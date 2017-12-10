Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / We’ll Expose Boko Haram Collaborators —army (7030 Views)

The Nigerian Army on Saturday vowed to expose those he described as political collaborators of Boko Haram terrorists, just as it denied an online publication that the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai was ambushed and wounded by Boko Haram.



In a statement released by Director, Army Public Relations, Brigadier General Sani Usman, the military said Buratai was not involved in any ambush on his way to pay courtesy visit on troops, adding that “there was no recent ambush against any of our troops anywhere, let alone the North-East.”



The army said it was closing in on the collaborators of the sect, adding that “we are closing in on the political Boko Haram terrorists and their collaborators. They will soon be exposed and the law will take its full course.”



The army noted that the troops were currently dealing decisive blows on the Boko Haram terrorists in the Lake Chad area, insisting that over 60 of the terrorists had either been captured or neutralised in the last three days. It insisted that there was no recent ambush against

any of its troops anywhere and urged the public to disregard the ambush story, pointing out that the Chief of Army Staff, who has been conducting his official duties, is hale and hearty.



The statement read:”No amount of mischief or campaign of calumny under any guise will distract Buratai from his determined efforst of leading a responsive Nigerian Army in the discharge of its constitutional roles.’’



Meanwhile, the Nigerian Air Force Air War College (NAFAWC) has graduated its second set of participants of Air War Course.



The Air War Course 2/2017 consisted of 19 senior military officers out of whom 16 were from the NAF, one from the Nigerian Army (NA) and 2 from the Nigerian Navy (NN).



The Course, which was inaugurated on June 16 2017, groomed the participants in airpower education and its application while preparing them to lead in the strategic environment with emphasis on the employment of airpower in both joint and independent operations.



During the ceremony, the Chief of the Air staff (CAS), Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, who was represented by the Chief of Training and Operations, Air Vice Marshal (AVM) Nurudeen Balogun, congratulated the participants on the successful completion of the Course. Speaking further, he urged them to bring to bear, the skills and lessons acquired during the Course with utmost sense of patriotism.



http://www.tribuneonlineng.com/well-expose-boko-haram-collaborators-army/





Political opponents have to beware, this man wants to rubbish someone.QED 27 Likes 1 Share

There was no ambush in Pulka -Gwoza road?





There was no Ambush in Damboa-Biu road?



There was no Ambush in Gwoza - Adamawa boundary? 6 Likes

Why has it taking you so long to name collaborators?



Now we are about to go for election and you want to smear somebody's name.



Nigerians are wiser, APC had 4 years and messed it up and you want me to remain in the same spot for another 4 years?



Nigerians are wiser, not Obj, not Buhari can stop the emergence of Atiku Abubakar as the next president. 36 Likes

Lol! I won't be surprised if they start mentioning people from PDP. APC and dirty politics na 5&6 15 Likes

[/b]"The army said it was closing in on the collaborators of the sect, adding that “we are closing in on the political Boko Haram terrorists and their collaborators. They will soon be exposed and the law will take its full course.”[b] So you knew now that there are collaborator.Thought you guys said Jonathan invented BH Karma will keep hunting you all.

[/b]"a statement released by Director, Army Public Relations, Brigadier General Sani Usman, the military said Buratai was not involved in any ambush on his way to pay courtesy visit on troops, adding that “there was no recent ambush against any of our troops anywhere, let alone the North-East.”[b] Nigerian Army of lies. So you knew now that there are collaborator.Thought you guys said Jonathan invented BHKarma will keep hunting you all.Nigerian Army of lies. 3 Likes 1 Share

Why has it taking you so long to name collaborators?



Now we are about to go for election and you want to smear somebody's name.



Nigerians are wiser, APC had 4 years and messed it up and you want me to remain in the same spot for another 4 years?



Nigerians are wiser, not Obj, not Buhari can stop the emergencse of Atiku Abubakar as the next president. You mind the mumu. You mind the mumu. 1 Like

Please do!



So who is trying to make the country ungovernable for Buhari (a core northerner) now?



Seems the army is under serious BH fire at this time.



May God help them. 2 Likes

Oya mention Atiku....... APC scam 7 Likes

Political opponents have to beware, this man wants to rubbish someone.QED exactly....being that APC are so good in lies and blame game...many PDP members gonna be the target...mind you atiku I believe is not free from this insurgency issues....

watch how boko haram activities going to increase as the election draw close... exactly....being that APC are so good in lies and blame game...many PDP members gonna be the target...mind you atiku I believe is not free from this insurgency issues....watch how boko haram activities going to increase as the election draw close... 4 Likes

Keep fooling your selves with we will soon

we've been hearing this same sh** for some years now... 1 Like

Oya start listing the names... Yeyenatu 1 Like

Why the will?





Expose buhari already 1 Like

Election is coming so Nigerians are important again. 1 Like

APC & their Lie's Stories Teller's abeg make una let us hear word jorAPC & their Lie's 2 Likes