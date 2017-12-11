







Super Eagles head coach Gernot Rohr has admitted he is still on the look out for a quality goalkeeper for the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.



Enyimba goalkeeper Ikechukwu Ezenwa was in goal in three of the team’s last four games but Rohr seems not fully satisfied with his performance.



First choice Carl Ikeme is treating leukaemia, Daniel Akpeyi has been erratic, while youngster Francis Uzoho is untested.



Rohr is however looking to assess former junior international Ezenwa further at the African Nations Championship in Morocco where he will be in goal for the home-based Super Eagles.



Chippa United’s Akpeyi failed to impress in Super Eagles last game against Argentina despite an impressive club form, while new invitee Uzoho is inexperienced at international level.





Rohr is also trying to lure former first choice goalkeeper Vincent Enyeama out of international retirement as the man who replaced him Ikeme may not be fit enough to be part of the team to the World Cup.







“The last challenge is to find a goalkeeper who satisfies us fully. We are working with my goalkeeping coach, Enrico Pionetti,” Rohr was quoted by French website Football365.fr.





“The African Nations Championship will be important to take stock. Ikechukwu Ezenwa will participate, under the direction of my assistant Salisu Yusuf. I will follow things closely.”



The Super Eagles will face Croatia in their first group game in Russia on June 16 at the Kaliningrad Stadium.





https://www.completesportsnigeria.com/rohr-still-search-quality-world-cup-goalkeeper-assess-ezenwa-chan/ Rohr Still In Search Of Quality World Cup Goalkeeper, To Assess Ezenwa With CHANSuper Eagles head coach Gernot Rohr has admitted he is still on the look out for a quality goalkeeper for the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.Enyimba goalkeeper Ikechukwu Ezenwa was in goal in three of the team’s last four games but Rohr seems not fully satisfied with his performance.First choice Carl Ikeme is treating leukaemia, Daniel Akpeyi has been erratic, while youngster Francis Uzoho is untested.Rohr is however looking to assess former junior international Ezenwa further at the African Nations Championship in Morocco where he will be in goal for the home-based Super Eagles.Chippa United’s Akpeyi failed to impress in Super Eagles last game against Argentina despite an impressive club form, while new invitee Uzoho is inexperienced at international level.Rohr is also trying to lure former first choice goalkeeper Vincent Enyeama out of international retirement as the man who replaced him Ikeme may not be fit enough to be part of the team to the World Cup.“The last challenge is to find a goalkeeper who satisfies us fully. We are working with my goalkeeping coach, Enrico Pionetti,” Rohr was quoted by French website Football365.fr.“The African Nations Championship will be important to take stock. Ikechukwu Ezenwa will participate, under the direction of my assistant Salisu Yusuf. I will follow things closely.”The Super Eagles will face Croatia in their first group game in Russia on June 16 at the Kaliningrad Stadium. 1 Like