re: Skibii Poses In His Boxers (Photo) by prince4pro(m): 2:48pm
Nairaland girls go dey call am now
|Re: Skibii Poses In His Boxers (Photo) by Vecto(m): 2:49pm
Marcofranz:
Small dick? Take a look at the picture again..
2 Likes
|Re: Skibii Poses In His Boxers (Photo) by osazeeblue01: 2:49pm
Na prink b dat e neva develop to joystick stage
|Re: Skibii Poses In His Boxers (Photo) by Evaberry(f): 2:49pm
....
dude has a really really nice dick, I think it's beautiful.
I really wouldn't mind getting fvcked by that against a wall.
cc chiefpiiko
2 Likes
|Re: Skibii Poses In His Boxers (Photo) by magiki(m): 2:49pm
sign of mental disorder
I rest my case!
|Re: Skibii Poses In His Boxers (Photo) by MISTAICEY02288(m): 2:49pm
Come ooo what exactly is this guy's problem?
These days all he does is show off his undies. Is it that his kokoro just got more bigger and really sharking him now or what?
Make e blow, he no gree blow. Na to dey show boxers upandan e sabi... Oponu hoeshi...
Someone had better tell him to grow up...
Abi E Money don use his brain before he release am from 5Star music...
1 Like
