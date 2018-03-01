Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Events / White Wedding Of A Dwarf And His Bride In Delta State (Photos) (16686 Views)

Congratulations to them.



Source;



See previous thread; The lovely couple who became online sensation following their recent traditional wedding - have done their white wedding today in Delta state in the presence of family, friends and colleagues. The couple identified as Mr/Mrs. Ufuoma Asigri (a.k.a HOD), celebrated their wedding ceremony in style and currently the latest couple making the headlines in Delta state.Congratulations to them.Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2018/03/photos-white-wedding-dwarf-lovely-bride-delta-state.html See previous thread; http://www.nairaland.com/4401405/traditional-marriage-dwarf-bride-delta 3 Likes 1 Share

cc; lalasticlala

The bride doesn't look happy noni 11 Likes

The bride doesn't look happy noni

Uncle go and marry your own wife make we see the happiness in her face Uncle go and marry your own wife make we see the happiness in her face 68 Likes 1 Share

ALCOHOLKILLS:





Uncle go and marry your own wife make we see the happiness in her face Are you the groom in that pic? Are you the groom in that pic? 28 Likes 1 Share







HML to them. Odikwa egwuHML to them. 6 Likes

Are you the groom in that pic?

Is he not a human being Is he not a human being 55 Likes 1 Share

ALCOHOLKILLS:



Is he not a human being Did I say he wasn't? Did I say he wasn't? 11 Likes

Did I say he wasn't?

Tony respect yourself this evening and stop whining, I only gave you advice to pick your own bride let's see how happy she is instead of finding fault on another man's bride, you come de ask me silly questions Tony respect yourself this evening and stop whining, I only gave you advice to pick your own bride let's see how happy she is instead of finding fault on another man's bride, you come de ask me silly questions 47 Likes

When tall and handsome guys are still single and searching, a dwarf is happily getting married...It ain't by size but by grace. 23 Likes

I can tell from the second picture that 75percent of people that attended the wedding just came to see the unbelievable. See their facial reaction nau!



Anyway happy married life to them. 7 Likes

Human diversity. They look like all happy people, family.

He don put her belle sef ..correct Dwarf noni !!!!! 7 Likes

She married a tripod

hehe Grace abi Money

hehe Grace abi Money

Na the grace bring the money nah...it's a chain reaction. Na the grace bring the money nah...it's a chain reaction. 5 Likes

they couldn't even buy dwarf sized walking stick for him. they couldn't even buy dwarf sized walking stick for him.

That guys account must not be less than 7 digits

Peter Dinklage 3 Likes

Which kind wedding gown be that?

Everyone deserve to be love.

Everyone deserve to be loved. 2 Likes

Na course?

interesting.

Love

impossible is nothing. 1 Like

Based on the background of the pic, the guy no too hold money. But God have disgraced his enemies. When Jesus say YES nobody can say NO. And the wife come fine join. AKA CHUKWU DI YA 3 Likes

May the lord have Percy on ur soul