Rohr Still In Search Of Quality World Cup Goalkeeper, To Assess Ezenwa With CHAN by robosky02(m): 5:48pm
Super Eagles head coach Gernot Rohr has admitted he is still on the look out for a quality goalkeeper for the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

Enyimba goalkeeper Ikechukwu Ezenwa was in goal in three of the team’s last four games but Rohr seems not fully satisfied with his performance.

First choice Carl Ikeme is treating leukaemia, Daniel Akpeyi has been erratic, while youngster Francis Uzoho is untested.

Rohr is however looking to assess former junior international Ezenwa further at the African Nations Championship in Morocco where he will be in goal for the home-based Super Eagles.

Chippa United’s Akpeyi failed to impress in Super Eagles last game against Argentina despite an impressive club form, while new invitee Uzoho is inexperienced at international level.


Rohr is also trying to lure former first choice goalkeeper Vincent Enyeama out of international retirement as the man who replaced him Ikeme may not be fit enough to be part of the team to the World Cup.



“The last challenge is to find a goalkeeper who satisfies us fully. We are working with my goalkeeping coach, Enrico Pionetti,” Rohr was quoted by French website Football365.fr.


“The African Nations Championship will be important to take stock. Ikechukwu Ezenwa will participate, under the direction of my assistant Salisu Yusuf. I will follow things closely.”

The Super Eagles will face Croatia in their first group game in Russia on June 16 at the Kaliningrad Stadium.


Re: Rohr Still In Search Of Quality World Cup Goalkeeper, To Assess Ezenwa With CHAN by HallaDaTruth: 5:57pm
Bring back dodo mayana

Re: Rohr Still In Search Of Quality World Cup Goalkeeper, To Assess Ezenwa With CHAN by robosky02(m): 6:05pm
Francis Uzoho vs Argentina


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QB_ZqLtPpgA

Re: Rohr Still In Search Of Quality World Cup Goalkeeper, To Assess Ezenwa With CHAN by robosky02(m): 6:08pm
Ezenwa vs Cameroon WC Qualifier - 2017


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RGcWMMJO9vI

Re: Rohr Still In Search Of Quality World Cup Goalkeeper, To Assess Ezenwa With CHAN by robosky02(m): 6:12pm
akpeyi


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4fZ7b7KA9uY
Re: Rohr Still In Search Of Quality World Cup Goalkeeper, To Assess Ezenwa With CHAN by robosky02(m): 6:16pm
Vincent enyeama 2017 grin


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=URMOYmPesog
Re: Rohr Still In Search Of Quality World Cup Goalkeeper, To Assess Ezenwa With CHAN by robosky02(m): 6:17pm
so guys check the clips who should we go with to the world cup?

mynd44 choose yours grin

Re: Rohr Still In Search Of Quality World Cup Goalkeeper, To Assess Ezenwa With CHAN by robosky02(m): 6:22pm
HallaDaTruth:
Bring back dodo mayana


he can only train not

play again

Re: Rohr Still In Search Of Quality World Cup Goalkeeper, To Assess Ezenwa With CHAN by LesbianBoy(m): 7:06pm
Whether anybody likes it or not


Ezenwa must face messi, aguero, huiguian, dybala

Re: Rohr Still In Search Of Quality World Cup Goalkeeper, To Assess Ezenwa With CHAN by KxngKrypt(m): 7:06pm
Re: Rohr Still In Search Of Quality World Cup Goalkeeper, To Assess Ezenwa With CHAN by TheAngry1: 7:07pm
ok
Re: Rohr Still In Search Of Quality World Cup Goalkeeper, To Assess Ezenwa With CHAN by twentyk(m): 7:07pm
Let them use that second half goal keeper against Argentina na....


Or call eyeama...
Akpeyi has been unimpressive....
Oyinbo keeper has leukaemia
Eyeama has been missing in action
And Ezenwa is.... Hehehehe(though I like the guy)

Re: Rohr Still In Search Of Quality World Cup Goalkeeper, To Assess Ezenwa With CHAN by bart10: 7:07pm
Ezenwa no be am at all undecided. Make we go beg Enyeama cool

Re: Rohr Still In Search Of Quality World Cup Goalkeeper, To Assess Ezenwa With CHAN by Afam4eva(m): 7:07pm
I've never seen a Nigerian goalkeeper as confident as Enyeama. But he's not been in action for some time and i don't think he's interested.

