|Bishop Oyedepo Dedicates Winners' Chapel VGC, Lagos, Built By A Single Member by Statsocial: 6:08pm
Bishop Oyedepo Dedicates N1 Billion Church Built By A Single Member
CELEBRATION AS Bishop Oyedepo DEDICATES #1 BILLION (1 Billion naira) Winners' Chapel 1,000 seat capacity facility at Victoria Garden City, Lekki, Ajah, Lagos built singlehandedly by Church member.
Bishop Oyedepo yesterday commissioned/dedicated the new Winners' Chapel facility at VGC. It should be remembered that up until now, the Bishop has maintained that a central church at Ota remains his mandate. However, one church member, a pastor, who chose to remain anonymous took up the gauntlet and procured property, built and delivered the whole facility to the church for free as his contribution to the Mandate to liberate the world from all oppression of the devil through the preaching of the Word of Faith. Bishop Oyedepo had announced this development in Church during the annual Youth Convention in August 2017.
The facility will continue to hold only weekly services until such a time as the Bishop receives the instruction to allow satellite centres within Lagos to run sunday services.
The Church of God is marching on and the gates of hell shall not prevail
|Re: Bishop Oyedepo Dedicates Winners' Chapel VGC, Lagos, Built By A Single Member by Statsocial: 6:10pm
The person who built it is NOT a politician!
I am saying this because you can always anticipate Nigerian youths to be shouting upandan that it must be stolen money.
Oya the remaining haters over to you.
|Re: Bishop Oyedepo Dedicates Winners' Chapel VGC, Lagos, Built By A Single Member by nNEOo(m): 6:14pm
Now this money would go a long way in reducing poverty,1billion? Haba! E no even fine lyk that sef
|Re: Bishop Oyedepo Dedicates Winners' Chapel VGC, Lagos, Built By A Single Member by Statsocial: 6:15pm
While some are arguing about Tithe others are showing what true grace is - the ability to give more than even the people of old.
Surely some would come and say that he should have giving the money to the poor. But I am sure a person who gave to Church and chose anonymity must be doing great things for the poor also.
On a side note, It was during TTG I got to know that Living Faith has pastors who are CEOs of Big Corporations e.g E-tranzact(I think) so I am not surprised.
TheVictorious
|Re: Bishop Oyedepo Dedicates Winners' Chapel VGC, Lagos, Built By A Single Member by DanseMacabre(m): 6:17pm
Statsocial:
So what is he then: a money doubler, ritualist or fraudster
Make una fear God o.
|Re: Bishop Oyedepo Dedicates Winners' Chapel VGC, Lagos, Built By A Single Member by zionmde: 6:21pm
wow
This is so amazing
That member will never ever run dry in his life again.
He has secured his life, the life of his kids, the lives of his grandchildren because he built a house for a God that remembers the good works of a servant and blesses even up to his 10th generations.
Many will say he is foolish, but can a man who made so much money be that foolish as not to know the right place to invest his money?
Let me see wat those our tithe our offering bla bla bla haters will have to say
|Re: Bishop Oyedepo Dedicates Winners' Chapel VGC, Lagos, Built By A Single Member by NwaAmaikpe: 6:26pm
Albert Einstein once asked,
“The question that sometimes drives me hazy: Am I or the others crazy?”
|Re: Bishop Oyedepo Dedicates Winners' Chapel VGC, Lagos, Built By A Single Member by TheVictorious(m): 6:26pm
Wow commendable development bro.
|Re: Bishop Oyedepo Dedicates Winners' Chapel VGC, Lagos, Built By A Single Member by Statsocial: 6:29pm
Since it won't be used for Sunday services yet then LFC should lend it out to another church for Sundays till they would need it. This would ensure the facility doesn't rot from disuse.
|Re: Bishop Oyedepo Dedicates Winners' Chapel VGC, Lagos, Built By A Single Member by internationalman(m): 6:45pm
daddy freeze viewing the news
|Re: Bishop Oyedepo Dedicates Winners' Chapel VGC, Lagos, Built By A Single Member by spongeisback: 6:47pm
Most DEFINITELY built by a POLITICIAN as a favor. Should this sort of project be applauded in a time like this when Nigeria is going below the poverty line? What happened to building industries?! Come on this is a huge WASTE. We don't lack churches in Nigeria heck in a small close with 5-6 houses you will see upto 3 different churches. We lack businesses,factories,health centers not churches. This churches OWE Nigerians this! It's their social responsibility. They act like parasites only taking not even contributing to their hosts.
|Re: Bishop Oyedepo Dedicates Winners' Chapel VGC, Lagos, Built By A Single Member by Khd95(m): 6:52pm
daddy freeze ooo dem Don serve up favourite again ooo
|Re: Bishop Oyedepo Dedicates Winners' Chapel VGC, Lagos, Built By A Single Member by Oledia: 6:56pm
If you don't have school fees and you mistakenly go and meet these set of people, the look they will give to you will send you to hospital.
