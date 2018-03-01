₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|White Wedding Of A Dwarf And His Bride In Delta State (Photos) by dainformant(m): 5:19pm
The lovely couple who became online sensation following their recent traditional wedding - have done their white wedding today in Delta state in the presence of family, friends and colleagues. The couple identified as Mr/Mrs. Ufuoma Asigri (a.k.a HOD), celebrated their wedding ceremony in style and currently the latest couple making the headlines in Delta state.
Congratulations to them.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2018/03/photos-white-wedding-dwarf-lovely-bride-delta-state.html
See previous thread; http://www.nairaland.com/4401405/traditional-marriage-dwarf-bride-delta
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: White Wedding Of A Dwarf And His Bride In Delta State (Photos) by dainformant(m): 5:19pm
cc; lalasticlala
|Re: White Wedding Of A Dwarf And His Bride In Delta State (Photos) by TonyeBarcanista(m): 5:22pm
The bride doesn't look happy noni
11 Likes
|Re: White Wedding Of A Dwarf And His Bride In Delta State (Photos) by ALCOHOLKILLS(m): 5:25pm
TonyeBarcanista:
Uncle go and marry your own wife make we see the happiness in her face
68 Likes 1 Share
|Re: White Wedding Of A Dwarf And His Bride In Delta State (Photos) by TonyeBarcanista(m): 5:27pm
ALCOHOLKILLS:Are you the groom in that pic?
28 Likes 1 Share
|Re: White Wedding Of A Dwarf And His Bride In Delta State (Photos) by sinaj(f): 5:27pm
Odikwa egwu
HML to them.
6 Likes
|Re: White Wedding Of A Dwarf And His Bride In Delta State (Photos) by ALCOHOLKILLS(m): 5:28pm
TonyeBarcanista:
Is he not a human being
55 Likes 1 Share
|Re: White Wedding Of A Dwarf And His Bride In Delta State (Photos) by TonyeBarcanista(m): 5:30pm
ALCOHOLKILLS:Did I say he wasn't?
11 Likes
|Re: White Wedding Of A Dwarf And His Bride In Delta State (Photos) by ALCOHOLKILLS(m): 5:34pm
TonyeBarcanista:
Tony respect yourself this evening and stop whining, I only gave you advice to pick your own bride let's see how happy she is instead of finding fault on another man's bride, you come de ask me silly questions
47 Likes
|Re: White Wedding Of A Dwarf And His Bride In Delta State (Photos) by StarUp: 5:38pm
When tall and handsome guys are still single and searching, a dwarf is happily getting married...It ain't by size but by grace.
23 Likes
|Re: White Wedding Of A Dwarf And His Bride In Delta State (Photos) by Beremx(f): 5:40pm
I can tell from the second picture that 75percent of people that attended the wedding just came to see the unbelievable. See their facial reaction nau!
Anyway happy married life to them.
7 Likes
|Re: White Wedding Of A Dwarf And His Bride In Delta State (Photos) by KingSango(m): 5:43pm
Human diversity. They look like all happy people, family.
|Re: White Wedding Of A Dwarf And His Bride In Delta State (Photos) by FarahAideed: 5:46pm
He don put her belle sef ..correct Dwarf noni !!!!!
7 Likes
|Re: White Wedding Of A Dwarf And His Bride In Delta State (Photos) by APCHaram: 5:48pm
She married a tripod
|Re: White Wedding Of A Dwarf And His Bride In Delta State (Photos) by sinaj(f): 5:50pm
StarUp:hehe Grace abi Money
2 Likes
|Re: White Wedding Of A Dwarf And His Bride In Delta State (Photos) by StarUp: 5:52pm
sinaj:
Na the grace bring the money nah...it's a chain reaction.
5 Likes
|Re: White Wedding Of A Dwarf And His Bride In Delta State (Photos) by Caustics: 6:06pm
they couldn't even buy dwarf sized walking stick for him.
|Re: White Wedding Of A Dwarf And His Bride In Delta State (Photos) by mayskit4luv(m): 6:08pm
|Re: White Wedding Of A Dwarf And His Bride In Delta State (Photos) by Sunnycliff(m): 6:11pm
That guys account must not be less than 7 digits
|Re: White Wedding Of A Dwarf And His Bride In Delta State (Photos) by lexy2014: 6:11pm
dainformant:d guy is a sharp shooter. I can c his penalty shot gradually taking shape. No time to waste time
4 Likes
|Re: White Wedding Of A Dwarf And His Bride In Delta State (Photos) by Hemjayy: 6:12pm
Peter Dinklage
3 Likes
|Re: White Wedding Of A Dwarf And His Bride In Delta State (Photos) by obi4eze: 6:12pm
Which kind wedding gown be that?
|Re: White Wedding Of A Dwarf And His Bride In Delta State (Photos) by Ellabae(f): 6:12pm
|Re: White Wedding Of A Dwarf And His Bride In Delta State (Photos) by Ellabae(f): 6:12pm
Everyone deserve to be loved.
2 Likes
|Re: White Wedding Of A Dwarf And His Bride In Delta State (Photos) by Harkholarworle(m): 6:12pm
|Re: White Wedding Of A Dwarf And His Bride In Delta State (Photos) by Pascal181: 6:13pm
Na course?
|Re: White Wedding Of A Dwarf And His Bride In Delta State (Photos) by realmindz: 6:13pm
interesting.
|Re: White Wedding Of A Dwarf And His Bride In Delta State (Photos) by Gangster1ms: 6:14pm
Love
|Re: White Wedding Of A Dwarf And His Bride In Delta State (Photos) by Seenyo: 6:15pm
impossible is nothing.
1 Like
|Re: White Wedding Of A Dwarf And His Bride In Delta State (Photos) by Breezzy(m): 6:17pm
Based on the background of the pic, the guy no too hold money. But God have disgraced his enemies. When Jesus say YES nobody can say NO. And the wife come fine join. AKA CHUKWU DI YA
3 Likes
|Re: White Wedding Of A Dwarf And His Bride In Delta State (Photos) by princetom1(m): 6:17pm
APCHaram:May the lord have Percy on ur soul
1 Like
|Re: White Wedding Of A Dwarf And His Bride In Delta State (Photos) by Taiwo20(m): 6:18pm
APCHaram:
uncle, you harsh o
1 Like
