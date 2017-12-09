₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,925,645 members, 3,961,296 topics. Date: Sunday, 10 December 2017 at 12:17 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Edo State: Ijaw In Okomu Kingdom Lament Marginalization By Edo State Government (1599 Views)
Winning Anambra Elections Will End Marginalization Of South-east - Oyegun / Nigerians Share Before-and-after Photos Of Buhari, Lament Frail Looks / Marginalization Of Igbos, Self-inflicted -Peter Obi (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Edo State: Ijaw In Okomu Kingdom Lament Marginalization By Edo State Government by AdaFonju: 8:26am
Ijaw communities in the Okomu Kingdom, Ovia South Local Government Area of Edo State, have alleged that they are victims of marginalization by their Bini neighbors and the Edo State government.
BY SAHARA REPORTERS, NYDEC 09, 2017
Ijaw communities in the Okomu Kingdom, Ovia South Local Government Area of Edo State, have alleged that they are victims of marginalization by their Bini neighbors and the Edo State government.
They also claimed that they are the aborigines of the area, not settlers, which the Bini want to appropriate. Their claims were made in a statement issued from the palace of the traditional ruler, the Kalasuo of Okomu Kingdom, by the Traditional Council.
According to the statement, Okomu Kingdom is made up of many communities, including: Okomu, Osikoloba, Oyibogbene, Markilolo Gbene, Wuluku Gbene, Ejuko Gbene, Iwala Gbene, Zughu Gbene, Agbede Gbene, Oweike Gbene, Izon Gbene, Beri 1, Beri 2, Usaku-Uba Gbene and Dinou Bou Gbene, Others are Ogiri Fulaba Gbene, Tala Gbene, IK Gbene, Ebi Gbene, Itoko Gbene, Orubai Ukumu, Opu-Uba Gbene, Iroko Gbene and Reuben Gbene.
The statement maintained that the people of Okomu Kingdom were among the aborigines of Ovia South West Local Government Area of Edo State.
"The Ijaw being the fourth largest tribe in Nigeria are balkanized into the following six states; Akwa Ibom, Rivers, Bayelsa, Edo, Delta, and Ondo. In all the aforementioned states, the full rights and privileges of the Ijaw as citizens are guaranteed except in Edo State. One wonders, why the status of the Ijaws of Okomu, Egbema Olodiama, Furupagha, and Gbanraun clans in Edo state is different," the statement said.
It added that the people of Okomu Kingdom have lived on the coastline stretching from Akwa Ibom State to the Mahin River in Ondo State for centuries. It also stated that Ijawland contributes about 60% of Nigeria’s foreign earnings, making the area the economic pillar on which Nigeria rests.
"In the same manner in Okomu Kingdom and their kith and kin of Olodiama, Egbema Furupagha and Gbanraun Clans are the economic livewires of Edo State, due to their endowment with natural and mineral resources," the Okomu Traditional Council said.
Ijaws In Edo State Warn Oba Of Benin Over Attempt To Claim Okomu
It claimed that historians of Portuguese and British origins are unanimous on the fact that the Ijaw, including the Okomu Kingdom, are aborigines of the Niger Delta.
"Dr. Talbort, one of the earliest historians that wrote about most ethnic groups in Southern Nigeria, was very explicit about the status of the Ijaw of the Niger Coast. The witness of Dr. Talbort to the effect that the Ijaws are the earliest people in the land and that they occupy virtually the whole coast is very important. This is because he was the Acting Resident Officer of the defunct Bini Division in 1920,” said the Traditional Council.
The Council also stated that the Portuguese, who came to Nigeria, first met the Ijaw of Ogulagha Kingdom (whom they referred to as Gulani) in the Fekedosi (Forcados) River via the Oporoza Toru (Escravos) of Gbaramatu Kingdom down to the Ijaw of Okomu, Olodiama and Egbema Kingdoms before making contact with the Bini in the hinterland.
"It is important to note that the Bini people are not of aboriginal stock in their present settlement and also do not belong to the coastal belt of the Niger Delta that is occupied by the Ijaws, since the Bini of Edo State neither know how to paddle nor are they aquatic by nature," claimed the Traditional Council.
Quoting author/historian, E.A. Kenyo, the Council said the Bini are of Yoruba stock."In his book, 'The Origin and Title of Yoruba Rulers' page 3, he described and referred to the Bini people as 'the new people,” the council further stated. It also quoted Allan Rider's “Bini and the Europeans” 1485 – 1897 published 1967 as saying: “Whichever of the 'slave River' the Portuguese frequented, the people they first met would have belonged to the Ijohs (Ijaws), which dominated the coastal belt swamp forest, extending hinterland to a depth of 30 to 40 miles in this region.”
