Petrolex Mega Oil City, Ibefun In Ogun State (Photos, Videos)
The tank farm area
Re: Petrolex Mega Oil City, Ibefun In Ogun State (Photos, Videos)
for those who really don't know how huge this project is, this is the residential area
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dGVk0NkPRwc
barracks
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Lsoa4guWiw8
Re: Petrolex Mega Oil City, Ibefun In Ogun State (Photos, Videos)
Re: Petrolex Mega Oil City, Ibefun In Ogun State (Photos, Videos)
Ogun is starting to reap the benefits of the investment summits, while some people are still signing fake MOUs lol
Re: Petrolex Mega Oil City, Ibefun In Ogun State (Photos, Videos)
Petrolex has acquired over 13,000 acres of prime land. and they are currently concluding the negotiation of another 12,000 acres, to make the Petrolex Oil City at 101 square kilometres, Africa’s largest petroleum products hub, with a size that is approximately 10 percent the size of Lagos state.
Re: Petrolex Mega Oil City, Ibefun In Ogun State (Photos, Videos)
The facility will host a 250,000 barrels per day capacity refinery, estimated to cost $3.5 billion, a lube plant which a cost was put at $8.5 million.
Adebutu also said a tank farm with 300 million capacity to turnover 600,000 million litres/month and a Gas Processing Plant to produce 50,000 Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinders to make LPG gas more affordable as well as Marshaling Yard, with 4,000 capacity trailer park in Ibefun would be located within the complex.
Re: Petrolex Mega Oil City, Ibefun In Ogun State (Photos, Videos)
Jetty
19 Likes
46 Likes
Re: Petrolex Mega Oil City, Ibefun In Ogun State (Photos, Videos)
88 Likes
45 Likes
8 Likes
65 Likes
Re: Petrolex Mega Oil City, Ibefun In Ogun State (Photos, Videos)
Ogun is blazing fast. Between November and December
$50 million sorghum malting and malt extract plant in Ota
Blueband margarine production line in Agbara
Petrolex tank farm commissioned in Ibefun
A 900 million naira logistics facility by Reckitt Benckiser (RB) Nigeria
Ogun indigenes, these are the establishments generating high IGR in your state before they come back tomorrow and tell you they developed your state with dirty 2x2 shops . Start educating your people now
13 Likes
|Re: Petrolex Mega Oil City, Ibefun In Ogun State (Photos, Videos) by eduj(m): 7:37pm
9ice one, always wondered when ogun would get around developing their shore line to rival lagos
.
Ipods will not like this. Not one bit. 8 Likes
Me at petrolex site last year
Re: Petrolex Mega Oil City, Ibefun In Ogun State (Photos, Videos)
Ogun is industrializing bigly!
Please what part of Ogun State is this Yuuge investment located?
I would appreciate a response from anybody in the know.
Re: Petrolex Mega Oil City, Ibefun In Ogun State (Photos, Videos) I have a role to play in this. company.
I have a role to play in this. company.
Re: Petrolex Mega Oil City, Ibefun In Ogun State (Photos, Videos) This is nice and a huge investment. God bless Nigeria.
This is nice and a huge investment.
God bless Nigeria.
Re: Petrolex Mega Oil City, Ibefun In Ogun State (Photos, Videos) wow! I see growth.
wow! I see growth.
Re: Petrolex Mega Oil City, Ibefun In Ogun State (Photos, Videos)
isn't it funny how useless your governments can be? When the least state in niger delta with just 9 local government will collect 10 billion as revenue in a month, the biggest state in south west will have just 7 billion and will still make good use of it. They should hold their government and you people should stop spewing trash upandan. You hear?
