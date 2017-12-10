Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Foreign Affairs / IPOB Hails Trump Over Jerusalem Decision (7512 Views)

In an announcement on Saturday, IPOB's Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, portrayed Trump's choice as courageous and visionary.



It stated, "Many might be vexed that he did what he did, yet we are ecstatic. It is a thing of awesome bliss and a a refreshing reminde that our world still has the apacity to birth transformational leadership.



powerful said IPOB was encouraged by the decision because it was an eye-opener to countries averse to self-determination of indigenous people.



The IPOB spokesman maintained that from the development, the acknowledgment of a sovereign province of Biafra was certain.



The announcement read to some extent, "We salute you, Mr. President. recognising Jerusalem as the eternal capital of Israel, and thank you, most of all, for the plans to move the US embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.



"We trust that numerous more nations will imitate your courageous demonstration, and we likewise trust that soon, the Republic of Biafra will develop out of wanton suppression, and we will end up being Israel's strongest ally on the African continent with a beautiful embassy in the holy city of Jerusalem.’’



Which Ipob,the terrorist group?



Bunch of confused and leaderless terrorist organization. 36 Likes

We are getting to Jerusalem the city of God's children We are getting to Jerusalem the city of God's children 34 Likes 2 Shares

Nice one from Ipob.

Any headslammer that is in pains should go and hit his head on a stone nearby to express his anger or better still wear your suicide vest to do the needful.

They will soon invade this thread to transfer their anger on Ipob as if Ipob is the cause of their calamity, but they refused to condemn Akintola this morning for his statement.

Useless terrorist, they are coming.....



modified..... One is here already.. Lolzz 49 Likes 1 Share

hatchy:

Which Ipob,the terrorist group?



Bunch of confused and leaderless terrorist organization. 6 Likes

Cc:Lalasticlala

BUHARIISCURSED:

We are getting to Jerusalem the city of God's children and we will go to medina too and we will go to medina too 3 Likes 1 Share

Anti IPOBIANs, Afojans Muslims and the reckless bubu miscreants will soon descend on this thread to attack the messager and the organization he represent. 24 Likes 1 Share

Nnamdi talk this one??



Lubbish......IPOB have no view on the matter. 6 Likes

" "And the gates of hell shall not prevail againt it" 5 Likes 1 Share

ok

Something afenifere and OPC does not even understand 8 Likes 1 Share

Great one from IPOB!!!



IPOB remains a formidable intellectual force in Nigeria today- ask Buhari.



Jerusalem is too Holy to be an Islamic city -God forbid such abomination!!!



Click like if you support Trump’s move.



Click share if you are a zombiefied headslammer. Tell Buhari Trump said he is a mad man!!! 35 Likes 3 Shares

lol

Headslammer alert. You guys have not seen anything. The era of Obamahmed is over .



Jerusalem can never be in the same line with terrorism!!!

hatchy:

Which Ipob,the terrorist group?



Bunch of confused and leaderless terrorist organization. 6 Likes

to the IPOBs............

Keep living in illusion,the worst part of it is that DT does not even know that you exist. 9 Likes

Na wa o



The terrorist group finally makes front page after a very looooong time.



Python Dance sha! A potent tool for resetting people brain to factory setting.



Now, no more Biafla, it's Atiku



God bless Buratai! 19 Likes 1 Share

Why's everyone excited about a foreigner's declaration in another man's country 2 Likes

Agimor:

Anti IPOBIANs, Afojans Muslims and the reckless bubu miscreants will soon descend on this thread to attack the messager and the organization he represent.

The people you mention do not reckon with terrorists whose leader left in the cold. 9 Likes 1 Share

Attache by force people, Trump has never heard anything Biafra or IPOB before.



What was the outcome of the concocted meeting IPOB leaders had with Trump 11 Likes

Is a lie. I deny this from my hiding place 12 Likes

Donald Trump do the needful and help this people quest

Honest question o OK, we've heard, where is Nnamdi kanuHonest question o

Upon all the hailings, the praises and the imaginary titles that they've given this man, he still no dey look their face cos they got nothing to offer 6 Likes

Brainwashing raised to the power 100 2 Likes

The muslims have mecca and Saudi Arabia.





Jerusalem is the place Christ preached as a child. (the founder of the Christian religion).





It has always been the most significant site for the Jewish religion.





Jerusalem is to the Jwes what Bethlehem is to the Christian and Mecca is to the Muslim.





Today Bethlehem the Birth place of Christ was returned to Palestinian by the Israeli but also Christian would prefer it remained in Israel.





Y are the muslimes so greedy and wicked.





Jerusalem only became islamic after they conquered israel.





It was taken by force, it never belonged to them.





I support Trump. 19 Likes

acupikin:

Terrorists don dey hail too Terrorists don dey hail too 4 Likes

E suicide bombers will soon descend on this thread stupid headslammers 4 Likes 1 Share

legitnow:

The muslims have mecca and Saudi Arabia.





Jerusalem is the birth place of Christ, the founder of the Christian religion.





Y are the muslimes so greedy and wicked.





Jerusalem only became islamic after they conquered israel.





It was taken by force, it never belonged to dem.





I support Trump.

People like this dont even know, that its the same thing happening between Ijaw and the Edo people that is happening between Israel and Palestine.



I was shocked to read on facebook from a friend that the area no w occupied by the Israelites were given to them by the Palestine... I researched on it and found out that.

Palestines were begged to give a part of their land to resettle the Israelites after their mass slaughter by hitler during world war 2, only for Israel to just grow up and demand to have the whole area.



I am a staunch Christian, but I just believe that biting the finger that ones fed you is wrong.

Would it be right for the Ijaw people to rise up one day and lay claim to Benin ? So is it right for Israel to now want to take over the East and West Bank even though some part has more Arabs than Jews ?. People like this dont even know, that its the same thing happening between Ijaw and the Edo people that is happening between Israel and Palestine.I was shocked to read on facebook from a friend that the area no w occupied by the Israelites were given to them by the Palestine... I researched on it and found out that.Palestines were begged to give a part of their land to resettle the Israelites after their mass slaughter by hitler during world war 2, only for Israel to just grow up and demand to have the whole area.I am a staunch Christian, but I just believe that biting the finger that ones fed you is wrong.Would it be right for the Ijaw people to rise up one day and lay claim to Benin ? So is it right for Israel to now want to take over the East and West Bank even though some part has more Arabs than Jews ?. 9 Likes



I love myself too Its not a hidden fact that IPOBs loves Donald Trump.I love myself too 1 Like