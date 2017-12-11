₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Patricia Etteh Rebukes Uche Secondus For Mentioning Her Name In Victory Speech by Umartins1(m): 3:32pm
She wrote via her facebook page
|Re: Patricia Etteh Rebukes Uche Secondus For Mentioning Her Name In Victory Speech by LessNoise(m): 3:46pm
I understood the part where she took offence to her name been used buh I don't understand the later where she says she's been forgotten.....madam no be use use how many millions renovate house for u and ur deputy....the first tin they do is buy Cars and renovate buildings I really don't understand this kind of government at all
|Re: Patricia Etteh Rebukes Uche Secondus For Mentioning Her Name In Victory Speech by BRIGHT180(m): 3:53pm
leaders come leaders go it is how resourceful or reckless you were with the leadership position that sticks to the heart of the followers
|Re: Patricia Etteh Rebukes Uche Secondus For Mentioning Her Name In Victory Speech by Umartins1(m): 3:54pm
LessNoise:We think alike
|Re: Patricia Etteh Rebukes Uche Secondus For Mentioning Her Name In Victory Speech by uwa1(m): 3:54pm
Etteh you no go hide yourself... the first female speaker, is that a legacy. After your election, your primary objective was to lavish tax-payers money for your comfort... You better respect yourself..
|Re: Patricia Etteh Rebukes Uche Secondus For Mentioning Her Name In Victory Speech by Umartins1(m): 3:56pm
uwa1:What?
|Re: Patricia Etteh Rebukes Uche Secondus For Mentioning Her Name In Victory Speech by Kenzico(m): 4:19pm
uwa1:
She's very Stupid!! She ain't got no shame either
|Re: Patricia Etteh Rebukes Uche Secondus For Mentioning Her Name In Victory Speech by bedspread: 4:24pm
I guess the error was done in the euphoria of Celebration...
Madam Ette ur point has been Noted
|Re: Patricia Etteh Rebukes Uche Secondus For Mentioning Her Name In Victory Speech by yeyeboi(m): 4:39pm
Ok
|Re: Patricia Etteh Rebukes Uche Secondus For Mentioning Her Name In Victory Speech by Blackfyre: 4:40pm
600 million dollars or was it naira?
|Re: Patricia Etteh Rebukes Uche Secondus For Mentioning Her Name In Victory Speech by divine842: 4:40pm
Calling all nigerian youth,if we dont get this now,we would never get it,if we let this old apc and pdp biggots as they have eaten into our country,making life hard for we youth Come back to power then we are doomed..we would have to come together with a mindset to surprise those old biggots that think this country is a family inheritance come 2019..we cannot sell our future and children future for 2k election money never.
Do we youths ever think of our childrens future.these biggots are not only eating ours at the moment but finger picking our childrens own..
You might say its none of your business,but yes it is, because if we dont get it now we would be doomed in few years to come..i stand against pdp&apc biggots and political thieves.
We are youth and we are strong
|Re: Patricia Etteh Rebukes Uche Secondus For Mentioning Her Name In Victory Speech by otijah(m): 4:40pm
Who is she plz
|Re: Patricia Etteh Rebukes Uche Secondus For Mentioning Her Name In Victory Speech by ancisfrank(m): 4:41pm
|Re: Patricia Etteh Rebukes Uche Secondus For Mentioning Her Name In Victory Speech by geostrata(m): 4:41pm
hmmm
|Re: Patricia Etteh Rebukes Uche Secondus For Mentioning Her Name In Victory Speech by Newbiee: 4:41pm
Where are the AMC (Atiku Media Campaign)? Over to you.
|Re: Patricia Etteh Rebukes Uche Secondus For Mentioning Her Name In Victory Speech by Sharon6(f): 4:41pm
Ghen Ghen... E don happen!
GET RID OF STRETCH MARKS, CHECK MY SIGNATURE!
|Re: Patricia Etteh Rebukes Uche Secondus For Mentioning Her Name In Victory Speech by TonyeBarcanista(m): 4:42pm
|Re: Patricia Etteh Rebukes Uche Secondus For Mentioning Her Name In Victory Speech by IamPatriotic(m): 4:42pm
ghenghennnnn
|Re: Patricia Etteh Rebukes Uche Secondus For Mentioning Her Name In Victory Speech by Sharon6(f): 4:42pm
otijah:Obasanjo's girlfriend and former speaker who stole billions of naira
|Re: Patricia Etteh Rebukes Uche Secondus For Mentioning Her Name In Victory Speech by dukie25: 4:42pm
In conclusion, I hereby state that no party should take my humility and gender for granted, believing that I cannot move if I feel like.
She is putting APC on notice, even now.
|Re: Patricia Etteh Rebukes Uche Secondus For Mentioning Her Name In Victory Speech by Northernonyenku(m): 4:42pm
Women n pride
|Re: Patricia Etteh Rebukes Uche Secondus For Mentioning Her Name In Victory Speech by ekems2017(f): 4:42pm
Sorry mma. Pls we don't even need you in Pdp. So sorry for the mistake.
Are you not suppose to be happy that Pdp made a mistake in calling your name. I have never heard I repeat never heard your name in Apc even for once.
|Re: Patricia Etteh Rebukes Uche Secondus For Mentioning Her Name In Victory Speech by tociano009(m): 4:42pm
Stupid woman Ole
|Re: Patricia Etteh Rebukes Uche Secondus For Mentioning Her Name In Victory Speech by 9jatatafo(m): 4:43pm
Abeg pdp news is too much
|Re: Patricia Etteh Rebukes Uche Secondus For Mentioning Her Name In Victory Speech by samstels: 4:44pm
Useless thief that could not hold power without stealing
|Re: Patricia Etteh Rebukes Uche Secondus For Mentioning Her Name In Victory Speech by emekatimsu(m): 4:44pm
How can she be forgotten.
Is she not that wan that used billions of dollars to renovate her official house? History will never forget her
|Re: Patricia Etteh Rebukes Uche Secondus For Mentioning Her Name In Victory Speech by olenyi(m): 4:44pm
Lol
|Re: Patricia Etteh Rebukes Uche Secondus For Mentioning Her Name In Victory Speech by Ugoeze2016: 4:44pm
When do we start seeing younger people in politics? Enough of these old people
|Re: Patricia Etteh Rebukes Uche Secondus For Mentioning Her Name In Victory Speech by emperorchedda(m): 4:45pm
So this aunty still exists, even in APC. After stepping on Obasanjo's toes then he in turn sent her packing in the guise of using 700 million naira to renovate house
|Re: Patricia Etteh Rebukes Uche Secondus For Mentioning Her Name In Victory Speech by sammyj: 4:46pm
Things are beginning to fall apart for the evil power self seeking party !!!
|Re: Patricia Etteh Rebukes Uche Secondus For Mentioning Her Name In Victory Speech by colly22boy: 4:46pm
##EndtimeWoman... she would rot in hell.. with you reading this... yes I mean you stupid fool reading this
