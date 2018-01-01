₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,944,367 members, 4,026,340 topics. Date: Monday, 15 January 2018 at 09:59 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / Femi Aribisala: "First Fruit, 419 Pastors Salivating For Your January Salary" (3441 Views)
Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Reacts To Daddy Freeze "Giving Pastors January Salary" / Daddy Freeze On First Fruit: Giving Your January Salary To Pastor Is Foolishness / Don’t Persecute Daddy Freeze: Tithing Today Is A Scam - Femi Aribisala (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Femi Aribisala: "First Fruit, 419 Pastors Salivating For Your January Salary" by ikorodureporta: 1:59pm On Jan 14
Christians: Watch out for the firstfruits scam
Source: https://www.vanguardngr.com/2018/01/christians-watch-firstfruits-scam/
7 Likes
|Re: Femi Aribisala: "First Fruit, 419 Pastors Salivating For Your January Salary" by veekid(m): 9:33am
First fruit kor; first fúck ni
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Femi Aribisala: "First Fruit, 419 Pastors Salivating For Your January Salary" by TheAngry1: 9:33am
This is Daddy Freeze's REAL father, don't mind the complexion... like father, like jaguda.
4 Likes
|Re: Femi Aribisala: "First Fruit, 419 Pastors Salivating For Your January Salary" by Eberex(m): 9:33am
We have members with their own view, no matter what you tell them.
Personally, it is a basic knowledge that churches are springing up daily here in Nigeria, especially in Lagos. And what most of them preach is what they know their members want to hear. Prosperity, death to your enemies, etc
Meanwhile individually we can talk to God in spirit and direct our prayers to Him. You don't need pastors telling you to donate to the church before your prayers can be heard.
Well church is business, what can i say?
6 Likes
|Re: Femi Aribisala: "First Fruit, 419 Pastors Salivating For Your January Salary" by pussypounder(m): 9:33am
|Re: Femi Aribisala: "First Fruit, 419 Pastors Salivating For Your January Salary" by rocknation62(m): 9:34am
Is it your SALARY?
Na you work am for me
Is this what is trending now Tackling MEN OF GOD...everybody just want to be relevant
1 Like
|Re: Femi Aribisala: "First Fruit, 419 Pastors Salivating For Your January Salary" by dunasy(f): 9:34am
hmmmm
|Re: Femi Aribisala: "First Fruit, 419 Pastors Salivating For Your January Salary" by KushyKush: 9:34am
While others are busy working their ass off, some pastors are busy eating, sleeping and watching TV.
Waiting to climb the pulpit on Sunday and read curses from the Bible to those who wouldn't Pay their January tithes and first fruit.
Then they (pastors) collect these tithes and first fruit to buy latest cars and pay their kid's school fees.
Una never get sense
10 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Femi Aribisala: "First Fruit, 419 Pastors Salivating For Your January Salary" by themonk(m): 9:34am
Daddy Freeze waiting to freeze their account like Sub-Zero
2 Likes
|Re: Femi Aribisala: "First Fruit, 419 Pastors Salivating For Your January Salary" by tope777x: 9:34am
1 Like
|Re: Femi Aribisala: "First Fruit, 419 Pastors Salivating For Your January Salary" by peteredo: 9:34am
|Re: Femi Aribisala: "First Fruit, 419 Pastors Salivating For Your January Salary" by Aieboocaar(m): 9:34am
That pastor must be maad to be salivating over my chikini pay!!!
I am my own pastor!! i pay my tithe to myself in form of hot catfish pepper soup and chilled Goldberg
I can't wait for last friday of january mehn!!
9 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Femi Aribisala: "First Fruit, 419 Pastors Salivating For Your January Salary" by yanshDoctor: 9:34am
Muslim is now teaching Christian the bible. impressive.. seun is really helping to promotes anti christ.
why is it that the people who are paying the tithe are not complaining. and they will continue to pay. why are you people dying for it.
|Re: Femi Aribisala: "First Fruit, 419 Pastors Salivating For Your January Salary" by wiringdpt(m): 9:34am
They will still insult him, religion is a scam from the middle east. Africans are so stupid.
9 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Femi Aribisala: "First Fruit, 419 Pastors Salivating For Your January Salary" by budosky(m): 9:35am
true talk
|Re: Femi Aribisala: "First Fruit, 419 Pastors Salivating For Your January Salary" by iamkneeyi: 9:35am
So true..I rather give it to the poor..
5 Likes
|Re: Femi Aribisala: "First Fruit, 419 Pastors Salivating For Your January Salary" by mazimee(m): 9:36am
I got tired of religion a long time ago, but I never got tired of God.
