Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Education / Photos From The Center Of Excellence Of A.B.U. Zaria (17505 Views)

Pictures From A.B.U -CBN Multi-billion Naira Centre Of Excellence / Suraj Shuaibu, The Best Graduating Medical Student From A.B.U Zaria / Medical Students Write Exams In A.B.U Zaria This Way (Photo) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

The ABU center of excellence, was donated and commissioned by the CBN on the 8th of December 2017. The project was executed by the CBN as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility. The CBN has completed/ongoing projects in several universities all across the Nation. Including Unilag, UI and Uniport to mention a few.



See photos below. 2 Likes 3 Shares

The CoE is a post graduate Faculty together with Hostel buildings. its objectives are categorized into three areas: teaching, intellectual contribution, and service. 2 Likes

cool 1 Like 1 Share

The facility consists of:



1. Generators



2. Auditorium



4. AC chillers



5. Hostel Block



6. Entrance monument



7. Fire fighting equipment



8. Lounge e.t.c 4 Likes

Me sitting in the middle of a thread like 5 Likes

.... 1 Like

..... 1 Like

This is nice 3 Likes

ABU i am proud of you! 10 Likes 2 Shares

Beautiful 4 Likes

Nice one 2 Likes

Seen. Overhype school 1 Like

Nezy4Real:

ABU i am proud of you! see thier product, we know them! see thier product, we know them!

Tue building is cool nice facilities but if you go there in two years time you will find most of the building in miserable state

naija is great

we just they commonalize everything 2 Likes

Forget all these facilities, the only thing ABU has contributed to this country is producing the highest numbers of corrupt politicians. Not one academic achievement, not a single one. 13 Likes 1 Share

if No then fvck it. does passing through the school with all these facilities gurantee one a job after graduationif No then fvck it.

2 years from now, it would be in a state of rot.

That's North 2 Likes

This exact same structure with the same design was being built in UNN Enugu campus. Can someone update us on if it has been completed? 3 Likes

This is really cool.....

All aspirant and student writing exam(waec or neco) should check my signature

SmartByki:

This exact same structure with the same design was being built in UNN Enugu campus. Can someone update us on if it has been completed? i knew i've seen a resemblance sumwhere..u jxt reminded me where i saw it, in UNEC..



The one in UNEC is still in progress!! i knew i've seen a resemblance sumwhere..u jxt reminded me where i saw it, in UNEC..The one in UNEC is still in progress!! 7 Likes

we can even afford to build the Chrysler edifice but caaan wee maintainn it? this will most likely start to deteriorate badly in the next six to eight months. 1 Like

Yahooplusplus:

Seen. Overhype school what's your Alma mater? what's your Alma mater? 3 Likes

this is a very good development in Abu ...

applaudise!!!

geozone:

we can even afford to build the Chrysler edifice but caaan wee maintainn it? this will most likely start to deteriorate badly in the next six to eight months. FUNNY HOW IF YOU HAVE VISITED ABU, YOU WILL KNOW THEY DO A GOOD JOB MAINTAINING THEIR STRUCTURES. 1 Like

wisino1:

Tue building is cool nice facilities but if you go there in two years time you will find most of the building in miserable state

prophet speaks prophet speaks

Naturally ahead!



ABU with their giant concrete structures.. How about some modern aesthetically pleasing buildings? 2 Likes

mercy0008:

FUNNY HOW IF YOU HAVE VISITED ABU, YOU WILL KNOW THEY DO A GOOD JOB MAINTAINING THEIR STRUCTURES. I wonder how some people reason

They just stay behind their keyboards dropping fallacies in the name of painting a place black. No one has time for destroying things when you have books to read.

When you have time, that's when you engage in cultism and other destructive vices. I wonder how some people reasonThey just stay behind their keyboards dropping fallacies in the name of painting a place black. No one has time for destroying things when you have books to read.When you have time, that's when you engage in cultism and other destructive vices.

Souljeezy:



i knew i've seen a resemblance sumwhere..u jxt reminded me where i saw it, in UNEC..



The one in UNEC is still in progress!!

that exact same structure has also been built in UI.

I think CBN is building it in most federal schools and it is not peculiar to ABU only that exact same structure has also been built in UI.I think CBN is building it in most federal schools and it is not peculiar to ABU only 1 Like

mercy0008:

FUNNY HOW IF YOU HAVE VISITED ABU, YOU WILL KNOW THEY DO A GOOD JOB MAINTAINING THEIR STRUCTURES.

perhaps its changed but not what i remember. used to be extremely dirty with dilapidated structures. talking about Samaru campus perhaps its changed but not what i remember. used to be extremely dirty with dilapidated structures. talking about Samaru campus