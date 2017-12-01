₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Banky W & Adesua Loved Up In Arabian Outfit At "The Wedding Party 2" Premiere by Rachelsblog(f): 3:01am
Latest Couple in Town, Banky and Adesua Wellington made sure all eyes were on them, as they arrived the wedding party 2 premier venue, in their Arabian Themed outfit, And they looked absolutely beautiful, Other celebrities did same too.
News From Ebiwali-- http://www.ebiwalismoment.com/2017/12/banky-w-adesua-loved-up-in-arabian_11.html
|Re: Banky W & Adesua Loved Up In Arabian Outfit At "The Wedding Party 2" Premiere by Blade21: 3:21am
the look great together I wish them well
|Re: Banky W & Adesua Loved Up In Arabian Outfit At "The Wedding Party 2" Premiere by Ayoemrys(m): 3:57am
That Girl Is Just Beautiful Infact She's An Angel, But I Hope She Has A Beautiful Heart , Cus I Don't Want To Hear Any Divorce Story
|Re: Banky W & Adesua Loved Up In Arabian Outfit At "The Wedding Party 2" Premiere by chriskosherbal(m): 4:19am
Both look great with nice outfit .
Enjoy guyz!
|Re: Banky W & Adesua Loved Up In Arabian Outfit At "The Wedding Party 2" Premiere by jeffizy(m): 4:34am
While I'm not taking anything away from their beautiful assemble in the pictures, my inner mind is screaming 'E yaff do, biko'
|Re: Banky W & Adesua Loved Up In Arabian Outfit At "The Wedding Party 2" Premiere by opeyemiieblog(m): 6:40am
sweet something
|Re: Banky W & Adesua Loved Up In Arabian Outfit At "The Wedding Party 2" Premiere by festwiz(m): 7:22am
Waiting for the next person that'll tell me money is not good.
|Re: Banky W & Adesua Loved Up In Arabian Outfit At "The Wedding Party 2" Premiere by donstan18(m): 7:24am
rr
|Re: Banky W & Adesua Loved Up In Arabian Outfit At "The Wedding Party 2" Premiere by roarik(f): 7:53am
beautiful couple
|Re: Banky W & Adesua Loved Up In Arabian Outfit At "The Wedding Party 2" Premiere by donblade85555(m): 8:33am
this movie is just overhyped to me
