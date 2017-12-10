₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,925,805 members, 3,961,889 topics. Date: Sunday, 10 December 2017 at 07:38 PM

We’ll Expose Boko Haram Collaborators —army - Politics - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / We’ll Expose Boko Haram Collaborators —army (7030 Views)

Wike's Key Collaborators In Leaked Audio Unveiled By Sahara Reporters (Photos) / We’ll Expose Jonathan If EFCC Arrests Us — Ex-associates / We’ll Expose Jonathan If EFCC Arrests Us — Ex- Associates (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)

We’ll Expose Boko Haram Collaborators —army by ijustdey: 3:33pm
• SAYS ARMY CHIEF, BURATAI, NOT AMBUSED, WOUNDED BY TERRORISTS



Posted By Segun Adebayo


The Nigerian Army on Saturday vowed to expose those he described as political collaborators of Boko Haram terrorists, just as it denied an online publication that the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai was ambushed and wounded by Boko Haram.

In a statement released by Director, Army Public Relations, Brigadier General Sani Usman, the military said Buratai was not involved in any ambush on his way to pay courtesy visit on troops, adding that “there was no recent ambush against any of our troops anywhere, let alone the North-East.”

The army said it was closing in on the collaborators of the sect, adding that “we are closing in on the political Boko Haram terrorists and their collaborators. They will soon be exposed and the law will take its full course.”

The army noted that the troops were currently dealing decisive blows on the Boko Haram terrorists in the Lake Chad area, insisting that over 60 of the terrorists had either been captured or neutralised in the last three days. It insisted that there was no recent ambush against
any of its troops anywhere and urged the public to disregard the ambush story, pointing out that the Chief of Army Staff, who has been conducting his official duties, is hale and hearty.

The statement read:”No amount of mischief or campaign of calumny under any guise will distract Buratai from his determined efforst of leading a responsive Nigerian Army in the discharge of its constitutional roles.’’

Meanwhile, the Nigerian Air Force Air War College (NAFAWC) has graduated its second set of participants of Air War Course.

The Air War Course 2/2017 consisted of 19 senior military officers out of whom 16 were from the NAF, one from the Nigerian Army (NA) and 2 from the Nigerian Navy (NN).

The Course, which was inaugurated on June 16 2017, groomed the participants in airpower education and its application while preparing them to lead in the strategic environment with emphasis on the employment of airpower in both joint and independent operations.

During the ceremony, the Chief of the Air staff (CAS), Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, who was represented by the Chief of Training and Operations, Air Vice Marshal (AVM) Nurudeen Balogun, congratulated the participants on the successful completion of the Course. Speaking further, he urged them to bring to bear, the skills and lessons acquired during the Course with utmost sense of patriotism.


http://www.tribuneonlineng.com/well-expose-boko-haram-collaborators-army/


lalasticlala
Re: We’ll Expose Boko Haram Collaborators —army by limeta(f): 3:50pm
Keep fooling your selves with we will soon

45 Likes 1 Share

Re: We’ll Expose Boko Haram Collaborators —army by duduade: 3:52pm
We are tired of waiting for such reports

21 Likes 1 Share

Re: We’ll Expose Boko Haram Collaborators —army by extralargehead(m): 3:59pm
Political opponents have to beware, this man wants to rubbish someone.QED

27 Likes 1 Share

Re: We’ll Expose Boko Haram Collaborators —army by cyrilomoh: 4:08pm
Who is lying undecided

2 Likes

Re: We’ll Expose Boko Haram Collaborators —army by Atiku2019: 4:08pm
There was no ambush in Pulka -Gwoza road?


There was no Ambush in Damboa-Biu road?

There was no Ambush in Gwoza - Adamawa boundary?

6 Likes

Re: We’ll Expose Boko Haram Collaborators —army by funlord(m): 4:16pm
Tales we have heard before!

15 Likes

Re: We’ll Expose Boko Haram Collaborators —army by deji17: 4:25pm
Atiku o, I hope say you no follow join

2 Likes

Re: We’ll Expose Boko Haram Collaborators —army by FrancisDiote(m): 5:05pm
Why has it taking you so long to name collaborators?

Now we are about to go for election and you want to smear somebody's name.

Nigerians are wiser, APC had 4 years and messed it up and you want me to remain in the same spot for another 4 years?

Nigerians are wiser, not Obj, not Buhari can stop the emergence of Atiku Abubakar as the next president.

36 Likes

Re: We’ll Expose Boko Haram Collaborators —army by CharlotteFlair(f): 6:02pm
I dare them to touch Gov shettima.
Re: We’ll Expose Boko Haram Collaborators —army by lilfreezy: 6:19pm
Lol! I won't be surprised if they start mentioning people from PDP. APC and dirty politics na 5&6

15 Likes

Re: We’ll Expose Boko Haram Collaborators —army by heryurh(m): 6:19pm
Na the same thing we don dey hear since undecided

3 Likes

Re: We’ll Expose Boko Haram Collaborators —army by Paperwhite(m): 6:20pm
[/b]"The army said it was closing in on the collaborators of the sect, adding that “we are closing in on the political Boko Haram terrorists and their collaborators. They will soon be exposed and the law will take its full course.”[b] So you knew now that there are collaborator.Thought you guys said Jonathan invented BH Karma will keep hunting you all.
[/b]"a statement released by Director, Army Public Relations, Brigadier General Sani Usman, the military said Buratai was not involved in any ambush on his way to pay courtesy visit on troops, adding that “there was no recent ambush against any of our troops anywhere, let alone the North-East.”[b] Nigerian Army of lies. undecided

3 Likes 1 Share

Re: We’ll Expose Boko Haram Collaborators —army by whisper88(m): 6:20pm
Una see as man u defender carry leg uo grin grin
Re: We’ll Expose Boko Haram Collaborators —army by Paperwhite(m): 6:20pm
FrancisDiote:
Why has it taking you so long to name collaborators?

