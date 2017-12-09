Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Education / Pictures From A.B.U -CBN Multi-billion Naira Centre Of Excellence (4224 Views)

A.B.U Zaria 2017/2018 Post-UTME Screening Guidelines And Examination Dates / Suraj Shuaibu, The Best Graduating Medical Student From A.B.U Zaria / Medical Students Write Exams In A.B.U Zaria This Way (Photo) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

The Central Bank of Nigeria officially handed over and commissioned the Muliti Billion Naira centre of excellence in The Great Ahmadu Bello University Zaria. The project started in 2009 with an initial completion period of 4 years but was not completed until recently. It comprises of Lecture halls, classes, library, hotel (rooms) and offices.

The building will house the Ahmadu Bello Business School(Department of Accounting, Business administration, Insurance, Economics)

More pictures

...

----

Nice one our Ipob bloda is coming to invade this trend with"our oil money" meanwhile the CBN governor is their son. 9 Likes

Beautiful 4 Likes

damn!!! so beautiful

,,,

lalasticlala show the world A.B.U is naturally ahead 1 Like

Nice one, this kinda stuffs happens when you have a strong and reliable alumni association, not just the ones producing musician and actors 4 Likes

This is awesome,i love the structure....A.B.U carry go...,picture studio don set for people...,if i may ask who are those rooms meant for?? 1 Like

I just hope that they will be able to maintain the structure. 3 Likes 1 Share

Wonderful. I haven't even seen it, though I do have my lectures in samaru campus

Obas101:

Wonderful. I haven't even seen it, though I do have my lectures in samaru campus the structure is behind drama village along PG sch road Samaru campus. the structure is behind drama village along PG sch road Samaru campus.

Make sense, I wonder how much they are going to quote for this structure

Nice Structure

we're suffering in the east. This is so unfair we're suffering in the east. This is so unfair

Meaning of ya pictures?

Oil money working in the North.

They should Focus more on Academic Performance than this. It is expected of a University claimed to be the best.

University of nigeria enugu campus has a structure that looks like this,although its still a work in progress....



Nice one

Why A.B.U Zaria?

click like for ABU 6 Likes

Tasteless architecture sorry, poor execution, furniture look frail and lack harmony with the space, more like after thought. No justification to both the money spent and this hype.... My2cents 3 Likes

Good structure, Good environment will help bring out the best in the students. CBN, replicate this in other institution or at least one in a top university in each senatorial zone. Nice job.

ndat:

the structure is behind drama village along PG sch road Samaru campus. Are they moving business school from Kongo to samaru campus or what? Are they moving business school from Kongo to samaru campus or what?

Hedonistically:

Why A.B.U Zaria? Una must always get conspiracy theories,and BTW Zaria is not in kano,but Kaduna...



So I think they were just doing something good for the university,not everything has to be tribalised. Una must always get conspiracy theories,and BTW Zaria is not in kano,but Kaduna...So I think they were just doing something good for the university,not everything has to be tribalised.

Corporate social responsibility





Some people dont know dat CBN has CSR

Poor maintainance will still finish the project. And why putting up the deputy directors name, or just because it was initiated by SLS, they don't want the current governor to take the glory. 1 Like

CBN please come help my UDUS...we gat no senate building