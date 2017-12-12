₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Photos From The Center Of Excellence Of A.B.U. Zaria by EnkayDezign: 4:24pm On Dec 10
The ABU center of excellence, was donated and commissioned by the CBN on the 8th of December 2017. The project was executed by the CBN as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility. The CBN has completed/ongoing projects in several universities all across the Nation. Including Unilag, UI and Uniport to mention a few.
See photos below.
|Re: Photos From The Center Of Excellence Of A.B.U. Zaria by EnkayDezign: 4:28pm On Dec 10
The CoE is a post graduate Faculty together with Hostel buildings. its objectives are categorized into three areas: teaching, intellectual contribution, and service.
|Re: Photos From The Center Of Excellence Of A.B.U. Zaria by Rihsabmohd(m): 4:30pm On Dec 10
|Re: Photos From The Center Of Excellence Of A.B.U. Zaria by EnkayDezign: 4:32pm On Dec 10
The facility consists of:
1. Generators
2. Auditorium
4. AC chillers
5. Hostel Block
6. Entrance monument
7. Fire fighting equipment
8. Lounge e.t.c
|Re: Photos From The Center Of Excellence Of A.B.U. Zaria by malware: 4:32pm On Dec 10
Me sitting in the middle of a thread like
|Re: Photos From The Center Of Excellence Of A.B.U. Zaria by EnkayDezign: 4:33pm On Dec 10
|Re: Photos From The Center Of Excellence Of A.B.U. Zaria by EnkayDezign: 4:34pm On Dec 10
|Re: Photos From The Center Of Excellence Of A.B.U. Zaria by Oblitz(m): 4:37pm On Dec 10
This is nice
|Re: Photos From The Center Of Excellence Of A.B.U. Zaria by Nezy4Real(m): 5:20pm On Dec 10
ABU i am proud of you!
|Re: Photos From The Center Of Excellence Of A.B.U. Zaria by tstx(m): 5:52pm On Dec 10
|Re: Photos From The Center Of Excellence Of A.B.U. Zaria by sbashir10: 7:35pm On Dec 10
|Re: Photos From The Center Of Excellence Of A.B.U. Zaria by Yahooplusplus: 7:54pm On Dec 10
|Re: Photos From The Center Of Excellence Of A.B.U. Zaria by Yahooplusplus: 7:57pm On Dec 10
Nezy4Real:see thier product, we know them!
|Re: Photos From The Center Of Excellence Of A.B.U. Zaria by wisino1(m): 8:09pm On Dec 10
Tue building is cool nice facilities but if you go there in two years time you will find most of the building in miserable state
|Re: Photos From The Center Of Excellence Of A.B.U. Zaria by saraki2019(m): 8:10pm On Dec 10
we just they commonalize everything
|Re: Photos From The Center Of Excellence Of A.B.U. Zaria by Hozier: 8:22pm On Dec 10
Forget all these facilities, the only thing ABU has contributed to this country is producing the highest numbers of corrupt politicians. Not one academic achievement, not a single one.
|Re: Photos From The Center Of Excellence Of A.B.U. Zaria by way2much: 8:30pm On Dec 10
does passing through the school with all these facilities gurantee one a job after graduation if No then fvck it.
|Re: Photos From The Center Of Excellence Of A.B.U. Zaria by tobloj(m): 9:45pm On Dec 10
2 years from now, it would be in a state of rot.
|Re: Photos From The Center Of Excellence Of A.B.U. Zaria by Alexander07(m): 11:27pm On Dec 10
|Re: Photos From The Center Of Excellence Of A.B.U. Zaria by SmartByki(m): 12:39am On Dec 11
This exact same structure with the same design was being built in UNN Enugu campus. Can someone update us on if it has been completed?
|Re: Photos From The Center Of Excellence Of A.B.U. Zaria by iamdannyfc(m): 12:52am On Dec 11
This is really cool.....
All aspirant and student writing exam(waec or neco) should check my signature
|Re: Photos From The Center Of Excellence Of A.B.U. Zaria by Souljeezy(m): 2:03am On Dec 11
SmartByki:i knew i've seen a resemblance sumwhere..u jxt reminded me where i saw it, in UNEC..
The one in UNEC is still in progress!!
|Re: Photos From The Center Of Excellence Of A.B.U. Zaria by geozone: 5:41am On Dec 11
we can even afford to build the Chrysler edifice but caaan wee maintainn it? this will most likely start to deteriorate badly in the next six to eight months.
|Re: Photos From The Center Of Excellence Of A.B.U. Zaria by babablogger: 5:46am On Dec 11
Yahooplusplus:what's your Alma mater?
|Re: Photos From The Center Of Excellence Of A.B.U. Zaria by psalmhorah(m): 7:30am On Dec 11
this is a very good development in Abu ...
|Re: Photos From The Center Of Excellence Of A.B.U. Zaria by mercy0008(f): 8:45am On Dec 11
FUNNY HOW IF YOU HAVE VISITED ABU, YOU WILL KNOW THEY DO A GOOD JOB MAINTAINING THEIR STRUCTURES.
geozone:
|Re: Photos From The Center Of Excellence Of A.B.U. Zaria by lereinter(m): 8:45am On Dec 11
wisino1:
|Re: Photos From The Center Of Excellence Of A.B.U. Zaria by Imarnuel04(m): 8:55am On Dec 11
ABU with their giant concrete structures.. How about some modern aesthetically pleasing buildings?
|Re: Photos From The Center Of Excellence Of A.B.U. Zaria by encryptjay(m): 9:18am On Dec 11
mercy0008:I wonder how some people reason
They just stay behind their keyboards dropping fallacies in the name of painting a place black. No one has time for destroying things when you have books to read.
When you have time, that's when you engage in cultism and other destructive vices.
|Re: Photos From The Center Of Excellence Of A.B.U. Zaria by timay(m): 9:30am On Dec 11
Souljeezy:
that exact same structure has also been built in UI.
I think CBN is building it in most federal schools and it is not peculiar to ABU only
|Re: Photos From The Center Of Excellence Of A.B.U. Zaria by geozone: 10:10am On Dec 11
mercy0008:
perhaps its changed but not what i remember. used to be extremely dirty with dilapidated structures. talking about Samaru campus
|Re: Photos From The Center Of Excellence Of A.B.U. Zaria by christejames(m): 11:14am On Dec 11
SmartByki:
You are right!
I was about to say the same thing. The structures are of the same archetype... Even the name is also Centre of Excellence but I don't know if it's CBN that is funding it.
I don't have the pictures for that of UNN at UNEC.
