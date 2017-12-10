Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Petrolex Mega Oil City, Ibefun In Ogun State (Photos, Videos) (14943 Views)

The tank farm area











for those who really don't know how huge this project is, this is the residential area





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dGVk0NkPRwc



barracks





Ogun is starting to reap the benefits of the investment summits, while some people are still signing fake MOUs lol

Petrolex has acquired over 13,000 acres of prime land. and they are currently concluding the negotiation of another 12,000 acres, to make the Petrolex Oil City at 101 square kilometres, Africa's largest petroleum products hub, with a size that is approximately 10 percent the size of Lagos state.

The facility will host a 250,000 barrels per day capacity refinery, estimated to cost $3.5 billion, a lube plant which a cost was put at $8.5 million.



Adebutu also said a tank farm with 300 million capacity to turnover 600,000 million litres/month and a Gas Processing Plant to produce 50,000 Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinders to make LPG gas more affordable as well as Marshaling Yard, with 4,000 capacity trailer park in Ibefun would be located within the complex.

Jetty



You're not from the Niger Delta but you are crying more than the bereaved. It's not even an oil well Ipob illiterate.It's a tank farm for easy distribution and a refinery.







More manufacturing facilities have been commissioned in Ogun state within the last 2 months than in the whole potorpotor Republic in 2017.

Say what you like, they are developing their region and reaping the benefits of peace, security and stability in their governance.

Say what you like, they are developing their region and reaping the benefits of peace, security and stability in their governance.





. Wee you keep kwayet Tunde, which peace and stability are you talking about?





just this year alone ,15000 heads has been found in the hands of rampaging ritualist that liter southwest



Ogun is blazing fast. Between November and December



$50 million sorghum malting and malt extract plant in Ota



Blueband margarine production line in Agbara



Petrolex tank farm commissioned in Ibefun



A 900 million naira logistics facility by Reckitt Benckiser (RB) Nigeria



Ogun indigenes, these are the establishments generating high IGR in your state before they come back tomorrow and tell you they developed your state with dirty 2x2 shops . Start educating your people now



9ice one, always wondered when ogun would get around developing their shore line to rival lagos

Me at petrolex site last year

Ogun is industrializing bigly!



Please what part of Ogun State is this Yuuge investment located?



I would appreciate a response from anybody in the know. 4 Likes 1 Share

I have a role to play in this. company.

This is nice and a huge investment.

God bless Nigeria. 3 Likes 1 Share

wow! I see growth.