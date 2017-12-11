₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,926,126 members, 3,963,000 topics. Date: Monday, 11 December 2017 at 12:12 PM

Woman Sells Rat Meat By Roadside. Would You Buy? (Photos) - Food - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Food / Woman Sells Rat Meat By Roadside. Would You Buy? (Photos) (3344 Views)

My Trap Caught This Bush Rat Yesterday / Lady Eats Rat Soup Delicacy (Photos) / Anambra Rice In Circulation, Sells For N9,000 Per Bag (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Woman Sells Rat Meat By Roadside. Would You Buy? (Photos) by elisha820(m): 6:44am
I was passing by the neighbourhood when I saw this grown up woman selling these well prepared rats.

I bought three (not my first time of eating it anyway), went and prepared my dinner (so delicious).

Give it a try, you won't regret.

Re: Woman Sells Rat Meat By Roadside. Would You Buy? (Photos) by RoyalBlak007: 6:51am
How much
Re: Woman Sells Rat Meat By Roadside. Would You Buy? (Photos) by Jibril659: 6:57am
lipsrsealed
Re: Woman Sells Rat Meat By Roadside. Would You Buy? (Photos) by bibijay123(f): 7:45am
cry cry cry cry

2 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Woman Sells Rat Meat By Roadside. Would You Buy? (Photos) by sexybbstar(f): 7:48am
I can eat the bigger one. This one is too small.

1 Like

Re: Woman Sells Rat Meat By Roadside. Would You Buy? (Photos) by crazygod(m): 7:51am
Wt.........? lipsrsealed
Re: Woman Sells Rat Meat By Roadside. Would You Buy? (Photos) by humeeh(f): 7:55am
shocked shocked
People get mind sha
No be Lassa fever you dey play ten-ten with yii undecided

9 Likes

Re: Woman Sells Rat Meat By Roadside. Would You Buy? (Photos) by Martin0(m): 7:57am
You see!
Nigerians don't alway's learn,ignorance is a disease,gypsey abeg come tell them ur own part oo
Re: Woman Sells Rat Meat By Roadside. Would You Buy? (Photos) by veekid(m): 10:06am
Where's this woman from?
Re: Woman Sells Rat Meat By Roadside. Would You Buy? (Photos) by elisha820(m): 10:50am
RoyalBlak007:
How much
#200.00
Re: Woman Sells Rat Meat By Roadside. Would You Buy? (Photos) by elisha820(m): 10:51am
humeeh:
shocked shocked People get mind sha No be Lassa fever you dey play ten-ten with yii undecided
In Eminem's voice "I'm not afraid"

1 Like

Re: Woman Sells Rat Meat By Roadside. Would You Buy? (Photos) by NwaAmaikpe: 11:58am
shocked


I'm sure the is what Aisha Buhari uses in cooking for the dullard.
Re: Woman Sells Rat Meat By Roadside. Would You Buy? (Photos) by hakeem4(m): 11:58am
humeeh:
shocked shocked
People get mind sha
No be Lassa fever you dey play ten-ten with yii undecided


If you eat it and get Lassa fever you’d die

If you don’t eat it, you’d still die

So enjoy life
Re: Woman Sells Rat Meat By Roadside. Would You Buy? (Photos) by lookatew: 11:58am
Ewww
Kai! Y I open dis thread? Belle don dey turn me..
Even after monkey pox, lassa fever.. we go still dey chop nonsense.
I sanctify my belle dis Christmas.
Re: Woman Sells Rat Meat By Roadside. Would You Buy? (Photos) by superior494(m): 11:58am
may God forbid bad thing
Re: Woman Sells Rat Meat By Roadside. Would You Buy? (Photos) by last35(f): 11:59am
what is ds?

