The Bishop will minister at the Sheikh Rashid Hall (E&F) Dubai World Trade Centre by 2pm on Friday, 25th August 2017.



Bishop David Oyedepo and Pastor (Mrs) Faith Oyedepo arrived Burj Al Arab Hotel, Dubai in the United Arab Emirates on Thursday, 24th August 2017. On his entourage were Pastor and Mrs Beecroft among others. The Bishop will minister at the Sheikh Rashid Hall (E&F) Dubai World Trade Centre by 2pm on Friday, 25th August 2017.

Big man pastor. Baba some members never chop this morning and na food dem need no be prayers. 11 Likes

Have u ever pondered 4 a while, y these pastors are not disturbed despite d heavy criticisms they receive? Why they keep ignoring despite d strong oppositions from some high profile icons like freeze and his likes? Or why there ministry keep progressing and why there members keep increasing despite d numerous bashing from social media?

Well its obvious someone is "kicking against the Stone". Alright for some seconds try to imagine a child kicking hard against a rock with his bare foot, who's gonna get hurt? The child of cos! Unfortunately, that's exactly what u do when u try 2 fight d church of God and its delegated leaders. I call it a "silent victory" cos looking at it from a normal view, the critics seems 2 b on d winning side, but on a closer look d church keeps expanding and progressing lol. When u are against anointed men of God, believe me u are against God himself, it doesn't matter if u are Christian or not. So d choice is urs friends, will u keep on kicking against d stone or will u join d winning side?

If a word is enough 4 d wise, imagine what a write up will mean to the wise. Be wise, be warned. 27 Likes 4 Shares

All ye carnal Christians.



Proverbs 14:12



12 There is a way which seemeth right unto a man, but the end thereof are the ways of death.



All ye carnal Christians.

Proverbs 14:12

12 There is a way which seemeth right unto a man, but the end thereof are the ways of death.

Oyedepo and his fellow pastorpreneurs are on the path of destruction, it's just a matter of time.







SUNDAY TITHES FROM WINNERS CHAPEL..





ANNUAL SCHOOL FEES FROM CONVENANT UNIVERSITY...





AND NOW, THE GOSPEL IS SPREADING TO DUBAI







GOD BLESS OUR NIGERIAN PASTORS!







5 Likes

Church people and church business not mine 1 Like

Na so my pastor more magas and tithes to your ministration 5 Likes

Thank God for journey mercies

Enjoy jor, your members are paying well 3 Likes

awww.. the car tho

After all those fees are paid,tithes paid and offerings collected, enough money for holiday trips ...... 2 Likes

I hope he won't say Dubai wants to Islamize him cos he must definitely bend to all Islamic rules there. 8 Likes 1 Share

After all those fees are paid,tithes paid and offerings collected, enough money for holiday trips ......

If na u ko?



All work and no play, makes..........





If na u ko?

All work and no play, makes..........

How you won arrange new format if you no go vacation

Have u ever pondered 4 a while, y these pastors are not disturbed despite d heavy criticisms they receive? Why they keep ignoring despite d strong oppositions from some high profile icons like freeze and his likes? Or why there ministry keep progressing and why there members keep increasing despite d numerous bashing from social media?

Well its obvious someone is "kicking against the Stone". Alright for some seconds try to imagine a child kicking hard against a rock with his bare foot, who's gonna get hurt? The child of cos! Unfortunately, that's exactly what u do when u try 2 fight d church of God and its delegated leaders. I call it a "silent victory" cos looking at it from a normal view, the critics seems 2 b on d winning side, but on a closer look d church keeps expanding and progressing lol. When u are against anointed men of God, believe me u are against God himself, it doesn't matter if u are Christian or not. So d choice is urs friends, will u keep on kicking against d stone or will u join d winning side?

If a word is enough 4 d wise, imagine what a write up will mean to the wise. Be wise, be warned.



words of an ignorant fool.....



Do you know how much a night would cost in that hotel do you know how many hungry people that would be fed with that amount ...just shut up and go back to playing tumbo tumbo











words of an ignorant fool.....

Do you know how much a night would cost in that hotel do you know how many hungry people that would be fed with that amount ...just shut up and go back to playing tumbo tumbo

If na u ko?



All work and no play, makes..........





How you won arrange new format if you no go vacation

Abi ke ....... Make then dey flex dey go ..... I hope he also traveled with one of his PJ's ......... Abi ke ....... Make then dey flex dey go ..... I hope he also traveled with one of his PJ's .........

Ministry is moving..

I don't support 419....BUT



When people are so gullible, generation after generation to pay into my pocket, why not? 4 Likes

The sad thing is that in Nigeria, once someone is doing well "financially" is it assumed that God has blessed them.

It could be so... but not necessarily, non Christians also do well. God is not all about riches. Jesus was sent to save your soul not to give you money.

If your pastor is not encouraging you and his congregation to grow spiritually with the sole purpose of making heaven...FLEE!!!

I don't like talking about the ones amounting so much wealth to themselves. The sad thing again is that no matter what you say to some people they are already blinded by their ideas of the way some things should be.

Personally anything that surpasses logic reasoning is wrong. If a pastor is worth billions and have starving members it is wrong. Before you crucify me for judging a pastor remember the sole aim? To make heaven not amass wealth, since we all will be dead in hundred years. Why not give up the wealth today to the poor, let them be happy too since it is all for a short while, very short journey. Sooner or later we all will be dead.



Most importantly: People should stop extorting the poor they are the most vulnerable in our midst! 4 Likes 1 Share

"Church" is good business. 2 Likes

God bless our pastors. 1 Like

The sad thing is that in Nigeria, once someone is doing well "financially" is it assumed that God has blessed them.



That assumption is sickening! That assumption is sickening! 3 Likes

What is wrong with your brain? What is wrong with your brain?

All ye carnal Christians.



Proverbs 14:12



12 There is a way which seemeth right unto a man, but the end thereof are the ways of death.



Oyedepo and his fellow pastorpreneurs are on the path of destruction, it's just a matter of time.





Shut up!!! Shut up!!! 1 Like