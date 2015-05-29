₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Breaking: TUC Food Union FOBTOB, Declares National Indefinite Strike Action by dsaintJ4Real(m): 7:24am On Dec 11
Below is the communique released by the National Executives of FOBTOB to its various units:
*NATIONAL DECLARED INDEFINITE STRIKE ACTION*
The FOBTOB National President has declared a National indefinate strike action from Today Monday 11/12/2017 in all Food,beverages and Tobacco Industries Nation wide.
According to the president the employer refused to listen to the voice of reasoning with all the effort of the association to avoid this action.They felt we are so small and the we cannot make any negative impact on the business with our actions.Therefore they don't care.This is very unfortunate as they refused to listen to our plea.
The employers feels we are not strong enough to make them changed their position. Find below a statement issued by the National president:
Dear Comrades, in reference to the on going struggle of NJIC in our industry, below are the excuses snd our resolve: Despite all effort so far,the employers have refused to listen to our plea and no other reasons than:
1-They feel we are not strong enough to force them to accede to our demands and afteral we are just an ordinary trade Association
2-That if they listen to us,they are likely to have problem with our Junior counterpart which they have promised not to allow senior staff to earn increment more than them
Which means our faith is tied to our Junior counter part,while ours not attach to the one of the managers
Presently,we are on 14%vs20% On this Note,I hereby declare total and indefinite strike with effect from Monday 11th of December 2017.
All units are directed to comply immediately .
|Re: Breaking: TUC Food Union FOBTOB, Declares National Indefinite Strike Action by systimax(m): 8:01am On Dec 11
This struggle is long overdue.
The AFBTE has displayed high level of unprofessionalism on the negotiation table.
For this to have degenerated to a nationwide strike, I strongly believe your time has come.
|Re: Breaking: TUC Food Union FOBTOB, Declares National Indefinite Strike Action by GreatManBee: 5:09pm On Dec 11
|Re: Breaking: TUC Food Union FOBTOB, Declares National Indefinite Strike Action by wildcatter23(m): 7:08am
|Re: Breaking: TUC Food Union FOBTOB, Declares National Indefinite Strike Action by bright007(f): 7:09am
|Re: Breaking: TUC Food Union FOBTOB, Declares National Indefinite Strike Action by Samiceman: 7:09am
If na me be Buhari ehn? I swear I go declare indefinite strike too. What nonsense
|Re: Breaking: TUC Food Union FOBTOB, Declares National Indefinite Strike Action by anonimi: 7:09am
Barawo bubu, why are you ALWAYS like this
Always bringing bad luck.
Turning prosperity handed over to you into recession and suffering.
Why na, barawo bubu and 40 thieves cabal of the All Poverty Congress, APC?
|Re: Breaking: TUC Food Union FOBTOB, Declares National Indefinite Strike Action by pesty100(m): 7:09am
|Re: Breaking: TUC Food Union FOBTOB, Declares National Indefinite Strike Action by obonujoker(m): 7:09am
Will these affect supply of food stuffs??
|Re: Breaking: TUC Food Union FOBTOB, Declares National Indefinite Strike Action by solochris(m): 7:10am
I did not even understand this post sef
|Re: Breaking: TUC Food Union FOBTOB, Declares National Indefinite Strike Action by Mentorkaryhm(m): 7:11am
this body has to realise that most of d govt policies didn't favour their employers, and also consider the state of the economy of the country, most companies in this category are struggling. Let them reason together and reach a favourably conclusion that will be a win-win for both. if not, some can loose their jobs
|Re: Breaking: TUC Food Union FOBTOB, Declares National Indefinite Strike Action by ben2223: 7:12am
what a beautiful way to start a new week
|Re: Breaking: TUC Food Union FOBTOB, Declares National Indefinite Strike Action by MrWondah(m): 7:13am
The posters above and bellow me if una no get any sensible thing to talk make una come join me sit down for ground
|Re: Breaking: TUC Food Union FOBTOB, Declares National Indefinite Strike Action by anonimi: 7:13am
Samiceman:
He has been on paid vacation of honeymoon in the other room of London since May 29, 2015.
|Re: Breaking: TUC Food Union FOBTOB, Declares National Indefinite Strike Action by DoyenExchange: 7:19am
I hope the strike doesn't affect the prices of food in the market.
|Re: Breaking: TUC Food Union FOBTOB, Declares National Indefinite Strike Action by overlord29(m): 7:35am