|Re: Bishop Oyedepo Dedicates Winners' Chapel VGC, Lagos, Built By A Single Member by DONADAMS(m): 7:08pm
hmmmm..commendable... buh 1billion....that's huge
|Re: Bishop Oyedepo Dedicates Winners' Chapel VGC, Lagos, Built By A Single Member by millomaniac: 7:09pm
Is it by building church?
|Re: Bishop Oyedepo Dedicates Winners' Chapel VGC, Lagos, Built By A Single Member by Lalas247(f): 7:09pm
Wow! That’s a big building
Only one man did this ... impressive
|Re: Bishop Oyedepo Dedicates Winners' Chapel VGC, Lagos, Built By A Single Member by BruncleZuma: 7:09pm
The path to heaven or jannah will never be bought by money...
|Re: Bishop Oyedepo Dedicates Winners' Chapel VGC, Lagos, Built By A Single Member by YelloweWest: 7:09pm
|Re: Bishop Oyedepo Dedicates Winners' Chapel VGC, Lagos, Built By A Single Member by driand(m): 7:09pm
Investing in the gospel is a risk worth taking...
The anonymous person gas done well but if there is a single poor person in his entire family then he has done absolutely nothing worth commending
|Re: Bishop Oyedepo Dedicates Winners' Chapel VGC, Lagos, Built By A Single Member by Stdaviding(m): 7:10pm
I was here
|Re: Bishop Oyedepo Dedicates Winners' Chapel VGC, Lagos, Built By A Single Member by lazygal: 7:10pm
Statsocial:
1bn? From an individual ..please put religious sentiments aside and let's be realistic ..who ever built this need to checked so does oyedepo
|Re: Bishop Oyedepo Dedicates Winners' Chapel VGC, Lagos, Built By A Single Member by valgbo(m): 7:10pm
Na WA oh..... but that building can't be UpTo one billion Na
|Re: Bishop Oyedepo Dedicates Winners' Chapel VGC, Lagos, Built By A Single Member by martolux(m): 7:10pm
...........................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................Ah dont know what to say................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................
|Re: Bishop Oyedepo Dedicates Winners' Chapel VGC, Lagos, Built By A Single Member by Lordave: 7:11pm
The same jobless youths complaining of high rate of unemployment will come here to wholeheartedly laud this wasteful project.
1Billion naira factory or industry will employ not less than 500 people directly and indirectly, but trust OLEdepo to employ just as few as 15 persons if not less, to take charge of this 'pastorprenuerial' dome while millions are being remitted to his already filled bank accounts on weekly basis.
|Re: Bishop Oyedepo Dedicates Winners' Chapel VGC, Lagos, Built By A Single Member by CarlyX8(m): 7:11pm
wow
|Re: Bishop Oyedepo Dedicates Winners' Chapel VGC, Lagos, Built By A Single Member by YelloweWest: 7:11pm
Was the land up to 600million?? Cos that building can't cost more than 400million.
|Re: Bishop Oyedepo Dedicates Winners' Chapel VGC, Lagos, Built By A Single Member by coolestchris2(m): 7:11pm
church and 419
my design and the original
|Re: Bishop Oyedepo Dedicates Winners' Chapel VGC, Lagos, Built By A Single Member by Alariiwo: 7:11pm
SHAME!
|Re: Bishop Oyedepo Dedicates Winners' Chapel VGC, Lagos, Built By A Single Member by Amarabae(f): 7:11pm
internationalman:lols so funny
|Re: Bishop Oyedepo Dedicates Winners' Chapel VGC, Lagos, Built By A Single Member by davodyguy: 7:12pm
Interesting.
To be honest, 1 billion naira cost looks exaggerated. This building is not worth more 350-400million.
No way near a billion
And I think this part is ridiculous. So the place would be locked on Sundays and all members forced to come to Ota every Sunday? Sho?
So I'll leave VGC, drive past 7-8 intersections, pass by many churches and still Journey to Ota cause that's the only place I'll see God? Haba haha. Kilode?
Even Baba Adeboye will never force all members to come to camp on Sundays.
We can always find God everywhere and not until you travel far and wide.
House on the rock is in Ikate, City of David is in Oniru, This present house is in Lekki 1, God can be found in these churches, not until you leave VGC to Ota.
I'm a man of God, so I know what I'm saying
|Re: Bishop Oyedepo Dedicates Winners' Chapel VGC, Lagos, Built By A Single Member by lazygal: 7:12pm
BruncleZuma:
At the endall of them will die and leave the money for their kids to fight over fight thst will divided families or make them kill them selves then join their father ,6 feet below
|Re: Bishop Oyedepo Dedicates Winners' Chapel VGC, Lagos, Built By A Single Member by epospiky(m): 7:12pm
a good development for the church
