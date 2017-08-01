₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Bishop Oyedepo And Wife At The Burj Al Arab Hotel, Dubai. Photos by CastedDude: 9:48am
Bishop David Oyedepo and Pastor (Mrs) Faith Oyedepo arrived Burj Al Arab Hotel, Dubai in the United Arab Emirates on Thursday, 24th August 2017. On his entourage were Pastor and Mrs Beecroft among others.
The Bishop will minister at the Sheikh Rashid Hall (E&F) Dubai World Trade Centre by 2pm on Friday, 25th August 2017.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/08/bishop-oyedepo-wife-arrive-style-luxurious-burj-al-arab-hotel-dubai-photos.html
|Re: Bishop Oyedepo And Wife At The Burj Al Arab Hotel, Dubai. Photos by TRADELYN: 9:49am
|Re: Bishop Oyedepo And Wife At The Burj Al Arab Hotel, Dubai. Photos by Amajerry83(m): 9:54am
Big man pastor. Baba some members never chop this morning and na food dem need no be prayers.
11 Likes
|Re: Bishop Oyedepo And Wife At The Burj Al Arab Hotel, Dubai. Photos by madridguy(m): 9:57am
|Re: Bishop Oyedepo And Wife At The Burj Al Arab Hotel, Dubai. Photos by CAPTAIND5235(m): 9:59am
Have u ever pondered 4 a while, y these pastors are not disturbed despite d heavy criticisms they receive? Why they keep ignoring despite d strong oppositions from some high profile icons like freeze and his likes? Or why there ministry keep progressing and why there members keep increasing despite d numerous bashing from social media?
Well its obvious someone is "kicking against the Stone". Alright for some seconds try to imagine a child kicking hard against a rock with his bare foot, who's gonna get hurt? The child of cos! Unfortunately, that's exactly what u do when u try 2 fight d church of God and its delegated leaders. I call it a "silent victory" cos looking at it from a normal view, the critics seems 2 b on d winning side, but on a closer look d church keeps expanding and progressing lol. When u are against anointed men of God, believe me u are against God himself, it doesn't matter if u are Christian or not. So d choice is urs friends, will u keep on kicking against d stone or will u join d winning side?
If a word is enough 4 d wise, imagine what a write up will mean to the wise. Be wise, be warned.
27 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Bishop Oyedepo And Wife At The Burj Al Arab Hotel, Dubai. Photos by annunaki2(m): 10:25am
CAPTAIND5235:
All ye carnal Christians.
Proverbs 14:12
12 There is a way which seemeth right unto a man, but the end thereof are the ways of death.
Oyedepo and his fellow pastorpreneurs are on the path of destruction, it's just a matter of time.
25 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Bishop Oyedepo And Wife At The Burj Al Arab Hotel, Dubai. Photos by Narldon(f): 1:48pm
SUNDAY TITHES FROM WINNERS CHAPEL..
ANNUAL SCHOOL FEES FROM CONVENANT UNIVERSITY...
AND NOW, THE GOSPEL IS SPREADING TO DUBAI
GOD BLESS OUR NIGERIAN PASTORS!
5 Likes
|Re: Bishop Oyedepo And Wife At The Burj Al Arab Hotel, Dubai. Photos by Onipetals33(m): 1:49pm
Church people and church business not mine
1 Like
|Re: Bishop Oyedepo And Wife At The Burj Al Arab Hotel, Dubai. Photos by BORNTOSUCKPUSSY: 1:49pm
Na so my pastor more magas and tithes to your ministration
5 Likes
|Re: Bishop Oyedepo And Wife At The Burj Al Arab Hotel, Dubai. Photos by saaedlee: 1:49pm
EHMMMM
|Re: Bishop Oyedepo And Wife At The Burj Al Arab Hotel, Dubai. Photos by nordik: 1:49pm
1 Like
|Re: Bishop Oyedepo And Wife At The Burj Al Arab Hotel, Dubai. Photos by awa(m): 1:49pm
Thank God for journey mercies
|Re: Bishop Oyedepo And Wife At The Burj Al Arab Hotel, Dubai. Photos by iamJ(m): 1:50pm
Enjoy jor, your members are paying well
3 Likes
|Re: Bishop Oyedepo And Wife At The Burj Al Arab Hotel, Dubai. Photos by UncleSnr(m): 1:50pm
Quick Read: The Will of God
8 Likes
|Re: Bishop Oyedepo And Wife At The Burj Al Arab Hotel, Dubai. Photos by emmy4lov(m): 1:50pm
Wonderful
|Re: Bishop Oyedepo And Wife At The Burj Al Arab Hotel, Dubai. Photos by Thatlonevoice(m): 1:51pm
awww.. the car tho
|Re: Bishop Oyedepo And Wife At The Burj Al Arab Hotel, Dubai. Photos by Lexusgs430: 1:51pm
After all those fees are paid,tithes paid and offerings collected, enough money for holiday trips ......
