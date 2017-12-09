₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,925,015 members, 3,959,242 topics. Date: Saturday, 09 December 2017 at 07:51 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Education / Pictures From A.B.U -CBN Multi-billion Naira Centre Of Excellence (4224 Views)
A.B.U Zaria 2017/2018 Post-UTME Screening Guidelines And Examination Dates / Suraj Shuaibu, The Best Graduating Medical Student From A.B.U Zaria / Medical Students Write Exams In A.B.U Zaria This Way (Photo) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Pictures From A.B.U -CBN Multi-billion Naira Centre Of Excellence by elhafeez(m): 4:16pm On Dec 08
The Central Bank of Nigeria officially handed over and commissioned the Muliti Billion Naira centre of excellence in The Great Ahmadu Bello University Zaria. The project started in 2009 with an initial completion period of 4 years but was not completed until recently. It comprises of Lecture halls, classes, library, hotel (rooms) and offices.
The building will house the Ahmadu Bello Business School(Department of Accounting, Business administration, Insurance, Economics)
|Re: Pictures From A.B.U -CBN Multi-billion Naira Centre Of Excellence by elhafeez(m): 4:19pm On Dec 08
More pictures
|Re: Pictures From A.B.U -CBN Multi-billion Naira Centre Of Excellence by elhafeez(m): 4:22pm On Dec 08
...
|Re: Pictures From A.B.U -CBN Multi-billion Naira Centre Of Excellence by elhafeez(m): 4:32pm On Dec 08
----
|Re: Pictures From A.B.U -CBN Multi-billion Naira Centre Of Excellence by olasaad(f): 4:59pm On Dec 08
Nice one our Ipob bloda is coming to invade this trend with"our oil money" meanwhile the CBN governor is their son.
9 Likes
|Re: Pictures From A.B.U -CBN Multi-billion Naira Centre Of Excellence by encryptjay(m): 5:27pm On Dec 08
Beautiful
4 Likes
|Re: Pictures From A.B.U -CBN Multi-billion Naira Centre Of Excellence by hazan041: 5:49pm On Dec 08
damn!!! so beautiful
|Re: Pictures From A.B.U -CBN Multi-billion Naira Centre Of Excellence by peacenaija(m): 6:32pm On Dec 08
,,,
|Re: Pictures From A.B.U -CBN Multi-billion Naira Centre Of Excellence by elhafeez(m): 8:27pm On Dec 08
lalasticlala show the world A.B.U is naturally ahead
1 Like
|Re: Pictures From A.B.U -CBN Multi-billion Naira Centre Of Excellence by sbashir10: 9:19pm On Dec 08
Nice one, this kinda stuffs happens when you have a strong and reliable alumni association, not just the ones producing musician and actors
4 Likes
|Re: Pictures From A.B.U -CBN Multi-billion Naira Centre Of Excellence by Hardrock1(m): 9:32pm On Dec 08
This is awesome,i love the structure....A.B.U carry go...,picture studio don set for people...,if i may ask who are those rooms meant for??
1 Like
|Re: Pictures From A.B.U -CBN Multi-billion Naira Centre Of Excellence by youngsahito(m): 10:43pm On Dec 08
I just hope that they will be able to maintain the structure.
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Pictures From A.B.U -CBN Multi-billion Naira Centre Of Excellence by Obas101(m): 6:19am
Wonderful. I haven't even seen it, though I do have my lectures in samaru campus
|Re: Pictures From A.B.U -CBN Multi-billion Naira Centre Of Excellence by ndat(m): 6:42am
Obas101:the structure is behind drama village along PG sch road Samaru campus.
|Re: Pictures From A.B.U -CBN Multi-billion Naira Centre Of Excellence by itsandi(m): 7:12am
Make sense, I wonder how much they are going to quote for this structure
|Re: Pictures From A.B.U -CBN Multi-billion Naira Centre Of Excellence by Atiku2019: 7:13am
Nice Structure
|Re: Pictures From A.B.U -CBN Multi-billion Naira Centre Of Excellence by romeoetin(m): 7:15am
we're suffering in the east. This is so unfair
|Re: Pictures From A.B.U -CBN Multi-billion Naira Centre Of Excellence by tolumizzy(m): 7:15am
Meaning of ya pictures?
