Who Is Afraid Of Daddy Freeze? By Femi Aribisala
Nothing in recent memory seems to have affected the bank-balances of Nigerian pastors as Daddy Freeze’s exposure of the deception of tithing in churches. Nigerian tithe-collecting pastors are up in arms, throwing every possible missile at him, including death threats. Jesus says: “Whoever desires to save his life will lose it.” (Matthew 16:25). Since Freeze’s exposure, tithe-collecting pastors have been spouting fire and brimstone, hopelessly trying to save their lives.
Death Threats
The assault on Freeze brings to mind the assault of Jewish pastors on Jesus when he also exposed their deception and hypocrisy. The upshot of this was the decision to have Jesus killed with extreme prejudice. Similarly, Daddy Freeze says a pastor, whose church he attended for 11 good tithe-paying years, has placed a death sentence on him for preaching against tithing. The pastor “prophesied” that Freeze would die within two years.
Jesus says: “An evil man out of the evil treasure of his heart brings forth evil. For out of the abundance of the heart his mouth speaks.” (Luke 6:45). You can easily tell that this so-called pastor is a charlatan masquerading as a child of God. Not only does he curse his enemies contrary to the way of Christ, even his curses are fake. Otherwise, why wait for two years for Freeze to die? Why not kill him right now?
Apostle Suleiman
Perhaps that anonymous pastor learnt a lesson from another endangered tithe-collector: self-styled Apostle Suleiman. The “apostle” exposed himself by foolishly prophesying that Nasir El-Rufai, the governor of Kaduna State, would die within two weeks. Unfortunately for him, the governor obstinately refused to die.
“Apostle” Suleiman was so riled up over Daddy Freeze’s preachments against tithing, he announced the decision to raise his tithe from 10 percent to 30 percent in retaliation. Clearly, the “apostle” needs to go back to bible school. So doing, he would learn that a tithe is 10 percent and can never be 30 percent.
Rather than boast publicly about fictitious increases in his tithes, his eminence the “apostle” should endeavour to listen to Jesus: “Be careful not to do your ‘acts of righteousness’ before men, to be seen by them. If you do, you will have no reward from your Father in heaven.” (Matthew 6:1). “When you give to the needy, do not let your left hand know what your right hand is doing, so that your giving may be in secret. Then your Father, who sees what is done in secret, will reward you.” (Matthew 6:3-4).
Paul Adefarasin
On his part, tithe-collecting Paul Adefarasin took the whole debate to stratospheric levels, the better to make tithing unassailable to fastidious bible scholars. He said: “God created the universe, he took a tithe: the Milky Way. God created the Milky Way, he took a tithe: the Galaxy. God created the Galaxy, he took a tithe: our Solar System. God created the Solar System, he took a tithe: Planet Earth. God created the Planet Earth, he took a tithe: Israel. God created Israel, he took a tithe: Jerusalem.”
At this juncture, I began to wonder if it could equally be postulated that God created Lagos, he took a tithe: Adefarasin’s House on the Rock! Who ever heard of God paying tithes? By the time the erudite pastor waxed lyrical and refashioned Jesus as: “a tithe, holding a tithe, going into a tithe,” his congregation could not bear it any longer. They burst into wild applause which I took to mean: “This pastor of ours is just too much!”
Matthew Ashimolowo
But the response to Freeze that took the cake came from Matthew Ashimolowo of Kingsway International Christian Centre. He felt so threatened by Daddy Freeze, he dropped his mask of holiness and became abusive. He told Daddy Freeze to “Shut up!”
Said Ashimolowo “ex cathedra:” “Some bunch of yoyo somewhere should not determine what we believe. Some guy who beats his wife, throws her out, throws his children out of the house should not determine what we believe. Not only that, he broke his own son’s knees while trying to defend his wife. Not only that, he drinks alcohol, sleeps with women and he is trying to preach to preacher?”
But, while we are on the subject, should Ashimolowo himself be telling anybody what to believe? Not according to Jesus.
Jesus says: “Why do you look at the speck of sawdust in your brother’s eye and pay no attention to the plank in your own eye? How can you say to your brother, ‘Let me take the speck out of your eye,’ when all the time there is a plank in your own eye? You hypocrite, first take the plank out of your own eye, and then you will see clearly to remove the speck from your brother’s eye.” (Matthew 7:3-5).
