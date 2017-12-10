₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Atiku Abubakar Wears N1 Million Louis Vuitton Shoes To PDP Convention by RisMas(m): 12:26pm
The former vice President and PDP Presidential hopeful, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar spotted wearing a croc leather design Lious Voitton shoe to 2017 PDP Convention yesterday.
http://everynigeria.com/atiku-abubabar-rocks-1million-naira-lious-voitton-shoe-pdp-convention/
|Re: Atiku Abubakar Wears N1 Million Louis Vuitton Shoes To PDP Convention by BankeSmalls(f): 12:27pm
And so what?
So because he is back in PDP he must be wearing Aba made shoes while Mr and Mrs buharri wears Gucci as APC members?
|Re: Atiku Abubakar Wears N1 Million Louis Vuitton Shoes To PDP Convention by thesicilian: 12:28pm
We keep praising and admiring them while they continue eating our money and calling us fools behind closed doors.
|Re: Atiku Abubakar Wears N1 Million Louis Vuitton Shoes To PDP Convention by izzou(m): 12:29pm
So?
That was how Buhari told us he couldn't afford his presidential nomination form, and we know better today
Oga Save the drama
Who go vote for am go still vote for am
As for me,I'm waiting for a better candidate apart from Atiku and Buhari
|Re: Atiku Abubakar Wears N1 Million Louis Vuitton Shoes To PDP Convention by princechurchill(m): 12:31pm
Money is not vanity since we only live once
|Re: Atiku Abubakar Wears N1 Million Louis Vuitton Shoes To PDP Convention by RisMas(m): 12:32pm
izzou:Rocking Aba Made Show wouldnt have been a bad idea #BuyNaijaToGrowNaira
|Re: Atiku Abubakar Wears N1 Million Louis Vuitton Shoes To PDP Convention by RisMas(m): 12:33pm
princechurchill:Im sure this wont be your opinion had it been its Buhari
|Re: Atiku Abubakar Wears N1 Million Louis Vuitton Shoes To PDP Convention by izzou(m): 12:35pm
RisMas:
Really?
The official car of the presidency is what? Their convoy doesn't even have a single Innoson there
Bros that "BuyNaijatogrownaira" campaign is only for the masses. The rich do not give a f****
|Re: Atiku Abubakar Wears N1 Million Louis Vuitton Shoes To PDP Convention by BankeSmalls(f): 12:35pm
RisMas:
Buy which naija?
When buharri was sick, didn't he see LUTH where poorly trained doctors would have used his body as testing ground for the months they were on strike before he ran to London?
|Re: Atiku Abubakar Wears N1 Million Louis Vuitton Shoes To PDP Convention by IamPatriotic(m): 12:37pm
It won't matter to ipob and wailers, since it's non of Buhari, Tinubu or Osibanjo, those are their tormentors in chief
|Re: Atiku Abubakar Wears N1 Million Louis Vuitton Shoes To PDP Convention by RisMas(m): 12:38pm
izzou:Lets start from shoes and clothes, we will soon get there bruuh
|Re: Atiku Abubakar Wears N1 Million Louis Vuitton Shoes To PDP Convention by royalamour(m): 12:44pm
Of course he's got the money.
|Re: Atiku Abubakar Wears N1 Million Louis Vuitton Shoes To PDP Convention by ishowdotgmail(m): 12:46pm
God go punish some of our Nigerians bloggers. They are the cause of our problem in this country
|Re: Atiku Abubakar Wears N1 Million Louis Vuitton Shoes To PDP Convention by ufuosman(m): 12:48pm
I don't see anything wrong with it, Atiku has the money to buy anything. If young musicians can afford it dem Atiku deserve more of dis.
|Re: Atiku Abubakar Wears N1 Million Louis Vuitton Shoes To PDP Convention by christ007(m): 12:48pm
It is only God that can save us in this Nigeria.we are saying that Nigeria do not have money .wake up naija.
|Re: Atiku Abubakar Wears N1 Million Louis Vuitton Shoes To PDP Convention by Mynd44: 12:50pm
You people have started ba?
|Re: Atiku Abubakar Wears N1 Million Louis Vuitton Shoes To PDP Convention by christ007(m): 12:50pm
royalamour:
|Re: Atiku Abubakar Wears N1 Million Louis Vuitton Shoes To PDP Convention by RisMas(m): 12:56pm
Mynd44:;
|Re: Atiku Abubakar Wears N1 Million Louis Vuitton Shoes To PDP Convention by Vatsyayana: 1:05pm
His own would be more expensive because of the gold design attached to it.
|Re: Atiku Abubakar Wears N1 Million Louis Vuitton Shoes To PDP Convention by campuspeep: 1:07pm
Is this how they want to do I never talk anything o
|Re: Atiku Abubakar Wears N1 Million Louis Vuitton Shoes To PDP Convention by RisMas(m): 1:08pm
When Lalasticlala and NgeneUkwenu finally view your thread, you should know what next
|Re: Atiku Abubakar Wears N1 Million Louis Vuitton Shoes To PDP Convention by BruncleZuma: 1:08pm
|Re: Atiku Abubakar Wears N1 Million Louis Vuitton Shoes To PDP Convention by slurity1: 1:08pm
Despirado
|Re: Atiku Abubakar Wears N1 Million Louis Vuitton Shoes To PDP Convention by obojememe: 1:09pm
i know u will dig that shoe
|Re: Atiku Abubakar Wears N1 Million Louis Vuitton Shoes To PDP Convention by castrol180(m): 1:09pm
How is this going to help the common people's economy and put food on the table of the average Nigerians?
|Re: Atiku Abubakar Wears N1 Million Louis Vuitton Shoes To PDP Convention by policy12: 1:10pm
...#Freethesheeple no go see this one talk, but if na one pastor na they will say he is too expensive, but a polithiefician can do it no problem.
|Re: Atiku Abubakar Wears N1 Million Louis Vuitton Shoes To PDP Convention by AnodaIT(m): 1:10pm
It would seems BMC have not been able to get any anchor to this Atiku. This is desperate
|Re: Atiku Abubakar Wears N1 Million Louis Vuitton Shoes To PDP Convention by tlops(m): 1:10pm
izzou:
Me too
|Re: Atiku Abubakar Wears N1 Million Louis Vuitton Shoes To PDP Convention by igahdavid(m): 1:10pm
izzou:
And if it boils down to the 2?
|Re: Atiku Abubakar Wears N1 Million Louis Vuitton Shoes To PDP Convention by PS712: 1:11pm
Tomorrow e go take pishure with pure water and Palm oil rice among almajiri just so that we believe 'he understands Nigeria's pains and struggles'.
Another day e go wear one low quality shoe take pishure caption am 'buy naija to grow the naira'.
Nigerians, when we go wise?
|Re: Atiku Abubakar Wears N1 Million Louis Vuitton Shoes To PDP Convention by Hedonistically: 1:11pm
BankeSmalls:
And at least Atiku bought it with his own money, earned from legitimate business. Not Buhari and his parasitic wife whose luxury items are proceeds of government funds and gifts from corrupt contractors seeking government patronage.
|Re: Atiku Abubakar Wears N1 Million Louis Vuitton Shoes To PDP Convention by seguno2: 1:11pm
BankeSmalls:
Good point.
