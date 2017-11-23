₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,925,990 members, 3,962,598 topics. Date: Monday, 11 December 2017 at 08:33 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Business / US Import Of Nigerian Crude Hits Four-year High (1866 Views)
Portugal, Others Buy Nigerian Crude Oil First Time / US Import Of Nigerian Oil Hits 42-month High / India Seeks To Import 11m Metric Tonnes Of Nigerian Crude In 2017 (1) (2) (3) (4)
|US Import Of Nigerian Crude Hits Four-year High by Truth234: 6:43am
For the first time in more than four years, the United States’ monthly import of Nigerian crude oil rose to 12.29 million barrels in August, the latest report from the US Energy Information Administration has revealed.
The US imported a total of 28.53 million barrels of crude oil from Nigeria in the third quarter of this year, up from 18.88 million barrels in the same period last year; 10.13 million barrels in 2015; 5.10 million barrels in 2014; and 21.23 million barrels in 2013.
Nigeria saw a significant reduction in the US imports of its crude in recent years, starting from 2012, following the shale oil production boom.
The US import of Nigerian crude fell to 6.17 million in June 2013 from 10.115 million barrels in May and about 40 million barrels in March 2007.
In 2014, when global oil prices started to fall from a peak of $115 per barrel, Nigeria saw a further drop in the US imports of its crude from 87.4 million barrels in 2013 to a record low of 21.2 million barrels.
For the first time in decades, the US did not purchase any barrel of Nigerian crude in July and August 2014 as well as in June 2015, according to the EIA data.
The US almost tripled the volume of crude oil bought from Nigeria last year, with the biggest monthly import of 8.43 million barrels in July. It imported 76.9 million barrels of Nigerian oil in 2016, up from 19.9 million barrels in 2015.
Meanwhile, Nigeria’s January oil exports are expected to slip back from a 21-month high hit in December, according to a Reuters’ compilation of loading plans on Thursday.
Crude oil exports of 1.76 million barrels per day are scheduled for January on 62 cargoes. The total compared with exports set at 1.94 million bpd in December, the highest scheduled since March 2016.
Traders said some of the December cargoes could slip into January, but that the exports were likely to be slightly lower on the whole. The programme also included three cargoes of Akpo condensate for a total of 97,000 bpd, the same level as December.
Last month, the EIA, the statistics arm of the US Energy Department, said the US crude oil exports in the first half of 2017 increased by more than 300,000 bpd from the first half of 2016, reaching a record high of 900,000 bpd.
It said following the removal of restrictions on exporting the US crude oil in December 2015, total volumes of crude oil exports and the number of destinations for those exports both increased.
The US exported crude oil to 27 countries in the first half of 2017 compared with 19 countries in the first half of 2016.
Canada remained the largest recipient of the US crude oil exports at 307,000 bpd, but imported an average of 63,000 bpd less compared with the first half of 2016. China increased its crude imports from the US by 178,000 bpd and became the second largest importer of the US crude oil, averaging 186,000 bpd in the first half of the year.
http://investorsking.com/us-import-nigerian-crude-hits-four-year-high/
|Re: US Import Of Nigerian Crude Hits Four-year High by eezeribe(m): 6:44am
TRUMP
|Re: US Import Of Nigerian Crude Hits Four-year High by hypertension(m): 7:33am
Buhari where is the money?
With the good news these days, nothing seems to have changed.
Things are so hard..VERY HARD...
BUT WE WILL ALL SURVIVE. Buhari's dullardkpor can never make hungry kill Nigerians..
Happy new year in advance
2 Likes
|Re: US Import Of Nigerian Crude Hits Four-year High by yanshDoctor: 7:33am
... this one is for the military hardware sells now. the swap deal for alpha jet or you guys forgot?
they are not paying cash its a swap deal. they are packing our oil for overpriced outdated military hardware. trump got brains your know.
4 Likes
|Re: US Import Of Nigerian Crude Hits Four-year High by SILVA112(m): 7:34am
Bla bla bla ' na d money day important '' if them like dem import from china '
|Re: US Import Of Nigerian Crude Hits Four-year High by Uchenaija: 7:35am
Wow
I have this cool business idea that can yield you 5 million naira in 3 months if you are willing to invest 200k. If you have a brand you want to promote throughout Africa that'll be an additional advantage to you in this partnership.
If you're interested please mail me at michaelayomide001@gmail.com
|Re: US Import Of Nigerian Crude Hits Four-year High by onward4life(m): 7:36am
We d owners still buy kerosine in cups just to cook soup with fire wood as if say na camping
He needs to give them fuel for turning him to Jubril double
Later they will tell us our Agriculture sector is Booming!
And financing the budget!
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: US Import Of Nigerian Crude Hits Four-year High by obstead200(m): 7:38am
Not sure how to take this news. But it is not entirely a happy news that we are still so much dependent on oil for sustainability.. Not to mention being so happy that one of our customers decided to buy again.
So if dem no buy we no go survive abi?
Really pathetic.
|Re: US Import Of Nigerian Crude Hits Four-year High by Teewhy2: 7:39am
I hope with the increase in revenue from source like this , abandoned projects such like the Lagos-ibadan expressway should commence.
|Re: US Import Of Nigerian Crude Hits Four-year High by Adminisher: 7:39am
yanshDoctor:There is no swap deal for Alpha jets. We are getting Super Tucanoes and precision guided munition conversion kits. Even that deal may be financed via loot recovery funds and not oil swaps.
1 Like
|Re: US Import Of Nigerian Crude Hits Four-year High by anonimi: 7:39am
Barawo bubu and his 40 thieves cabal of the All Poverty Congress, APC must be disappointed in this news.
