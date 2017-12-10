₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|PDP Has Now Been Reduced To A Regional Party – APC by VillageParrot: 7:03pm
The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has issued the statement below in reaction to the emergence of Uche Secondus as national chairman of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).
Mr. Secondus was elected at Saturday’s convention of the party amid allegations of vote buying and ballot rigging. At least one chairmanship candidate, Tunde Adeniran, has called for the cancellation of the election. The APC said the PDP has now been reduced to a regional party.
Read the full statement below:
In reacting to revelations of how money-for-votes and systematic rigging was brazenly perpetuated during the National Convention of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the All Progressives Congress (APC) is mindful of the popular axiom: “A leopard cannot change its spot”.
The abnormalities that trailed the PDP National Convention have further exposed the PDP as a Party not ready and willing to change. Indeed, the PDP has once again displayed itself to the generality of Nigerians that it is a Party with corruption deeply rooted in its DNA.
Again, it is tragic that the PDP which used to pride itself as “the biggest political Party in Africa” has now been reduced to a regional party. By frustrating South West Chairmanship candidates, it is unfortunate that the PDP has decided to punish the South West for not voting for the Party in 2015.
We urge members of the PDP that can pass the integrity test to join the APC so that we can together bring about the much-needed Change the country deserves.
SIGNED:
Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi
National Publicity Secretary
All Progressives Congress (APC)
Read more at http://www.signalng.com/pdp-now-reduced-regional-party-apc/
14 Likes
|Re: PDP Has Now Been Reduced To A Regional Party – APC by BMCSlayer: 7:04pm
Q: Why should APC be buried 100 feet deep?
A: Because deep down, they're really good people.
Useless people. From saying they're a dead party to saying their a regional party.
36 Likes 1 Share
|Re: PDP Has Now Been Reduced To A Regional Party – APC by plusfield: 7:08pm
Apc is issuing a statement based on another party's convention. Let apc organise their own elective convention and see if it wont mark the beginning of the end of the party.
Everybody knows that apc is more of a regional party than pdp will ever be.
I told somebody that if buhari and tinubu leave apc to form another party, apc will die the same day. But there is nobody in pdp whose exit will mark the end of pdp. Thats how you know a well grounded party
112 Likes 7 Shares
|Re: PDP Has Now Been Reduced To A Regional Party – APC by Lomprico2: 7:12pm
Apc has been an islamic party from day 1 nah!
49 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: PDP Has Now Been Reduced To A Regional Party – APC by ChangetheChange: 7:13pm
It is clear APC is now very scared of PDP
83 Likes 8 Shares
|Re: PDP Has Now Been Reduced To A Regional Party – APC by Ezenwammadu(m): 7:14pm
Apc should shut the hell up and do their own convention
44 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: PDP Has Now Been Reduced To A Regional Party – APC by Omeokachie: 7:14pm
Why is APC jittery?
44 Likes 1 Share
|Re: PDP Has Now Been Reduced To A Regional Party – APC by mrsfavour(f): 7:16pm
is PDP the problem of APC ? why can't we rest ever since the recent convention ? move on and talk about other things biko.
22 Likes
|Re: PDP Has Now Been Reduced To A Regional Party – APC by agwom(m): 7:16pm
Mr Bolaji he was one time member of PDP...
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: PDP Has Now Been Reduced To A Regional Party – APC by Ojiofor: 7:19pm
From PDP is dead to PDP is now a regional party.Mtcheeew.Apc don turn to amebo.
40 Likes 1 Share
|Re: PDP Has Now Been Reduced To A Regional Party – APC by Keneking: 7:21pm
APC is a regional.party
25 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: PDP Has Now Been Reduced To A Regional Party – APC by xangerar: 7:23pm
Hahaha @ "...that can pass the intergrity test...". Intergrity test indeed.
4 Likes
|Re: PDP Has Now Been Reduced To A Regional Party – APC by ehbellsho(m): 7:24pm
This sh!t is getting real.
For HayPeaSee to say dis, it means dey r getting SCARED of PDP nw.
Dnt worry dis is just d begining, we r going to SCARE U off ur panties n eventually out of Aso rock.