Ashimolowo”s hypocrisy is mind-boggling. Those who live in glass houses should not throw stones.
Wealth Transfer
Some years back, Ashimolowo advertised a crusade in Port Harcourt, captioned “The Coming Wealth Transfer.” This was based on the spurious pie-in-the-sky notion that God is soon going to transfer the wealth of non-Christians to Christians.
However, officials of the Charity Commission in England, an organisation which routinely polices the affairs of nominally non-profit organisations including churches, detected a more genuine wealth transfer taking place in Ashimolowo’s KICC. That wealth transfer was not from God to the members of Ashimolowo’s church: it was from members of the church to Ashimolowo.
The Commission discovered “serious misconduct and mismanagement” in the finances of KICC. It alleged that hundreds of thousands of pounds were dubiously transferred overseas. A £120,000 birthday party was given for Ashimolowo, out of which £80,000 was used to buy him a spanking Mercedes Benz. It was also reported that Ashimolowo used the church’s visa card to buy a timeshare apartment in Florida.
Should a man with this questionable CV tell Christians what they should believe and give? You be the judge.
The Commission maintained Ashimolowo acted as both trustee and paid employee of KICC, in contravention of British charity law. He allegedly approved suspicious payments and benefits to himself and his wife made to his private companies operated illegally from church premises. As a result of these irregularities, KICC was placed in the hands of receivers, new trustee managers were appointed and Ashimolowo was asked to repay £200,000 to the church.
The upshot of this was that Ashimolowo relocated temporarily to Nigeria, where he started preaching about “Sweat-less Wealth,” and “Twenty-Four Hour Miracles.” The latter required the gullible to give their monies, cars, televisions, stereos, cell-phones and even the Certificates of Occupancy of their houses to preachers in order to receive fictitious financial windfalls from heaven within 24 hours. A few of my acquaintances were scammed at these 419 “crusades.”
Deceived-deceivers
God says: “Among my people are found wicked men; they lie in wait as one who sets snares; they set a trap; they catch men.” (Jeremiah 5:26). Daddy Freeze has put these tithe-collecting fraudsters on the warpath, fighting to defend their bank-balances. Surely, he did not expect them to surrender their meal-tickets without a fight.
Who is afraid of Daddy Freeze? Thief- and robber-pastors. The fear of Daddy Freeze is the beginning of mischief in Nigerian churches.
Source: https://opinion.premiumtimesng.com/2017/12/10/who-is-afraid-of-daddy-freeze-by-femi-aribisala/
Re: Who Is Afraid Of Daddy Freeze? By Femi Aribisala by rejosom(m):
Daddy GOs
When they start quoting 7UP and Adams Oshiomole instead of the bible.
***Modified***
So we made it to FTC on a Monday morning.... I dedicate this wonderful position to pastor Paul Adeferasin...The hustle for tithe is real "God created the universe and took a tithe, the Galaxies..." More tithe to your coffers my brother.
Re: Who Is Afraid Of Daddy Freeze? By Femi Aribisala by Pussyisfood:
Just leave this clowns alone. There are verses that reiterate the giving of tithes to widows, levites orphans and strangers in the land so they may have enough to eat. This means that the tithe is not even supposed to go to rich orphans and widows or the ones that are doing well. Some dumb pastors will tell me that they are modern day levites. In what context? Levites are descendants of Levi and they were permitted to partake in the tithe because they had no inheritance of their own and nothing to their name. Nigerian pastors are not descendants of Levi neither do they have not inheritance. You always hear them being millionaires and poo.
This days it's OK to twist the Bible to fit in one's situation. That is why the church tycoons use that verse from Malachi that talks about bringing tithes to God's store house so I ask them. Do these church buildings look like store houses to you? And if you say we should take tithes to church, are you insinuating that pastors are God? Meanwhile see what a storehouse look like. If you pay close attention, you will notice that there's always no pulpit or chairs in them.
PS: For some strange reason, Malachi 3:10 has suddenly become the most important verse in the Bible. Even more important than John 3:16 and Matthew 21:22
Re: Who Is Afraid Of Daddy Freeze? By Femi Aribisala by MuttleyLaff:
Who is afraid of "baddie" Freeze?