Rider also wrote that the Bini Edo lived outside the swamp forest area. Also quoted was Professor Bradbury's in his The Benin Kingdom and Edo Speaking People, which states:“The rich poll of incontrovertible scholarly evidence and documentation in support of the aboriginal status of the Ijaws of Okomu, Olodiama, Egbema, Furupagha and Gbanraun Clans of the Midwestern Region, which later metamorphosed to Bendel State that later gave birth to Edo and Delta states, was sealed by the most outstanding Bini historian, Dr. Jacob Uwagboe Egharevba."
Egharevba, the first curator of the Benin Museum, stated that the Bini met the Ijaw in the geographical area called Edo State.
"The incontrovertible truth is that the Ijaw, including the Okomu Kingdom and the entire Ijaw Kingdoms in Edo State, are not Edoid people and so cannot be part of Bini Kingdom."
The Okomu Kingdom with its kith and kin of Egbema, Olodiama, Furupagha and Gbanraun Clans of Edo State has never been conquered by anybody through war or treaty. "
"Our refutation of the false claims and expansion tendencies of the Oba of Bini and the Bini Kingdom should not be seen as joining issues over what ordinarily could have been termed frivolities of twisted minds or dignifying a roguish and bullish attempt to falsify, subjugate and culturally appropriate ownership of our land since the historical truth of our aboriginal status is a well documented and settled issue," said the Traditional Council.
http://saharareporters.com/2017/12/09/edo-state-ijaw-okomu-kingdom-lament-marginalization-bini-neighbours-1
3 Likes
|Re: Edo State: Ijaw In Okomu Kingdom Lament Marginalization By Edo State Government by AdaFonju: 8:26am
Channels tv visit to Gelegele Ijaw community
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nC7Q_0I3-yw
|Re: Edo State: Ijaw In Okomu Kingdom Lament Marginalization By Edo State Government by AdaFonju: 8:27am
Fvv
|Re: Edo State: Ijaw In Okomu Kingdom Lament Marginalization By Edo State Government by AdaFonju: 8:28am
PEOPLE AND DEMOGRAPHY
The main ethnic groups in Edo State are: Edos, Afemais, Esans, Owans and Akoko Edos. Virtually all the groups traced their origin to Benin City hence the dialects of the groups vary with their distance from Benin City. The Bini speaking people who occupy seven out of the 18 Local Government Areas of the state constitute 57.54% while others Esan (17.14%) Afemai compirising of Etsako (12.19%), Owan (7.43%), and Akoko Edo (5.70%). However, the Igbira speaking communities exist in Akoko Edo as well as Urhobos, Ijaws, Itsekiris communities in Ovia North East and South West Local Government Areas especially in the borderlands. Also, Ika speaking communities exist in Igbanke in Orhionmwon LGA.
http://www.edostate.gov.ng/edo-people/
|Re: Edo State: Ijaw In Okomu Kingdom Lament Marginalization By Edo State Government by AdaFonju: 8:28am
IT IS CLEAR THAT UGHOTON WAS THE BOUNDARY BETWEEN IJAW AND BINI:
"In the meantime he (Consul James Phillips) sent a message forward to the Oba, Benin's king, that his present mission was to discuss trade and peace and demanding admission to the territory in defiance of Benin law explicitly forbidding his entry. Unfortunately for Phillips, some Itsekiri trading chiefs sent a message to the Benin king that 'the white man is bringing war'.
On receiving the news the Benin king quickly summoned the city's high-ranking nobles for an emergency meeting, and during the discussions the Iyase, the commander in chief of the Benin Army argued that the British were planning a surprise attack and must be defeated. The Benin king however argued that the British should be allowed to enter the city so that it can be ascertained whether or not the visit was a friendly one. The Iyase ignored the king's views, and ordered the formation of a strike force that was commanded by the Ologbosere, a senior army commander, which was sent to Ughoton to destroy the invaders.
On 4 January 1897, the Benin strike force composed mainly of border guards and servants of some chiefs caught Phillips' column totally unprepared at Ugbine village near Ughoton. Since Phillips was not expecting any opposition and was unaware that his operation was being perceived with alarm in Benin, the contingent's only weapons, consisting of the officers' pistols, were locked up in the head packs of the African porters.[7] Only two British officers survived the annihilation of Phillips' expedition,[8] which became known as the 'Benin Massacre'."