|Re: Pictures From A.B.U -CBN Multi-billion Naira Centre Of Excellence by Jjc2000(m): 7:15am
Oil money working in the North.
|Re: Pictures From A.B.U -CBN Multi-billion Naira Centre Of Excellence by bobaydavid: 7:15am
They should Focus more on Academic Performance than this. It is expected of a University claimed to be the best.
|Re: Pictures From A.B.U -CBN Multi-billion Naira Centre Of Excellence by Souljeezy(m): 7:17am
University of nigeria enugu campus has a structure that looks like this,although its still a work in progress....
Nice one
|Re: Pictures From A.B.U -CBN Multi-billion Naira Centre Of Excellence by Hedonistically: 7:17am
Why A.B.U Zaria?
|Re: Pictures From A.B.U -CBN Multi-billion Naira Centre Of Excellence by vicola0281: 7:18am
click like for ABU
6 Likes
|Re: Pictures From A.B.U -CBN Multi-billion Naira Centre Of Excellence by MrEdimulo82(m): 7:20am
Tasteless architecture sorry, poor execution, furniture look frail and lack harmony with the space, more like after thought. No justification to both the money spent and this hype.... My2cents
3 Likes
|Re: Pictures From A.B.U -CBN Multi-billion Naira Centre Of Excellence by kerry57: 7:21am
Good structure, Good environment will help bring out the best in the students. CBN, replicate this in other institution or at least one in a top university in each senatorial zone. Nice job.
|Re: Pictures From A.B.U -CBN Multi-billion Naira Centre Of Excellence by Quality20(m): 7:22am
ndat:Are they moving business school from Kongo to samaru campus or what?
|Re: Pictures From A.B.U -CBN Multi-billion Naira Centre Of Excellence by deco22(m): 7:23am
Hedonistically:Una must always get conspiracy theories,and BTW Zaria is not in kano,but Kaduna...
So I think they were just doing something good for the university,not everything has to be tribalised.
|Re: Pictures From A.B.U -CBN Multi-billion Naira Centre Of Excellence by DaudaAbu(m): 7:23am
Corporate social responsibility
Some people dont know dat CBN has CSR
|Re: Pictures From A.B.U -CBN Multi-billion Naira Centre Of Excellence by wildwest22: 7:23am
Poor maintainance will still finish the project. And why putting up the deputy directors name, or just because it was initiated by SLS, they don't want the current governor to take the glory.
1 Like
|Re: Pictures From A.B.U -CBN Multi-billion Naira Centre Of Excellence by Ycmia: 7:25am
CBN please come help my UDUS...we gat no senate building
|Re: Pictures From A.B.U -CBN Multi-billion Naira Centre Of Excellence by DoTheNeedful: 7:26am
MrEdimulo82:
This comment is as ugly and dry as its poster.
2 Likes
Delsu Post Ume / Varsities Banned From Charging Fees For Post-ume Tests / Why Cambridge A/level Winning With Diploma Students
Viewing this topic: segneyukk(m), Ebulonse(m), smartlawochetin, Arcay(m), oladayo63(m), quadraheem, decasey(m), yeyeboi(m), mrphysics(m), Ajaodolapo(m), edge2, Lekmusic, sorzy1(m), johnisaola(m), amojis(m), ajulu8000, lalo128, meetmonde(m), NafeesaAA(f), iukpe, donwalexy4148(m), carluva(m), Sanctecosma(m), FriendNG, ganja06(m), Holluwaphlexy(m), Benite, tiso222(m), Aburumah75, TinwotFarm1(m), Kassidy4luv(m), MrsDot(f), hypertension(m), shakuur(m), offegas(m), bidahjay, CHOPUP411(m), dragondeji, coolphemie07(m), johnbosco97(m), missyQween(f), MrEdimulo82(m), DMathematical, mekzyjoe(m), dech2003, bigjay01(m), Yakson09, michlins, screamng, ThatQuietGuy, josh199496, dhestiney(m), PhilAmadeus, Bari22(m), bema6737(m), Magomago007 and 128 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 26