The ecclesiastical tithe tribe, are
Re: Who Is Afraid Of Daddy Freeze? By Femi Aribisala by veekid(m):
Daddy Freeze is an attention seeker
Re: Who Is Afraid Of Daddy Freeze? By Femi Aribisala by BruncleZuma:
Aribisala you're next in line to be vilified.
Re: Who Is Afraid Of Daddy Freeze? By Femi Aribisala by Built2last:
ok
Re: Who Is Afraid Of Daddy Freeze? By Femi Aribisala by CollinsWeGlobe(m):
Freeze my real guy
Re: Who Is Afraid Of Daddy Freeze? By Femi Aribisala by mrvitalis(m):
Ok
Re: Who Is Afraid Of Daddy Freeze? By Femi Aribisala by HughWilliams:
The way most of these Pentecostal Churches is reacting to this Daddy Freeze expose shows that most of them are into church business for the money..
imagine the energy they are using to defend the tithes by the G.Os.. it’s such a shame
Re: Who Is Afraid Of Daddy Freeze? By Femi Aribisala by pol23:
Nice writeup.
Oh Come together all ye pastor.
Do a joint search in the Bible to backup the tithes you're collecting.
It's that simple.
You don't just read one verse of the old testament and expect we the sheepie not to question you.
Give us a concrete verse,criticised it before you bring it to us.
It's 2017.
Re: Who Is Afraid Of Daddy Freeze? By Femi Aribisala by JohnXcel:
God bless Daddy Freeze!
His stance backed by SCRIPTURES has re-affirmed my believe that Christians are not supposed to pay a tithe in this new testament dispensation.
I have not paid tithes for more that 3 years, however, my capacity to give has increased significantly.
This last quarter alone, I have giving more than I gave throughout last year to those in my locality and even afar.
Also, I'm on the verge of a 2 million Naira increase which I can trace directly to praying, and giving/sowing (not tithes.)
I have emancipated myself from the shackles of "Pastors" and "Daddy GO's".
For your info. I haven't been to a Sunday service in more than 3 years, YET I feel closer to God (on a one on one level) than ever before.
May God continue to lead Freeze aright. Amen!
Re: Who Is Afraid Of Daddy Freeze? By Femi Aribisala by deco22(m):
I have nothing against Daddy freeze,i believe he is bringing many issues affecting the church into the open.
But for you to compare him to Jesus Christ is uncalled for and blasphemous.
Re: Who Is Afraid Of Daddy Freeze? By Femi Aribisala by IamPatriotic(m):
This thing don dey too long, I'm fearing for Freeze's life already.
Re: Who Is Afraid Of Daddy Freeze? By Femi Aribisala by Lanretoye(m):
I love God,he can so watch.
Re: Who Is Afraid Of Daddy Freeze? By Femi Aribisala by pixblog:
|Re: Who Is Afraid Of Daddy Freeze? By Femi Aribisala by TEYA: 2:09pm
Re: Who Is Afraid Of Daddy Freeze? By Femi Aribisala by jchioma:
Yahoo pastors! They will do any thing to shut up Daddy Freeze before e spoil market for them.
Re: Who Is Afraid Of Daddy Freeze? By Femi Aribisala by olabisimichael:
ponziponzi:2 in 1 A slowpoke A Sheeple
Re: Who Is Afraid Of Daddy Freeze? By Femi Aribisala by zombieHUNTER:
Sheeples must be saved
Re: Who Is Afraid Of Daddy Freeze? By Femi Aribisala by Mariangeles:
Re: Who Is Afraid Of Daddy Freeze? By Femi Aribisala by Ytea(f):
A kind fellow should please summarize
Re: Who Is Afraid Of Daddy Freeze? By Femi Aribisala by zombieHUNTER:
HughWilliams:
All these god of men are called by money
Re: Who Is Afraid Of Daddy Freeze? By Femi Aribisala by cold(m):
#freethesheeple
Re: Who Is Afraid Of Daddy Freeze? By Femi Aribisala by Statsocial:
First of all no Pastor is being threatened by freeze or whatever you call him. Some of them are just alarmed by his effrontery just the same way the Apostles of Old were alarmed at some individuals who were trying to mislead the Church with a different message even though they had no Authority to do so.
You need to get something straight no matter what you do you can't stop the core rccg, winners, Deeperlife or mfm members from paying tithes. Perhaps the only ppl you would convince are ppl who never paid before.