They can no longer blame low crude oil revenue for non-delivery of campaign promises.
Baba Promise & FAIL market don spoil be that.
Sorry oh!!!
|Re: US Import Of Nigerian Crude Hits Four-year High by 9jakohai(m): 7:40am
onward4life:
It is, but most of what we earn comes from oil.
Anyway, the fact is, reliance on agric and oil isn't good for our economy. Industry is... And APC nor PDP is doing anything about it
1 Like
|Re: US Import Of Nigerian Crude Hits Four-year High by miikyphil(m): 7:41am
,,,,
|Re: US Import Of Nigerian Crude Hits Four-year High by Adminisher: 7:41am
onward4life:
Agriculture is booming. Don't sit behind a phone typing. Go out and find out. There is a revolution going on in Agric. This is practical fact not theory and there are no arguments with facts and things you can touch.
|Re: US Import Of Nigerian Crude Hits Four-year High by anonimi: 7:42am
9jakohai:
Oga, abeg mind ya language oh.
All Poverty Congress, APC and barawo bubu plus his 40 thieves are doing everything and succeeding sef to CHAIN-ge our economy into an industrial giant
As an experienced cattle rearer who never grew his flock beyond 150 cows for several decades, barawo bubu is more than capable to do that na.
|Re: US Import Of Nigerian Crude Hits Four-year High by money121(m): 7:42am
Well-done Nigeria Crude
|Re: US Import Of Nigerian Crude Hits Four-year High by 9jakohai(m): 7:43am
hypertension:
If we want to see impact from the money, oil has to be above $120 per barrel.
At 60, impact is small, plus we are servicing debts incurred largely because of falling revenue from falling oil prices, and some were incurred prior to 2015.
We need to stop the oil madness.
|Re: US Import Of Nigerian Crude Hits Four-year High by buchilino(m): 7:43am
I GUESS DIS JERUSALEM POLICY IS INDIRECTLY FAVORING NIGERIA. I STAND CORRECTED.
|Re: US Import Of Nigerian Crude Hits Four-year High by handsomeclouds(m): 7:44am
South bEASTerners will see nothing good in this....
No matter how electric the world goes, oil will still thrive!
|Re: US Import Of Nigerian Crude Hits Four-year High by SalamRushdie: 7:45am
I have always been right about love for Donald Trump over tht wicked senseless Obama that woke up and stopped all purchase of oil from Nigerria when we were in the middle of bitter terror war with Boko Haram that move alone coupled with the reckless nature of the Jonathan govt really threw Nigeria off balance but I am glad that today under the God ordained leadership of Donald Trump the US has started patronising our oil again .
|Re: US Import Of Nigerian Crude Hits Four-year High by 9jakohai(m): 7:45am
Adminisher:
Boom dey, but if we want a mega boom, we need more mechanized, large scale farms, more agroallied industries, not just millions of subsistence farmers, which isn't sustainable
|Re: US Import Of Nigerian Crude Hits Four-year High by Wizberg12(m): 7:45am
...and looting continues
1 Like
|Re: US Import Of Nigerian Crude Hits Four-year High by gocac(m): 7:46am
It's very unfortunate that the hugh oil export since 1957 is yet to benefit the masses of this country.
1 Like
|Re: US Import Of Nigerian Crude Hits Four-year High by 9jakohai(m): 7:48am
anonimi:
Crude is rising, but we need it at $120 for some impact. (Saudi Arabia needs it at $77)
Recall that we also incurred a lot of debt due to oil price falls....
If we want a beneficial economy, we need to go industrial. That means deregulation, loans for power, cutting of subsidies, increased technical education spending, etc.... not putting hope on oil.
|Re: US Import Of Nigerian Crude Hits Four-year High by Fukafuka: 7:49am
|Re: US Import Of Nigerian Crude Hits Four-year High by 9jakohai(m): 7:51am
gocac:
1.That is not true. And oil wasn't a major earner till the 1970's.
2.The reason why zero benefit is because we do not spend the money right.... On industrial development. We import, and that causes problems for local industries, leading to job losses.
|Re: US Import Of Nigerian Crude Hits Four-year High by anonimi: 7:51am
Wizberg12:
No way.
Now we are fighting kwaropshun by reinstating pensions thief Maina and giving him promotion.
#Mainagate: Maina Received His Salary And Treated At Least 20 Files In October After Buhari Ordered His Sack -Lawyer
1 Like 2 Shares
|Re: US Import Of Nigerian Crude Hits Four-year High by Fukafuka: 7:52am
|Re: US Import Of Nigerian Crude Hits Four-year High by sylve11: 7:52am
they should start doing stuffs now.
|Re: US Import Of Nigerian Crude Hits Four-year High by onward4life(m): 7:52am
Adminisher:
Oh is dat it? Really really booming I see now!
It's like yu hav a enough to eat well check ur immediate environment ok.
Thanks
|Re: US Import Of Nigerian Crude Hits Four-year High by anonimi: 7:56am
9jakohai:
Is that why barawo bubu has been a FAILURE even confirmed by his Ebola Owu sponsor?
Remember Nigerian National Supply Company, NNSC and Essential Commodities (Essencos) of the 80s when he was military dictator?
citizenisb:
Please Help: Investment ! / How Do I Register A Business Name In Lagos? / How Do I Import Goods Within The Comfort Of My Home.
Viewing this topic: peacettw(f), eezeribe(m), Soji02, bomaibulub(m), matrix4(m), jossy26, wagzyl, daygee12, adeblow(m), jpilata(m), usmee, Adminisher, Tvegas(m), odamilola36(m) and 27 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 14