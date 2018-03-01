₦airaland Forum

White Wedding Of A Dwarf And His Bride In Delta State (Photos) by dainformant(m): 5:19pm
The lovely couple who became online sensation following their recent traditional wedding - have done their white wedding today in Delta state in the presence of family, friends and colleagues. The couple identified as Mr/Mrs. Ufuoma Asigri (a.k.a HOD), celebrated their wedding ceremony in style and currently the latest couple making the headlines in Delta state.

Congratulations to them.

Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2018/03/photos-white-wedding-dwarf-lovely-bride-delta-state.html

See previous thread; http://www.nairaland.com/4401405/traditional-marriage-dwarf-bride-delta

3 Likes 1 Share

Re: White Wedding Of A Dwarf And His Bride In Delta State (Photos) by dainformant(m): 5:19pm
cc; lalasticlala
Re: White Wedding Of A Dwarf And His Bride In Delta State (Photos) by TonyeBarcanista(m): 5:22pm
The bride doesn't look happy noni

11 Likes

Re: White Wedding Of A Dwarf And His Bride In Delta State (Photos) by ALCOHOLKILLS(m): 5:25pm
TonyeBarcanista:
The bride doesn't look happy noni

Uncle go and marry your own wife make we see the happiness in her face

68 Likes 1 Share

Re: White Wedding Of A Dwarf And His Bride In Delta State (Photos) by TonyeBarcanista(m): 5:27pm
ALCOHOLKILLS:


Uncle go and marry your own wife make we see the happiness in her face
Are you the groom in that pic?

28 Likes 1 Share

Re: White Wedding Of A Dwarf And His Bride In Delta State (Photos) by sinaj(f): 5:27pm
Odikwa egwu lipsrsealed


HML to them.

6 Likes

Re: White Wedding Of A Dwarf And His Bride In Delta State (Photos) by ALCOHOLKILLS(m): 5:28pm
TonyeBarcanista:
Are you the groom in that pic?

Is he not a human being

55 Likes 1 Share

Re: White Wedding Of A Dwarf And His Bride In Delta State (Photos) by TonyeBarcanista(m): 5:30pm
ALCOHOLKILLS:

Is he not a human being
Did I say he wasn't?

11 Likes

Re: White Wedding Of A Dwarf And His Bride In Delta State (Photos) by ALCOHOLKILLS(m): 5:34pm
TonyeBarcanista:
Did I say he wasn't?

Tony respect yourself this evening and stop whining, I only gave you advice to pick your own bride let's see how happy she is instead of finding fault on another man's bride, you come de ask me silly questions angry sad

47 Likes

Re: White Wedding Of A Dwarf And His Bride In Delta State (Photos) by StarUp: 5:38pm
When tall and handsome guys are still single and searching, a dwarf is happily getting married...It ain't by size but by grace.

23 Likes

Re: White Wedding Of A Dwarf And His Bride In Delta State (Photos) by Beremx(f): 5:40pm
I can tell from the second picture that 75percent of people that attended the wedding just came to see the unbelievable. See their facial reaction nau!

Anyway happy married life to them.

7 Likes

Re: White Wedding Of A Dwarf And His Bride In Delta State (Photos) by KingSango(m): 5:43pm
Human diversity. They look like all happy people, family. grin
Re: White Wedding Of A Dwarf And His Bride In Delta State (Photos) by FarahAideed: 5:46pm
He don put her belle sef ..correct Dwarf noni !!!!!

7 Likes

Re: White Wedding Of A Dwarf And His Bride In Delta State (Photos) by APCHaram: 5:48pm
She married a tripod
Re: White Wedding Of A Dwarf And His Bride In Delta State (Photos) by sinaj(f): 5:50pm
StarUp:
When tall and handsome guys are still single and searching, a dwarf is happily getting married...It ain't by size but by grace.
hehe Grace abi Money grin

2 Likes

Re: White Wedding Of A Dwarf And His Bride In Delta State (Photos) by StarUp: 5:52pm
sinaj:
hehe Grace abi Money grin

Na the grace bring the money nah...it's a chain reaction.

5 Likes

Re: White Wedding Of A Dwarf And His Bride In Delta State (Photos) by Caustics: 6:06pm
angry they couldn't even buy dwarf sized walking stick for him.
Re: White Wedding Of A Dwarf And His Bride In Delta State (Photos) by mayskit4luv(m): 6:08pm
grin
Re: White Wedding Of A Dwarf And His Bride In Delta State (Photos) by Sunnycliff(m): 6:11pm
That guys account must not be less than 7 digits
Re: White Wedding Of A Dwarf And His Bride In Delta State (Photos) by lexy2014: 6:11pm
dainformant:
The lovely couple who became online sensation following their recent traditional wedding - have done their white wedding today in Delta state in the presence of family, friends and colleagues. The couple identified as Mr/Mrs. Ufuoma Asigri (a.k.a HOD), celebrated their wedding ceremony in style and currently the latest couple making the headlines in Delta state.

Congratulations to them.

Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2018/03/photos-white-wedding-dwarf-lovely-bride-delta-state.html

See previous thread; http://www.nairaland.com/4401405/traditional-marriage-dwarf-bride-delta
d guy is a sharp shooter. I can c his penalty shot gradually taking shape. No time to waste time

4 Likes

Re: White Wedding Of A Dwarf And His Bride In Delta State (Photos) by Hemjayy: 6:12pm
Peter Dinklage

3 Likes

Re: White Wedding Of A Dwarf And His Bride In Delta State (Photos) by obi4eze: 6:12pm
Which kind wedding gown be that?
Re: White Wedding Of A Dwarf And His Bride In Delta State (Photos) by Ellabae(f): 6:12pm
Everyone deserve to be love.
Re: White Wedding Of A Dwarf And His Bride In Delta State (Photos) by Ellabae(f): 6:12pm
Everyone deserve to be loved.

2 Likes

Re: White Wedding Of A Dwarf And His Bride In Delta State (Photos) by Harkholarworle(m): 6:12pm
grin cool shocked
Re: White Wedding Of A Dwarf And His Bride In Delta State (Photos) by Pascal181: 6:13pm
Na course?
Re: White Wedding Of A Dwarf And His Bride In Delta State (Photos) by realmindz: 6:13pm
interesting.
Re: White Wedding Of A Dwarf And His Bride In Delta State (Photos) by Gangster1ms: 6:14pm
Love grin
Re: White Wedding Of A Dwarf And His Bride In Delta State (Photos) by Seenyo: 6:15pm
impossible is nothing.

1 Like

Re: White Wedding Of A Dwarf And His Bride In Delta State (Photos) by Breezzy(m): 6:17pm
Based on the background of the pic, the guy no too hold money. But God have disgraced his enemies. When Jesus say YES nobody can say NO. And the wife come fine join. AKA CHUKWU DI YA

3 Likes

Re: White Wedding Of A Dwarf And His Bride In Delta State (Photos) by princetom1(m): 6:17pm
APCHaram:
She married a tripod
May the lord have Percy on ur soul

1 Like

Re: White Wedding Of A Dwarf And His Bride In Delta State (Photos) by Taiwo20(m): 6:18pm
APCHaram:
She married a tripod


uncle, you harsh o

1 Like