16 Likes 1 Share
|Re: PDP Has Now Been Reduced To A Regional Party – APC by Boleyndynasty2(f): 7:24pm
Really is that all they could come up with?
I smell fear... And they still want more pdp members to defect, mumu Apc.
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: PDP Has Now Been Reduced To A Regional Party – APC by bankyblue(m): 7:30pm
As a matter of fact, I fear for the PDP called party. With what played out during the convention over the weekend. The can't go far.
I see what happened under the GEJ administration repeating it self again.
U can play politics in this country and push the southwest away.
You have the south south and southeast in your pocket before now, and thank God for the coming back of Turaki Adamawa in the North, so who have your interest to protect in south West
U don't play politics of revenge.
When it comes to election decider! Southwest is the American California.
20 Likes 5 Shares
|Re: PDP Has Now Been Reduced To A Regional Party – APC by NgeneUkwenu(f): 7:51pm
The almajiris in the North have already started addressing PDP as a regional Christian party...
PDP defeat in 2019, will be epic!
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: PDP Has Now Been Reduced To A Regional Party – APC by highsurge: 7:54pm
What "needed change" like u are speaking with water in your mouth....
|Re: PDP Has Now Been Reduced To A Regional Party – APC by bounty007(m): 7:56pm
NgeneUkwenu:
why you dey like decieve yourself..
Buhari must go.
that's all.
20 Likes
|Re: PDP Has Now Been Reduced To A Regional Party – APC by Paperwhite(m): 7:57pm
So say the most useless,senseless,confused,power-thirsty party without focus.PDP must have been giving these idiots restless nights.Imagine a ruling party being an opposition to it own very self because of intra-party squabble.Organize your own convention first.
3 Likes
|Re: PDP Has Now Been Reduced To A Regional Party – APC by Teewhy2: 8:05pm
The two parties are the same. The players (politicians) just go on loan or full signing.
We need an emergence of a new party with a different set of players with another mentality.
4 Likes
|Re: PDP Has Now Been Reduced To A Regional Party – APC by BakireBulmaker: 8:06pm
lol
|Re: PDP Has Now Been Reduced To A Regional Party – APC by Wizberg12(m): 8:06pm
It's a pity APC is not ashamed. Of all your failures you're only concerned with tackling PDP.
Shame!
6 Likes
|Re: PDP Has Now Been Reduced To A Regional Party – APC by BossOluwendy(m): 8:06pm
For everything there is a season, PDP had their moments , everything is history now. Today, it is APC, only time will tell what will become of APC tomorrow...
|Re: PDP Has Now Been Reduced To A Regional Party – APC by BruncleZuma: 8:06pm
See who is talking, I can't wait for APCs Convention, 2018 don dey near ooo
Rotimi Amaechi for National Chairman
4 Likes
|Re: PDP Has Now Been Reduced To A Regional Party – APC by murphyibiam15(m): 8:06pm
they should organize their own convention make we see... easier to criticize
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: PDP Has Now Been Reduced To A Regional Party – APC by AkupeMBANO(m): 8:06pm
BMC fallacy
2 Likes
|Re: PDP Has Now Been Reduced To A Regional Party – APC by givan(m): 8:06pm
Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi
2 Likes
|Re: PDP Has Now Been Reduced To A Regional Party – APC by celebrityevent0: 8:07pm
Is it ur business?
4 Likes
|Re: PDP Has Now Been Reduced To A Regional Party – APC by MRAKBEE(m): 8:07pm
bankyblue:Prophet of doom..
Oh ye wailing Prophet.
Don't u know that the failure of SW PDP leaders to reach a consensus on the candidate they desire caused the loss?
Have some PDP chieftains from the region not gone public on their view about the convention?
Are they not happy over the outcome?
Is the PDP chairmanship seat the only vacancy available?.
What about the VP slot??
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: PDP Has Now Been Reduced To A Regional Party – APC by AkupeMBANO(m): 8:07pm
ChangetheChange:u just spoke my mind
3 Likes
|Re: PDP Has Now Been Reduced To A Regional Party – APC by Quality20(m): 8:07pm
true talk. PDP has being a regional party since d time of GEJ. One bad thing abt PDP is their mago mago , that is their hallmark. Somebody like Atiku can't survive APC where there is no such moneybag politics
3 Likes
