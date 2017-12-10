Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Atiku Abubakar Wears N1 Million Louis Vuitton Shoes To PDP Convention (24936 Views)

The former vice President and PDP Presidential hopeful, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar spotted wearing a croc leather design Lious Voitton shoe to 2017 PDP Convention yesterday.

According to an ecommerce site veistiairecollective.com, the designer show worth 2384 Euro. Based on the current black foreign exchange rate, Euro is sold at 427Naira. the shoe costs N1,017,968.



See photos below

http://everynigeria.com/atiku-abubabar-rocks-1million-naira-lious-voitton-shoe-pdp-convention/ 1 Share

And so what?



So because he is back in PDP he must be wearing Aba made shoes while Mr and Mrs buharri wears Gucci as APC members? 162 Likes 8 Shares

We keep praising and admiring them while they continue eating our money and calling us fools behind closed doors. 52 Likes 2 Shares

So?



That was how Buhari told us he couldn't afford his presidential nomination form, and we know better today



Oga Save the drama



Who go vote for am go still vote for am



As for me,I'm waiting for a better candidate apart from Atiku and Buhari 112 Likes 4 Shares

Money is not vanity since we only live once

It won't matter to ipob and wailers, since it's non of Buhari, Tinubu or Osibanjo, those are their tormentors in chief 7 Likes 2 Shares

Of course he's got the money. 1 Like

God go punish some of our Nigerians bloggers. They are the cause of our problem in this country

5 Likes

I don't see anything wrong with it, Atiku has the money to buy anything. If young musicians can afford it dem Atiku deserve more of dis. 10 Likes

It is only God that can save us in this Nigeria.we are saying that Nigeria do not have money .wake up naija. 1 Like

You people have started ba? 8 Likes

royalamour:

Of course he's got the money. Where did he get the money from,is it not me and you money that his spending

Mynd44:

You people have started ba? ;

His own would be more expensive because of the gold design attached to it.

I never talk anything o Is this how they want to doI never talk anything o

When Lalasticlala and NgeneUkwenu finally view your thread, you should know what next 1 Like

1 Like

Despirado

i know u will dig that shoe

How is this going to help the common people's economy and put food on the table of the average Nigerians?

...#Freethesheeple no go see this one talk, but if na one pastor na they will say he is too expensive, but a polithiefician can do it no problem. 7 Likes

It would seems BMC have not been able to get any anchor to this Atiku. This is desperate 4 Likes

Tomorrow e go take pishure with pure water and Palm oil rice among almajiri just so that we believe 'he understands Nigeria's pains and struggles'.

Another day e go wear one low quality shoe take pishure caption am 'buy naija to grow the naira'.

Nigerians, when we go wise? 4 Likes 1 Share

