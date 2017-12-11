₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Woman Sells Rat Meat By Roadside. Would You Buy? (Photos) by elisha820(m): 6:44am
I was passing by the neighbourhood when I saw this grown up woman selling these well prepared rats.
I bought three (not my first time of eating it anyway), went and prepared my dinner (so delicious).
Give it a try, you won't regret.
|Re: Woman Sells Rat Meat By Roadside. Would You Buy? (Photos) by RoyalBlak007: 6:51am
How much
|Re: Woman Sells Rat Meat By Roadside. Would You Buy? (Photos) by Jibril659: 6:57am
|Re: Woman Sells Rat Meat By Roadside. Would You Buy? (Photos) by bibijay123(f): 7:45am
|Re: Woman Sells Rat Meat By Roadside. Would You Buy? (Photos) by sexybbstar(f): 7:48am
I can eat the bigger one. This one is too small.
|Re: Woman Sells Rat Meat By Roadside. Would You Buy? (Photos) by crazygod(m): 7:51am
Wt.........?
|Re: Woman Sells Rat Meat By Roadside. Would You Buy? (Photos) by humeeh(f): 7:55am
People get mind sha
No be Lassa fever you dey play ten-ten with yii
|Re: Woman Sells Rat Meat By Roadside. Would You Buy? (Photos) by Martin0(m): 7:57am
You see!
Nigerians don't alway's learn,ignorance is a disease,gypsey abeg come tell them ur own part oo
|Re: Woman Sells Rat Meat By Roadside. Would You Buy? (Photos) by veekid(m): 10:06am
Where's this woman from?
|Re: Woman Sells Rat Meat By Roadside. Would You Buy? (Photos) by elisha820(m): 10:50am
RoyalBlak007:#200.00
|Re: Woman Sells Rat Meat By Roadside. Would You Buy? (Photos) by elisha820(m): 10:51am
humeeh:In Eminem's voice "I'm not afraid"
|Re: Woman Sells Rat Meat By Roadside. Would You Buy? (Photos) by NwaAmaikpe: 11:58am
I'm sure the is what Aisha Buhari uses in cooking for the dullard.
|Re: Woman Sells Rat Meat By Roadside. Would You Buy? (Photos) by hakeem4(m): 11:58am
humeeh:
If you eat it and get Lassa fever you’d die
If you don’t eat it, you’d still die
So enjoy life
|Re: Woman Sells Rat Meat By Roadside. Would You Buy? (Photos) by lookatew: 11:58am
Ewww
Kai! Y I open dis thread? Belle don dey turn me..
Even after monkey pox, lassa fever.. we go still dey chop nonsense.
I sanctify my belle dis Christmas.
|Re: Woman Sells Rat Meat By Roadside. Would You Buy? (Photos) by superior494(m): 11:58am
may God forbid bad thing
|Re: Woman Sells Rat Meat By Roadside. Would You Buy? (Photos) by last35(f): 11:59am
what is ds?
|Re: Woman Sells Rat Meat By Roadside. Would You Buy? (Photos) by helphelp: 11:59am
Nice
|Re: Woman Sells Rat Meat By Roadside. Would You Buy? (Photos) by Olawalesadiq(m): 11:59am
rat meat on my foot
|Re: Woman Sells Rat Meat By Roadside. Would You Buy? (Photos) by loadedvibes: 11:59am
En na.. rat meat on fleek... for This woman area so en.. rats na endangered species.. Make this woman come open shop for my area.. we need am, these rats wey they here go just they over do
|Re: Woman Sells Rat Meat By Roadside. Would You Buy? (Photos) by yemajiteru(m): 11:59am
Kileleyi bai
|Re: Woman Sells Rat Meat By Roadside. Would You Buy? (Photos) by jude33084(m): 12:00pm
|Re: Woman Sells Rat Meat By Roadside. Would You Buy? (Photos) by fvckme(f): 12:00pm
Ewò
|Re: Woman Sells Rat Meat By Roadside. Would You Buy? (Photos) by kels4fun(m): 12:00pm
Ratata
|Re: Woman Sells Rat Meat By Roadside. Would You Buy? (Photos) by d1ckr0man(m): 12:00pm
ok
|Re: Woman Sells Rat Meat By Roadside. Would You Buy? (Photos) by Guyman02: 12:00pm
Rat is the National Meat of TIV people in Benue State
|Re: Woman Sells Rat Meat By Roadside. Would You Buy? (Photos) by NLProblemChild(m): 12:00pm
Why??
|Re: Woman Sells Rat Meat By Roadside. Would You Buy? (Photos) by bright007(f): 12:01pm
Disgusting
|Re: Woman Sells Rat Meat By Roadside. Would You Buy? (Photos) by Fukafuka: 12:01pm
|Re: Woman Sells Rat Meat By Roadside. Would You Buy? (Photos) by ChykeBivins(m): 12:01pm
Bros you lie! This is a picture from Asia..I have seen it months back.. Haba.. what's the essence of the lie na? Hissssssss
|Re: Woman Sells Rat Meat By Roadside. Would You Buy? (Photos) by Giddiebabalaw(m): 12:01pm
Huh? Huh?
|Re: Woman Sells Rat Meat By Roadside. Would You Buy? (Photos) by habsydiamond(m): 12:02pm
what if Na ekute Ile (house rat)...because as she done process the rat one can't know the difference ooo. house rat dey cause something for body ooo
|Re: Woman Sells Rat Meat By Roadside. Would You Buy? (Photos) by Koolking(m): 12:02pm
That;s Ratatouille
