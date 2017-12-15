₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Reminder: Ruling On Congratulating Non Muslim On Their Festival Celebration by yazach: 5:52pm On Dec 10
Question:
What is the ruling on congratulating the disbelievers on their celebration e.g Christmas ? And how do we respond to them if they greet us with it.
And is it permissible to go to the places where they are having celebrations for that purpose. And does the person (Muslim) take a sin if he does the aforementioned without any intent? Rather he only does it being courteous, or due to shyness or due to being put in an awkward situation, or due to some other reasons. And is it permissible to resemble them in this?
Answer:
Congratulating the disbelievers on their Christmas celebration or other than that from their religious holidays is not permissible according to the consensus. As was related by Ibn Al Qayyim, may Allah have mercy upon him, in his book The ruling on the people beneath the Muslim protection [Ahkham Ad Dhimmah — أحكام أهل الذمة] when he said:
“As for congratulating the disbelievers for their religious ceremonies that have kufr (disbelief) attached to it, then it is not permissible according to the consensus. For example congratulating them for their holidays or their fasts, so the person says, ‘May you have a bless holiday’, or he wishes them well for their holiday or something like that. So this, if the one who says it escapes from falling into kufr (disbelief), is (still) from the impermissible things. And it is on the same level as congratulating them for prostrating to the cross. Rather it is a greater sin with Allah. And it is a more severe abomination than to congratulate them for drinking alcohol and killing someone, committing illegal sexual intercourse and things of this nature. And many of the people who don’t have any religion (or respect for the religion) fall into this. And he doesn’t know the ugliness (evil) of what he has done. So whoever congratulates a person for committing sins, or innovations, or disbelief, then he has exposed himself to the hate, wrath (anger) of Allah.”
End of the Shaykh’s (Ibn Al Qayyim) speech may Allah have mercy upon him.
Shaykh Uthaymeen continues:
So congratulating the disbelievers on the religious holidays is not permissible, as shown by the proof brought by Ibn Al Qayyim. Because in it, (congratulating the kufar on their religious holidays) is an approval for what they are upon from their kufr ceremonies, and showing them that you are please with it. Even if the person is not pleased with the actual kufr itself, it is also not permissible for the Muslim to be pleased with kufr ceremonies, or to congratulate them for it. Because Allah the Exalted is not pleased with that, as Allah the Exalted says,
“If you disbelieve, then verily, Allah is not in need of you, He likes not disbelief for His slaves. And if you are grateful (by being believers), He is pleased therewith for you.”
(Surah Az Zumar, Chapter 39 verse 7)
And the Exalted says,
“This day, I have perfected your religion for you, completed My Favor upon you, and have chosen for you Islam as your religion.”
(Surah Al Ma'idah, Chapter 5 verse 3)
So congratulating them with this is not permissible whether this person is your co worker or not. So if they greet us with their holiday greeting we don’t respond to them with it, because it’s not our holiday, and they are holidays that Allah is not pleased with, and because it is something that is either innovated in their religion, or it was legislated but has since been abrogated by the deen of Islam that which Muhammad peace and blessing be upon him, was sent with to all of the creation. And He (Allah) says about it (Islam)
“And whoever seeks a religion other than Islam, it will never be accepted of him, and in the Hereafter he will be one of the losers”
(Surah Ale Imran, Chapter 3 verse 85)
And for the Muslim to accept their invitations to these occasions (holiday celebrations) is haram. (Impermissible) Because this is worst than congratulating them with it, because this would entail participating with them in this. Also it is haram for the Muslim to imitate the disbelievers by establishing celebrations for these occasions, or to exchanges gifts, or
to distribute sweets, or trays of food, or to stop work or anything like this. Due to the statement of the Prophet (ﷺ)
“Whoever imitates a people is from them”
[Narrated by Abu Dawood in his Sunan, no. 3512; Classed as saheeh by Shaykh al-Albaani in Irwa’ al-Ghaleel, 2691].
Shaykhul Islam Ibn Taymiyyah said in his book,
“Follow the straight path and oppose the path to the fire,” Imitating them in some of their celebration causes happiness in their hearts for what they are upon from false hood. And it is possible that this might encourage them to take advantage of this opportunity to humiliate the weak minded”.
