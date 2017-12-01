₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Kiss Between Islamic Scholar & His Bride At Their Wedding Sparks Outrage (Photos by PrettyCrystal: 6:24pm
An Islamic scholar recently tied the knot to his lovely bride at a well-attended ceremony in Ogun state. But what has got people talking online (not that it's any of their business) - is the kiss between the man and his sweetheart in public during the wedding ceremony...
While others are congratulating the lovely couple, some online users feel that the "deep" kiss is against Islam and should not have been done in public but "in the other room".
See reactions below.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/12/islamic-scholar-kisses-bride-publicly-wedding-ceremony-nigerians-react-photos.html
|Re: Kiss Between Islamic Scholar & His Bride At Their Wedding Sparks Outrage (Photos by PrettyCrystal: 6:25pm
|Re: Kiss Between Islamic Scholar & His Bride At Their Wedding Sparks Outrage (Photos by MhizzAJ(f): 6:50pm
Sabi man
Doing it in public or in the other room doesn't matter as long as they're comfortable with it
Some people are just too hypocritical
32 Likes
|Re: Kiss Between Islamic Scholar & His Bride At Their Wedding Sparks Outrage (Photos by chiagozien(m): 6:58pm
When terrorist weds suicide bomber.
59 Likes 5 Shares
|Re: Kiss Between Islamic Scholar & His Bride At Their Wedding Sparks Outrage (Photos by Gossiplover: 7:07pm
This kiss is huge. The lady no way even leave the man alone sef. Congrats to them..
Lalasticlala and mynd44 what do u guys think
4 Likes
|Re: Kiss Between Islamic Scholar & His Bride At Their Wedding Sparks Outrage (Photos by Rutley(m): 7:07pm
Awon alfa mi
4 Likes
|Re: Kiss Between Islamic Scholar & His Bride At Their Wedding Sparks Outrage (Photos by princechurchill(m): 7:22pm
Are they not legally married
13 Likes
|Re: Kiss Between Islamic Scholar & His Bride At Their Wedding Sparks Outrage (Photos by sotall(m): 7:42pm
OK
|Re: Kiss Between Islamic Scholar & His Bride At Their Wedding Sparks Outrage (Photos by desreek9(f): 7:42pm
He looks like a gangstar islamic scholar not like the normal ones, see his pose
lol
13 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Kiss Between Islamic Scholar & His Bride At Their Wedding Sparks Outrage (Photos by Flashh: 7:43pm
Wow! This their kiss, just filled my car tank with fuel.
15 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Kiss Between Islamic Scholar & His Bride At Their Wedding Sparks Outrage (Photos by bughead: 7:43pm
PrettyCrystal:lol kissing is wrong but suicide bombing is Right
And also fvcking a child of 13yrs is also legit in the eyes of Islam.
44 Likes
|Re: Kiss Between Islamic Scholar & His Bride At Their Wedding Sparks Outrage (Photos by Ugoeze2016: 7:43pm
Baddest afa
This Alhaji go rough for bedroom oooo
7 Likes
|Re: Kiss Between Islamic Scholar & His Bride At Their Wedding Sparks Outrage (Photos by SooCute(m): 7:43pm
|Re: Kiss Between Islamic Scholar & His Bride At Their Wedding Sparks Outrage (Photos by yusuf01(m): 7:43pm
What qualifies him to be an Islamic scholar? So because he ties a turban makes him one? This is of course a clickbait, using ridiculous headline to lure people to click.
Of course, no person with basic Islamic knowledge will do that in public, so don't insult Islam by referring to this person as a scholar
7 Likes
|Re: Kiss Between Islamic Scholar & His Bride At Their Wedding Sparks Outrage (Photos by Bolustical: 7:44pm
Cheer hypocrisy.
Same people criticizing them know how to watch Western and Philippine movies where kissing is the order of the day.
Some days ago, I saw a particular Opera, on CNN, that is ready to be opened in Dubai very soon and I was amazed to see Westernization penetrating everywhere.
Even the owners and source of the religion are not this hard lined.
Why vilify them when you do worse in secret?
|Re: Kiss Between Islamic Scholar & His Bride At Their Wedding Sparks Outrage (Photos by Bolustical: 7:44pm
nototribalist:
1 Like
|Re: Kiss Between Islamic Scholar & His Bride At Their Wedding Sparks Outrage (Photos by nototribalist: 7:45pm
The guy look like he's about to go on a suicide mission.
4 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Kiss Between Islamic Scholar & His Bride At Their Wedding Sparks Outrage (Photos by Ruggedfitness: 7:45pm
An Islamic scholar recently tied the knot to his lovely bride at a well-attended ceremony in Ogun state. But what has got people talking online (not that it's any of their business) - is the kiss between the man and his sweetheart in public during the wedding ceremony
I think it's against the Islamic system of things, but as you know most young Nigerians don't give a damn about customs, culture, rites, and religion, they just want to be immoral or do things their way.
1 Like
|Re: Kiss Between Islamic Scholar & His Bride At Their Wedding Sparks Outrage (Photos by just2endowed: 7:45pm
Ok
|Re: Kiss Between Islamic Scholar & His Bride At Their Wedding Sparks Outrage (Photos by wildcatter23(m): 7:45pm
Mehn, that lady with remove virtue from that scholar
|Re: Kiss Between Islamic Scholar & His Bride At Their Wedding Sparks Outrage (Photos by nothingmega122(m): 7:45pm
Afonjas and chuku chuku
2 Likes
|Re: Kiss Between Islamic Scholar & His Bride At Their Wedding Sparks Outrage (Photos by LaEvilIMiss(f): 7:45pm
I understand that Southern Muslims of Non-Uthman Dan Fodio (Fulani) stock are not true Muslims but slaves of Muslim Slaves of the North.. perhaps I have the wrong understanding.. please correct
4 Likes
|Re: Kiss Between Islamic Scholar & His Bride At Their Wedding Sparks Outrage (Photos by stevezuks: 7:46pm
Ggt
|Re: Kiss Between Islamic Scholar & His Bride At Their Wedding Sparks Outrage (Photos by Imarnuel04(m): 7:46pm
The hypocrisy disgusts me. Don't you guys kiss?
4 Likes
|Re: Kiss Between Islamic Scholar & His Bride At Their Wedding Sparks Outrage (Photos by omooba969: 7:47pm
Lovely
But wetin the guy carry for head so, neck no dey pain am?
2 Likes
|Re: Kiss Between Islamic Scholar & His Bride At Their Wedding Sparks Outrage (Photos by merits(m): 7:47pm
they are legally married
1 Like
|Re: Kiss Between Islamic Scholar & His Bride At Their Wedding Sparks Outrage (Photos by bughead: 7:47pm
nototribalist:something like this!
8 Likes
|Re: Kiss Between Islamic Scholar & His Bride At Their Wedding Sparks Outrage (Photos by TheHistorian(m): 7:48pm
|Re: Kiss Between Islamic Scholar & His Bride At Their Wedding Sparks Outrage (Photos by alBHAGDADI: 7:48pm
What's the essence of blowing myself up if allah will still dictate to me how to sleep with my 72 virgins?
??
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Kiss Between Islamic Scholar & His Bride At Their Wedding Sparks Outrage (Photos by Oyindidi(f): 7:48pm
this people sef
2 Likes
|Re: Kiss Between Islamic Scholar & His Bride At Their Wedding Sparks Outrage (Photos by ChiefPiiko(m): 7:48pm
Thank God I won't believe in Allah after posting this
3 Likes 1 Share
