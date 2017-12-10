₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,925,760 members, 3,961,719 topics. Date: Sunday, 10 December 2017 at 05:24 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Foreign Affairs / IPOB Hails Trump Over Jerusalem Decision (7512 Views)
Full Text Of Trumps Speech Recognizing Jerusalem As Israel's Capital (Video, Pic / Trump Recognizes Jerusalem As The Capital Of Israel / Woman Mails Her Pubic Hairs To Donald Trump Over His Vulgar Comments (1) (2) (3) (4)
|IPOB Hails Trump Over Jerusalem Decision by acupikin: 6:15am
The Indigenous People of Biafra has commended President Donald Trump of the United States for his acknowledgment of Jerusalem as Israel's capital.
In an announcement on Saturday, IPOB's Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, portrayed Trump's choice as courageous and visionary.
It stated, "Many might be vexed that he did what he did, yet we are ecstatic. It is a thing of awesome bliss and a a refreshing reminde that our world still has the apacity to birth transformational leadership.
powerful said IPOB was encouraged by the decision because it was an eye-opener to countries averse to self-determination of indigenous people.
The IPOB spokesman maintained that from the development, the acknowledgment of a sovereign province of Biafra was certain.
The announcement read to some extent, "We salute you, Mr. President. recognising Jerusalem as the eternal capital of Israel, and thank you, most of all, for the plans to move the US embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.
"We trust that numerous more nations will imitate your courageous demonstration, and we likewise trust that soon, the Republic of Biafra will develop out of wanton suppression, and we will end up being Israel's strongest ally on the African continent with a beautiful embassy in the holy city of Jerusalem.’’
http://www.metrodailies.com/news/ipob-praises-trump-jerusalem
16 Likes 1 Share
|Re: IPOB Hails Trump Over Jerusalem Decision by hatchy: 6:54am
Which Ipob,the terrorist group?
Bunch of confused and leaderless terrorist organization.
36 Likes
|Re: IPOB Hails Trump Over Jerusalem Decision by BUHARIISCURSED(m): 6:55am
We are getting to Jerusalem the city of God's children
34 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: IPOB Hails Trump Over Jerusalem Decision by Cyynthialove(f): 6:58am
Nice one from Ipob.
Any headslammer that is in pains should go and hit his head on a stone nearby to express his anger or better still wear your suicide vest to do the needful.
They will soon invade this thread to transfer their anger on Ipob as if Ipob is the cause of their calamity, but they refused to condemn Akintola this morning for his statement.
Useless terrorist, they are coming.....
modified..... One is here already.. Lolzz
49 Likes 1 Share
|Re: IPOB Hails Trump Over Jerusalem Decision by acupikin: 7:11am
hatchy:
6 Likes
|Re: IPOB Hails Trump Over Jerusalem Decision by acupikin: 8:05am
Cc:Lalasticlala
|Re: IPOB Hails Trump Over Jerusalem Decision by holaboy3: 10:55am
BUHARIISCURSED:and we will go to medina too
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: IPOB Hails Trump Over Jerusalem Decision by Agimor(m): 2:18pm
Anti IPOBIANs, Afojans Muslims and the reckless bubu miscreants will soon descend on this thread to attack the messager and the organization he represent.
24 Likes 1 Share
|Re: IPOB Hails Trump Over Jerusalem Decision by Sunofgod(m): 3:14pm
Nnamdi talk this one??
Lubbish......IPOB have no view on the matter.
6 Likes
|Re: IPOB Hails Trump Over Jerusalem Decision by desreek9(f): 3:14pm
"And the gates of hell shall not prevail againt it" "
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: IPOB Hails Trump Over Jerusalem Decision by CodedGee: 3:14pm
ok
|Re: IPOB Hails Trump Over Jerusalem Decision by Keneking: 3:14pm
Something afenifere and OPC does not even understand
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: IPOB Hails Trump Over Jerusalem Decision by Obijulius: 3:15pm
Great one from IPOB!!!
IPOB remains a formidable intellectual force in Nigeria today- ask Buhari.
Jerusalem is too Holy to be an Islamic city -God forbid such abomination!!!
Click like if you support Trump’s move.
Click share if you are a zombiefied headslammer. Tell Buhari Trump said he is a mad man!!!
35 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: IPOB Hails Trump Over Jerusalem Decision by teamsynergy: 3:16pm
lol
|Re: IPOB Hails Trump Over Jerusalem Decision by Obijulius: 3:16pm
Headslammer alert. You guys have not seen anything. The era of Obamahmed is over .
Jerusalem can never be in the same line with terrorism!!!
hatchy:
6 Likes
|Re: IPOB Hails Trump Over Jerusalem Decision by udemejack(m): 3:16pm
to the IPOBs............
Keep living in illusion,the worst part of it is that DT does not even know that you exist.
