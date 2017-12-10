₦airaland Forum

Aisha Buhari Tours Petrolex Mega Oil City, In Ogun (Photos)

Petrolex Mega Oil City, Ibefun In Ogun State (Photos, Videos) by Ihatepork: 2:09pm
The tank farm area





Re: Petrolex Mega Oil City, Ibefun In Ogun State (Photos, Videos) by Ihatepork: 2:10pm
for those who really don't know how huge this project is, this is the residential area


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dGVk0NkPRwc

barracks


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Lsoa4guWiw8

Re: Petrolex Mega Oil City, Ibefun In Ogun State (Photos, Videos) by Ihatepork: 2:11pm

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vhjWg8HtoAM

Re: Petrolex Mega Oil City, Ibefun In Ogun State (Photos, Videos) by Ihatepork: 2:15pm
Ogun is starting to reap the benefits of the investment summits, while some people are still signing fake MOUs lol

Re: Petrolex Mega Oil City, Ibefun In Ogun State (Photos, Videos) by Ihatepork: 2:19pm
Petrolex has acquired over 13,000 acres of prime land. and they are currently concluding the negotiation of another 12,000 acres, to make the Petrolex Oil City at 101 square kilometres, Africa’s largest petroleum products hub, with a size that is approximately 10 percent the size of Lagos state.

Re: Petrolex Mega Oil City, Ibefun In Ogun State (Photos, Videos) by Ihatepork: 2:19pm
The facility will host a 250,000 barrels per day capacity refinery, estimated to cost $3.5 billion, a lube plant which a cost was put at $8.5 million.

Adebutu also said a tank farm with 300 million capacity to turnover 600,000 million litres/month and a Gas Processing Plant to produce 50,000 Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinders to make LPG gas more affordable as well as Marshaling Yard, with 4,000 capacity trailer park in Ibefun would be located within the complex.

Re: Petrolex Mega Oil City, Ibefun In Ogun State (Photos, Videos) by Ihatepork: 2:22pm
Jetty

Re: Petrolex Mega Oil City, Ibefun In Ogun State (Photos, Videos) by Theleutenant: 2:50pm
yorugbas reaping where they did not sow
Niger delta oil

Niger deltans should wake up from their slumber please

Re: Petrolex Mega Oil City, Ibefun In Ogun State (Photos, Videos) by Igyeseh(m): 2:53pm
Following
Re: Petrolex Mega Oil City, Ibefun In Ogun State (Photos, Videos) by ipodstinks: 2:56pm
Theleutenant:
yorugbas reaping where they did not sow

Niger delta oil


Niger deltans should wake up from their slumber please
Niger delta oil. Na them create am or what is it the Niger delta sow. Mumu

Re: Petrolex Mega Oil City, Ibefun In Ogun State (Photos, Videos) by Ihatepork: 2:56pm
Theleutenant:
yorugbas reaping where they did not sow

Niger delta oil


Niger deltans should wake up from their slumber please

You're not from the Niger Delta but you are crying more than the bereaved. It's not even an oil well Ipob illiterate.It's a tank farm for easy distribution and a refinery. You can jump inside the Lagoon if you don't like it cheesy.



More manufacturing facilities have been commissioned in Ogun state within the last 2 months than in the whole potorpotor Republic in 2017. Continue forming developer of the universe with gala and yoghurt while erosion washes away the little land you have

Re: Petrolex Mega Oil City, Ibefun In Ogun State (Photos, Videos) by ProWalker: 2:58pm
Theleutenant:
yorugbas reaping where they did not sow

Niger delta oil


Niger deltans should wake up from their slumber please

Say what you like, they are developing their region and reaping the benefits of peace, security and stability in their governance.

Re: Petrolex Mega Oil City, Ibefun In Ogun State (Photos, Videos) by Theleutenant: 3:01pm
ProWalker:


Say what you like, they are developing their region and reaping the benefits of peace, security and stability in their governance.


. Wee you keep kwayet Tunde, which peace and stability are you talking about?


just this year alone ,15000 heads has been found in the hands of rampaging ritualist that liter southwest

onye ara

Re: Petrolex Mega Oil City, Ibefun In Ogun State (Photos, Videos) by ProWalker: 3:03pm
Theleutenant:
. Wee you keep kwayet Tunde, which peace and stability are you talking about?


just this year alone ,15000 heads has been found in the hands of rampaging ritualist that liter southwest

onye ara

The only thing rampaging is your illiteracy. grin grin cheesy

Re: Petrolex Mega Oil City, Ibefun In Ogun State (Photos, Videos) by Theleutenant: 3:07pm
ProWalker:


The only thing rampaging is your illiteracy. grin grin cheesy
. Tunde salam in pains

i remember how you cried that year when ur ugly face was used to plaster this forum

don't make me do that again

Re: Petrolex Mega Oil City, Ibefun In Ogun State (Photos, Videos) by python1: 3:09pm
Theleutenant:
. this kid!!

i hate exchanging banter with dumbsters like you

i know ur life starts and ends on this forum

ewu

where is ur python1 handle?
Na me dem dey see behind every handle these days grin grin. Proper confusion don start grin grin
Prowalker, abeg increase the tempo and confuse them the more, that's what the progressives owe their dear country.

