|Throwback Photo Of Davido And His Family And Now by Drinokrane: 6:00am On Mar 07
Wow! This is really good...Tho his wears in this picture really breathtaking...
As seen on instagram
"To God be the Glory"
See Photos Below;
|Re: Throwback Photo Of Davido And His Family And Now by folarinmiles(m): 6:23am On Mar 07
Change is inevitable
|Re: Throwback Photo Of Davido And His Family And Now by seunlayi(m): 6:33am On Mar 07
Davido, the ex-musician
|Re: Throwback Photo Of Davido And His Family And Now by Drinokrane: 6:56am On Mar 07
seunlayi:So quick?
|Re: Throwback Photo Of Davido And His Family And Now by Brown14(m): 8:21am On Mar 07
See him 'confident' posture sef
Gra gra life don tay am
|Re: Throwback Photo Of Davido And His Family And Now by Airtimex(m): 1:18pm On Mar 07
|Re: Throwback Photo Of Davido And His Family And Now by Drinokrane: 8:49pm On Mar 07
Brown14:Sure
|Re: Throwback Photo Of Davido And His Family And Now by Pearly255(f): 3:22pm
Nice
|Re: Throwback Photo Of Davido And His Family And Now by SIRKAY98(m): 3:23pm
Nice 1
|Re: Throwback Photo Of Davido And His Family And Now by PqsMike: 3:24pm
Awwww.....really cute
Meanwhile
|Re: Throwback Photo Of Davido And His Family And Now by Divay22(f): 3:24pm
Ok
|Re: Throwback Photo Of Davido And His Family And Now by GreenMavro: 3:24pm
Hmm, This pix speaks volumes,
To me, it only shows....Your destiny is in your own hands, Nobody can stop you when its your turn to shine
|Re: Throwback Photo Of Davido And His Family And Now by ettybaba(m): 3:24pm
Una well done.
|Re: Throwback Photo Of Davido And His Family And Now by BestHyper(m): 3:24pm
Lol see head
|Re: Throwback Photo Of Davido And His Family And Now by tofolo(m): 3:24pm
No one is actually ugly, na money we all never get.
|Re: Throwback Photo Of Davido And His Family And Now by amdoyin82(m): 3:24pm
Davido has always been swagallicious .
|Re: Throwback Photo Of Davido And His Family And Now by niquez94(m): 3:25pm
Money sha
|Re: Throwback Photo Of Davido And His Family And Now by martins18(m): 3:25pm
O.B.O..see im head.
|Re: Throwback Photo Of Davido And His Family And Now by benniearinze: 3:25pm
See as im head big shaa....is nt his fault
|Re: Throwback Photo Of Davido And His Family And Now by Aderola15(f): 3:25pm
Dafidi
|Re: Throwback Photo Of Davido And His Family And Now by amoduokoh(m): 3:25pm
.
|Re: Throwback Photo Of Davido And His Family And Now by IntroVAT: 3:26pm
Where is the other boy?
|Re: Throwback Photo Of Davido And His Family And Now by slawomir: 3:27pm
good old days! money good sha!
but wait o. me just dey enter front page anyhow today. haha! thanks to airtel o. for giving me 6gigg for 1500 naira. the speed na that of light
|Re: Throwback Photo Of Davido And His Family And Now by chimah3(m): 3:27pm
Money good o
|Re: Throwback Photo Of Davido And His Family And Now by shadrach77: 3:28pm
Davido Omo Baba elewon, sorry Olowo
|Re: Throwback Photo Of Davido And His Family And Now by skarz(m): 3:28pm
I'm I the only one who noticed one boy is missing in the picture
|Re: Throwback Photo Of Davido And His Family And Now by Bumbae1(f): 3:31pm
awww bless him , he looks so innocent.. oga swag daddy
Now na to dey accumulate baby mama remain
Lovely family photo ..
|Re: Throwback Photo Of Davido And His Family And Now by mrkels(m): 3:31pm
Where is the 3rd guy?
Who are the ladies
|Re: Throwback Photo Of Davido And His Family And Now by jmaniking: 3:31pm
nice
|Re: Throwback Photo Of Davido And His Family And Now by mrkels(m): 3:31pm
skarz:
Want to ask the same question too
|Re: Throwback Photo Of Davido And His Family And Now by goldedprince: 3:32pm
someone said the missing guy in the pic was used for money rituals
nigerians can tag you easily.
but really, where is the other guy?