9 Likes
|Re: IPOB Hails Trump Over Jerusalem Decision by Bolustical: 3:16pm
Na wa o
The terrorist group finally makes front page after a very looooong time.
Python Dance sha! A potent tool for resetting people brain to factory setting.
Now, no more Biafla, it's Atiku
God bless Buratai!
19 Likes 1 Share
|Re: IPOB Hails Trump Over Jerusalem Decision by maklelemakukula(m): 3:17pm
Why's everyone excited about a foreigner's declaration in another man's country
2 Likes
|Re: IPOB Hails Trump Over Jerusalem Decision by Bolustical: 3:17pm
Agimor:
The people you mention do not reckon with terrorists whose leader left in the cold.
9 Likes 1 Share
|Re: IPOB Hails Trump Over Jerusalem Decision by Bolustical: 3:17pm
Attache by force people, Trump has never heard anything Biafra or IPOB before.
What was the outcome of the concocted meeting IPOB leaders had with Trump
11 Likes
|Re: IPOB Hails Trump Over Jerusalem Decision by ThisisBuhari: 3:17pm
Is a lie. I deny this from my hiding place
12 Likes
|Re: IPOB Hails Trump Over Jerusalem Decision by Thisis2raw(m): 3:17pm
Donald Trump do the needful and help this people quest
|Re: IPOB Hails Trump Over Jerusalem Decision by lafuria1(m): 3:17pm
OK, we've heard, where is Nnamdi kanu Honest question o
|Re: IPOB Hails Trump Over Jerusalem Decision by VIPERVENOM(m): 3:18pm
Upon all the hailings, the praises and the imaginary titles that they've given this man, he still no dey look their face cos they got nothing to offer
6 Likes
|Re: IPOB Hails Trump Over Jerusalem Decision by NtoAkwaIbom(m): 3:18pm
Brainwashing raised to the power 100
2 Likes
|Re: IPOB Hails Trump Over Jerusalem Decision by legitnow: 3:18pm
The muslims have mecca and Saudi Arabia.
Jerusalem is the place Christ preached as a child. (the founder of the Christian religion).
It has always been the most significant site for the Jewish religion.
Jerusalem is to the Jwes what Bethlehem is to the Christian and Mecca is to the Muslim.
Today Bethlehem the Birth place of Christ was returned to Palestinian by the Israeli but also Christian would prefer it remained in Israel.
Y are the muslimes so greedy and wicked.
Jerusalem only became islamic after they conquered israel.
It was taken by force, it never belonged to them.
I support Trump.
19 Likes
|Re: IPOB Hails Trump Over Jerusalem Decision by free2ryhme: 3:19pm
acupikin:
Terrorists don dey hail too
4 Likes
|Re: IPOB Hails Trump Over Jerusalem Decision by Lothario(m): 3:19pm
E suicide bombers will soon descend on this thread stupid headslammers
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: IPOB Hails Trump Over Jerusalem Decision by NtoAkwaIbom(m): 3:19pm
legitnow:
People like this dont even know, that its the same thing happening between Ijaw and the Edo people that is happening between Israel and Palestine.
I was shocked to read on facebook from a friend that the area no w occupied by the Israelites were given to them by the Palestine... I researched on it and found out that.
Palestines were begged to give a part of their land to resettle the Israelites after their mass slaughter by hitler during world war 2, only for Israel to just grow up and demand to have the whole area.
I am a staunch Christian, but I just believe that biting the finger that ones fed you is wrong.
Would it be right for the Ijaw people to rise up one day and lay claim to Benin ? So is it right for Israel to now want to take over the East and West Bank even though some part has more Arabs than Jews ?.
9 Likes
|Re: IPOB Hails Trump Over Jerusalem Decision by yesloaded: 3:20pm
Its not a hidden fact that IPOBs loves Donald Trump.
I love myself too
1 Like
|Re: IPOB Hails Trump Over Jerusalem Decision by lawalosky: 3:20pm
by then ipob must have being written on world terrorist list.
1 Like
Iran 'Is Ready For War' - Are we headed for World War 3 ? / Indian Minister To Politicians: Steal A Little, But Don't Loot / Obama: Gaddafi's Death A Warning To Others - Who's he threatening?
Viewing this topic: aottravels(m), Ferdinandr, Horotodus, Ikio, kingofthejungle(m), chibuthanks, SillyMods, SmartMugu, Kaywaz(m), couragemurphy(m), Guyman02, chikarism, Aristotle96(m), NaijaMutant(f), milloguy, adedehinbo(m), Oyinda32(m), ecolime(m), Etogist, lordimmaogidi(m), GoroTango, darling4u1, nnamdijonathan(m), Bigflamie(m), ip2121918021(m), ollyson2018, delexy123, ninovandross(m), agoodman(m), Cyynthialove(f), gazmaths(m), aradeola, Pureblue, Akataka and 38 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 19