1 Like

Re: Woman Sells Rat Meat By Roadside. Would You Buy? (Photos) by helphelp: 11:59am
Nice
Re: Woman Sells Rat Meat By Roadside. Would You Buy? (Photos) by Olawalesadiq(m): 11:59am
rat meat on my foot
Re: Woman Sells Rat Meat By Roadside. Would You Buy? (Photos) by loadedvibes: 11:59am
En na.. rat meat on fleek... for This woman area so en.. rats na endangered species.. Make this woman come open shop for my area.. we need am, these rats wey they here go just they over do
Re: Woman Sells Rat Meat By Roadside. Would You Buy? (Photos) by yemajiteru(m): 11:59am
Kileleyi bai
Re: Woman Sells Rat Meat By Roadside. Would You Buy? (Photos) by jude33084(m): 12:00pm
lipsrsealed lipsrsealed lipsrsealed
Re: Woman Sells Rat Meat By Roadside. Would You Buy? (Photos) by fvckme(f): 12:00pm
Ewò shocked
Re: Woman Sells Rat Meat By Roadside. Would You Buy? (Photos) by kels4fun(m): 12:00pm
Ratata
Re: Woman Sells Rat Meat By Roadside. Would You Buy? (Photos) by d1ckr0man(m): 12:00pm
ok
Re: Woman Sells Rat Meat By Roadside. Would You Buy? (Photos) by Guyman02: 12:00pm
Rat is the National Meat of TIV people in Benue State grin grin grin
Re: Woman Sells Rat Meat By Roadside. Would You Buy? (Photos) by NLProblemChild(m): 12:00pm
Why??
Re: Woman Sells Rat Meat By Roadside. Would You Buy? (Photos) by bright007(f): 12:01pm
Disgusting
Re: Woman Sells Rat Meat By Roadside. Would You Buy? (Photos) by Fukafuka: 12:01pm
grin

Re: Woman Sells Rat Meat By Roadside. Would You Buy? (Photos) by ChykeBivins(m): 12:01pm
Bros you lie! This is a picture from Asia..I have seen it months back.. Haba.. what's the essence of the lie na? Hissssssss
Re: Woman Sells Rat Meat By Roadside. Would You Buy? (Photos) by Giddiebabalaw(m): 12:01pm
Huh? undecidedHuh?
Re: Woman Sells Rat Meat By Roadside. Would You Buy? (Photos) by habsydiamond(m): 12:02pm
what if Na ekute Ile (house rat)...because as she done process the rat one can't know the difference ooo. house rat dey cause something for body ooo
Re: Woman Sells Rat Meat By Roadside. Would You Buy? (Photos) by Koolking(m): 12:02pm
That;s Ratatouille

(0) (1) (Reply)

Native Soup ( Rivers Style) / Gas Cooker Oven Without Timer And Temperature Control / Something Is Seriously Wrong With Malta Guinness?

Viewing this topic: last35(f), Bemurzsiorghra(m), Nehemz(m), oseriki9, visiontech24(m), UEK33(m), slimderek(m), akeemolu, Prince4945(m), javalove(m), jaykaylegend(m), CirocBoi(m), ped21, blackracle(m), Ra88, bomijuwon(m), rugxykay, Chukwuemeka007(m), chimeskigabby(m), Fukafuka, superjaks(m), onyiloyi(m), JusticeSeeker, mumu5000(m), awollowo, Amdoyin(m), pansophist(m), donphilopus, Thormewah, Bhelamblog, Bsoam, mahjor(m), hoodboy(m), iornenge81(m), Abiola1531(m), GlobalGisting, alamarmeen, hilaryCU, onyx1470(m), Greatvin, Taiwodada08, Godwin4celeb(m), sharrapageyz, shigishege, madgoat(m), saviola77(m), MizMyColi(f), Dominicpupuru(m), tripleaa, crowned1(m), thanta(m), Olagold(m), tortee, earldoyex(m), Muyiddeen(m), chukslawrence(m), Yudeeaikay(f), maggdon(m), chara019(f), kenjava20, donconior, Irises(m), Ksslib(m), lailo, featheredwinter(f), walexix(m), PurestBoy(m), kbzee11(m), loladeg(f), akheen(m), Teejazy(m), tola09(m), Akeem1759, sphinkink, Etimjohn789, destinel, Ocfreedom, mrvitalis(m), haladu27, spicylyric, BMZK, Majikals(m), Godpinkin(m), aonag, dammyluv911(f), mroluwabunmi010(m), oye10, damoywizzy(m), agadez007(m), samkpanam, deniz8mluv(m), Cheapy, sambroose(m), narutop, KehindeOmololu(m), pastorsmiling(m), anyaclinton, DwayneGy(m), boriantez, EweduAfonja(f), Diamondamsel(f), Elnino4ladies, oaktown101, Chukwudip6, arizona20, harriet412(f), Dannys85(m), brosom, egbaguy2, successking401(m), oladapo123, jayebros01(m), HughWilliams, chyy5(m), bisi12004, TEYA, deprince77, Zico4real(m), wealthprod(m), engrlarex(m), Wolenice(m), debie101(m), grinface98(m), Amaku32, ebukaobi14(m), Akorkor(f), slimmoney(m), jaibang(m), orlaryhincah(m) and 180 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 6
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.