2 Likes
|Re: Bishop Oyedepo And Wife At The Burj Al Arab Hotel, Dubai. Photos by mykh01(m): 1:51pm
Kkk
|Re: Bishop Oyedepo And Wife At The Burj Al Arab Hotel, Dubai. Photos by Benekruku(m): 1:52pm
I hope he won't say Dubai wants to Islamize him cos he must definitely bend to all Islamic rules there.
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Bishop Oyedepo And Wife At The Burj Al Arab Hotel, Dubai. Photos by Benekruku(m): 1:53pm
Lexusgs430:
If na u ko?
All work and no play, makes..........
How you won arrange new format if you no go vacation
3 Likes
|Re: Bishop Oyedepo And Wife At The Burj Al Arab Hotel, Dubai. Photos by YungRichG1: 1:55pm
CAPTAIND5235:
words of an ignorant fool.....
Do you know how much a night would cost in that hotel do you know how many hungry people that would be fed with that amount ...just shut up and go back to playing tumbo tumbo
Yung Rich G1
10 Likes
|Re: Bishop Oyedepo And Wife At The Burj Al Arab Hotel, Dubai. Photos by Lexusgs430: 1:57pm
Benekruku:
Abi ke ....... Make then dey flex dey go ..... I hope he also traveled with one of his PJ's .........
|Re: Bishop Oyedepo And Wife At The Burj Al Arab Hotel, Dubai. Photos by bigerboy200: 1:57pm
Ministry is moving..
|Re: Bishop Oyedepo And Wife At The Burj Al Arab Hotel, Dubai. Photos by GeneralOjukwu: 1:58pm
I don't support 419....BUT
When people are so gullible, generation after generation to pay into my pocket, why not?
4 Likes
|Re: Bishop Oyedepo And Wife At The Burj Al Arab Hotel, Dubai. Photos by mikebuddy(m): 1:59pm
The sad thing is that in Nigeria, once someone is doing well "financially" is it assumed that God has blessed them.
It could be so... but not necessarily, non Christians also do well. God is not all about riches. Jesus was sent to save your soul not to give you money.
If your pastor is not encouraging you and his congregation to grow spiritually with the sole purpose of making heaven...FLEE!!!
I don't like talking about the ones amounting so much wealth to themselves. The sad thing again is that no matter what you say to some people they are already blinded by their ideas of the way some things should be.
Personally anything that surpasses logic reasoning is wrong. If a pastor is worth billions and have starving members it is wrong. Before you crucify me for judging a pastor remember the sole aim? To make heaven not amass wealth, since we all will be dead in hundred years. Why not give up the wealth today to the poor, let them be happy too since it is all for a short while, very short journey. Sooner or later we all will be dead.
Most importantly: People should stop extorting the poor they are the most vulnerable in our midst!
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Bishop Oyedepo And Wife At The Burj Al Arab Hotel, Dubai. Photos by Pavore9: 1:59pm
"Church" is good business.
2 Likes
|Re: Bishop Oyedepo And Wife At The Burj Al Arab Hotel, Dubai. Photos by fa4dmike(m): 1:59pm
God bless our pastors.
1 Like
|Re: Bishop Oyedepo And Wife At The Burj Al Arab Hotel, Dubai. Photos by Pavore9: 2:00pm
mikebuddy:
That assumption is sickening!
3 Likes
|Re: Bishop Oyedepo And Wife At The Burj Al Arab Hotel, Dubai. Photos by Joseunlimited(f): 2:00pm
UncleSnr:
What is wrong with your brain?
|Re: Bishop Oyedepo And Wife At The Burj Al Arab Hotel, Dubai. Photos by OliveCynosure(f): 2:01pm
annunaki2:
Shut up!!!
1 Like
|Re: Bishop Oyedepo And Wife At The Burj Al Arab Hotel, Dubai. Photos by vertueptime: 2:02pm
He wants to christenize dubai, lol hes scamming them there,
1 Like