And I would say this, whether Christians pay tithe or not is entirely up to pastors to decide.
When Jesus left the Earth he gave the church two things
1) The Holy Spirit
2) Men of God(Church leaders)
He did this because he believed the Church would be fine as long as the Hierarchy in Church holds. This goes in line with how God establishes institutions. When he created the family he made the man the head and when man said that structure wasn't in line with modernity they began to do it their own way and today America has a 50% divorce rate resulting in many fatherless children many of whom end up in prisons, addicts etc.
Back to Churches. Whenever there was dispute in the Early Church the Jewish Christians, Macedonian Christians, Corithian Christians, Thessalonians all wrote to the Church for Doctrinal Guidance and Church responded with scriptural(old testament) references. They sought for the leadership of the Apostles even though they had access to the same Old Testament that Paul Used to prove the instructions of the Church. They knew it was important to achieve oneness in the body of Christ so they had to submit to the leadership of the Church in Humility.
The same Berean Christians that is so cited by most of these rebels got their proof from Paul who used the Old Testament to build his case. How is it now that the same Old Testament is abominable to use by today's pastors. We all Know what the opinion of Abraham, Moses and Jesus about the Tithe.
Lol some of those rascals even claimed Jesus was referring to the Pharisees. However the Church learned to pray in sincerity after Jesus condemned the PHARISEES for hypocritical prayer and fasting. The Church learnt not to Condemn after Jesus defended the adulterous woman who was being hounded by Legalist(PHARISEES), the church learned that Sabbath was not important after Jesus played down Sabbath while conversing with Pharisees. How is it now that the same Jesus who taught the Church using the Pharisee is now being sidelined in the Faith he created?
The only ones whose opinion was never recorded about Tithing were the Apostles of the Early Church. Understanbly because Christians gave more than the Tithe in those days. However the Apostles of the Early Church are in the same dispensation as the apostles of today. Hence the clarity over tithing can only be given by Today's Church leaders.
The last time when Church members tried to school the Apostles it led to an error of Peter and resulted in Paul having to openly rebuke him.
At a time, Paul was so pressured by some of these know it all Christians that he had to carry out circumsicision on an adult male to pacify some church people
That same mistake would never be allowed to repeat itself! The Church leaders have the Authority to lead the Church and no one else. If you are not happy about it you can stay in your house!
Lastly what is Femi Aribisala angry about with Ashimolowo calling Freeze a Yoyo. Haven't you heard how Paul delivered the physical body of a Christian who was troubling him to be judged by Satan(which essentially means Sickness)
Freeze as probably done worse by insulting Pastors and calling them Yahoo boys hence those pastors are allowed to Spiritually deal with him. Let us correct his brain so his spirit can be saved.
Re: Who Is Afraid Of Daddy Freeze? By Femi Aribisala by imstrong1:
Freeze 4:2 pastors. Half time (Quarter finals)
|Re: Who Is Afraid Of Daddy Freeze? By Femi Aribisala by IAmSkinny: 2:13pm
Ever since Freeze raised this issue of tithe, a lot of pastors have spoken but non has countered Freeze with instances and references from the Bible.
Is it that Freeze is right after all? Why have they all failed to prove his point wrong?
.
.
Nigerian's number one photo hub www.fototech.com.ng
Re: Who Is Afraid Of Daddy Freeze? By Femi Aribisala by Abjay97(m):
Daddy Freeze has enlightened the minds of THOSE WHO DONT READ THEIR BIBLE.. Notice the category of Daddy Freeze supporters.. Unspiritual men who lack the spirit of discernation to know that Daddy Freeze is inspired by the devil not God to disintegrate the Church... Unfortunately the Devil came too late
Re: Who Is Afraid Of Daddy Freeze? By Femi Aribisala by colupot:
Who does that?
Re: Who Is Afraid Of Daddy Freeze? By Femi Aribisala by don4real18(m):
I really love Daddy Freeze for speaking out... Back then, when I said the same thing, people thought I was a devil or was probably affected mentally.
3 Likes
Re: Who Is Afraid Of Daddy Freeze? By Femi Aribisala by chuckdee4(m):
Abjay97:
Can you prove the bolded or is that more sentimental drivel?