End of his (Shaykhul Islam ibn Taymiyyah’s) speech. May Allah have mercy upon him.
And whoever does anything from this is a sinner. And it is the same whether he did it being courteous, or seeking friendship, or due to shyness, or any other reason, because this is from being deceitful in the deen of Allah. And this is from the reasons that reinforce the psyche of the disbelievers and to make them proud of their deen.
— Shaykh Saalih ibn Uthaymeen (rahimahullaah)
[The above is a summary translation of a post taken from sahab.net. Translated by Rasheed Estes Barbee
|Re: Reminder: Ruling On Congratulating Non Muslim On Their Festival Celebration by Fundamentalist: 10:54pm On Dec 10
Good post . A lot of orientalist Muslims will not like this post
|Re: Reminder: Ruling On Congratulating Non Muslim On Their Festival Celebration by AlBaqir(m): 11:30am On Dec 11
AN ALTERNATIVE BALANCED FATWA
AlBaqir:
www.nairaland.com/2061345/fatwa-muslims-congratulating-non-muslims-holidays
|Re: Reminder: Ruling On Congratulating Non Muslim On Their Festival Celebration by Rashduct4luv(m): 5:17pm On Dec 11
Fundamentalist:
Truly you are on point!
|Re: Reminder: Ruling On Congratulating Non Muslim On Their Festival Celebration by drakeli: 3:56pm On Dec 12
yazach:What about Happy New Year! I hope you know celebrating new year 2018 is celebrating two thousand and eighteen years after the birth of Jesus? Technically, it’s not a Muslim celebration and new year. But you can shout it on roof top that you are in 2017 or 2018. Don’t you see any problem with that as a Muslim acknowledging Christian calendar. So, you need to start writing your own date henceforth using Islamic calendar. Failure to do that is participating in recognizing Christian new year and acknowledgment of its celebration. Hypocrisy of the highest order.
|Re: Reminder: Ruling On Congratulating Non Muslim On Their Festival Celebration by sorextee(m): 7:32pm On Dec 12
So we that wish u guys happy Ramadan nko?
And im quite sure ur president will wish us a happy xmas too. U guys can like to sow a seed of discord sha. It is well. So Na pple like una dey throwey food wey Christians give una during festive periods..
If thats d case, those Muslim beggars knocking our door to beg for food(even during our festive season), are u trying to say Allah is not pleased with dem?
Or what did Mohammed say, concerning beggars asking unbelievers for food and alms?
|Re: Reminder: Ruling On Congratulating Non Muslim On Their Festival Celebration by yazach: 6:33pm On Dec 13
drakeli:
Did I see you typing Christian calendar?
Mr man nothing like Christian Calendar it is Gregorian
|Re: Reminder: Ruling On Congratulating Non Muslim On Their Festival Celebration by yazach: 6:40pm On Dec 13
sorextee:
Guy honestly this is not hatred, it is just part of what we are not to do as a Muslim and you as a Christian have something you are forbade to do together with Muslims(e.g: you cannot offer Solat in the Mosque), You also can not prostrate to Ogun with Idol worshipers
We can eat your food in as much that it is not Christmas food (Some Christians doesn't even belief in it so the will never celebrate it)
We can do so many things with Christians
|Re: Reminder: Ruling On Congratulating Non Muslim On Their Festival Celebration by yazach: 7:10pm On Dec 13
AlBaqir:
إِنَّ الَّذِينَ فَرَّقُوا دِينَهُمْ وَكَانُوا شِيَعًا لَّسْتَ مِنْهُمْ فِي شَيْءٍ ۚ إِنَّمَا أَمْرُهُمْ إِلَى اللَّهِ ثُمَّ يُنَبِّئُهُم بِمَا كَانُوا يَفْعَلُونَ (159)
|Re: Reminder: Ruling On Congratulating Non Muslim On Their Festival Celebration by AlBaqir(m): 8:23pm On Dec 13
yazach:
# Your intention using the verse exactly is what?
Note: That alternative fatwa where it is allowed to greet Christian during their festive, is 100% from a well respected Ahlu Sunnah scholar.
|Re: Reminder: Ruling On Congratulating Non Muslim On Their Festival Celebration by drakeli: 8:34pm On Dec 13
yazach:When Muslims want to rationalize what they want to accept, they will start twisting and twisting to make it more appealing and acceptable to their conscience.