Now we are about to go for election and you want to smear somebody's name.

Nigerians are wiser, APC had 4 years and messed it up and you want me to remain in the same spot for another 4 years?

Nigerians are wiser, not Obj, not Buhari can stop the emergencse of Atiku Abubakar as the next president.
You mind the mumu. angry

1 Like

Re: We’ll Expose Boko Haram Collaborators —army by emmyquan: 6:20pm
..
Re: We’ll Expose Boko Haram Collaborators —army by BakireBulmaker: 6:21pm
Please do!

So who is trying to make the country ungovernable for Buhari (a core northerner) now?

Seems the army is under serious BH fire at this time.

May God help them.

2 Likes

Re: We’ll Expose Boko Haram Collaborators —army by fotadmowmend(m): 6:21pm
Oya mention Atiku....... APC scam

7 Likes

Re: We’ll Expose Boko Haram Collaborators —army by Humility017(m): 6:21pm
extralargehead:
Political opponents have to beware, this man wants to rubbish someone.QED
exactly....being that APC are so good in lies and blame game...many PDP members gonna be the target...mind you atiku I believe is not free from this insurgency issues....
watch how boko haram activities going to increase as the election draw close...

4 Likes

Re: We’ll Expose Boko Haram Collaborators —army by medicalcarter: 6:21pm
grin
limeta:
Keep fooling your selves with we will soon
Re: We’ll Expose Boko Haram Collaborators —army by ancisfrank(m): 6:21pm
we've been hearing this same sh** for some years now...

1 Like

Re: We’ll Expose Boko Haram Collaborators —army by manutdrichie(m): 6:21pm
Mttcheeeew
Re: We’ll Expose Boko Haram Collaborators —army by tico1212(m): 6:21pm
Oya start listing the names... Yeyenatu

1 Like

Re: We’ll Expose Boko Haram Collaborators —army by LMAyedun(m): 6:22pm
Ok
Re: We’ll Expose Boko Haram Collaborators —army by Oyindidi(f): 6:22pm
Go siddon for gutter joor

2 Likes

Re: We’ll Expose Boko Haram Collaborators —army by Isokowadoo: 6:22pm
BTW lai Muhmd And NA I am Fyndin it difficult to Pick wu annoys me most Wenver dey make a press Statement

6 Likes

Re: We’ll Expose Boko Haram Collaborators —army by onatisi(m): 6:23pm
after 2 years , they are still promising
na wa oo

2 Likes

Re: We’ll Expose Boko Haram Collaborators —army by zombieHUNTER: 6:23pm
Why the will?


Expose buhari already

1 Like

Re: We’ll Expose Boko Haram Collaborators —army by ollah1: 6:23pm
Election is coming so Nigerians are important again.

1 Like

Re: We’ll Expose Boko Haram Collaborators —army by ricsman(m): 6:23pm
so what are you wanting for
Re: We’ll Expose Boko Haram Collaborators —army by AleAirHub(m): 6:23pm
Stories Teller's abeg make una let us hear word jor angry angry

APC & their Lie's undecided

2 Likes

Re: We’ll Expose Boko Haram Collaborators —army by free2ryhme: 6:23pm
ijustdey:






• SAYS ARMY CHIEF, BURATAI, NOT AMBUSED, WOUNDED BY TERRORISTS






http://www.tribuneonlineng.com/well-expose-boko-haram-collaborators-army/







since the days of lord lugard the Nigeria Army has been saying this

make una expose if una wan expose no dey use Nigerians catch trips

Must you tell us what you want to do as if you have always told us what you have been doing

3 Likes 1 Share

(0) (1) (2) (Reply)

Oau Appoints Sunny Ade As A University Lecturer. / Obasanjo Threatens To Quit Pdp / Rivers Re-run: Inec To Receive Sensitive Materials Today

Viewing this topic: EdDave(m), Kamali(m), sucre2(m), carpmam, Fatherly, reel14(m), hajimutex1, Eagleword14(f), ABBEYsammy01(m), addemy, Absan86(m), Toneli, Olaabdul01, obojememe, engrchykae(m), mosho4all(m), CFAD, Bodmas60(m), buchitellem(m), Alpha2k(m), alatbaba1(m), naija2dabone(m), abhosts(m), Pat4t5, beejay247, anthonyug, donlemson(m), Melchizedek1(m), Ogaihe(m), Dauraking, iceland1, akfeas(m), oluwaseun8(m), yusuftaiwo2015, correctguy0900, ellex(m), amadasunfarm(m), iyamALBEN(m), vicdom(m), cimag, DrYeka, chieveboy(m), numbi, mmsen and 111 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 14
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.