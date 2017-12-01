Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Banky W & Adesua Loved Up In Arabian Outfit At "The Wedding Party 2" Premiere (753 Views)

News From Ebiwali-- Latest Couple in Town, Banky and Adesua Wellington made sure all eyes were on them, as they arrived the wedding party 2 premier venue, in their Arabian Themed outfit, And they looked absolutely beautiful, Other celebrities did same too.News From Ebiwali-- http://www.ebiwalismoment.com/2017/12/banky-w-adesua-loved-up-in-arabian_11.html 1 Like

the look great together I wish them well 1 Like

That Girl Is Just Beautiful Infact She's An Angel, But I Hope She Has A Beautiful Heart , Cus I Don't Want To Hear Any Divorce Story

Both look great with nice outfit .





Enjoy guyz! 2 Likes

While I'm not taking anything away from their beautiful assemble in the pictures, my inner mind is screaming 'E yaff do, biko' 2 Likes 1 Share

sweet something

Waiting for the next person that'll tell me money is not good.

rr

beautiful couple 1 Like