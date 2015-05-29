



*NATIONAL DECLARED INDEFINITE STRIKE ACTION*

The FOBTOB National President has declared a National indefinate strike action from Today Monday 11/12/2017 in all Food,beverages and Tobacco Industries Nation wide.

According to the president the employer refused to listen to the voice of reasoning with all the effort of the association to avoid this action.They felt we are so small and the we cannot make any negative impact on the business with our actions.Therefore they don't care.This is very unfortunate as they refused to listen to our plea.

The employers feels we are not strong enough to make them changed their position. Find below a statement issued by the National president:

Dear Comrades, in reference to the on going struggle of NJIC in our industry, below are the excuses snd our resolve: Despite all effort so far,the employers have refused to listen to our plea and no other reasons than:

1-They feel we are not strong enough to force them to accede to our demands and afteral we are just an ordinary trade Association

2-That if they listen to us,they are likely to have problem with our Junior counterpart which they have promised not to allow senior staff to earn increment more than them

Which means our faith is tied to our Junior counter part,while ours not attach to the one of the managers

Presently,we are on 14%vs20% On this Note,I hereby declare total and indefinite strike with effect from Monday 11th of December 2017.

All units are directed to comply immediately .