NB: Please note very carefully that the Iyase (the Commander In Chief of the Bini Army) did not send his soldiers to Gelegelegbene or any other Ijaw Community but to Ughoton which is precisely a Bini Community and Ughoton till this day is the boundary between Ijaw and Bini which tells you that they know their boundary.
3 Likes
|Re: Edo State: Ijaw In Okomu Kingdom Lament Marginalization By Edo State Government by AdaFonju: 8:28am
cited E. Alademomi Kenyo, who in his book, titled ‘The Origin and Title of Yoruba Rulers’ (N.D) Page 3, stated: ‘Up till time, the Oba (in Benin) and his people were pure Yoruba and did not understand the language of the aborigines, who usually salute themselves and the new people (the Bini) Adoo, Dolo.’ It is an indisputable fact that it is only the Ijaws that greet Adoo and Dolo in Nigeria.
“here is a bini mans Dr J .U. Egharevba’s book titled, “The Short History of Benin’ (1968) to back our claims, we equally referred to Prof. Alan Ryder, a British national and former professor of history at University of Ibadan in his book, ‘Benin and the Europeans 1485-1897,’ Page 27, which states inter alia, ‘Whichever of the slave rivers the Portuguese frequented, the people they first met and traded with, would have belonged to Ijo (Ijaw) tribe, which at that time dominated the coastal belt of the swamp forest, extending inland to a depth of 30-40miles in the region.
|Re: Edo State: Ijaw In Okomu Kingdom Lament Marginalization By Edo State Government by AdaFonju: 8:30am
Cvjb
|Re: Edo State: Ijaw In Okomu Kingdom Lament Marginalization By Edo State Government by AdaFonju: 8:31am
Vjnz
|Re: Edo State: Ijaw In Okomu Kingdom Lament Marginalization By Edo State Government by NwaAmaikpe: 8:39am
|Re: Edo State: Ijaw In Okomu Kingdom Lament Marginalization By Edo State Government by abiolert(m): 8:45am
i hate to say this but sorry to tell you this, una be strangers and naim una go ever be
6 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Edo State: Ijaw In Okomu Kingdom Lament Marginalization By Edo State Government by ENDTIMEgist(m): 9:04am
lol
|Re: Edo State: Ijaw In Okomu Kingdom Lament Marginalization By Edo State Government by AxxeMan: 9:50am
See as the ijaw fisherman book all the space for up
The fear of Edo is really the beginning of wisdom for the ijaw
it seems these ijaws e-goats will rather win arguments through insults and baseless history than through the law courts.
The ijaws are settlers in Edo state and nothing is gonna change that fact.
The issue of Gelegele has been judged three times in the law court and these tenants that call themselves ijaws were defeated on each occasion. Below is the summary of the case.
The matter went through the High Court of Justice and Federal Court of Appeal in Benin and the Supreme Court -in Lagos.
The Benins secured victory all the way. The following suit numbers are material evidences to buttress our claim to the land at Gelegele and environs
1. High Court of Justice, Benin Judgment delivered on the 22nd December 1978 by .Justice. Ekeruche J in Suit No. B/I44/1970.
2. Federal Court of Appeal judgment delivered on the 16th December1981 by Abdul Ganiy Olatunji· Agbaja and 2 others in Suit No. FCA/B/82/80.
3. Supreme Court unanimous Judgment delivered on the 19th ‘August 1983 by Muhamedu Lawai Uwais, former Chief Justice of the Federation and 4 others in Suit No. SC.131/1982"
To all the ijaw tenants in Edo state , you can continue crying on the internet as well as issuing threats, we rule Edo state and our command is your wish
4 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Edo State: Ijaw In Okomu Kingdom Lament Marginalization By Edo State Government by AdaFonju: 10:06am
AxxeMan:Make intelligent contribution or kindly shut up
5 Likes
|Re: Edo State: Ijaw In Okomu Kingdom Lament Marginalization By Edo State Government by AxxeMan: 10:09am
AdaFonju:
E pain this ijaw tenant ooo..... Guy pay your land rent fast ooo
6 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Edo State: Ijaw In Okomu Kingdom Lament Marginalization By Edo State Government by AdaFonju: 10:12am
AxxeMan:Come and collect your rent as "landlord" abi no be so
4 Likes
|Re: Edo State: Ijaw In Okomu Kingdom Lament Marginalization By Edo State Government by nengibo: 10:36am
Ah Izon, Ah Izon , Izon otu emi eh? Emi
Asawana Asawana
Ijaws in Rivers, Bayelsa, Edo , Akwa-Ibom, Delta, Ondo states
Bini in 8 local governments, ashawos in Libya, Nairobi and Italy
How many dem dey?
