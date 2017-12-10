₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|We’ll Expose Boko Haram Collaborators —army by ijustdey: 3:33pm
• SAYS ARMY CHIEF, BURATAI, NOT AMBUSED, WOUNDED BY TERRORISTS
Posted By Segun Adebayo
http://www.tribuneonlineng.com/well-expose-boko-haram-collaborators-army/
lalasticlala
|Re: We’ll Expose Boko Haram Collaborators —army by limeta(f): 3:50pm
Keep fooling your selves with we will soon
45 Likes 1 Share
|Re: We’ll Expose Boko Haram Collaborators —army by duduade: 3:52pm
We are tired of waiting for such reports
21 Likes 1 Share
|Re: We’ll Expose Boko Haram Collaborators —army by extralargehead(m): 3:59pm
Political opponents have to beware, this man wants to rubbish someone.QED
27 Likes 1 Share
|Re: We’ll Expose Boko Haram Collaborators —army by cyrilomoh: 4:08pm
Who is lying
2 Likes
|Re: We’ll Expose Boko Haram Collaborators —army by Atiku2019: 4:08pm
There was no ambush in Pulka -Gwoza road?
There was no Ambush in Damboa-Biu road?
There was no Ambush in Gwoza - Adamawa boundary?
6 Likes
|Re: We’ll Expose Boko Haram Collaborators —army by funlord(m): 4:16pm
Tales we have heard before!
15 Likes
|Re: We’ll Expose Boko Haram Collaborators —army by deji17: 4:25pm
Atiku o, I hope say you no follow join
2 Likes
|Re: We’ll Expose Boko Haram Collaborators —army by FrancisDiote(m): 5:05pm
Why has it taking you so long to name collaborators?
Now we are about to go for election and you want to smear somebody's name.
Nigerians are wiser, APC had 4 years and messed it up and you want me to remain in the same spot for another 4 years?
Nigerians are wiser, not Obj, not Buhari can stop the emergence of Atiku Abubakar as the next president.
36 Likes
|Re: We’ll Expose Boko Haram Collaborators —army by CharlotteFlair(f): 6:02pm
I dare them to touch Gov shettima.
|Re: We’ll Expose Boko Haram Collaborators —army by lilfreezy: 6:19pm
Lol! I won't be surprised if they start mentioning people from PDP. APC and dirty politics na 5&6
15 Likes
|Re: We’ll Expose Boko Haram Collaborators —army by heryurh(m): 6:19pm
Na the same thing we don dey hear since
3 Likes
|Re: We’ll Expose Boko Haram Collaborators —army by Paperwhite(m): 6:20pm
[/b]"The army said it was closing in on the collaborators of the sect, adding that “we are closing in on the political Boko Haram terrorists and their collaborators. They will soon be exposed and the law will take its full course.”[b] So you knew now that there are collaborator.Thought you guys said Jonathan invented BH Karma will keep hunting you all.
[/b]"a statement released by Director, Army Public Relations, Brigadier General Sani Usman, the military said Buratai was not involved in any ambush on his way to pay courtesy visit on troops, adding that “there was no recent ambush against any of our troops anywhere, let alone the North-East.”[b] Nigerian Army of lies.
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: We’ll Expose Boko Haram Collaborators —army by whisper88(m): 6:20pm
Una see as man u defender carry leg uo
|Re: We’ll Expose Boko Haram Collaborators —army by Paperwhite(m): 6:20pm
FrancisDiote:You mind the mumu.
1 Like
|Re: We’ll Expose Boko Haram Collaborators —army by emmyquan: 6:20pm
..
|Re: We’ll Expose Boko Haram Collaborators —army by BakireBulmaker: 6:21pm
Please do!
So who is trying to make the country ungovernable for Buhari (a core northerner) now?
Seems the army is under serious BH fire at this time.
May God help them.
2 Likes
|Re: We’ll Expose Boko Haram Collaborators —army by fotadmowmend(m): 6:21pm
Oya mention Atiku....... APC scam
7 Likes
|Re: We’ll Expose Boko Haram Collaborators —army by Humility017(m): 6:21pm
extralargehead:exactly....being that APC are so good in lies and blame game...many PDP members gonna be the target...mind you atiku I believe is not free from this insurgency issues....
watch how boko haram activities going to increase as the election draw close...
4 Likes
|Re: We’ll Expose Boko Haram Collaborators —army by medicalcarter: 6:21pm
limeta:
|Re: We’ll Expose Boko Haram Collaborators —army by ancisfrank(m): 6:21pm
we've been hearing this same sh** for some years now...
1 Like
|Re: We’ll Expose Boko Haram Collaborators —army by manutdrichie(m): 6:21pm
Mttcheeeew
|Re: We’ll Expose Boko Haram Collaborators —army by tico1212(m): 6:21pm
Oya start listing the names... Yeyenatu
1 Like
|Re: We’ll Expose Boko Haram Collaborators —army by LMAyedun(m): 6:22pm
Ok
|Re: We’ll Expose Boko Haram Collaborators —army by Oyindidi(f): 6:22pm
Go siddon for gutter joor
2 Likes
|Re: We’ll Expose Boko Haram Collaborators —army by Isokowadoo: 6:22pm
BTW lai Muhmd And NA I am Fyndin it difficult to Pick wu annoys me most Wenver dey make a press Statement
6 Likes
|Re: We’ll Expose Boko Haram Collaborators —army by onatisi(m): 6:23pm
after 2 years , they are still promising
na wa oo
2 Likes
|Re: We’ll Expose Boko Haram Collaborators —army by zombieHUNTER: 6:23pm
Why the will?
Expose buhari already
1 Like
|Re: We’ll Expose Boko Haram Collaborators —army by ollah1: 6:23pm
Election is coming so Nigerians are important again.
1 Like
|Re: We’ll Expose Boko Haram Collaborators —army by ricsman(m): 6:23pm
so what are you wanting for
|Re: We’ll Expose Boko Haram Collaborators —army by AleAirHub(m): 6:23pm
Stories Teller's abeg make una let us hear word jor
APC & their Lie's
2 Likes
|Re: We’ll Expose Boko Haram Collaborators —army by free2ryhme: 6:23pm
ijustdey:
since the days of lord lugard the Nigeria Army has been saying this
make una expose if una wan expose no dey use Nigerians catch trips
Must you tell us what you want to do as if you have always told us what you have been doing
3 Likes 1 Share