Re: Petrolex Mega Oil City, Ibefun In Ogun State (Photos, Videos) by ProWalker: 3:10pm
Theleutenant:
. Tunde salam in pains

i remember how you cried that year when ur ugly face was used to plaster this forum

don't make me do that again

I know you still wears that battered shoes. grin cheesy
Stop derailing and have some shame

Re: Petrolex Mega Oil City, Ibefun In Ogun State (Photos, Videos) by Ihatepork: 3:11pm
Ogun is blazing fast. Between November and December

$50 million sorghum malting and malt extract plant in Ota

Blueband margarine production line in Agbara

Petrolex tank farm commissioned in Ibefun

A 900 million naira logistics facility by Reckitt Benckiser (RB) Nigeria

Ogun indigenes, these are the establishments generating high IGR in your state before they come back tomorrow and tell you they developed your state with dirty 2x2 shops grin. Start educating your people now

Re: Petrolex Mega Oil City, Ibefun In Ogun State (Photos, Videos) by python1: 3:14pm
Theleutenant:
. Wee you keep kwayet Tunde, which peace and stability are you talking about?


just this year alone ,15000 heads has been found in the hands of rampaging ritualist that liter southwest

onye ara
English. grin

Re: Petrolex Mega Oil City, Ibefun In Ogun State (Photos, Videos) by ProWalker: 3:14pm
python1:

Na me dem dey see behind every handle these days grin grin. Proper confusion don start grin grin
Prowalker, abeg increase the tempo and confuse them the more, that's what the progressives owe their dear country.

The idiot dey go up and down Nairaland exhibiting stupidity everywhere. I hate having encounter on this forum with such nincompoop.
I'm sure his fellow iboes are ashamed of him.

Re: Petrolex Mega Oil City, Ibefun In Ogun State (Photos, Videos) by eduj(m): 7:37pm
9ice one, always wondered when ogun would get around developing their shore line to rival lagos
.

Re: Petrolex Mega Oil City, Ibefun In Ogun State (Photos, Videos) by totit: 7:45pm
Re: Petrolex Mega Oil City, Ibefun In Ogun State (Photos, Videos) by GoldNiagara(m): 8:50pm
Ipods will not like this. Not one bit.

Re: Petrolex Mega Oil City, Ibefun In Ogun State (Photos, Videos) by Shegman22(m): 9:03pm
:

Re: Petrolex Mega Oil City, Ibefun In Ogun State (Photos, Videos) by Shegman22(m): 9:08pm
Me at petrolex site last year

Re: Petrolex Mega Oil City, Ibefun In Ogun State (Photos, Videos) by Alcatraz005: 9:09pm
Ogun is industrializing bigly!

Please what part of Ogun State is this Yuuge investment located?

I would appreciate a response from anybody in the know.

Re: Petrolex Mega Oil City, Ibefun In Ogun State (Photos, Videos) by TheAngry1: 9:22pm
Theleutenant:
yorugbas reaping where they did not sow

Niger delta oil


Niger deltans should wake up from their slumber please

I smell rotten beaf grin grin grin If you check the guy now, he is probably not from the Niger Delta grin grin taking panadol for another person's headache

Re: Petrolex Mega Oil City, Ibefun In Ogun State (Photos, Videos) by Primusinterpares(m): 9:23pm
I have a role to play in this. company.

Re: Petrolex Mega Oil City, Ibefun In Ogun State (Photos, Videos) by Lanre4uonly(m): 9:23pm
This is nice and a huge investment.
God bless Nigeria.

Re: Petrolex Mega Oil City, Ibefun In Ogun State (Photos, Videos) by Chinwe4real(f): 9:24pm
wow! I see growth.

Re: Petrolex Mega Oil City, Ibefun In Ogun State (Photos, Videos) by paybak(m): 9:25pm
Theleutenant:
yorugbas reaping where they did not sow

Niger delta oil


Niger deltans should wake up from their slumber please
isn't it funny how useless your governments can be? When the least state in niger delta with just 9 local government will collect 10 billion as revenue in a month, the biggest state in south west will have just 7 billion and will still make good use of it. They should hold their government and you people should stop spewing trash upandan. You hear?