4 Likes
|Re: Femi Aribisala: "First Fruit, 419 Pastors Salivating For Your January Salary" by TheTechMan: 9:37am
True talk
|Re: Femi Aribisala: "First Fruit, 419 Pastors Salivating For Your January Salary" by Iseoluwani: 9:37am
|Re: Femi Aribisala: "First Fruit, 419 Pastors Salivating For Your January Salary" by Omoluabi16(m): 9:37am
Boring. stale now. This matter has been over flogged.
|Re: Femi Aribisala: "First Fruit, 419 Pastors Salivating For Your January Salary" by BruncleZuma: 9:37am
|Re: Femi Aribisala: "First Fruit, 419 Pastors Salivating For Your January Salary" by romano17: 9:37am
|Re: Femi Aribisala: "First Fruit, 419 Pastors Salivating For Your January Salary" by Macgreat(m): 9:38am
|Re: Femi Aribisala: "First Fruit, 419 Pastors Salivating For Your January Salary" by ignis(f): 9:38am
Everyone is entitled to his/her opinion.
|Re: Femi Aribisala: "First Fruit, 419 Pastors Salivating For Your January Salary" by Princesteve7248: 9:38am
May the Lord forgive him for he don't Know what he is saying, "do not judge" just follow you heart on spiritual matter.
|Re: Femi Aribisala: "First Fruit, 419 Pastors Salivating For Your January Salary" by guywitzerogal(m): 9:38am
Ok sir noted
|Re: Femi Aribisala: "First Fruit, 419 Pastors Salivating For Your January Salary" by fergieboy(m): 9:39am
IG page for sale with real followers
Call or WhatsApp
07064255205
|Re: Femi Aribisala: "First Fruit, 419 Pastors Salivating For Your January Salary" by lobinche101(m): 9:39am
.......
|Re: Femi Aribisala: "First Fruit, 419 Pastors Salivating For Your January Salary" by bumi10: 9:40am
eyes are opening
to the detriment of naija pastors
lol
|Re: Femi Aribisala: "First Fruit, 419 Pastors Salivating For Your January Salary" by Einl(m): 9:40am
The way to make heaven is simple.
1. Love God genuinely.
2. Help the poor.
Simple. And to live a happy life? Do the 2 above and:
1. Marry the woman/ man you love.
2. Let your children live their dream.
3. Enjoy wine responsibly.
1 Like
|Re: Femi Aribisala: "First Fruit, 419 Pastors Salivating For Your January Salary" by themonk(m): 9:40am
yanshDoctor:Your moniker and display picture is more anti-christ than seun.
1 Like
|Re: Femi Aribisala: "First Fruit, 419 Pastors Salivating For Your January Salary" by CYPHERTUDAJEE(m): 9:41am
We hustle to get a job and ain suceed,rich people dnt want to epp the poor.why wnt devil use us.So damn tired of this country
Good News( Deaconess Kehinde) / Jesus Who Said The Earth Is Round Beat's Allah Who Said The Earth Is Flat / Choti Diwali Whatsapp Quotes-happy Choti Deepavali Wishes-dp-shubh Diwali Sms-pr
Viewing this topic: duabba, Tplklaw(m), nickishire, kunleajao(m), Histrings08(m), elliskemas, engrbeejay29(m), kagari, kalu61(m), lifezone247(m), MbaanabaraAgu(m), oluwakekz(m), clemenza, therealdan, OmoOshodi(m), Mcpadosky(m), Miles300, BIGTinfotech, mhiztaexpensive(m), dehning(m), kennieG(m), Neimar, timmytime, herrlekan(m), draigboje(m), CalebClinton, kwb567, Xzandy(f), drestoneokuta(m), seyi360(m), eaglez(m), hotdealz(m), Sapiosexuality(m), Sotublizz1(m), nikitafarms, mrparker101(m), Uyi168(m), Iamkingyemi, Jalive, damzy88, plural, yomi96(m), fahrenheitt, gr8tsuccess, abeyaktech, adeshevy, FunctionX(m), emonkey(m), idonhammer, adudu208(m), jblaze11, adun99(f), Aieboocaar(m), Pat081, emeh007, pocal, kanirip, isblog(m), shegxi(m), Newpride(m), mopol2(m), CoolNed, masseratti, mfm04622, timbs001(m), donsiqua(m), Rexleo(m), bulalakoboko(m), Denobrown, evanstical, dzoi(f), Benz4pimp(m), ZhyonKross(m), igwegeorgiano(m), kindredspirit(m), ogdada, wickyyolo, Jefty1, Ayesa, Innovativeminds, JennieCutie4U(f), passover221(m), clily, teewhydope(m), couplingsingles, chibuking1(m), valdovas, CornFooPanda(m), oluremmy234(m), Heavance(m), kennyjj500(m), Ana234(f), Abuzay2r(m), 6pax, gregboi, adebopo, SalamRushdie, Elesu, Emeralddan(f), sutelk, BecaciaBarbie(f), flavunit, swagagolic01(m), kuntash, byemx06(m), Luckyomon(m), IkpuMmadu, congi(m), bjgg, captainbell, Yourstruly491, beloved24 and 125 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 27