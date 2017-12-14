Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Car Talk / What Are The Pros And Cons Of Infiniti FX? (1638 Views)

Hello Nairalanders,

Guys, I am considering buying a Used Infiniti FX but people keep discouraging me.

What are the issues with the vehicle? I really love the car but I don't want to buy something that will give me high blood pressure.

Your advice and inputs will be highly appreciated

The car is great very great atleast from review I've heard.

But you know nigerians, we are always managing ourselves..its either it's a toyota or honda.......because of easy maintenance, and maintenance isn't just about having money but also accessibility to maintenance expert conveniently.....



I love the car's shape die especially the 2010 series....

But me.. I ddnt have a good experience with Nissan murano because a lot of Nigerian mechanics are toyota, honda, golf compliant by default.

I believe that the Nissan FX series is just another murano in another box design...



One thing I can say for sure is that the car has got a great engine like the murano, and if u are are speed demon...you won't regret having the car....if you can get a good maintenance engineer and stick to the recommended engine and gear oil





General pros and cons: you are dealing with a large car, hence big tyres 18-22inch chromes...Change of tyre na money ooo, weda used or new....

It usually comes with a v6 engine, it's technically a speed monster, so u need to get ready for extra gear service and co...



Parts are generally more expensive than small car...the full light, radiator, engine shouldn't be less than 250k and above





Thank you so much. I really do appreciate this.

Thanks a million bro. I really do appreciate your detailed response. Very helpful.





Na so those guys dey do I can bet my December salary those people discouraging you drive ToyotaNa so those guys dey do

Will you send the money to my account, let me buy the one that won't spoil for you

Pic of the car nah 1 Like

I don't like it. Not sure why....

Proceed with your choice bro. I drive an Infiniti FX35 and a Lexus ES330, and i can tell you for sure that the difference is clear. When i throttle my infiniti, i feel the G-force sucking me into my seat. That car is power personified. Aside fuel and availability of parts which makes it expensive, you are good to go.

The overall look is enticing and just beautiful from the outside. Interior looks awesome but the yeye engine can frustrate you into marrying a second wife

It is not far from its brother, Murano, a car notorious for its gear problems. That was my first car. Now I use a 2009 Mitsubishi outlander. Not Honda or Toyota... Hnmmmm....Infiniti...oga, people discouraging you from buying are not far from the truth. Don't buy a car that you will end up spending your salary every week on repairing parts. To get the parts nko? Even fuel consumption sef fit make u run mad.The overall look is enticing and just beautiful from the outside. Interior looks awesome but the yeye engine can frustrate you into marrying a second wifeIt is not far from its brother, Murano, a car notorious for its gear problems. That was my first car. Now I use a 2009 Mitsubishi outlander. Not Honda or Toyota...

OP,we mostly concerned bout parts availability n cost n also fuel consumption..and we knw a toyota or a honda perfectly fits dt category...



Buh at d end,it all depends on maintenance n how heavy ur pocket is

Very solid car. Make sure you buy grade one.