Re: Rohr Still In Search Of Quality World Cup Goalkeeper, To Assess Ezenwa With CHAN by Ne0w1zarD: 7:08pm
cheesy

Heard Enyeama is back. Better call him !
With Enzenwa, we won't pass the group stage.
grin grin grin

Re: Rohr Still In Search Of Quality World Cup Goalkeeper, To Assess Ezenwa With CHAN by otijah(m): 7:08pm
That's why enyema returned to training

Re: Rohr Still In Search Of Quality World Cup Goalkeeper, To Assess Ezenwa With CHAN by NoFavors: 7:08pm
This dude is really working

Re: Rohr Still In Search Of Quality World Cup Goalkeeper, To Assess Ezenwa With CHAN by Acecards: 7:08pm
Francis Ezoho for me, or 2nd choice only behind Enyeama

Re: Rohr Still In Search Of Quality World Cup Goalkeeper, To Assess Ezenwa With CHAN by MrWondah(m): 7:09pm
I dey here na. I sabi play PS well well.

Re: Rohr Still In Search Of Quality World Cup Goalkeeper, To Assess Ezenwa With CHAN by Godsate: 7:09pm
Beg Enyeama to come back.

Even messi respect him.

I trust Enyema and Francis Uzoho

Re: Rohr Still In Search Of Quality World Cup Goalkeeper, To Assess Ezenwa With CHAN by donbenie(m): 7:11pm
Ezenwa na calamity waiting to happen..

Re: Rohr Still In Search Of Quality World Cup Goalkeeper, To Assess Ezenwa With CHAN by chloride6: 7:11pm
Assess ke?

Abeg no assess anything. Go France go bring that guy come abeg.
.

Re: Rohr Still In Search Of Quality World Cup Goalkeeper, To Assess Ezenwa With CHAN by emeijeh(m): 7:11pm
If only he can buy De gea

Re: Rohr Still In Search Of Quality World Cup Goalkeeper, To Assess Ezenwa With CHAN by oshe111(m): 7:11pm
Lets go with Ikpeba
Re: Rohr Still In Search Of Quality World Cup Goalkeeper, To Assess Ezenwa With CHAN by Gabbyayo(m): 7:12pm
grin
Re: Rohr Still In Search Of Quality World Cup Goalkeeper, To Assess Ezenwa With CHAN by bedspread: 7:14pm
LETS GO BRING BACK ABIODUN BARUWA FROM RETIRED RETIREMENT

Re: Rohr Still In Search Of Quality World Cup Goalkeeper, To Assess Ezenwa With CHAN by ThankYouGod: 7:17pm
NFF should release fund to him so that he can sign De Gea from Spain.

Re: Rohr Still In Search Of Quality World Cup Goalkeeper, To Assess Ezenwa With CHAN by handsomeyinka(m): 7:17pm
Chief Gernot Rohr now viewing this thread on nairaland..

Re: Rohr Still In Search Of Quality World Cup Goalkeeper, To Assess Ezenwa With CHAN by slawomir: 7:17pm
if he likes let him look for a goal keeper that can even save the world
still we will not make it out of that group
Argentina and Croatia are the boss of that group
Croatia got strong midfielders. the likes of rakitic and modric are too strong
Re: Rohr Still In Search Of Quality World Cup Goalkeeper, To Assess Ezenwa With CHAN by chinchum: 7:17pm
If Enyeama is still in form and ready to come out of retirement, then he should be back. The goal keeping area seems to be the eagles weakest link
Re: Rohr Still In Search Of Quality World Cup Goalkeeper, To Assess Ezenwa With CHAN by Birikiti: 7:17pm
Enyeama was a "19 years old" inexperienced goal keeper before he was thrown into the fray at the Korea/Japan 2002 world cup and see how far he's come today.

Same thing with Carlos Kanemi of Cameroun.

My view is this: If Enyeama is fit, playing regularly and shows the desire to come back to the Super Eagles, he should be welcomed with both hands. Otherwise, throw in Francis Uzoho! Let him start playing all the friendlies and help grow his confidence!

Nothing to fear at all!

Re: Rohr Still In Search Of Quality World Cup Goalkeeper, To Assess Ezenwa With CHAN by 360command: 7:18pm
If you want Enyeama, click Like..
Share, if you don't want.


To me, if we have Enyeama, we are complete.