You don’t even know where the word Gregorian came from. Thank you for at least admitting that it’s called Gregorian before I tell you why it’s called that.
You can pretend not to see the truth maybe that will help you appease your conscience. Gregorian calendar is a Christian calendar introduced by Catholic Pope Gregory Xlll in the Vatican (not by one imam in Mecca), hence named Gregorian calendar. He created the calendar to conform with certain Christian event observations. Especially catholic. . It's a yearly count of the years after the birth of Jesus Christ. Whether you like it or not, we are in 2017AD going to 2018AD. AD means ano domini. It’s a Latin word which means “ in the year of our Lord”.
We have had 200AD, 654AD, 1342AD. This is 2017AD.
Continue to celebrate new year, the year of our Lord. Write your date of birth using the format of the “year of our Lord”. Don’t you see any problem with that? Tell people you are going to 2018 ( the year of our Lord) and not 1456 or whatever (Islamic own) while deceiving yourself that you don’t want to congratulate for the birth of our Lord. Hypocrites everywhere.
|Re: Reminder: Ruling On Congratulating Non Muslim On Their Festival Celebration by yazach: 4:07am On Dec 14
AlBaqir:
إِنَّ الَّذِينَ فَرَّقُوا دِينَهُمْ وَكَانُوا شِيَعًا لَّسْتَ مِنْهُمْ فِي شَيْءٍ ۚ إِنَّمَا أَمْرُهُمْ إِلَى اللَّهِ ثُمَّ يُنَبِّئُهُم بِمَا كَانُوا يَفْعَلُونَ (159)
|Re: Reminder: Ruling On Congratulating Non Muslim On Their Festival Celebration by yazach: 4:08am On Dec 14
drakeli:
sit down nothing like Christian calendar. Bitter truth
|Re: Reminder: Ruling On Congratulating Non Muslim On Their Festival Celebration by drakeli: 1:06pm On Dec 14
yazach:Is that all the defense you have to dispute it that you are not using Christian calendar? Mehn... you can do better. Your defense is superficial, just on the face value. I have told you about the origin of the calendar you are using.
Is it the name you have issues with ? We can call it anything we want. Gregory is a Christian name? Maybe it’s Muslim. while We Christians know that’s what it is and why we created it. You can keep up living in self denial to appease your conscience. Islamic hypocrisy. Everything that has it’s root in Islam is Islamic this is Islamic that. The calendar you are using has it’s root in Christianity. Created by the church under the pope. Used for counting the years of our Lord and not the year Muhammed fled Medina. Used for centuries by christiandom to commemorate catholic/Christian annual observations and festivals before Islamic countries ever had a taste of western civilization. So my advice to you is, stop counting the years after the birth of our Lord and stop using its date format please. Until then, no one should take you seriously. Deal with it.
|Re: Reminder: Ruling On Congratulating Non Muslim On Their Festival Celebration by yazach: 7:10pm On Dec 14
drakeli:
What is it exactly that Christians can do except to imitate whites and call it theirs. Just name it
Burial ceremony. Naming, Marriage, Festivals, etc
|Re: Reminder: Ruling On Congratulating Non Muslim On Their Festival Celebration by sorextee(m): 2:09am
And now u re deviating...
Im still in shock as to ur initial write up.
You guys behave as commanded in that religion.
I wont be surprised when we start seeing topics like
ISLAMIC RULING ON HOW TO WAKE UP
How to bath
Brushing of teeth with a toothbrush is Haram
Plenty of una dey carry religion for head pass anything.
No be still all of una go enter heaven sef
yazach:
|Re: Reminder: Ruling On Congratulating Non Muslim On Their Festival Celebration by yazach: 4:36am
sorextee:
You are still unable to prove Christian calendar
|Re: Reminder: Ruling On Congratulating Non Muslim On Their Festival Celebration by Rashduct4luv(m): 9:27am
Muslims have a full Islamic law with provisions for almost anything! Our laws can successfully be used to govern a country as was practised by our last Prophet.
