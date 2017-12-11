Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Food / Woman Sells Rat Meat By Roadside. Would You Buy? (Photos) (3344 Views)

I was passing by the neighbourhood when I saw this grown up woman selling these well prepared rats.



I bought three (not my first time of eating it anyway), went and prepared my dinner (so delicious).



Give it a try, you won't regret.

How much



I can eat the bigger one. This one is too small. 1 Like

Wt.........?



People get mind sha

No be Lassa fever you dey play ten-ten with yii

You see!

Nigerians don't alway's learn,ignorance is a disease,gypsey abeg come tell them ur own part oo

Where's this woman from?

RoyalBlak007:

How much

#200.00 #200.00

humeeh:

In Eminem's voice "I'm not afraid"







I'm sure the is what Aisha Buhari uses in cooking for the dullard.

humeeh:



People get mind sha

No be Lassa fever you dey play ten-ten with yii



If you eat it and get Lassa fever you’d die



If you don’t eat it, you’d still die



If you eat it and get Lassa fever you'd die

If you don't eat it, you'd still die

So enjoy life

Ewww

Kai! Y I open dis thread? Belle don dey turn me..

Even after monkey pox, lassa fever.. we go still dey chop nonsense.

I sanctify my belle dis Christmas.

may God forbid bad thing

what is ds? 1 Like

Nice

rat meat on my foot

En na.. rat meat on fleek... for This woman area so en.. rats na endangered species.. Make this woman come open shop for my area.. we need am, these rats wey they here go just they over do

Kileleyi bai

Ewò

Ratata

ok

Rat is the National Meat of TIV people in Benue State

?? Why??

Disgusting

Bros you lie! This is a picture from Asia..I have seen it months back.. Haba.. what's the essence of the lie na? Hissssssss

what if Na ekute Ile (house rat)...because as she done process the rat one can't know the difference ooo. house rat dey cause something for body ooo