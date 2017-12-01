Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Events / Kiss Between Islamic Scholar & His Bride At Their Wedding Sparks Outrage (Photos (20726 Views)

While others are congratulating the lovely couple, some online users feel that the "deep" kiss is against Islam and should not have been done in public but "in the other room".



See reactions below.



Doing it in public or in the other room doesn't matter as long as they're comfortable with it

Some people are just too hypocritical 32 Likes

When terrorist weds suicide bomber. 59 Likes 5 Shares

This kiss is huge. The lady no way even leave the man alone sef. Congrats to them..



Lalasticlala and mynd44 what do u guys think 4 Likes

Awon alfa mi 4 Likes

Are they not legally married 13 Likes

He looks like a gangstar islamic scholar not like the normal ones, see his pose

lol 13 Likes 1 Share

Wow! This their kiss, just filled my car tank with fuel. 15 Likes 1 Share

PrettyCrystal:

And also fvcking a child of 13yrs is also legit in the eyes of Islam. lol kissing is wrong but suicide bombing is RightAnd also fvcking a child of 13yrs is also legit in the eyes of Islam. 44 Likes





This Alhaji go rough for bedroom oooo Baddest afaThis Alhaji go rough for bedroom oooo 7 Likes

What qualifies him to be an Islamic scholar? So because he ties a turban makes him one? This is of course a clickbait, using ridiculous headline to lure people to click.



Of course, no person with basic Islamic knowledge will do that in public, so don't insult Islam by referring to this person as a scholar 7 Likes

Cheer hypocrisy.



Same people criticizing them know how to watch Western and Philippine movies where kissing is the order of the day.



Some days ago, I saw a particular Opera, on CNN, that is ready to be opened in Dubai very soon and I was amazed to see Westernization penetrating everywhere.



Even the owners and source of the religion are not this hard lined.



Why vilify them when you do worse in secret?





nototribalist:

The guy look like he's about to go on a suicide mission. 1 Like

The guy look like he's about to go on a suicide mission. 4 Likes 2 Shares

I think it's against the Islamic system of things, but as you know most young Nigerians don't give a damn about customs, culture, rites, and religion, they just want to be immoral or do things their way.



Mehn, that lady with remove virtue from that scholar

Afonjas and chuku chuku 2 Likes

I understand that Southern Muslims of Non-Uthman Dan Fodio (Fulani) stock are not true Muslims but slaves of Muslim Slaves of the North.. perhaps I have the wrong understanding.. please correct 4 Likes

The hypocrisy disgusts me. Don't you guys kiss? 4 Likes





But wetin the guy carry for head so, neck no dey pain am? LovelyBut wetin the guy carry for head so, neck no dey pain am? 2 Likes

they are legally married 1 Like

nototribalist:

The guy look like he's about to go on a suicide mission. something like this! something like this! 8 Likes





?? What's the essence of blowing myself up if allah will still dictate to me how to sleep with my 72 virgins??? 1 Like 1 Share

this people sef this people sef 2 Likes