Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Patricia Etteh Rebukes Uche Secondus For Mentioning Her Name In Victory Speech (13042 Views)

Southsouth Governors Insist On Secondus For PDP Chair / Patricia Etteh Celebrates Her 64th Birthday Today / Patricia Etteh To Be Called To The Nigerian Bar (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)









***************************************



This was the way Secondus started his acceptance speech:



“PDP – Power to the People



Power to the People-PDP.



Your Excellencies,



The former President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Goodluck Ebele Jonathan GCFR.



Your Excellency the former Vice Presidents Atiku Abubakar and Nnamdi Sambo



Your Excellencies the former Senate Presidents, Anyim Pius Anyim and David Mark



His Excellency the Deputy Senate President Ike Ekweremadu



Your Excellencies the former Speaker of the House of Representatives Demji Bankole and Patricia Ette”



***************************************



REJOINDER TO THE MENTION OF MY NAME IN THE VICTORY SPEECH OF THE NEWLY ELECTED NATIONAL CHAIRMAN OF THE PEOPLES DEMOCRATIC PARTY, PRINCE UCHE SECONDUS



I, Rt. Hon. Patricia Olubunmi Etteh, hereby issue a disclaimer with respect to the mention of my name in victory speech of the newly elected National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, Prince Uche Secondus, as follows;



1. That I am unequivocally not a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP);

2. That I was not in attendance at PDP's national convention of Saturday, December 9, 2017;

3. Owing from (1) and (2) above, I do not consent to the mention of my name in such a political gathering;

4. That I am a card-carrying member and member of the Board of Trustees (BOT), the apex Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC);



Unfortunately, this can only happen in Nigeria, where people use other peoples' name to shine and gain credence.



I'm disappointed in the play of shenanigans in the political climate of Nigeria; why I, Rt. Hon. Patricia Olubunmi Etteh, can be forgotten so soon, having achieved this much politically in the midst of men, being the first and still the only Female Speaker of the House of Representatives.



Let me sound it loud and clear, that history cannot be changed, as I have paid my dues in the service of this nation, and I refuse to be celebrated after death, as against being celebrated while alive. If the right people fail to recognize my service to the nation, my God will fight for me.



In conclusion, I hereby state that no party should take my humility and gender for granted, believing that I cannot move if I feel like. I am an ardent advocate for good governance, and if I deem it that the running of affairs of a certain political party is not in the best interest of the citizens of Nigeria, I will not hesitate to make my move. The intendment of this statement is not to please any political party or association, but to set the records straight.



God bless the Federal Republic of Nigeria,

Happy Sunday.



Signed.

Rt. Hon. Patricia Olubunmi Etteh, CFR



https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=2068669313364892&id=100006655293237 She wrote via her facebook page 8 Likes 1 Share

I really don't understand this kind of government at all I understood the part where she took offence to her name been used buh I don't understand the later where she says she's been forgotten.....madam no be use use how many millions renovate house for u and ur deputy....the first tin they do is buy Cars and renovate buildingsI really don't understand this kind of government at all 22 Likes 1 Share

leaders come leaders go it is how resourceful or reckless you were with the leadership position that sticks to the heart of the followers 3 Likes

LessNoise:

I understood the part where she took offence to her name been used buh I don't understand the later where she says she's been forgotten .....madam no be use use how many millions renovate house for u and ur deputy....the first tin they do is buy Cars and renovate buildings I really don't understand this kind of government at all We think alike We think alike 11 Likes

Etteh you no go hide yourself... the first female speaker, is that a legacy. After your election, your primary objective was to lavish tax-payers money for your comfort... You better respect yourself.. 18 Likes

uwa1:

ok What? What?

uwa1:

Etteh you no go hide yourself... the first female speaker, is that a legacy. After your election, your primary objective was to lavish tax-payers money for your comfort... You better respect yourself..



She's very Stupid!! She ain't got no shame either She's very Stupid!! She ain't got no shame either 10 Likes

I guess the error was done in the euphoria of Celebration...

Madam Ette ur point has been Noted 3 Likes

Ok 1 Like

600 million dollars or was it naira? 1 Like

Calling all nigerian youth,if we dont get this now,we would never get it,if we let this old apc and pdp biggots as they have eaten into our country,making life hard for we youth Come back to power then we are doomed..we would have to come together with a mindset to surprise those old biggots that think this country is a family inheritance come 2019..we cannot sell our future and children future for 2k election money never.

Do we youths ever think of our childrens future.these biggots are not only eating ours at the moment but finger picking our childrens own..

You might say its none of your business,but yes it is, because if we dont get it now we would be doomed in few years to come..i stand against pdp&apc biggots and political thieves.



We are youth and we are strong 4 Likes 3 Shares

Who is she plz 2 Likes

hmmm

Where are the AMC (Atiku Media Campaign)? Over to you. 3 Likes

Ghen Ghen... E don happen!







GET RID OF STRETCH MARKS, CHECK MY SIGNATURE!

1 Like

ghenghennnnn

otijah:

Who is she plz Obasanjo's girlfriend and former speaker who stole billions of naira Obasanjo's girlfriend and former speaker who stole billions of naira

In conclusion, I hereby state that no party should take my humility and gender for granted , believing that I cannot move if I feel like.

She is putting APC on notice, even now. She is putting APC on notice, even now. 3 Likes

Women n pride

Sorry mma. Pls we don't even need you in Pdp. So sorry for the mistake.



Are you not suppose to be happy that Pdp made a mistake in calling your name. I have never heard I repeat never heard your name in Apc even for once. 4 Likes

Stupid woman Ole 4 Likes 1 Share

Abeg pdp news is too much

Useless thief that could not hold power without stealing

How can she be forgotten.



Is she not that wan that used billions of dollars to renovate her official house? History will never forget her 5 Likes

Lol

When do we start seeing younger people in politics? Enough of these old people

So this aunty still exists, even in APC. After stepping on Obasanjo's toes then he in turn sent her packing in the guise of using 700 million naira to renovate house So this aunty still exists, even in APC. After stepping on Obasanjo's toes then he in turn sent her packing in the guise of using 700 million naira to renovate house 2 Likes

Things are beginning to fall apart for the evil power self seeking party !!!