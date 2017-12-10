Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / PDP Has Now Been Reduced To A Regional Party – APC (10427 Views)

Mr. Secondus was elected at Saturday’s convention of the party amid allegations of vote buying and ballot rigging. At least one chairmanship candidate, Tunde Adeniran, has called for the cancellation of the election. The APC said the PDP has now been reduced to a regional party.



Read the full statement below:



In reacting to revelations of how money-for-votes and systematic rigging was brazenly perpetuated during the National Convention of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the All Progressives Congress (APC) is mindful of the popular axiom: “A leopard cannot change its spot”.



The abnormalities that trailed the PDP National Convention have further exposed the PDP as a Party not ready and willing to change. Indeed, the PDP has once again displayed itself to the generality of Nigerians that it is a Party with corruption deeply rooted in its DNA.



Again, it is tragic that the PDP which used to pride itself as “the biggest political Party in Africa” has now been reduced to a regional party. By frustrating South West Chairmanship candidates, it is unfortunate that the PDP has decided to punish the South West for not voting for the Party in 2015.



We urge members of the PDP that can pass the integrity test to join the APC so that we can together bring about the much-needed Change the country deserves.



SIGNED:



Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi

National Publicity Secretary

All Progressives Congress (APC)









Q: Why should APC be buried 100 feet deep?



A: Because deep down, they're really good people.



Useless people. From saying they're a dead party to saying their a regional party. 36 Likes 1 Share

Apc is issuing a statement based on another party's convention. Let apc organise their own elective convention and see if it wont mark the beginning of the end of the party.

Everybody knows that apc is more of a regional party than pdp will ever be.

I told somebody that if buhari and tinubu leave apc to form another party, apc will die the same day. But there is nobody in pdp whose exit will mark the end of pdp. Thats how you know a well grounded party 112 Likes 7 Shares

Apc has been an islamic party from day 1 nah! 49 Likes 3 Shares







It is clear APC is now very scared of PDP 83 Likes 8 Shares

Apc should shut the hell up and do their own convention 44 Likes 4 Shares

Why is APC jittery? 44 Likes 1 Share

is PDP the problem of APC ? why can't we rest ever since the recent convention ? move on and talk about other things biko. 22 Likes

Mr Bolaji he was one time member of PDP... 4 Likes 1 Share

From PDP is dead to PDP is now a regional party.Mtcheeew.Apc don turn to amebo. 40 Likes 1 Share

APC is a regional.party 25 Likes 3 Shares

Hahaha @ "...that can pass the intergrity test...". Intergrity test indeed. 4 Likes

This sh!t is getting real.

For HayPeaSee to say dis, it means dey r getting SCARED of PDP nw.



Dnt worry dis is just d begining, we r going to SCARE U off ur panties n eventually out of Aso rock. 16 Likes 1 Share

Really is that all they could come up with?





I smell fear... And they still want more pdp members to defect, mumu Apc. 5 Likes 1 Share





I see what happened under the GEJ administration repeating it self again.



U can play politics in this country and push the southwest away.



You have the south south and southeast in your pocket before now, and thank God for the coming back of Turaki Adamawa in the North, so who have your interest to protect in south West



U don't play politics of revenge.



When it comes to election decider! Southwest is the American California. As a matter of fact, I fear for the PDP called party. With what played out during the convention over the weekend. The can't go far.I see what happened under the GEJ administration repeating it self again.U can play politics in this country and push the southwest away.You have the south south and southeast in your pocket before now, and thank God for the coming back of Turaki Adamawa in the North, so who have your interest to protect in south WestU don't play politics of revenge.When it comes to election decider! Southwest is the American California. 20 Likes 5 Shares

The almajiris in the North have already started addressing PDP as a regional Christian party...



PDP defeat in 2019, will be epic! 4 Likes 1 Share

What "needed change" like u are speaking with water in your mouth....

NgeneUkwenu:

The almajiris in the North have already started addressing PDP as a regional Christian party...



PDP defeat in 2019, will be epic!

why you dey like decieve yourself..



Buhari must go.



that's all. why you dey like decieve yourself..Buhari must go.that's all. 20 Likes

So say the most useless,senseless,confused,power-thirsty party without focus.PDP must have been giving these idiots restless nights.Imagine a ruling party being an opposition to it own very self because of intra-party squabble.Organize your own convention first. 3 Likes



We need an emergence of a new party with a different set of players with another mentality.





lol

It's a pity APC is not ashamed. Of all your failures you're only concerned with tackling PDP.

Shame! 6 Likes

For everything there is a season, PDP had their moments , everything is history now. Today, it is APC, only time will tell what will become of APC tomorrow...

See who is talking, I can't wait for APCs Convention, 2018 don dey near ooo



Rotimi Amaechi for National Chairman 4 Likes

they should organize their own convention make we see... easier to criticize 8 Likes 1 Share

BMC fallacy 2 Likes

Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi





Abdullahi 2 Likes

Is it ur business? 4 Likes

bankyblue:

As a matter of fact, I fear for the PDP called party. With what played out during the convention over the weekend. The can't go far.



I see what happened under the GEJ administration repeating it self again.



U can play politics in this country and push the southwest away.



You have the south south and southeast in your pocket before now, and thank God for the coming back of Turaki Adamawa in the North, so who have your interest to protect in south West



U don't play politics of revenge.



When it comes to election decider! Southwest is the American California.

Prophet of doom..

Oh ye wailing Prophet.

Don't u know that the failure of SW PDP leaders to reach a consensus on the candidate they desire caused the loss?

Have some PDP chieftains from the region not gone public on their view about the convention?

Are they not happy over the outcome?

Is the PDP chairmanship seat the only vacancy available?.

What about the VP slot?? Prophet of doom..Oh ye wailing Prophet.Don't u know that the failure of SW PDP leaders to reach a consensus on the candidate they desire caused the loss?Have some PDP chieftains from the region not gone public on their view about the convention?Are they not happy over the outcome?Is the PDP chairmanship seat the only vacancy available?.What about the VP slot?? 2 Likes 1 Share

ChangetheChange:





It is clear APC is now very scared of PDP u just spoke my mind u just spoke my mind 3 Likes