Christians on the other hand can not boast of this. They have no laws and will mostly borrow from Mosaic laws, etc and this is not realistic in successfully governing a country. No wonder there is no Christian country which fully use Christian laws. Christians will always need common laws made by man...
Please Christians respect our laws.
Christmas is not really the day Jesus was born.
Even at that, we dont believe Jesus was God or one of 3 Gods, so why do we need to greet u/celebrate with u for the birth of your Lord?
And we dont celebrate birthdays at all.
Respect this and move on.
|Re: Reminder: Ruling On Congratulating Non Muslim On Their Festival Celebration by AbuHammaad: 10:31am
Rashduct4luv:
What's even the point of congratulating people that hate you and your religion anyway . Congratulation abosi. Shior!
|Re: Reminder: Ruling On Congratulating Non Muslim On Their Festival Celebration by Abiodun00147(m): 10:31am
This year
|Re: Reminder: Ruling On Congratulating Non Muslim On Their Festival Celebration by Judolisco(m): 10:35am
Rashduct4luv:Afghanistan: You know what it is.
Tunisia, Senegal & Burkina Faso: All have limited involvement in the Insurgency in the Maghreb, an aftermath of the Algerian Civil War.
Iran & Turkey: Conflict with Kurd separatists (the PJAK & the PKK resp.).
Yemen: Shia insurgency as well as an al-Qaeda led one.
Iraq: Again, we all know what.
Jordan: Assistance against ISIS.
Somalia: The Somali Civil War
Azerbaijan: The Nagorno-Karabakh conflict with Armenia.
Niger: The Insurgency in the Maghreb. Also supports Nigeria against Boko Haram.
Algeria: The Insurgency in the Maghreb.
Libya: Obvious entry on this list with the Libyan Civil War.
Pakistan: The War against terrorists in the Northwest Frontier Province (Khyber-Pathkunwala), the Baluchistan insurgency and the Kashmir conflict.
Egypt: The Sinai insurgency by local Bedouin.
Syria: The Syrian civil war.
Mali: The Azawad / Northern Mali conflict, as well as the Maghreb Insurgency.
Indonesia: The West Papua conflict. Also, possibly an Islamist insurgency, but I think this has ended.
Sudan: The South Kordofan conflict.
Lebanon: Spillover of the Syrian Civil War
Chad: Involvement in the Mali conflict. Ode
|Re: Reminder: Ruling On Congratulating Non Muslim On Their Festival Celebration by zesh(m): 10:42am
drakeli:I believe you are wrong about this, the calender is not based on jesus birth.make yoir research please
|Re: Reminder: Ruling On Congratulating Non Muslim On Their Festival Celebration by profbeejay(m): 10:47am
Alhamdulillah for this piece,
Islam is the religion of peace, so a peaceful response should be given to whosoever greet us.
|Re: Reminder: Ruling On Congratulating Non Muslim On Their Festival Celebration by Lordspenzo(m): 10:50am
Copied
Islam is like HIV - HIV is the virus. It lies dormant for some time. Not everyone with HIV show the symptom of the diseases AIDS. Just like the so called 'moderate Muslims'. They believe in Islam, the Quran and Mohammad and the Islamic hell. But they reinterpret Islam in a way to be peaceful and live lives like normal human beings. Like in the case of HIV to AIDS not anymore different from moderates Muslims to radicals. There's always the potential that the so called moderates will get the full blow diseases AIDS in this case get radicalised - Radical Muslims are only truly following Islam to the letter. Hate the infidel - kill them, beheaded them, cut off their finger, rape their women, marry and phuck their female toddlers (as seen In the north of Nigeria and the middle east) Islam has no defence against logic and reason. It's only defence is threats and violence. Even here on nairaland you cannot comment on a Muslim thread like this one unless you swore allegiance to Mohammad.
|Re: Reminder: Ruling On Congratulating Non Muslim On Their Festival Celebration by 1nigeriamyfoot: 10:56am
|Re: Reminder: Ruling On Congratulating Non Muslim On Their Festival Celebration by Lordspenzo(m): 11:00am
drakeli:A billion likes for you bro