5 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Edo State: Ijaw In Okomu Kingdom Lament Marginalization By Edo State Government by AxxeMan: 10:40am
[
Asawana Asawana
Ijaws in Rivers, Bayelsa, Edo , Akwa-Ibom, Delta, Ondo states
Bini in 8 local governments, ashawos in Libya, Nairobi and Italy
How many dem dey?
[/quote]
U dey call states hahaha una be like houseflies for those states!!
U nordey shame una be tenants for 4states and you are under 1million ppl in ur tiny bayelsa
See this clowns.... Ijaws are the smallest minority in the south south region , everyone knows this
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Edo State: Ijaw In Okomu Kingdom Lament Marginalization By Edo State Government by nengibo: 10:42am
AxxeMan:
Hahahaha, E pain this ashawo descendant, tell ur mama to arrange bed i dey come, shey Christmas promo still dey
6 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Edo State: Ijaw In Okomu Kingdom Lament Marginalization By Edo State Government by AdaFonju: 10:45am
nengibo:Wana, ini binaowei, no mind this yoruba cast aways
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Edo State: Ijaw In Okomu Kingdom Lament Marginalization By Edo State Government by imhotep: 10:46am
We the south-south
|Re: Edo State: Ijaw In Okomu Kingdom Lament Marginalization By Edo State Government by AdaFonju: 10:47am
nengibo:Bros talk tru, promo dey for those opo side, abeg direct me, only thing be say you go wer cd untop cd cos dis bene hoes are diseased
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Edo State: Ijaw In Okomu Kingdom Lament Marginalization By Edo State Government by AdaFonju: 10:49am
imhotep:Bini people no be south southerners, they are afonja people arrangements are being made to zone them to sw with their claw faced brothers
1 Like
|Re: Edo State: Ijaw In Okomu Kingdom Lament Marginalization By Edo State Government by imhotep: 10:54am
AdaFonju:Chai
|Re: Edo State: Ijaw In Okomu Kingdom Lament Marginalization By Edo State Government by AxxeMan: 11:02am
AdaFonju:
When ijaw illiterates are faced with a superior aguement they rusult to screaming Afonja
The Niger Delta Is Edo Territory and we could care less about the Ijaw minorities
9 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Edo State: Ijaw In Okomu Kingdom Lament Marginalization By Edo State Government by abiolert(m): 11:02am
nengibo:see kettle dey call pot black. if bini's na ashawo dem be according to u na wetin your own come be?
3 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Edo State: Ijaw In Okomu Kingdom Lament Marginalization By Edo State Government by AxxeMan: 11:09am
IJAW THE GOATS OF SOUTH SOUTH
3 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Edo State: Ijaw In Okomu Kingdom Lament Marginalization By Edo State Government by AdaFonju: 11:18am
AxxeMan:This ashawo pikin is like libyan sperm has blocked your brain
|Re: Edo State: Ijaw In Okomu Kingdom Lament Marginalization By Edo State Government by AxxeMan: 11:21am
AdaFonju:
Quit all this nonsense you don't see me insulting your ijaw mother because I am of an higher IQ than ur entire ijaw tribe combined and of course I was raised by great parents
7 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Edo State: Ijaw In Okomu Kingdom Lament Marginalization By Edo State Government by AdaFonju: 11:21am
AxxeMan:Tell mumsy to arrange bed i dey come, I go pay for dinar oh
|Re: Edo State: Ijaw In Okomu Kingdom Lament Marginalization By Edo State Government by AdaFonju: 11:23am
AxxeMan:Which great parents, do you know your father, wer you not the effect of a broken libyan condom?
|Re: Edo State: Ijaw In Okomu Kingdom Lament Marginalization By Edo State Government by rawtouch: 11:31am
jaw jaw..
|Re: Edo State: Ijaw In Okomu Kingdom Lament Marginalization By Edo State Government by money121(m): 11:31am
Ok
Chidinma Wins Project Fame / Tinubu Presents His Wife, Daughter And Son-in Law As Acn Candidates / Governor Akpabio Has Completed Plans To Assassinate Aniekan Akpan---chairman Of
Viewing this topic: AxxeMan, plessis, Carsprayer22, zicky(m), dhestiney(m), Silas0(m), Young4jose(m), Chikebrain, NubiLove(m), lordthunderbolt(m), Xbee007(m), chineji(m), Olabamijiakande(m), Dantedasz, olisehcom(f), patwilly(m), Badonasty(m), bright007(f), omaar12(m), Ahamefuna0001, 9jakohai(m), sniper77(m), BamBella(m), Ralo(m), gabriplane(m), beamtopola, chiefkpokp(m) and 32 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 28